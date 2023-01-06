Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burning Mountain Pizza & Subs

1817 Medicine Bow Court

Silt, CO 81652

Popular Items

Medium 12” Pizza
6 Wings
Large 16" Pizza

Appetizers

6 Wings

$11.95

Our famous oven roasted wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with choice of house-made blue cheese or ranch and celery for dipping

12 Wings

$21.95

Our famous oven roasted wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with choice of house-made blue cheese or ranch and celery for dipping

Cheesy Bread

$5.50+

Made on our house-made sub roll brushed with olive oil, fresh garlic & topped off with Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese. Then bake to perfection, served with our house-made marinara

Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.95

Mushrooms stuffed with our house-made spinach artichoke dip, baked in a skillet and drizzled with balsamic reduction, toped with parmesan cheese. Staff favorite !!

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.50

Our house-made spinach artichoke dip baked in a skillet topped with fresh parmesan and served with house-made crostini

Italian Sausage Roll

$9.95

Premium Italian spicy sausage link rolled up in our house made pizza dough, baked to perfection. Served with choice of house-made marinara or Boar's Head spicy mustard

Meatballs & Italian Sausage Skillet

$9.95

Meatballs & spicy Italian sausage topped with marinara & Grande mozzarella/Provolone cheese baked in a skillet to perfection

Caprese

$9.95

cherry tomato, local Osage Gardens fresh basil, fresh mozzarella drizzled with balsamic reduction, sea salt, black pepper & olive oil. Served with our house-made crostini

Soup & Salads

Sm Garden Salad

$4.50

Local Spring Born mixed greens, tomato, red onion, shredded carrot, cucumber & house-made croutons. Choice of house-made dressing

Lg Garden Salad

$9.95

Local Spring Born mixed greens, tomato, red onion, shredded carrot, cucumber & house-made croutons. Choice of house-made dressing.

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Local Spring Born mixed greens, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons & tossed in house-made Caesar dressing

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Arugula, toasted pine nuts, warmed breaded goat cheese wheel, tomato, choice of crispy bacon or prosciutto tossed in our house-made local honey balsamic vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$14.95

Spring Born mixed greens, black forest ham, oven roasted turkey, Vermont cheddar, & swiss cheese (all Boars Head), bacon, Potter Farm fresh egg hard boiled, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, served with house made blue cheese & house vinaigrette dressings

Greek Salad

$13.50

Spring Born mixed greens, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, artichoke hearts, feta, tomato, red onion, & house-made croutons. Served with house vinaigrette

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$3.50+

House-made soup, ask your server for the soup of the day

Sub Sandwiches

Made on our house-made sub rolls baked fresh daily. Choice of Boar's Head meats & cheeses. Topped off just the way you like it. Complimentary chips & Boar's head pickle upon request.

Italian Assorted Sandwich 6"

$9.50

Our Italian Assorted is made on our house-made sub roll. Boar's Head - black forest ham, capicola, hard salami, geno salami, & pepperoni. Dressed up just the way you like!!

Top Round Pastrami 6"

$9.50

Made on our house-made sub roll. Boar's Head top round pastrami dressed up just like you like it !!

Roast Beef Sandwich 6"

$9.50

Made on our house-made sub roll. Boar's Head London Broil roast beef dressed up just like you like it !!

Turkey Sandwich 6"

$9.50

Made on our house-made sub roll. Boar's Head Oven Gold turkey dressed up just like you like it !!

Ham Sandwich 6"

$9.50

Made on our house-made sub roll. Boar's Head Black Forest ham dressed up just like you like it !!

Egg Salad Sandwich 6"

$9.50

Made on our house-made sub roll. Our house made egg salad is made with Local Potter Farms Fresh eggs !!

Chicken Salad Sandwich 6"

$9.50

Made on our house-made sub roll. Our house-made chicken salad is starts with Fire Braised Chicken along with our special seasonings. A favorite to many !!

Tuna Salad Sandwich 6"

$9.50

Made on our house-made sub roll. Our house-made tuna salad is starts with solid white Albacore tuna & Hellman's Real Mayonnaise

Just Cheese 6''

$8.00

Made on our house made sub roll. Choice of cheese, dressed up just the way you like it!

Oven Roast Chicken Sandwich 6"

$9.50

Italian Assorted Sandwich 12"

$16.00

Our Italian Assorted is made on our house-made sub roll. Boar's Head - black forest ham, capicola, hard salami, geno salami, & pepperoni. Dressed up just the way you like!!

Top Round Pastrami 12"

$16.00

Made on our house-made sub roll. Boar's Head top round pastrami dressed up just like you like it !!

Roast Beef Sandwich 12"

Roast Beef Sandwich 12"

$16.00

Made on our house-made sub roll. Boar's Head London Broil roast beef dressed up just like you like it !!

Turkey Sandwich 12"

$16.00

Made on our house-made sub roll. Boar's Head Oven Gold turkey dressed up just like you like it !!

Ham Sandwich 12"

$16.00

Made on our house-made sub roll. Boar's Head Oven Gold turkey dressed up just like you like it !!

Egg Salad Sandwich 12"

$16.00

Made on our house-made sub roll. Our house made egg salad is made with Local Potter Farms Fresh eggs !!

Chicken Salad Sandwich 12"

$16.00

Made on our house-made sub roll. Our house-made chicken salad is starts with Fire Braised Chicken along with our special seasonings. A favorite to many !!

Tuna Salad Sandwich 12"

$16.00

Made on our house-made sub roll. Our house-made tuna salad is starts with solid white Albacore tuna & Hellman's Real Mayonnaise

Just Cheese 12"

$15.00

Made on our house made sub roll. Choice of cheese, dressed up just the way you like it!

Oven Roast Chicken Sandwich 6"

$16.00

Hot Specialty Subs

Made with house made sub-rolls and quality meats and cheese. Toasted to perfection. served with chips and Boars Head pickle upon request. Only available in 6"

Chicken Parm

$13.95

Hand pounded, breaded RED BIRD chicken breast, house made marinara, grande mozzarella/ provolone cheese blend, Parmesan cheese.

Meatball

Meatball

$13.95

Sauce soaked meatballs, house made marinara, grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend.

Ruben

$13.95

house made white sub-roll, Boars Hear corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, house made thousand island dressing.

French Dip

French Dip

$13.95

Thinly sliced London Broil roast beef, provolone cheese, *mushrooms & onions upon request. Served with au jus for dipping.

Hot Pastrami

$13.95

Boars head top round pastrami, spicy brown mustard, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese.

The Lulu Veggie

$13.95

House made pesto, local Osage Garden basil, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, marinated eggplant, tomatoes, arugula, drizzled with balsamic reduction.

The Rancher

$13.95

Boars head sliced oven gold chicken, bourbon bbq sauce, bacon, caramelized onion, smoked gouda

Tuna Melt

$13.95

premium albacore tuna salad made in house, tomato, choice of cheese, served open faced on sub-roll

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Hand pounded, breaded RED BIRD chicken breast, Franks Red Hot buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato

BLT Sandwich

$10.95+

Premium apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Please note Turkey bacon BLT is made with turkey-bacon, not turkey AND bacon.

Burning Mountain Burger

$14.95

Angus beef burger, american cheese, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, topped with our house pepper mix. made on sub-roll, served medium, no substitutions.

Pizza

House made daily pizza dough, stretched by hand, topped with a choice of our amazing house made sauces, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend, and your choice of premium toppings.

Personal 8” Pizza

$8.75

House made daily pizza dough, stretched by hand, topped with a choice of our amazing house made sauces, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend, and your choice of premium toppings.

Medium 12” Pizza

$13.00

House made daily pizza dough, stretched by hand, topped with a choice of our amazing house made sauces, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend, and your choice of premium toppings.

Large 16" Pizza

$18.00

House made daily pizza dough, stretched by hand, topped with a choice of our amazing house made sauces, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend, and your choice of premium toppings.

Gluten Free 9"

$14.00

House made gluten free pizza dough, Sicilian style thick crust, topped with a choice of our amazing house made sauces, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend, and your choice of premium toppings.

X-Large 18"

$23.00

House made daily pizza dough, stretched by hand, topped with a choice of our amazing house made sauces, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend, and your choice of premium toppings.

Party Pizza

$32.00

House made daily pizza dough, stretched by hand, topped with a choice of our amazing house made sauce, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend, and your choice of premium toppings.

Specialty Pizza

House made daily pizza dough, stretched by hand, topped with amazing house made sauces, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend, and premium toppings
Seasoned Arugula 8"

Seasoned Arugula 8"

$11.75

olive oil, garlic & mozzarella pizza baked & topped with arugula, kalamata olives, fresh-grated grana padano, bacon or prosciutto, tossed in vinaigrette

Seasoned Arugula 12"

$18.50

olive oil, garlic & mozzarella pizza baked & topped with arugula, kalamata olives, fresh-grated grana padano, bacon or prosciutto, tossed in vinaigrette

Seasoned Arugula 16"

$26.25

olive oil, garlic & mozzarella pizza topped with arugula, kalamata olives, fresh-grated grana padano, crispy bacon or prosciutto, tossed in vinaigrette

Arugula 18"

$33.00

Seasoned Arugula GF Pizza

$18.00

olive oil, garlic & mozzarella pizza topped with arugula, kalamata olives, fresh-grated grana padano, crispy bacon or prosciutto, tossed in vinaigrette

The Works 8"

The Works 8"

$11.75

marinara, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese, onion, pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, green pepper, black olives

The Works 12"

The Works 12"

$18.50

marinara, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese, onion, pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, green pepper, black olives

The Works 16"

The Works 16"

$26.25

marinara, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese, onion, pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, green pepper, black olives

The Works 18"

The Works 18"

$33.00

marinara, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese, onion, pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, green pepper, black olives

The Works GF Pizza

$18.00

Marinara, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese, onion, pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, green pepper, black olives over House-made Gluten free crust.

BBQ Chicken 8"

$11.75

marinara, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, smoked gouda, red onion, bourbon BBQ sauce

BBQ Chicken 12"

$18.50

marinara, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, smoked gouda, red onion, bourbon BBQ sauce

BBQ Chicken 16"

$26.25

marinara, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, smoked gouda, red onion, bourbon BBQ sauce

BBQ Chicken 18"

$33.00

BBQ Chicken GF Pizza

$18.00

marinara, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, smoked gouda, red onion, bourbon BBQ sauce

The Veghead 8"

$11.75

marinara, mozzarella, spinach, black olives, green pepper, onion, mushrooms

The Veghead 12"

$18.50

marinara, mozzarella, spinach, black olives, green pepper, onion, mushrooms

The Veghead 16"

$26.25

marinara, mozzarella, spinach, black olives, green pepper, onion, mushrooms

The Veghead 18"

$33.00

The Veghead GF Pizza

$18.00

marinara, mozzarella, spinach, black olives, green pepper, onion, mushrooms

Pesto 8"

Pesto 8"

$11.75

House-made pesto with Osage Gardens fresh basil, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, roasted red peppers. Add feta & spinach for more fun!!

Pesto 12"

Pesto 12"

$18.50

House-made pesto with Osage Gardens fresh basil, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, roasted red peppers. Add feta & spinach for more fun!!

Pesto 16"

Pesto 16"

$26.25

House-made pesto with Osage Gardens fresh basil, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, roasted red peppers. Add feta & spinach for more fun!!

Pesto 18"

$33.00

Pesto GF Pizza

$18.00

House-made pesto with Osage Gardens fresh basil, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, roasted red peppers. Add feta & spinach for more fun!!

Margarita 8"

Margarita 8"

$11.25

Marinara or garlic-olive-oil, local Osage Gardens fresh basil, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella

Margarita 12"

Margarita 12"

$16.75

Marinara or garlic-olive-oil, local Osage Gardens fresh basil, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella

Margarita 16"

Margarita 16"

$23.75

Marinara or garlic-olive-oil, local Osage Gardens fresh basil, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella

Margherita 18"

Margherita 18"

$30.00

Marinara or garlic-olive-oil, local Osage Gardens fresh basil, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella

Margarita GF Pizza

$16.75

Marinara or garlic-olive-oil, local Osage Gardens fresh basil, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella

Hawaiian 8"

$11.75

marinara. mozzarella, pineapple, bacon, ham

Hawaiian 12"

$18.50

marinara, mozzarella, pineapple, bacon, ham

Hawaiian 16"

$25.00

marinara, mozzarella, pineapple, bacon, ham

Hawaiian 18"

$33.00

Hawaiian GF Pizza

$18.00

marinara, mozzarella, pineapple, bacon, ham

Buffalo Chicken 8"

$11.75

marinara, mozzarella, hot buffalo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, side of bleu cheese dressing

Buffalo Chicken 12"

$18.50

marinara, mozzarella, hot buffalo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, side of bleu cheese dressing

Buffalo Chicken 16"

$26.25

marinara, mozzarella, hot buffalo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, side of bleu cheese dressing

Buffalo Chicken 18"

$33.00

Buffalo Chicken GF Pizza

$18.00

marinara, mozzarella, hot buffalo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, side of bleu cheese dressing

Meat Lovers 8"

$11.75

marinara, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pepperoni, sausage

Meat Lovers 12"

$18.50

marinara, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pepperoni, sausage

Meat Lovers 16"

$26.25

marinara, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pepperoni, sausage

Meat Lovers 18"

$33.00

Meat Lovers GF Pizza

$18.00

marinara, mozzarella, ham, bacon, sausage

Roasted Vegetable Pizza 8"

$11.75

Roasted Vegetable Pizza 12"

$18.50

Roasted Vegetabke Pizza 16"

$26.25

Roasted Vegetable Pizza 18"

$33.00

Roasted Vegetabke Pizza GF

$18.00

Calzone/ Stromboli

Calzone

$14.00

your choice of toppings folded into our delicious pizza crust and oven baked. Includes parmesan, ricotta, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend, 2 toppings of your choice. Add up to 3 more toppings at an additional cost. Served with marinara

Meat Stromboli

$14.00

an oven-baked turnover made with pizza dough and filled with Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend and an assortment of italian meats. no substitutions. served with marinara

Veggie Stromboli

$14.00

an oven-baked turnover made with pizza dough and filled with Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend and an assortment of veggies. no substitutions. served with marinara

Daily Special

Hello Honey Sandwich

$12.95

Boars Head Honey Maple Glazed Turkey, jalapeno Havarti, roasted red peppers, honey mustard, toasted and served with chips and pickle

Grilled Cheese (Bacon Tomato) + Soup

$11.95Out of stock

Grilled cheese with tomatoes and bacon, served with a cup of our house made delicious tomato soup

Condiments Side

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Honey Balsamic

$0.75

Side House Dressing

$0.75

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side Thousand Island

$0.75

Avocado

$1.75

Side Au Jus

$0.50

Side Marinra

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Bbq

$0.75

Side Garlic & Oil

$0.75

Side Balsamic Reduction

$0.75

Side Horseradish

$0.50

Side Hot Pepper Mix

$0.75

Side Honey

$0.50

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Pickle

$0.50

Scoop Egg Salad

$3.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Scoop chicken Salad

$3.50

Scoop Tuna Salad

$3.50

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.75

Dressing

$0.75+

Side Pesto

$0.75

Chicken Brest

$4.50

Side Of Pepperoncini

$0.75

Side Yellow Mustard

$0.50

Thirst Quenchers

Chocolate Milk

$2.00+

Milk

$1.75+

Orange Juice

$2.50+

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50+

Nantucket Juice

$3.75

Boylan Soda

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

22 OZ. Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Kombucha

$4.50

Soda Bottles

2 Liter Coke

$4.50

Water

$2.50

Kid Soda

$1.75

Monster

$3.25

Red Bull

$3.25

Soda Water

$1.50

MINI 6 PAK Mex. Coke

$8.95

The Daily Buzz

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Americano

$2.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Breve

$4.00+

Shot In The Dark

$3.25+

Latte

$3.50+

Chai Latte

$3.95+

Holiday Latte

$4.75+

Burning Mountain Haze Latte

$4.75+

Milk Steamer with Flavor Shot

$2.45+

Two Leaves & Bud Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Cafe Au Lat

$3.00

Iced Americano With Chai Foam

$5.00

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Drycase

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.20

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.20

Cutouts

$2.85

Brownies

$3.75

Cinnamon Bun

$3.85

Lemon Bar

$3.50

Fruit Cheese Danish

$4.25

Scone

$4.25

Russian Tea Cookies

$2.75

Pecan Butter Bars

$4.00

Orange Sour Cream

$3.00

Thumbprint

$2.20

Ricotta Cookies

$2.25

Pinwheel

$2.50

Magic Bars

$4.50

Cold Case

Peanut Butter Fudge Pie

$7.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$6.50

Keylime Pie

$6.50

Cream Puffs

$4.25

Mini Cheesecakes

$4.50

Banana Cream Pie

$6.50Out of stock

Mousse -Peanutbutter Chocolate Cup

$6.00

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Carrot Cup Cake

$5.00

Boston Cream Pie

$8.00

Peanut Butter Cake

$7.25

Cinnamon Bun Bread Pudding

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burning Mountain Pizza & Subs is a warm and comfortable cafe, bar, bakery, pizza and sub shop that serves fantastic craft cocktails and beers, specialty espresso drinks as well as a great variety of healthy and tasty lunch and dinner options. Hand tossed pizzas, daily baked bread, bakery delights and delicious food made from scratch are what we are known for! Drive through, delivery, outdoor patio and sports playing on our large TV! Custom orders and catering available!

Website

Location

1817 Medicine Bow Court, Silt, CO 81652

Directions

