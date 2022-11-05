Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Burnt Barrel Social

434 Reviews

$$

508 Center Parkway Suite A

Yorkville, IL 60560

Order Again

Popular Items

Nachos
The Burger
Wings

Mothers Day Specials

BBQ Pulled Pork

$11.00Out of stock

BBQ Rib Tips

$12.00Out of stock

Taco Tuesday Specials

House Verde Salsa Jar

$6.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

House Margarita

$6.50

Chicken Taco

$2.00

Steak Taco

$2.75

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Appetizers

Angus Burger Sliders

$12.00

Bourbon Barrel Chili

$5.00

Cheese Curds

$9.50

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Homemade Soup

$5.00

Italian Beef Sliders

$12.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Nachos

Uncle Ski's Sausage

$12.50

Wings

$13.00

Dessert

Bourbon Banana Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Bourbon Bar

$6.00

Extra Sauces/Add-Ons

$ 8oz Dijon Mustard Jar

$7.00

$ Bleu Cheese

$0.50+

$ Bourbon BBQ

$0.50+

$ Buffalo

$0.50+

$ Cheese Sauce

$0.50+

$ Garlic Aioli

$0.50+

$ Horseradish Sauce

$0.50+

$ Mayo

$0.50+

$ Ranch

$0.50+

$ Salsa

$0.75

$ Sour Cream

$0.75

$ Tartar Sauce

$0.50

$ Whole Grain Mustard

$0.50+

$ Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.75

$ Jalapenos

$0.75

$ Onion Straws

$0.75

$ Caramelized Onions

$0.75

$ Bacon

$2.00

$ Avocado

$2.00

$ Fried Egg

$2.00

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Kids Burger Sliders

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Salads

Barrel Wedge Salad

$8.50

The Greek Salad

$8.50

Grilled Steak Salad

$14.50

Sandwiches

The Burger

$11.00

The Barrel BBQ Chicken

$11.00

Windy City Beef

$12.00

Brat Burger

$12.00

Chicago Dog

$7.00

B.Y.O. Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Steak Sandwich

$14.50

Sides

Cripsy fries

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

No Side

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Greek Salad

$4.50

Side House Salad

$4.00

Veggie Sticks

$3.00

N/A Beverages

Arnie Plamer

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.75

Flavored Lemonade

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

IBC Rootbeer

$3.50

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red bull

$4.50

Soda Water

Sprite

$2.99

Sugar Free Red bull

$4.50

Tonic Water

$2.99

White Milk

$2.99

Yellow Red bull

$4.50

Signature Cocktails

4th of July Mojito

$10.00

Apple Cider Sangria

$8.00

Apple Whiskey-Rita

$9.00

Back To Basics Old Fashioned

$10.00

Barrel French Martini

$9.00

Blackberry Bourbon Smash

$10.00

Blueberry Bourbon Maple

$10.00

Buck Stops Here

$9.00

Choose Your Adventure

$11.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Old Fashioned

$12.00

Coffee Manhatten

$10.00

Manhattan (Not Smoked)

$10.00

Mezcal Experience

$11.00

Smoked Manhattan

$11.00

Sweet Summer Sangria

$9.00

The Bloody Buffet

$16.00

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00Out of stock

Crop Cucumber

$6.50

Crop Lemon

$6.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.50

Kettle One

$7.50

Khor Vodka

$6.00

Kountry Vodka

$6.00

Prairie Organic Vodka

$6.50

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Caramel

$6.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$6.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Well Vodka

$5.50

Wheatley

$6.00

Woody Creek Gluten FREE

$6.50

Gin/Rum

Askur Gin

$6.50

Bacardi

$6.00

Bombay Saphire Gin

$6.00

Captain

$6.00

Ch London Gin

$6.50

Fords Gin

$6.00

Glendalough Rose Gin

$6.50

Henderick's

$8.00

Malibu

$6.00

Meyers Dark

$6.00

Nolet's

$6.50

Prairie Gin Organic

$6.50

Tanquray

$6.00

Well Gin

$5.50

Well Rum

$5.50

Delmonico Rum

$9.00

Tequila/Brandy

Banhez Mezcal

$8.00

Brandy - E&J

$6.00

Brandy -Christian Bros

$6.00

Casadurez Blanco

$6.50Out of stock

Casadurez Reposado

$6.50Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Resposado

$9.00

Cogniac - Remi Vsop

$7.00

Compoveda Anejo

$36.00

Compoveda Anejo Double

$65.00

Compoveda Reposado

$17.00

Compoveda Reposado Double

$25.00

Corazon Tequilla

$6.50

Dom B&B

$7.50

Don Julio 1942

$22.00

Don Julio Anejo

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00Out of stock

El Jimador Blanco

$6.00

Heridura Reposado

$8.00

Patron

$8.00

Well Tequila

$5.50

DBL Banhez Mezcal

$13.00

DBL Brandy Christian Bros

$10.00

DBL Brandy E&J

$10.00

DBL Casamigo Reposado

$15.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

DBL Cogniac - Remi VSOP

$11.00

DBL Compaveda Anejo

$65.00

DBL Dom B&B

$12.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$36.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$14.00Out of stock

Dbl El Jimador Blanco

$9.00

DBL Heridura Reposado

$13.00

DBL Well Tequilla

$8.00

Draft Beer

Buckledown Octoberfest DRAFT

$7.50

Bud Light DRAFT

$3.25

Coors Light DRAFT

$3.25

Kentucky Bourbon DRAFT

$6.50

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat DRAFT

$6.50

Maplewood Tiger Mountain Draft

$6.50

Miller Lite DRAFT

$3.25

Revolution Freedom of Speach DRAFT

$6.50

Stella Artois DRAFT

$6.50

Toppling Goliath Radiant Haze DRAFT

$7.00Out of stock

Zombie Dust DRAFT

$7.50

Bottle Beer

3 Sheeps Cashmere Hammer

$6.50

Alagash White

$6.50

Alaskan Amber

$6.50

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Bell's Hopslam

$10.00Out of stock

Bud Lt Bottle

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Busch Lt Bottle

$3.00

Cider Boys Blackberry

$6.50

Ciderboys Peach County

$6.50Out of stock

Ciderboys Pineapple

$6.50Out of stock

Ciderboys Strawberry Magic

$6.50Out of stock

Coors Lt Bottle

$3.25

Corona

$4.75

Corona Lt

$4.75

Dogfish Head Utopia

$20.00

Elysian Pumpkin Night Owl

$6.50Out of stock

Exile Beatnik Sour

$6.50Out of stock

Exile Ruthie

$6.00

Founders Breakfast

$7.00

Founders Mas Agave

$9.50Out of stock

Great Lakes Elliot Ness

$6.00Out of stock

Heiniken

$4.50

Krombacher NA Pilser

$6.00

Lagunitas A Lil Sum

$6.50

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$4.50

Magners Irish Cider

$6.50Out of stock

MGD

$3.25Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Miller 64

$3.25

Miller High Life

$3.25

Miller Lt Bottle

$3.25

Modelo Especial

$4.75

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger BOTTLE

$7.50Out of stock

Rheingesit Truth

$7.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$5.25

Sweet Water Troptimistic

$6.50Out of stock

Virtue Blueberry Cider

$6.50

Can Beer

Against The Grain Citra A** Down

$8.50Out of stock

Bell's Hopslam

$7.50Out of stock

Big Drop Galactic NON ALCOHOLIC

$6.00

Blakes Caramel

$6.00Out of stock

Blakes El Chavo

$6.50Out of stock

Blakes Flannel Mouth

$6.00Out of stock

Blakes Jam Cider

$6.00

Blakes Tropicolada

$6.00Out of stock

Bruery Goses Are Red

$7.50

Buckledown Adventelaa

$7.50

Buckledown Crackle Winter Ale

$7.50Out of stock

Buckledown Irish Red

$7.50Out of stock

Bud Light Black Cherry Seltzer

$6.00

Church Street Red

$6.50Out of stock

Collective Arts Hazy State IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Destihl Blueberry Crumble

$7.00

Destihl Lynnbrook Wild Sour

$7.00

Destihl Weissenheimer

$6.00Out of stock

Destihl Wild Sour TRIPLE BERRY

$7.00Out of stock

Dogfish Head Hazy O

$6.50

Dogfish Seaquench

$6.50

Dovetail Hefeweizen

$6.50

Founders All Day

$5.00Out of stock

Founders Green Zebra

$6.00Out of stock

Founders Solid Gold

$5.00

Glutenberg Blonde

$6.50

Glutenberg IPA

$6.50

Guiness

$5.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$7.00

Hamm's

$3.00

High Noon Mango

$6.50Out of stock

High Noon Peach

$6.50

High Noon Watermelon

$6.50

Jack Apple Fizz

$6.50Out of stock

Lake Life Cranberry Lime

$6.00Out of stock

Lake Life Peach Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock

Left Handed Milk Stout

$7.00

Metal Monkey Bikini Bottom

$8.00Out of stock

Metal Monkey Flashing Santa

$8.00Out of stock

Metal Monkey Tis The Squeezin

$7.00Out of stock

New Belgium Voodoo Juicy IPA CAN

$6.50Out of stock

Noon Whistle Squishy Gummy

$7.50

Nutrl Pineapple Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock

Ommegang Neon Boodles

$7.50

PBR

$3.00

Rev Anti Hero

$6.00

Rev Fist City

$6.00Out of stock

Revolution Freedom of Speech

$6.50

Revolution Hazy Hero

$6.00

Rhinegeist Crumb Cake

$6.50

Short Fuse Bear-E White

$6.50Out of stock

Short Fuse Tropical Hurt Locker

$7.00Out of stock

SO SnaggleTooth

$6.00Out of stock

Sun King Sunlight Cream Ale

$6.00

Sweetwater As Long As Theres Water

$6.00Out of stock

Toppling Goliath King Sue Double IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

$7.00

Truly Black Cherry

$5.50Out of stock

Truly Lemon Iced Tea

$5.50Out of stock

Truly Pineapple

$5.50Out of stock

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50Out of stock

Truly Strawberry Tea

$5.50

Truly WildBerry

$5.50Out of stock

Unity Vibrations Elderwand

$7.00

Victory Sour Monkey Triple

$7.50

Warpigs Forge Of Mars

$8.00Out of stock

Wellbeing N/A Victory Wheat

$7.50

Wells Banana Bread

$6.50Out of stock

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

White Claw Mango

$5.50

White Claw Raspberry

$5.50

White Claw Watermelon

$5.50

Red Wine Bottles

Canyon Road Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$24.00

Copperridge Cabernet BOTTLE

$24.00

Havenscourt Cabernet BOTTLE

$32.00

Le Grand Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$32.00

Oberon Cabernet BOTTLE

$46.00

Portillo Malbec BOTTLE

$28.00

Rodney Strong Merlot BOTTLE

$32.00

White Wine Bottles

Bonvia Moscato BOTTLE

$28.00

Carpene Malvolti Prosecco

$9.00

Karl-Josef Riesling BOTTLE

$32.00

Victoria Pinot Grigio BOTTLE

$32.00

Giesen Sauvignon Blanc BOTTLE

$30.00

Copperridge Chardonnay BOTTLE

$24.00

Havenscourt Chardonnay BOTTLE

$30.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay BOTTLE

$55.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Burnt Barrel Social is a comfortable lounge where you can grab a uniquely crafted meal and drink. Our menu balances simplicity and quality, much like our atmosphere. We have an intimate and casual vibe that anyone can appreciate.

508 Center Parkway Suite A, Yorkville, IL 60560

