Burnt End BBQ Burnt End - DTC

Restaurant info

There is just something about BBQ. The flavors, the smell, the friends gathered around the smoker. The way the smoke envelops the meat and the juice drips off the sides. Why do we love it? Is it the dark char on the outside, or the tender juicy morsels of meat on the Inside? Is it the discipline that goes into tending a smoker for 16 hours? Or the ability to knock down a six-pack of beer with your friends while the aroma and flavor fills the air. The reason may be different for each of us. But the final product is what brings us together. BBQ. What is it? The basic definition: barbecue is a slow cooking method that involves fire and smoke. But at the Burnt End, it is so much more. It begins with you in mind. Only the best ingredients are used. In partnership with local farmers and suppliers, The Burnt End BBQ features all-natural meats and other locally grown and seasonally produced foods.

