Main Menu

Salads

Grilled Chicken salad
$12.99

Burnies seasoned and grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, diced onions, diced tomato, croutons, egg and fresh cut fries

Steak salad
$14.99

Grilled Sirloin to your temp,romaine lettuce, diced onions, diced tomato, croutons, egg and fresh cut fries

Crispy Chicken salad
$12.99

Breaded and chopped chicken, romaine lettuce, diced onions, diced tomato, croutons, egg and fresh cut fries (spice it up and have it tossed in buffalo sauce)

Grilled Shrimp salad
$12.99

Grilled shrimp romaine lettuce, diced onions, diced tomato, croutons, egg and fresh cut fries

Breaded Shrimp salad
$12.99

House breaded Shrimp, romaine lettuce, diced onions, diced tomato, croutons, egg and fresh cut fries

Steak and Grilled Chicken
$15.99

Grilled steak and chicken romaine lettuce, diced onions, diced tomato, croutons, egg and fresh cut fries

Loaded Fries

Bacon cheese fries
$4.99+

Fresh cut fries topped with chopped bacon, monterey jack shredded cheese, melted cheese and scallions

Crispy Chicken fries
$9.99

fresh cut fries, sauteed green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, jalepeno ranch dry seasoning, shredded and melted cheese and bang bang chicken sauce

Grilled Chicken Fries
Grilled Chicken Fries
$9.99

fresh cut fries, sauteed green and red peppers, and onions shredded and melted cheese

Sizzlin steak fries
Sizzlin steak fries
$10.99

grilled sirlon, shredded provolone- mozz mix cheese, sauteed onion, green and red peppers, honey bourbon drizzle and seared scallions

Put that sh* on loaded fries
Put that sh* on loaded fries
$12.99

grilled chicken, and sirloin sauteed red and green peppers, prov-mozz mixed shredded cheese and scallions

Smash Burgers

Hamburger
Hamburger
$7.99

Single smash burger, on a toasted hamburger bun mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomato, fries

Original Smashie
Original Smashie
$10.99

double patty, toasted hamburger bun sauteed onions, mayo and pickles, your choice of cheese

Bacon Smashie
Bacon Smashie
$10.99

double patty, toasted hamburger bun sauteed onions, bacon, mayo and pickles, your choice of cheese

Burnie's Smash Melt
$10.99

double patty, texas toast smash mayo, provolone and american cheese, sauteed onions

Mushroom Smashie
$10.99

double patty, toasted hamburger bun sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and mayo

Whole wings

Burnies house seasoned breaded to order wings. Try them house seasoned or try them tossed in a sauce of your choice
3pc Whole wing meal
$6.99

3 fried whole wings, 2 sides and a honey butter biscuit

4pc Whole wing meal
$9.99

4 fried whole wings, your choice of two sides and honey butter biscuit

6pc wing meal
$13.99

6 whole wings, your choice of two sides and two honey butter biscuits

Whole Wings
Whole Wings
$7.99+

Freshly House breaded whole wings

Tender Love

The usual
The usual
$10.99

4pc fingers, fries, bang-bang chicken sauce and honey butter biscuit

The Triplet
The Triplet
$7.99

3pc fingers,fries, bang-bang chicken sauce and a honey butter biscuit

Sixtuplet
Sixtuplet
$14.99

6pc fingers, fries, double bang-bang chicken sauce and two honey butter biscuits

4pc fingers
4pc fingers
$8.99

Fresh House breaded tenders

3pc fingers
3pc fingers
$6.99

Fresh House breaded tenders

6pc fingers
6pc fingers
$11.99

Fresh House breaded tenders

Chicken Tender Sandwiches

original chicken sammy
original chicken sammy
$9.99

2pc finger, toasted bun, bang-bang chicken sauce, lettuce tomato and a pickle

Honey hot chicken sammy
Honey hot chicken sammy
$10.99

2pc finger, honey hot dressing, side of honey hot dressing and a pickle

Buffalo Chicken sammy
Buffalo Chicken sammy
$10.99

2pc finger, buffalo dressing lettuce tomato side of ranch

Pasta

Cajun Alfredo
Cajun Alfredo
$5.99

sauteed red and green peppers, garlic butter, minced garlic, Cajun seasoning with home made alfredo

Jamaican Jerk (mild)
Jamaican Jerk (mild)
$6.99

sauteed red and green peppers, garlic butter, minced garlic, jerk seasoning with home made alfredo

Jamaican Jerk (spicy)
Jamaican Jerk (spicy)
$6.99

sauteed red and green peppers, garlic butter, minced garlic, jerk seasoning with home made alfredo

Creamy Garlic n' Herb
$5.99

sauteed red and green peppers, garlic butter, minced garlic, spinach, and fresh herbs with home made alfredo

Hoagies

Fried Fish sandwich (haddock)
Fried Fish sandwich (haddock)
$13.99

hand battered haddock, served on a toasted roll served with fries or two sides

Original Philly cheesteak
Original Philly cheesteak
$13.99

Shaved ribeye, melted cheese on a toasted 10' hoagie roll

Cheesteak
Cheesteak
$12.99

shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, mushrooms, green and red peppers, mayo comes with provolone and american cheeseon a toasted 9' hoagie roll

Shrimp Po-boy
Shrimp Po-boy
$13.99

hand battered shrimp, shredded lettuce, diced onion and yum-yum sauce on a toasted roll

Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak
$13.99

Burnies Plates

Salmon and (2) Sides
Salmon and (2) Sides
$14.99

Salmon grilled and glazed to your choice (Honey Hot, Garlic Parmesean, Honey Teriyaki, Seasoned, Candy pepper)

Grilled wings (6) and sides
$11.99

Burnies house seasoned and grilled wings with your choice of two sides

Italian garlic and herb grilled shrimp skewer
$13.99

2 garlic italian marinated and grilled shrimp skewer over rice with two sides

Mediterranean grilled shrimp skewers
$13.99

2 mediterranean marinated and grilled shrimp over rice with two sides

firecracker shrimp and rice
firecracker shrimp and rice
$10.99

hand battered shrimp tossed in candy pepper dressing over rice or fries

Breaded Shrimp Platter
$12.99

8 Freshly breaded Shrimp over Fresh cut fries

Lemon and herb Garlic baked fish and sides
$14.99

Lemon garlic buttered haddock and two sides

Fried Fish sandwich (haddock) 2 sides
$15.99

hand battered haddock, served on a toasted roll two sides

Protein Bowls

Chicken Protein Bowl
Chicken Protein Bowl
$9.99

Grilled chicken glazed or naked (Honey Hot, Garlic Parmesean, Honey Teriyaki, Candy pepper) jasmine rice, corn on the cob and broccoli

Steak Protein Bowl
$12.99

Grilled Steak to your temp glazed or naked (Honey Hot, Garlic Parmesean, Honey Teriyaki, Candy pepper) jasmine rice, corn on the cob and broccoli

Shrimp Protein Bowl
$12.99

Grilled Shrimp glazed or naked (Honey Hot, Garlic Parmesean, Honey Teriyaki, Candy pepper, Italian garlic, mediiterrean jasmine rice, corn on the cob and broccoli

Salmon Protein Bowl
Salmon Protein Bowl
$14.99

Grilled Salmon glazed or naked (Honey Hot, Garlic Parmesean, Honey Teriyaki, Candy pepper) jasmine rice, corn on the cob and broccoli

Build your own (Protein Bowl)
Build your own (Protein Bowl)
$5.99

Choose your protein and choose your fillings

Sides

Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese
$4.99+

5 Cheese Mac

Cabbage
Cabbage
$3.99+

slow cooked sauteed cabbage

Green beans
$3.99+

Homestyle Green beans slow cooked with onions and smoked turkey

Fresh cut fries
$3.99+

Fresh cut and Seasoned

Greens
Greens
$4.99+

Collard Greens slow cooked until tender with smoked turkey

Tots
$3.99+
Broccoli
$3.99+

Freshed Steamed and Garlic seasoned

O-rings
O-rings
$4.99+

Battered and fried onion rings

Jasmine Rice
Jasmine Rice
$3.99+

buttered with herbs

Sweet potato fries
Sweet potato fries
$4.99+

Sweet potato fries sprinkled with brown sugar and litely salted

Baked potato
$3.99+

Butter, Salt, Pepper

Rice and Beans
$3.99+Out of stock

Seasoned rice topped with beans

Side Salad
$3.99

Side salad made with onions, diced tomatoes, iceburg lettuce, cucumbers and monterey jack mixed cheese

corn on the cob
$1.99
Garlic toast (2)
$1.99
Honey Butter biscut (2)
$1.99

DRINKS

Bottled Drinks

coke 20oz
$1.99
diet coke 20oz
$1.99
Energy VW
$1.89
Coke Cherry 20oz
$1.99
Barqs Rootbeer
$1.99
Sprite Lemon lime
$1.99
Sprite Cherry
$1.99
Minute Maid Blue Raspberry 20oz
$1.99
Minute Maid Fruit Punch 20oz
$1.99
Minute Maid Lemonade
$1.99
Dasani
$1.89
Pepsi
$1.99
Diet Pepsi
$1.99
Mt Dew
$1.99
Powerade Mountain Berry
$1.99
Snapple Apple
$1.69
Snapple Raspberry Tea
$1.69
Snapple Fruit Punch
$1.69
Deer Park
$1.39
Coke Can 12oz
$0.75
Minute Maid OJ
$1.99
Minute Maid Cran Apple Ras
$1.99
Minute Maid Apple
$1.99
Vitamin Water Trip Citr
$1.99
Gold Peak Peach
Gold Peak Raspberry
$1.99
Gold Peak Tea/Lemonade
$1.99
Powerade Fruit Punch
$1.99

Turners Tea

peach tea
$1.69
Black and Gold
$1.69
Apple Juice
$1.89
Orange juice
$1.89
Lemonade
$1.69
Strawberry lemonade
$1.69
Southern style Sweet tea
$1.69
Premium Iced tea
$1.69

Dairy

Turners 1/2 Gallon 2%
$3.59
Turners whole gallon 2%
$5.59

Snapple

Snapple apple
$1.89
Rapsberry tea
$1.89
fruit punch
$1.89

Water

Deer Park Water
$1.59

Turners Orange Juice

Turners 1/2 gallon Orange juice
$4.59
Turners whole gallon Orange juice
$7.59

CONVIENENCE ITEMS

Candy bars

Reese's cup
$1.59
Twix
$1.89
Milky Way
$1.89
Hershey's
$1.59
Snickers
$1.89
3Musketeers
$1.99
KitKat
$1.59
M&M's Peanut
$1.89
M&M's
$1.79

Candy

Skittles
$1.99
Nerds
$1.99
Trolli
$1.99

Chips

Cheetos 1oz
$1.00
Sour Cream n Onion 1oz
$1.00
Ruffles 1oz
$1.00
Frito Corn Chips 1oz
$1.00
Doritos Nacho Cheese 1oz
$1.00
Lays Classic 1oz
$1.00
Pringles Original
$1.00
Pringles Cheddar
$1.00
Pringles Sour Cream
$1.00
Doritos Nacho Cheese 1 3/4oz
$1.40
Doritos Cool Ranch 1 3/4oz
$1.40
Lays Classic 1 1/2oz
$1.40
Lays BBQ 1 1/2oz
$1.40
Cheetos 2oz
$1.40
Frito Corn Chips 2oz
$1.40
Famous Amos
$1.00
Goldfish
$1.00