Burnet Go To 6800 Burnet Rd Suite 2

6800 Burnet Rd Suite 2

Austin, TX 78757

Order Again

Hot Drinks

Double Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.20

Cortado

$3.40

Cappuccino

$3.60

Latte

$4.20+

Tea

$3.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Horchata with Cold Brew

$5.00+

Horchata with Espresso

$4.50+

Iced Tea

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50+

Horchata

$4.00+

Hot Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich - Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwich w/Canadian Bacon

$7.00

Breakfast Sandwich w/Sausage

$7.00

Sausage Puff

$6.00

Breakfast Tacos

Cheko's Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$4.00

Cheko's Bean & Cheese

$4.00

Cheko's Potato, Egg and Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Cheko's Sausage, Egg & Potato

$4.00

Parfaits

Berry Parfait

$4.00

Pastries

GoTo Cookies

$3.50

Quack's Pastries

$4.00

Wine

Block Nine Caiden's Vineyards Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Chevalier Famaey Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Grayson Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Grayson Chardonney

$9.00+

H Bourgeois Petit Bourgeois Blanc

$10.00+Out of stock

Toffoli Prosecco Conegliano-Valdobbiadene DOCG

$10.00+

Wapisa Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+Out of stock

Frosé

Strawberry Frosé

$8.00+

Wine-a-Rita

$8.00+

Strawberry Rita Swirl

$8.00+

Cider Mead Seltzer

C - City Orchard Cherry Red Cider

$3.00+

C - City Orchard Lavender Royale Cider

$3.00+

C - City Orchard Mr. Green Cider

$3.00+

C - City Orchard Silver Tip Cider

$3.00+

C - Eden Cider Brut Rosé

$4.50+

M - Meridian Hive Mixed Pack

$4.00+

S - Blue Owl Hopped Seltzer

$2.50+

S - Blue Owl Mango Peach Daiquiri Seltzer

$2.50+

S - Blue Owl Mexican Martini Seltzer

$2.50+

S - Blue Owl Mojito Seltzer

$2.50+

S - Shotgun Red Paloma

$2.25+

S - Untitled Art Brewing Florida Seltzer Blood Orange Pomegranate

$3.50+

S - Untitled Art Brewing Florida Seltzer Strawberry Kiwi

$3.50+

S - Untitled Art Brewing Florida Seltzer Variety Pack

$5.50+

Draft Beer TO GO

(512) Brewing Citra Summer Pale Ale 2022-ON-0929

$17.25+

(512) Brewing Pecan Porter 2022-ON-0705

$17.75+

Bruery So Radler Tangerine 2022-ON-0903

$21.75+

Ex Novo Oktoberfest 2022-ON-1018

$15.00+

Goodline Floating in Space Pale Ale 2022-ON-1110

$21.75+

Guinness Draught Stout 2022-ON-1001

$18.75+

La Fin Du Monde 2022-ON-0525

$32.00+

Live Oak HefeWeizen 2022-ON-0806

$18.75+

Live Oak Pilz 2022-ON-1110

$17.25+

Southern Heights Tahitian Dreamin' 2022-ON-1104

$19.50+

Symbol Colder IPA 2022-ON-1028

$30.00+

Tupps Day of the Dead Pale Ale 2022-ON-1018

$18.00+

Zilker Brewing Company Icy Boys 2022-ON-1008

$12.00+

Zilker Brewing Company Wunderbier 2022-ON-1007

$15.75+

ZZZ Belching Beaver Dam Good Decade 2022-ON-????

$27.00+Out of stock

ZZZ Goodline Range Life Pils 2022-ON-????

$18.75+Out of stock

ZZZ Meanwhile Brewing Co. Perpetual Trance 2022-ON-????

ZZZ Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale 2022-ON-????

ZZZ Southern Heights Where's My Flannel 2022-ON-????

ZZZ Zilker Brewing Company Icy Boys 2022-ON-????

$0.00+

ZZZ Zilker Brewing Company Taproom Pale Ale 2022-ON-????

Packaged Beer TO GO

(512) Brewing Juicy IPA

$2.50+

(512) Brewing Local Crush

$2.00+

(512) Burst IPA

$2.25+

(512) Citra Summer Pale Ale

$2.25+

Altstadt Kolsch

$2.25+

Athletic Brewing Free Wave Hazy IPA NA

$2.00+

Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn Golden NA

$2.00+Out of stock

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$2.50+

Bohemia

$2.50+

Bruery Goses are Red

$5.00+

Dutchess Augur Porter

$4.25+

Dutchess Magister Dark Mild

$4.25+

Equal Parts Medina Sod

$3.00+

Fair State Doin' Howdies

$5.00+

Fair State Hack the Gibson

$5.00+

Firestone Walker 805 Cerveza

$2.25+

Friends and Allies Noisy Cricket Session IPA

$2.25+

Independence Power & Light

$2.25+

Lagunitas IPNA

$2.00+Out of stock

Live Oak Big Bark

$2.25+

Live Oak Grozenski

$2.25+

Live Oak Octoberfest

$2.25+

Live Oak Pre-War Pils

$2.25+

Live Oak Primus

$2.25+

Lone Pint Gentlemen's Relish Brown Ale

$4.50+

Lone Pint Yellow Rose

$2.75+

Lone Pint Zeno's Pale

$2.50+

Lone Pint Zythophile IPA

$2.75+

Panther Island Brewing Fort Worth Brewnette

$2.50+

Red Stripe

$2.00+

Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale

$2.50+

Twisted X Brewing Company McConauhaze

$2.75+

Wine TO GO

Block Nine Caiden's Vineyards Pinot Noir

$15.00+

Grayson Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.50+

Grayson Chardonney

$13.50+

H Bourgeois Petit Bourgeois Blanc

$15.00+

Toffoli Prosecco Conegliano-Valdobbiadene DOCG

$15.00+

Wapisa Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00+

Rocca Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Raywood Rosé

$14.00

Cocktails

Michelada

$8.00

Cheese Plates

Three Cheese Plate

$20.00

Gabriel Coulet Roquefort (France), Kaseri Champignon Roulette (Germany), BeeHive Hatch Green Chili Cheddar (Utah) served with Castelvtrano olives, Marcona almonds, Divina fig jam and Wellington crackers.

Snacks

Popcorn - Made to Order

$4.00

Bugles

$2.00

Munchos

$2.00

Smoked Almonds

$2.00

Peanut Butter Pretzels

$2.00

Parmesan Goldfish

$2.00

Soft Pretzel

$8.00

Plates

Chicken and Mushroom Meat Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Jamaican Chicken Curry Patty

$8.00+

Jamaican Spicy Beef Patty

$8.00+

Spinach, Mushroom and Cheese Pie

$10.00

Steak and Onion Meat Pie

$12.00

Steak and Potato Meat Pie

$12.00

Taragon Chicken Salad

$9.00

Pimento Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Brat

$5.00

Brat w/ sauerkraut

$6.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Cold

Buddha's Brew Ginger Kombucha

$5.00

Buddha's Brew Peach Mint Kombucha

$5.00

Hopped Grapefruit Water

$3.00

Natalie's Natural Lemonade

$4.25

Natalie's Orange Juice

$5.00

Richard's Rainwater

$2.50

SoCo Beet Carrot Ginger Beer

$5.50+

SoCo Extra Ginger Beer

$5.50+

Soda - Coke

$2.00

Soda - Sprite

$2.00

Topo Muchacho

$2.00

Glasses & Growlers

64 Oz. Amber Growler

$8.00

32 Oz. Amber Mini Growler

$6.00

32 Oz. Amber Boston Round Bottle

$5.00

Burnet Go To Ale Glass

$5.00

Coffee Beans

Pound of Coffee

$18.00

Mixers & Hotsauce

Eaton's Jamaican Crushed Peppers

$4.50

Eaton's Jamaican Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce

$4.50

Eaton's West Indian Hot Mustard Sauce

$4.50

Momo's Michelada Mix

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
