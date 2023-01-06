Restaurant info

Burning Mountain Pizza & Subs is a warm and comfortable cafe, bar, bakery, pizza and sub shop that serves fantastic craft cocktails and beers, specialty espresso drinks as well as a great variety of healthy and tasty lunch and dinner options. Hand tossed pizzas, daily baked bread, bakery delights and delicious food made from scratch are what we are known for! Drive through, delivery, outdoor patio and sports playing on our large TV! Custom orders and catering available!

Website