Burning Rice Hurst
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Craving Bibimbop? Burning Rice offers traditional Korean BBQ Bibimbop bowls that are fully customizable. FRESH. HEALTHY. BOLD.
Location
520 Grapevine Highway, Suite 200, Hurst, TX 76054, Hurst, TX 76054
Gallery
