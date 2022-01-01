  • Home
Burnt Toast Elgin 2492 N Randall Rd

No reviews yet

2492 N Randall Rd

Elgin, IL 60123

Popular Items

Meat Lovers Skillet
Spanish Skillet
Corn Beef Hash Skillet

Benedicts

Country Benedict

$12.99

Oven baked country biscuit layered with a sausage patty ,egg and topped with our homemade country gravy

Asparagus Benedict

$12.99

Try our special 2 eggs benedict plate topped with hollandaise sauce and asparagus

Asparagus Chicken Benedict

$15.99

Corn Beef Hash Benedict

$12.99

Traditional Benedicts. 2 poached eggs with Corn Beef Hash, on an English muffin topped with Gourmet Hollandaise sauce

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Traditional Benedicts. 2 poached eggs with Canadian bacon, on an English muffin topped with Gourmet Hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benedict

$12.99

Another traditional plate. 2 poached eggs with spinach & tomatoes, topped with Gourmet Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin

Eggs & More

2 Eggs

$7.99

French Toast

2 Piece French Toast

$8.99

3 Piece French Toast

$9.99

Banana Nut French Toast

$11.99

Grand Marnier French Toast

$12.99

Stuffed French Toast

$12.99

Very Berry French Toast

$12.99

Healthy Choices

Crunch Cakes

$8.99

Fresh Fruit Medley

$8.99

Fresh Fruit Yogurt Parfait

$7.99

Gluten Free Pancakes

$9.99

Gluten Free Pancakes Short

$8.99

Healthy Platter

$12.99

Hearty Oatmeal

$7.99

Small Hearty Oatmeal

$5.99

Spinach & Tomato Egg White Omelette

$12.99

Kids Breakfast

2 Kids Bacon

$3.49

Egg in a Hole

$5.49

French Toast Sticks

$4.59

Happy Kids Panc

$5.49

Kids Apple Silver

$5.99

Kids CC Mickey

$5.59

Kids Egg and Meat

$5.49

Kids Happy CC Panc

$6.59

Kids Happy Fr Tst

$5.59

Kids Ice Cream

$2.59

Kids Omelette

$4.49

Kids Pigs

$5.49

Kids Silver

$4.59

Kids Waffle

$4.49

Mickey Mouse Panc

$4.59

Mix It Up Combos

Breakfast Tacos

$12.99

Chilaquiles

$12.99

Combo

$10.99

Garbage Potatoes

$7.99

Omelettes

Asparagus & Gruyere Omelette

$13.99

Baby Spinach & Gruyere Omelette

$13.99

Chicken Fajita Omelette

$14.99

CYO Omelette

$9.99

Denver Omelette

$12.99

French Omelette

$15.99

Meat Lovers Omelette

$13.99

Omelette Wrap

$12.99

Smoked Sausage Omelette

$14.99

Vegeterian Omelette

$12.99

Gyro Omelett

$14.99

Pancakes

1/2 Apple Silver

$6.99

Adult Pigs

$8.99

Apple Silver Dollar Pancakes

$10.99

Banana Split Pancakes

$11.99

CC Short Pancakes

$8.99

CC Stack Pancakes

$9.99

Potato Pancakes

$10.99

Short Stack

$7.99

Silver Dollar

$7.99

Stack

$8.99

Stuffed Pumpkin Pancakes

$11.49

Drizzled with caramel sauce, then sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, pecans & a dollop of whipped cream topping stuffed with our "Special" cream cheese blend!

Chocolate Batter Pancake

$9.99

Skillets

Corn Beef Hash Skillet

$13.99

Denver Skillet

$12.99

Meat Lovers Skillet

$13.99

Smoked Sausage Skillet

$14.99

Spanish Skillet

$14.99

Steak Skillet

$21.99

Veggie Skillet

$12.99

Gyro Skillet

$14.99

Steaks & More

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

Breakfast Tortilla Wrap

$12.99

Corn Beef Hash & Eggs

$13.99

Country Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Gyros & Eggs

$13.99

Steak & Eggs

$21.99

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$8.99

Pecan Waffle

$9.99

gourmet BURGERS

Hamburger

$11.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Cheeseburger

$12.74

Kids Lunch

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.49

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.99

Kids Corn Dog

$4.49

Kids Mac n Cheese

$4.49

paninis & MORE

Club Panini

$14.99

Philly Cheesesteak Panini

$15.99

Chicken & Bacon Panini

$14.99

All Veggie Panini

$12.99

Patty Melt

$14.99

Salads

BurntToast Salad

$12.99

Asparagus Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.99

Summer Salad

$12.99

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Sandwiches

1/2 Chix Salad Sandwich

$8.99

1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Aged Ribye Sandwich

$20.99

Aged Skirt Steak Sandwich

$20.99

BLT

$11.99

California BLT

$12.99

Chicken & Bacon Sandwich

$14.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Gyro Sandwich

$12.99

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$15.99

Reuben Sandwich

$14.99

Turkey LT

$12.99

Soups

Bowl of Broth

$4.99

Bowl of Cream

$4.99

Cup of Broth

$3.99

Cup of Cream

$3.99

Wraps

Bacon Turkey Wrap

$12.99

BLT Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Swiss Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Coffee Drinks

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Ice Coffee

$2.99

Espresso

$2.49

Decaf Espresso

$2.49

Cappuccino

$4.49

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.49

Latte

$4.49

Decaf Latte

$4.49

Ice Latte

$4.49

Decaf Ice Latte

$4.49

Double Espresso

$4.99

Juices

Applejuice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pomegranate OJ

$4.49

Tomato Juice

$3.29

Cranberry Juice

$2.89

Grapefruit Juice

$3.49

Strawberry OJ

$4.49

Smoothies

Banana Smoothie

$5.99

Blueberry Smoothie

$5.99

Raspberry Smoothie

$5.99Out of stock

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.99

Strawberry/Banana Smoothie

$5.99

Shakes

Blueberry Shake

$5.99

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Coffee Shake

$5.99

M&M Shake

$5.99

Oreo Shake

$5.99

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$5.99

Raspberry Shake

$5.99Out of stock

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

NA Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coca Cola

$3.49

Diet Coca Cola

$3.49

Extra Tea Bag

$1.00

Fanta

$3.49

Hot Chocolate

$4.49

Hot Apple Cider

$4.49

Hot Tea

$3.99

Hot Water Set Up

$1.00

Ice Tea

$3.49

Milk

$2.99

Pink Lamonade

$3.49

Pomegranate Ice Tea

$3.99

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Water

Zero Coca Cola

$3.49

No Drink

Kids Drink

$1.89

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99Out of stock

Frappes

Caramel Frappe

$5.99

Chocolate Frappe

$5.99

S'Mores Frappe

$5.99

White Chocolate Frappe

$5.99

Pumpkin Pie Frappe

$5.99

Almond Milk (Side)

Side of Almond Milk

$1.29

Sides

$2 share a meal

$2.00

1/2 B & G

$4.99

3 CC Pancakes

$4.99

3 Gluten Free Panc

$8.99

3 Pancakes

$3.99

Almond Milk

$1.00

Asparagus Fresh Side

$3.99

Avocado

$2.48

Bacon

$5.49

Bacon Crispy

$5.49

Banana

$1.49

Banana Nut Bread

$2.99

Burger Pattie

$5.99

Buttermilk Pancake (1)

$3.99

Canadian Bacon

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$5.99

Chicken Salad Scoop

$5.99

Corn Beef Hash

$5.99

Cott Cheese

$2.49

Country Fried Steak Side

$5.99

Egg Salad Scoop

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

French Toast

$3.99

Fruit Bowl

$5.99

Fruit Compote

$2.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Grits Bowl

$3.99

Grits Small

$2.99

Gyro Meat Side

$5.99

Ham

$5.49

Hash Browns

$3.99

Hollandaise Sauce

$3.99

Links

$3.99

Multi-Grain Pancake Medley (1)

$4.99

Oatmeal Bowl

$4.99

Oatmeal Bowl w/Fruit

$6.98

Oatmeal Cup

$3.99

Oatmeal Cup W/Fruit

$5.98

One Extra Large Egg

$2.49

Patties

$3.99

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Pot Cakes (3)

$4.99

Ribye Steak Side

$10.99

Salsa Or Sour Cream Side

$1.00

Saus Gravy

$2.99

Side Chorizo

$5.49

Side GM Sauce

$4.99

Skirt Steak Side

$10.99

Small Salad

$5.49

Smoked Sausage Side

$5.99

Strawberries

$4.49

Sweet Pot Fries

$4.49

Toast

$1.99

Turkey Links

$3.99

Whipped Cream

$1.00

Waffle Fries

$4.49

Bread For Soup

$1.00

Birthday Sundae

Special Choices

Adult Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Avocado & Salmon Toast

$13.99Out of stock

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Chicken & Bacon Waffle

$13.99

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

$12.99

Fall Harvest Salad

$12.99

Low Country Shrimp Benedict

$14.99Out of stock

Pot Pie

$9.49

Rise & Shine Burger

$15.00

Soup Salad Combo

$8.95

Stuffed Pumpkin Pancakes

$11.49

Delicious Stuffed Pumpkin Pancakes drizzled with caramel sauce, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, pecans and a dollop of whipped topping. Stuffed with our Special cream cheese blend!

Sweet Potato Chorizo Hash Skillet

$14.99

It's like having a party in your mouth!!!

Taffy Apple Waffle

$12.99

Bag of Coffee

$10.99

Cinnamon Apple Pie French Toast

$12.99

A decadent French Toast made with sliced apples, ground cinnamon, brown sugar & maple syrup. Finished off with a dollop of whipped cream!

Burnt Toast Chopped Salad

$12.99

Crispy chopped salad with a mixture of edamames, hearts of palm, sunflower seeds, house cheese, dried cranberries, chopped hardboiled egg & croutons served over mixed greens!

Brown Rice & Black Bean Chicken Salad

$13.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast, brown rice, avocado, corn, black beans, cheese, cilantro, cherry tomatoes & a lemon wedge!

Apple Pie Crepes

$11.99

Thin French pancakes (FOUR) filled with a gooey caramel apple compote, sprinkled with cinnamon pecans. Topped off with whipped cream & sprinkled with powdered sugar.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2492 N Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123

Directions

