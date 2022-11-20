Burnt Lemon Grill imageView gallery

Burnt Lemon Grill 1040 Shoshone St E

1,077 Reviews

$

1040 Shoshone st e

Twin Falls, ID 83301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pub Style Burgers

Burnt Lemon Belly Buster

Burnt Lemon Belly Buster

$14.29

3 1/4 lb patties, pastrami, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon, onion rings, jack & american cheese, BBQ sauce, pickle, tomato, lettuce, mayo, & cajun seasoning

Bragging Rights

$12.99

2 1/4 lb patties, mushrooms, jalapeños, onion rings, bacon, BBQ sauce, american & jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, cajun seasoning

Barnyard

$9.29

1/3 lb patty, medium egg, bacon, jalapeños, american cheese, sweet sauce

Cheeseburger

$8.49

1/3 lb patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo

Double Cheeseburger

$10.49

2 1/4 lb patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo

Kicken Western

$9.99

1/3 lb patty, bacon, american & jack cheese, onion, rings, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, cajun seasoning

Mushroom Jack

$8.99

1/3 lb patty, mushrooms, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo

BCMG

$10.29

1/3 lb patty, bacon, jack cheese, mushrooms, guacamole, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle

Double Trouble

Double Trouble

$12.99

2 1/4 lb patties, bacon, mushrooms, jack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, mayo

Bacon Bleu

$9.59

1/3 lb patty, bacon, bleu cheese, BBQ & red hot sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, mayo

Double Bacon Bleu

$11.99

Bacon Crave

$9.79

Double Bacon Crave

$12.29

2 1/4 lb patties, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo

Plain Jane

$7.99

1/3 lb patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo

Pub Chicken Sands

Bacon Chicken Sandwhich

$9.59

Buffalo Bleu Chicken Sand

$8.29

Cajun Chicken Sandwhich

$9.29

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

HM Malibu Chicken Sandwhich

$10.29

Mailbu Chicken Sandwhich

$9.59

Western Chicken Sandwhich

$9.99

Pub Specialties

3-pc Chicken Strip

$7.29

6-pc Chicken Strip

$9.99

Shrimp Basket

$9.59

3-pc Fish & Chips

$7.49

6-pc Fish & Chips

$9.99

Fish Sandwich

$8.29

Philly Sandwich

$9.99

BBQ Pastrami Sandwich

$9.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.59

Meatball Sandwich

$9.79

Finger Steaks

$9.59

Pub Wrap

Club Wrap

$9.59

Ranchero Wrap

$9.99

BLTG Wrap

$9.89

Blue Bird Wrap

$10.29

Grilled Wrap

$9.49

Grilled BBQ Wrap

$9.99

Cashew Wrap

$9.29

Crazy Bird Wrap

$9.49

Pulled Pork Wrap

$9.99

Fajita Wrap

$9.99

Pub Flat Breads

Bacon Chicken Ranch Flat Bread

$9.59

Chipotle Steak Flat Bread

$9.59

Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread

$9.59

Pulled Pork Flat Bread

$9.59

BLG Hawaiian Flat Bread

$9.59

Pub Small Bites

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

$7.29

10-pc BLG Deep Fried Meatballs

$5.49

20-pc BLG Deep Fried Meatballs

$8.99

30-pc BLG Deep Fried Meatballs

$12.29

5-pc BLG Wings

$7.29

8-pc BLG Wings

$9.29

12-pc BLG Wings

$11.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.79

5-pc Deep Fried Pickle Spears

$7.29

8-pc Deep Fried Pickle Spears

$8.99

5-pc Mozzarella Sticks

$7.29

8-pc Mozzarella Sticks

$9.29

Redneck Rings

$9.49

Chipotle Pork Fries

$9.49

Garlic Blue Fries

$7.99

Cheezy Tots

$6.99

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$7.29

Crispy Green Beans

$7.29

Idaho's Nachos

$9.29

1/2 BLG Nachos

$7.99

Full BLG Nachos

$11.59

1/2 Pulled Pork Nachos

$7.99

Full Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.99

Smokey Chipotle Queso

$7.99

BLG Street Tacos

$3.79

French Fries

$2.49+

Tator Tots

$2.49+

Onion Rings

$2.99+

Mac Attack

$8.29

Kidz Menu

Kidz Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kidz Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kidz Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Kidz Corn Dog

$5.99

Kidz Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kidz Hot Dog

$5.99

Kidz Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Pub Salads

Pulled Pork Salad

$6.29+

Chicken Salad

$5.29+

Shrimp Salad

$8.99

Blue Bird Salad

$6.29+

Cilantro Lime Shrimp Salad

$5.99+

Cashew Chicken Salad

$5.99+

Crazy Bird Salad

$6.29+

Hawaiian Salad

$8.99

Fajita Salad

$6.29+

Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp, Romaine Lettuce, Tortilla Strips, Jack Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomato, Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms

A la Carte

Chicken Breast

$3.99

Corn Dog

$2.29

Hot Dog

$2.29

Mac & Cheese

$3.29

Quesadilla (Small)

$3.29

Quesadilla (Large)

$5.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side of Queso

$0.99

Cup of Queso

$3.29

CSI Volleyball Camp

CSI Volleyball Camp

$8.00

Beverages

12oz Burnt Lemonade

$1.29

21oz Burnt Lemonade

$2.49

32oz Burnt Lemonade

$3.29

12oz Hot Lemonade

$1.49

16oz Hot Lemonade

$1.99

12oz Soda

$1.59

21oz Soda

$2.99

32oz Soda

$3.99

Bottle water

$1.29

Beer

16oz Draft

$5.49

24oz Draft

$6.99

Pitcher

$12.99

Domestic Bottle

$3.29

Domestic Bucket (5)

$12.99

Margarita

$5.99

BLG Hard Lemonade

$7.29

Guinness Can

$4.99

Dogfish Can

$3.59

BooKoo Can

$3.59

Salted Carmel Can

$3.59

Pineapple Kush Can

$3.59

XXX Bottle

$3.59

White Claw

$3.59

Boozie

$4.99

Jarritos Soda

$2.59

Happy Hour

HH Bottle Beer

$2.50

HH 16oz Draft

$3.50

HH 12oz Soda

$1.00

HH 21oz Soda

$2.00

HH 32oz Soda

$2.79

HH 12oz Burnt Lemonade

$1.00

HH 21oz Burnt Lemonade

$2.00

HH 32oz Burnt Lemonade

$3.00

HH 12oz Hot Lemonade

$0.75

HH 16oz Hot Lemonade

$1.00

Merchandise

License Plate

$7.99

20 oz BLG Cup

$19.99

32oz BLG Cup

$25.99

BLG Growler

$35.99

Cutting Board

$14.99

Sugar Cookies

Sugar Cookie

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1040 Shoshone st e, Twin Falls, ID 83301

Directions

Gallery
Burnt Lemon Grill image

