Burnt End BBQ Burnt End - DTC

review star

No reviews yet

5332 Dtc Boulevard, #100

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

DAILY SPECIALS

MONDAY MELT

$9.99

TACO TUESDAY

$10.99

WING WEDNESDAY

$14.99+

MILE HIGH THURSDAY

$10.99

FRIDAY DRAFT BEER

$3.00

FRIDAY 7$ BUCKETS

$7.00

HAND-CARVED MEATS

1/4 LB BURNT END

$8.00

1/2 LB BURNT END

$14.00

1 LB BURNT END

$28.00

BURNT END SANDWICH

$12.99

BURNT END PLATTER

$15.99

1/4 LB BRISKET

$8.00

1/2 LB BRISKET

$14.00

1 LB BRISKET

$28.00

BRISKET SANDWICH

$12.99

BRISKET PLATTER

$15.99

1/4 LB CHOPPED MEAT

$6.00

1/2 LB CHOPPED MEAT

$10.00

1 LB CHOPPED MEAT

$17.00

CHOPPED MEAT SANDWICH

$10.99

CHOPPED MEAT PLATTER

$11.99

1/4 LB TURKEY

$6.00

1/2 LB TURKEY

$10.00

1 LB TURKEY

$17.00

TURKEY SANDWICH

$10.99

TURKEY PLATTER

$11.99

1/4 LB PULLED CHICKEN

$6.00

1/2 LB PULLED CHICKEN

$10.00

1 LB PULLED CHICKEN

$17.00

PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

PULLED CHICKEN PLATTER

$11.99

1/4 LB HAM

$6.00

1/2 LB HAM

$12.00

1 LB HAM

$19.00

HAM SANDWICH

$10.99

HAM PLATTER

$11.99

1/4 LB PORK BELLY

$6.00

1/2 LB PORK BELLY

$10.00

1 LB PORK BELLY

$17.00

PORK BELLY SANDWICH

$10.99

PORK BELLY PLATTER

$11.99

1/4 LB SAUSAGE

$6.00

1/2 LB SAUSAGE

$10.00

1LB SAUSAGE

$17.00

SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$10.99

SAUSAGE PLATTER

$11.99

1/4 LB PULLED PORK

$6.00

1/2 LB PULLED PORK

$10.00

1 LB PULLED PORK

$17.00

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.99

PULLED PORK PLATTER

$11.99

1/2 YARD-BIRD

$14.99

WHOLE YARD-BIRD

$20.99

1/4 RIB

$9.00

1/2 RIB

$18.00

WHOLE RIB

$30.00

1/2 RIB PLATTER

$24.99

FULL RIB PLATTER

$34.99

1 BONE (RIB)

$3.00

PITMASTER PICKS

1/2 RIB PLATTER

$24.99

FULL RIB PLATTER

$34.99

WHOLE HOG

$13.99

BLUE RIBBON

$31.99

OUTLAW PLATTER

$19.99

PALEO/KETO

$10.99

1/2 CHICKEN PLATTER

$16.99

ATOMIC 5 ALARM

$14.99

BETWEEN THE BUNS

THE PK SANDWICH

$11.99

THE CHOP SANDWICH

$11.99

THE STACK SANDWICH

$11.99

BURNT END MELT

$11.99

SPICY NASHVILLE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

MILE HIGH SANDWICH

$13.99

STEAK BURGER

$12.99

SIGNATURE BOWLS

BURNT END BOWL

$13.99

MAC BOWL

$11.99

DTC BOWL

$11.99

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

$13.99

SALADS

SMOKED TURKEY COBB

$8.99+

SMOKED SALMON

$10.99+

HEALTHY HOG

$8.99+

FRIED CHICKEN AVO

$9.99+

TURKEY COBB

$8.99+

FOR THE PEOPLE

COWBOY TACOS

$11.99

BFF

$7.00+

WINGS

$13.99+

PRETZEL BITES

$8.99

FOR THE KIDS

KDS BBQ SANDWICH

$6.99

KDS STEAK BURGER

$6.99

KDS GRILL CHEESE

$6.99

KDS HOT DOG

$6.99

KDS MAC N CHZ

$6.99

SIDES

GREEN BEANS

$4.00+

GRITS

$4.00+

SWEET & SPICY SLAW

$4.00+

CREAMY SLAW

$4.00+

CUCUMBER SALAD

$4.00+

MAC N CHEESE

$4.00+

HICKORY PIT BEANS

$4.00+

CLASSIC POTATO SALAD

$4.00+

LOADED MASH

$4.00+

SMOKED HIERLOOM CAULIFLOWER

$4.00+

CHEESY CORN

$4.00+

CHARRED STREET CORN

$4.00+

RUSTIC GREEN BEANS

$4.00+

OKRA

$4.00

EXTRAS

RUSTIC HANDCUT FRIES

$4.00

POTATO WEDGES

$4.00

ONION STRAWS

$4.00

ONION RINGS

$4.00

K10'S KRISPY BRUSSELS

$5.00

CORNBREAD WEDGE

$2.00

CORNBREAD ROUND

$9.00

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

SOMETHING SWEET

CHOCALATE CHUNK COOKIE

$2.00

FUDGE BROWNIE

$3.00

SMORE'S BROWNIE

$3.50

SODA/TEA

$3.25

BEER

DRAFT

$7.00

CAN

$2.00

BUCKET

$10.00

RETAIL

UNIFORM

$30.00

BBQ SAUCE

$3.99+

EXTRAS

XTRA TOAST

$0.75

XTRA DRESSING

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
There is just something about BBQ. The flavors, the smell, the friends gathered around the smoker. The way the smoke envelops the meat and the juice drips off the sides. Why do we love it? Is it the dark char on the outside, or the tender juicy morsels of meat on the Inside? Is it the discipline that goes into tending a smoker for 16 hours? Or the ability to knock down a six-pack of beer with your friends while the aroma and flavor fills the air. The reason may be different for each of us. But the final product is what brings us together. BBQ. What is it? The basic definition: barbecue is a slow cooking method that involves fire and smoke. But at the Burnt End, it is so much more. It begins with you in mind. Only the best ingredients are used. In partnership with local farmers and suppliers, The Burnt End BBQ features all-natural meats and other locally grown and seasonally produced foods.

Location

5332 Dtc Boulevard, #100, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Directions

