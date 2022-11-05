Burning Rice The Colony
All hours
|Sunday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Craving Korean BBQ Bibimbop? Burning Rice offers traditional Korean BBQ Bibimbop bowls that are fully customizable. Fresh. Healthy. Bold.
Location
5020 SH 121, Suite 100, Lewisville, TX 75056, Lewisville, TX 75056
