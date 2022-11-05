American
Bars & Lounges
Burnt Barrel Social
434 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Burnt Barrel Social is a comfortable lounge where you can grab a uniquely crafted meal and drink. Our menu balances simplicity and quality, much like our atmosphere. We have an intimate and casual vibe that anyone can appreciate.
Location
508 Center Parkway Suite A, Yorkville, IL 60560
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gray's Mill Estate - 211 North River Street
No Reviews
211 North River Street Montgomery, IL 60538
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Yorkville
Crusade Burger Bar - Crusade - Yorkville
4.6 • 1,550
209 S Bridge St Yorkville, IL 60560
View restaurant
Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine - Yorkville
4.8 • 692
42 W Countryside Pkwy Yorkville, IL 60560
View restaurant
More near Yorkville