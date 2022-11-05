Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burning Rice The Colony

review star

No reviews yet

5020 SH 121, Suite 100, Lewisville, TX 75056

Lewisville, TX 75056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Bowl
Abundant Deal
Kids Bowl

Bibimbop

Abundant Deal

Abundant Deal

$13.80

Enjoy our Regular Bowl including Miso Soup and Mandoo Dumplings!

Regular Bowl

Regular Bowl

$11.95

Your choice of rice, protein, toppings, and an egg served in a traditional Bibimbop Bowl.

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$9.95

Your choice of rice, protein, toppings, and an egg packaged in a childrens sized Bibimbop Bowl.

Sides

4pc Mandoo

4pc Mandoo

$3.95
6pc Mandoo

6pc Mandoo

$4.95
8pc Mandoo

8pc Mandoo

$6.95
12pc Mandoo

12pc Mandoo

$8.95
Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$7.95

Korean Fried Chicken Bites (Gangjeong) tossed in our Sweet Glaze or Burnin' Sauce.

Signature Wings

Signature Wings

Double-fried & perfeclty crispy on the outside, irrestistibly tender on the inside.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$1.95

Drinks

Iced K-Latte

Iced K-Latte

$2.95

NEW! Our signature Iced K-Coffee is the perfect blend of K-Coffee and sweetness.

Milkis

Milkis

$2.50

A delicious Korean favorite! This carbonated drink includes subtle yogurt flavors.

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craving Korean BBQ Bibimbop? Burning Rice offers traditional Korean BBQ Bibimbop bowls that are fully customizable. Fresh. Healthy. Bold.

Location

5020 SH 121, Suite 100, Lewisville, TX 75056, Lewisville, TX 75056

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
4920 TX-121 Suite 500 Lewisville, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails - Grandscape
orange star4.0 • 225
5774 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Heritage Pizza & Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
3750 Plano Parkway Ste 600 THE COLONY, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Lewisville - 4740 State Highway 121 #400
orange starNo Reviews
4740 State Highway 121 #400 Lewisville, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Twigs American Kitchen - Colony
orange starNo Reviews
--5740 Grandscape Blvd Suite 115 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
4181 Main St The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lewisville

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70002 The Colony TX
orange star4.7 • 3,220
3750 Plano Parkway The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Dirty Burger Bar
orange star4.4 • 509
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #200 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails - Grandscape
orange star4.0 • 225
5774 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
The Tacklebox Seafood
orange star4.0 • 1
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #100 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lewisville
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston