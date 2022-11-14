Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burning Rice

review star

No reviews yet

4701 W Park Blvd #110, Plano, TX 75093

Plano, TX 75093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Bowl
Abundant Deal
Kids Bowl

Burning Rice

Abundant Deal

Abundant Deal

$13.80

Enjoy our Regular Bowl including Miso Soup and Mandoo Dumplings!

Regular Bowl

Regular Bowl

$11.95

Your choice of rice, protein, toppings, and an egg served in a traditional Bibimbop Bowl.

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$9.95

Your choice of rice, protein, toppings, and an egg packaged in a childrens sized Bibimbop Bowl.

Burning Mandoo

Crispy Mandoo Box

Crispy Mandoo Box

$10.95

Includes 8 crispy Mandoo, white rice, Japchae noodles, broccoli, and sauce of your choice.

Steamed Mandoo Box

Steamed Mandoo Box

$10.95

Includes 8 steamed Mandoo, white rice, Japchae noodles, broccoli, and sauce of your choice.

Crispy Mandoo By The Piece

Crispy Mandoo By The Piece

Choose your size, flavor and sauce of our crispy Mandoo!

Steamed Mandoo By The Piece

Steamed Mandoo By The Piece

Choose your size, flavor and sauce of our steamed Mandoo!

Sides

Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$7.95

Korean Fried Chicken Bites (Gangjeong) tossed in our Sweet Glaze or Burnin' Sauce.

Signature Wings

Signature Wings

Double-fried & perfectly crispy on the outside, irrestistibly tender on the inside.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$1.95

White miso with tofu and green onion.

Drinks

Iced K-Latte

Iced K-Latte

$2.95

NEW! Our signature Iced K-Coffee is the perfect blend of K-Coffee and sweetness.

Milkis

Milkis

$2.50

A delicious Korean favorite! This carbonated drink includes subtle yogurt flavors.

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craving Bibimbop? Burning Rice Korean BBQ Bibimbop offers traditional Korean BBQ Bibimbop bowls that are made to order and fully customizable.

Website

Location

4701 W Park Blvd #110, Plano, TX 75093, Plano, TX 75093

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Snuffers - West Plano
orange starNo Reviews
4901 W Park Blvd. Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Meso Maya - West Plano
orange starNo Reviews
4800 W Park Blvd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Park + Preston
orange starNo Reviews
1900 Preston Road Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Steve Fields Steakhouse - 4900 W Park BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
4900 W Park BLVD Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Tokyo Shokudo - HQ
orange starNo Reviews
4709 W. Parker RD Suite 450 Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Red Hot & Blue - Plano, TX
orange starNo Reviews
5017 West Plano Parkway #100 Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plano

Dillas Quesadillas - Plano
orange star4.5 • 2,468
2008 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Plano
orange star4.6 • 2,105
6007 Legacy Dr Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Florentinas Italian Bistro - Plano, TX
orange star4.7 • 1,606
3501 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Plano
orange star4.7 • 1,292
5013 W Park Blvd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 008 - Shops at Legacy
orange star4.7 • 1,244
7317 Parkwood Blvd Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Legacy Hall - Dock Local
orange star4.0 • 1,241
7800 Windrose Ave Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plano
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston