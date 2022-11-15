Burns St Bistro imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Burns St Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

1500 Burns St

Missoula, MT 59802

Coffee/Hot Tea

Drip Coffee

$2.25

Mexico - Chiapas. A single origin, medium roast from Black Coffee Roasting Company.

ICED Drip

$2.25

Same as drip, just cold!

Drip Decaf

$2.25

Shot in the Dark

$3.25+

Drip coffee with espresso shots

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Drip coffee with steamed milk.

Hot Tea

$1.75+

Tasty teas from Montana Tea & Spice

Hot Water

It's just some hot water. Maybe lemon, if you're fancy.

London Fog

$3.00+

Earl grey tea with honey, vanilla syrup and steamed milk.

Hot Cocoa

$2.50+

Steamed Kalispell Kreamery milk with our house mocha mix.

Steamer

$2.00+

Steamed Kalispell Kreamery milk. Add some flavor!

Cooler Drinks

La Croix

$1.50

Spindrift

$1.50

Pop

Kombucha

$5.00

Delicious drinks from House of Ferments.

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Whole Milk

$1.50+

OJ

$1.50+

Spicy V8

$2.00

Ice Tea

Black Iced Tea

$1.75

Unsweetened Orange Pekoe over ice.

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$1.75

Honey-sweetened hibiscus over ice.

Lemonade

$1.75Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$2.00Out of stock

Black iced tea and lemonade over ice.

Espresso and Specialty Drinks

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso in hot water.

Latte

$3.50+

Espresso & steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso, steamed milk and milk foam.

Salted Maple Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso, maple syrup, sea salt and steamed milk topped with milk foam.

Chai

$4.00+

House made spicy & sweet chai. Steamed with milk.

Mocha

$4.00+

Espresso, mocha mix and steamed milk.

Mocha Diabla

$4.00+

Mocha with chile, cayenne, cinnamon, and black pepper.

BSBee Sting

$4.00+

Espresso, honey, cinnamon and steamed soy milk.

Yerba Matte Latte

$4.00+

Yerba Maté tea and steamed oat milk with vanilla syrup and nutmeg.

Single Espresso

$1.25

Double Espresso

$2.50

Two shots of espresso.

Toddy

$4.00Out of stock

Cold brewed 2-Tone Coffee from Black Coffee Roasting Company.

Formula 1500

$5.00Out of stock

Cold brew coffee with hazelnut syrup, black walnut bitters, and half n half over ice.

Macchiato

$3.00

Cortado

$3.25

Mimosas

Classic Mimosa

$7.00

Champagne & OJ.

Special Mimosa

$8.00

Champagne and Sunkist orange soda.

BEER

Pineapple Express

$4.00

Draughtworks tropical IPA.

Coldsmoke

$4.00

Kettlehouse scotch ale.

Miller High Life

$3.00

Otter Water

$4.00

Philipsburg Brewing pale ale.

Classic Cider

$4.00

Western Cider Poor Farmer.

RanchHand Cider

$4.00

WINE

Champagne

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Red Blend

$7.00

Breakfast

Normal Breakfast

Normal Breakfast

$12.00

Two eggs, choice of candied bacon or smoked ???, homefries, toast, butter & house jam

Rhodonite Bagel Sandwich

$8.00

Jalapeno-cheddar bagel with sausage patty, cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked carrot aioli and an over easy egg.

Sapphire Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

3 tacos with chorizo, smashed avocado, house salsa and scrambled eggs on corn tortillas.

Lunch Combo

Build your own plate

Sandwiches w/ Chips

Smoked cauliflower, mozzarella, arugula pesto and marinated fennel, onion and cherry tomatoes on a sub roll. Served with chips.
Scott

Scott

$12.00

Candied bacon, greens, tomato and aioli on white bread

Jasper Pork

$13.00

Roasted pork, chimichurri, smoked carrot aioli, gouda cheese and grilled jalapenos on a house bun.

Quartz Tri-tip

$14.00

Marinated tri-tip steak, roasted broccoli, spicy giardiniera and miso aioli on a roasted garlic baguette. Served with hoisin jus.

Moonstone Turkey

$12.00

Roast turkey, swiss cheese, sweet potato puree, aioli, seared chard, peppered bacon and caramelized onions on multigrain.

Serpentine Eggplant

$12.00

Smoked & breaded eggplant, marinara, provolone cheese, parmesan and basil on roasted garlic baguette.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Melty cheese blend on grilled house bread.

Sandwich Special

$13.00Out of stock

Burgers w/ Fries

Burns Burger

Burns Burger

$14.00

Big Sky Beef burger with greens, tomato, red onion, pickles and choice of cheese on a house bun.

Garnet Pizza Burger

$15.00

Beef patty with provolone cheese, crispy pepperoni, caramelized onions, marinara and basil on an oregano bun.

Wonderstone Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Beef patty with sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, peppered bacon and miso aioli on a house bun.

Burger Special

Burger Special

$17.00Out of stock

Burger Patty

$6.00

Soups & Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$4.00+

Greens, cucumber, tomato and pickled red onion w/ choice of dressing.

Topaz Broccoli Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, roasted broccoli, dried apricots, roasted sweet potatoes, sage croutons, toasted pecans and spiced orange vin.

Tourmaline Lentil Salad

$12.00

Roasted crimini mushrooms, lentils, swiss chard, carrots and cucumbers tossed in miso-sesame vinaigrette and topped with a sunny egg.

Vegan Tomato Soup

$3.00+

Creamy coconut milk tomato soup.

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$3.00+

Beef & Vegetable

Soup & Salad

$10.00+

Bowl of your choice of Soup of the Day or Vegan Tomato soup w/ a house salad and choice of dressing.

Sides

Fries

$3.00+

Candied Bacon

$3.00

Homefries

$4.00

Fried Eggplant

$3.00

Egg

$2.00+

Pastry

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Day Old

$0.75Out of stock

Sauce

Fry Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Aioli

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Dijon Mustard

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Red Wine Vin

$0.50

Miso Sesame Vin

$0.50

Spiced Orange Vin

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Westside 'til we die. Breakfast and Lunch weekdays, Brunch on the weekends.

Location

1500 Burns St, Missoula, MT 59802

Directions

Gallery
Burns St Bistro image

Map
