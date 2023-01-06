Burning Mountain Pizza & Subs
1817 Medicine Bow Court
Silt, CO 81652
Popular Items
Appetizers
6 Wings
Our famous oven roasted wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with choice of house-made blue cheese or ranch and celery for dipping
12 Wings
Our famous oven roasted wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with choice of house-made blue cheese or ranch and celery for dipping
Cheesy Bread
Made on our house-made sub roll brushed with olive oil, fresh garlic & topped off with Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese. Then bake to perfection, served with our house-made marinara
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushrooms stuffed with our house-made spinach artichoke dip, baked in a skillet and drizzled with balsamic reduction, toped with parmesan cheese. Staff favorite !!
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Our house-made spinach artichoke dip baked in a skillet topped with fresh parmesan and served with house-made crostini
Italian Sausage Roll
Premium Italian spicy sausage link rolled up in our house made pizza dough, baked to perfection. Served with choice of house-made marinara or Boar's Head spicy mustard
Meatballs & Italian Sausage Skillet
Meatballs & spicy Italian sausage topped with marinara & Grande mozzarella/Provolone cheese baked in a skillet to perfection
Caprese
cherry tomato, local Osage Gardens fresh basil, fresh mozzarella drizzled with balsamic reduction, sea salt, black pepper & olive oil. Served with our house-made crostini
Soup & Salads
Sm Garden Salad
Local Spring Born mixed greens, tomato, red onion, shredded carrot, cucumber & house-made croutons. Choice of house-made dressing
Lg Garden Salad
Local Spring Born mixed greens, tomato, red onion, shredded carrot, cucumber & house-made croutons. Choice of house-made dressing.
Caesar Salad
Local Spring Born mixed greens, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons & tossed in house-made Caesar dressing
Arugula Salad
Arugula, toasted pine nuts, warmed breaded goat cheese wheel, tomato, choice of crispy bacon or prosciutto tossed in our house-made local honey balsamic vinaigrette
Chef Salad
Spring Born mixed greens, black forest ham, oven roasted turkey, Vermont cheddar, & swiss cheese (all Boars Head), bacon, Potter Farm fresh egg hard boiled, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, served with house made blue cheese & house vinaigrette dressings
Greek Salad
Spring Born mixed greens, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, artichoke hearts, feta, tomato, red onion, & house-made croutons. Served with house vinaigrette
Soup of the Day
House-made soup, ask your server for the soup of the day
Sub Sandwiches
Italian Assorted Sandwich 6"
Our Italian Assorted is made on our house-made sub roll. Boar's Head - black forest ham, capicola, hard salami, geno salami, & pepperoni. Dressed up just the way you like!!
Top Round Pastrami 6"
Made on our house-made sub roll. Boar's Head top round pastrami dressed up just like you like it !!
Roast Beef Sandwich 6"
Made on our house-made sub roll. Boar's Head London Broil roast beef dressed up just like you like it !!
Turkey Sandwich 6"
Made on our house-made sub roll. Boar's Head Oven Gold turkey dressed up just like you like it !!
Ham Sandwich 6"
Made on our house-made sub roll. Boar's Head Black Forest ham dressed up just like you like it !!
Egg Salad Sandwich 6"
Made on our house-made sub roll. Our house made egg salad is made with Local Potter Farms Fresh eggs !!
Chicken Salad Sandwich 6"
Made on our house-made sub roll. Our house-made chicken salad is starts with Fire Braised Chicken along with our special seasonings. A favorite to many !!
Tuna Salad Sandwich 6"
Made on our house-made sub roll. Our house-made tuna salad is starts with solid white Albacore tuna & Hellman's Real Mayonnaise
Just Cheese 6''
Made on our house made sub roll. Choice of cheese, dressed up just the way you like it!
Italian Assorted Sandwich 12"
Our Italian Assorted is made on our house-made sub roll. Boar's Head - black forest ham, capicola, hard salami, geno salami, & pepperoni. Dressed up just the way you like!!
Top Round Pastrami 12"
Made on our house-made sub roll. Boar's Head top round pastrami dressed up just like you like it !!
Roast Beef Sandwich 12"
Made on our house-made sub roll. Boar's Head London Broil roast beef dressed up just like you like it !!
Turkey Sandwich 12"
Made on our house-made sub roll. Boar's Head Oven Gold turkey dressed up just like you like it !!
Ham Sandwich 12"
Made on our house-made sub roll. Boar's Head Oven Gold turkey dressed up just like you like it !!
Egg Salad Sandwich 12"
Made on our house-made sub roll. Our house made egg salad is made with Local Potter Farms Fresh eggs !!
Chicken Salad Sandwich 12"
Made on our house-made sub roll. Our house-made chicken salad is starts with Fire Braised Chicken along with our special seasonings. A favorite to many !!
Tuna Salad Sandwich 12"
Made on our house-made sub roll. Our house-made tuna salad is starts with solid white Albacore tuna & Hellman's Real Mayonnaise
Just Cheese 12"
Made on our house made sub roll. Choice of cheese, dressed up just the way you like it!
Hot Specialty Subs
Chicken Parm
Hand pounded, breaded RED BIRD chicken breast, house made marinara, grande mozzarella/ provolone cheese blend, Parmesan cheese.
Meatball
Sauce soaked meatballs, house made marinara, grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend.
Ruben
house made white sub-roll, Boars Hear corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, house made thousand island dressing.
French Dip
Thinly sliced London Broil roast beef, provolone cheese, *mushrooms & onions upon request. Served with au jus for dipping.
Hot Pastrami
Boars head top round pastrami, spicy brown mustard, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese.
The Lulu Veggie
House made pesto, local Osage Garden basil, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, marinated eggplant, tomatoes, arugula, drizzled with balsamic reduction.
The Rancher
Boars head sliced oven gold chicken, bourbon bbq sauce, bacon, caramelized onion, smoked gouda
Tuna Melt
premium albacore tuna salad made in house, tomato, choice of cheese, served open faced on sub-roll
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hand pounded, breaded RED BIRD chicken breast, Franks Red Hot buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato
BLT Sandwich
Premium apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Please note Turkey bacon BLT is made with turkey-bacon, not turkey AND bacon.
Burning Mountain Burger
Angus beef burger, american cheese, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, topped with our house pepper mix. made on sub-roll, served medium, no substitutions.
Pizza
Personal 8” Pizza
House made daily pizza dough, stretched by hand, topped with a choice of our amazing house made sauces, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend, and your choice of premium toppings.
Medium 12” Pizza
House made daily pizza dough, stretched by hand, topped with a choice of our amazing house made sauces, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend, and your choice of premium toppings.
Large 16" Pizza
House made daily pizza dough, stretched by hand, topped with a choice of our amazing house made sauces, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend, and your choice of premium toppings.
Gluten Free 9"
House made gluten free pizza dough, Sicilian style thick crust, topped with a choice of our amazing house made sauces, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend, and your choice of premium toppings.
X-Large 18"
House made daily pizza dough, stretched by hand, topped with a choice of our amazing house made sauces, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend, and your choice of premium toppings.
Party Pizza
House made daily pizza dough, stretched by hand, topped with a choice of our amazing house made sauce, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend, and your choice of premium toppings.
Specialty Pizza
Seasoned Arugula 8"
olive oil, garlic & mozzarella pizza baked & topped with arugula, kalamata olives, fresh-grated grana padano, bacon or prosciutto, tossed in vinaigrette
Seasoned Arugula 12"
olive oil, garlic & mozzarella pizza baked & topped with arugula, kalamata olives, fresh-grated grana padano, bacon or prosciutto, tossed in vinaigrette
Seasoned Arugula 16"
olive oil, garlic & mozzarella pizza topped with arugula, kalamata olives, fresh-grated grana padano, crispy bacon or prosciutto, tossed in vinaigrette
Arugula 18"
Seasoned Arugula GF Pizza
olive oil, garlic & mozzarella pizza topped with arugula, kalamata olives, fresh-grated grana padano, crispy bacon or prosciutto, tossed in vinaigrette
The Works 8"
marinara, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese, onion, pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, green pepper, black olives
The Works 12"
marinara, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese, onion, pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, green pepper, black olives
The Works 16"
marinara, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese, onion, pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, green pepper, black olives
The Works 18"
marinara, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese, onion, pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, green pepper, black olives
The Works GF Pizza
Marinara, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese, onion, pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, green pepper, black olives over House-made Gluten free crust.
BBQ Chicken 8"
marinara, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, smoked gouda, red onion, bourbon BBQ sauce
BBQ Chicken 12"
marinara, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, smoked gouda, red onion, bourbon BBQ sauce
BBQ Chicken 16"
marinara, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, smoked gouda, red onion, bourbon BBQ sauce
BBQ Chicken 18"
BBQ Chicken GF Pizza
marinara, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, smoked gouda, red onion, bourbon BBQ sauce
The Veghead 8"
marinara, mozzarella, spinach, black olives, green pepper, onion, mushrooms
The Veghead 12"
marinara, mozzarella, spinach, black olives, green pepper, onion, mushrooms
The Veghead 16"
marinara, mozzarella, spinach, black olives, green pepper, onion, mushrooms
The Veghead 18"
The Veghead GF Pizza
marinara, mozzarella, spinach, black olives, green pepper, onion, mushrooms
Pesto 8"
House-made pesto with Osage Gardens fresh basil, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, roasted red peppers. Add feta & spinach for more fun!!
Pesto 12"
House-made pesto with Osage Gardens fresh basil, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, roasted red peppers. Add feta & spinach for more fun!!
Pesto 16"
House-made pesto with Osage Gardens fresh basil, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, roasted red peppers. Add feta & spinach for more fun!!
Pesto 18"
Pesto GF Pizza
House-made pesto with Osage Gardens fresh basil, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, roasted red peppers. Add feta & spinach for more fun!!
Margarita 8"
Marinara or garlic-olive-oil, local Osage Gardens fresh basil, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella
Margarita 12"
Marinara or garlic-olive-oil, local Osage Gardens fresh basil, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella
Margarita 16"
Marinara or garlic-olive-oil, local Osage Gardens fresh basil, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella
Margherita 18"
Marinara or garlic-olive-oil, local Osage Gardens fresh basil, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella
Margarita GF Pizza
Marinara or garlic-olive-oil, local Osage Gardens fresh basil, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella
Hawaiian 8"
marinara. mozzarella, pineapple, bacon, ham
Hawaiian 12"
marinara, mozzarella, pineapple, bacon, ham
Hawaiian 16"
marinara, mozzarella, pineapple, bacon, ham
Hawaiian 18"
Hawaiian GF Pizza
marinara, mozzarella, pineapple, bacon, ham
Buffalo Chicken 8"
marinara, mozzarella, hot buffalo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, side of bleu cheese dressing
Buffalo Chicken 12"
marinara, mozzarella, hot buffalo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, side of bleu cheese dressing
Buffalo Chicken 16"
marinara, mozzarella, hot buffalo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, side of bleu cheese dressing
Buffalo Chicken 18"
Buffalo Chicken GF Pizza
marinara, mozzarella, hot buffalo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, side of bleu cheese dressing
Meat Lovers 8"
marinara, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pepperoni, sausage
Meat Lovers 12"
marinara, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pepperoni, sausage
Meat Lovers 16"
marinara, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pepperoni, sausage
Meat Lovers 18"
Meat Lovers GF Pizza
marinara, mozzarella, ham, bacon, sausage
Roasted Vegetable Pizza 8"
Roasted Vegetable Pizza 12"
Roasted Vegetabke Pizza 16"
Roasted Vegetable Pizza 18"
Roasted Vegetabke Pizza GF
Calzone/ Stromboli
Calzone
your choice of toppings folded into our delicious pizza crust and oven baked. Includes parmesan, ricotta, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend, 2 toppings of your choice. Add up to 3 more toppings at an additional cost. Served with marinara
Meat Stromboli
an oven-baked turnover made with pizza dough and filled with Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend and an assortment of italian meats. no substitutions. served with marinara
Veggie Stromboli
an oven-baked turnover made with pizza dough and filled with Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend and an assortment of veggies. no substitutions. served with marinara
Daily Special
Hello Honey Sandwich
Boars Head Honey Maple Glazed Turkey, jalapeno Havarti, roasted red peppers, honey mustard, toasted and served with chips and pickle
Grilled Cheese (Bacon Tomato) + Soup
Grilled cheese with tomatoes and bacon, served with a cup of our house made delicious tomato soup
Condiments Side
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese
Side Honey Balsamic
Side House Dressing
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Thousand Island
Avocado
Side Au Jus
Side Marinra
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Bbq
Side Garlic & Oil
Side Balsamic Reduction
Side Horseradish
Side Hot Pepper Mix
Side Honey
Side Jalapenos
Pickle
Scoop Egg Salad
Side Mayo
Scoop chicken Salad
Scoop Tuna Salad
Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Dressing
Side Pesto
Chicken Brest
Side Of Pepperoncini
Side Yellow Mustard
Thirst Quenchers
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Nantucket Juice
Boylan Soda
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
22 OZ. Fountain Drinks
Kombucha
Soda Bottles
2 Liter Coke
Water
Kid Soda
Monster
Red Bull
Soda Water
MINI 6 PAK Mex. Coke
The Daily Buzz
Drip Coffee
Americano
Cappuccino
Breve
Shot In The Dark
Latte
Chai Latte
Holiday Latte
Burning Mountain Haze Latte
Milk Steamer with Flavor Shot
Two Leaves & Bud Tea
Hot Chocolate
Cafe Au Lat
Iced Americano With Chai Foam
Espresso Shot
Drycase
Cold Case
Peanut Butter Fudge Pie
Coconut Cream Pie
Keylime Pie
Cream Puffs
Mini Cheesecakes
Banana Cream Pie
Mousse -Peanutbutter Chocolate Cup
Bourbon Pecan Pie
Carrot Cup Cake
Boston Cream Pie
Peanut Butter Cake
Cinnamon Bun Bread Pudding
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Burning Mountain Pizza & Subs is a warm and comfortable cafe, bar, bakery, pizza and sub shop that serves fantastic craft cocktails and beers, specialty espresso drinks as well as a great variety of healthy and tasty lunch and dinner options. Hand tossed pizzas, daily baked bread, bakery delights and delicious food made from scratch are what we are known for! Drive through, delivery, outdoor patio and sports playing on our large TV! Custom orders and catering available!
1817 Medicine Bow Court, Silt, CO 81652