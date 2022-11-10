Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burnt Ends Barbecue 736 Sabattus St

review star

No reviews yet

736 Sabattus Street

Lewiston, ME 04240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork
Beef Brisket
Pork Belly Burnt Ends

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$22.00

Smoked Beef Brisket, Pickled Onions, Cole Slaw on a grilled roll topped with House Barbeque Sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

12 Hr smoked pork dressed in House Barbeque Sauce, with Cole slaw, pickled onions on a Grilled Roll

Chorizo Sausage Sub

$14.00

Chorizo Sausage with roasted peppers and onions on a sub roll

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$18.00

House Smoked Turkey, mixed greens, tomato, House bacon, on a grilled roll with BBQ Ranch

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled chicken with house sauce, cole slaw, on a toasted roll, dressed with Alabama white house made sauce.

Tacos

Tacos

$14.00

2 Tacos - choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and chorizo topped with cole slaw, roasted corn, shredded cheese, alabama white sauce and spicy sauce

Taco Trio

Taco Trio

$20.00

3 Tacos - 1 pulled pork, 1 pulled chicken, and 1 chorizo topped with cole slaw, roasted corn, shredded cheese, alabama white sauce and spicy sauce

Platters

Beef Brisket

$25.00

Half pound of Beef Brisket, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$20.00

Half pound of Pork Belly Burnt Ends, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Half pound of Pulled Pork, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Loin Back Ribs

$22.00+

Loin Back Ribs (4 bones, 8 bones OR Full rack), with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Beef Burnt Ends

$26.00

Half pound of Beef Burnt Ends, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Chorizo Sausage

$16.00

2 Chorizo Sausages, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Pulled Chicken

$14.00

Half pound of pulled Chicken, dressed lightly in house sauce, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Smoked Turkey Breast

$14.00

Half pound of Smoked Turkey, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Turkey Leg

$14.00

Smoked Turkey Leg, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Turkey Thigh

$14.00

Smoked Turkey Thigh, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Meats

Beef Brisket

$8.50+

12 Hour Smoked, Sliced to order

Loin Back Ribs

$15.00+

Dry Rubbed, Smoked with love

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$6.50+

Pork Belly glazed with honey and brown sugar

Chorizo Sausage

$5.00+

Sausage with a hint of spice, but not too much

Beef Burnt Ends

$9.00+

Beef Ends tossed in House Barbeque

Pulled Pork

$3.25+

Smoked low and slow, with house sauce

Pulled Chicken

$3.25+

Smoked chicken pulled, with house sauce

Turkey Breast

$3.25+

Smoked Turkey with a house made dry rub

Turkey Leg

$8.00

Turkey Thigh

$8.00

Turkey Wings

$4.00

Smoked Turkey Wings Crispy Fried and Tossed in Alabama White Sauce and Cariolina Mustard Sauce

Wings

$6.00+

Specialty Mac N Cheese

Extreme Mac N Cheese

$18.00

House Made Mac N' Cheese - Taking it to another level - Topped with your choice of 1 meats - smothered in House BBQ Sauce

Ghetto Poutine

$12.00

Crispy Fries topped with Mac N Cheese Meat can be added for an additional charge.

Chili Mac

$10.00

House made Mac N Cheese, topped with chili and jack blend cheese

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, and Green Pepper To add Meat: please head over to the Meats section and order your preferred meat (for an additional charge).

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Tender roman lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Croutons, and dressed with Caesar dressing. See Meats Menu to top with a house smoked meat.

Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.25

Tender roman lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Croutons, and 1/4 pound of smoked chicken, dressed with Caesar dressing.

Pork Belly Burnt Ends Caesar Salad

$15.50

Tender roman lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Croutons, and 1/4 pound of pork belly burnt ends, dressed with Caesar dressing.

BBQ Cobb Salad

$18.00

Salad contains: Greens, Fritos, Avocado, Egg, Roasted Corn, Bacon, Diced Tomato, Jack blend cheese, choice of meat, and BBQ Ranch

Kid Options

Brisket

$12.00

Quarter pound of Beef Brisket, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.

Smoked Turkey

$8.00

Quarter pound of Smoked Turkey, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.

Pulled Chicken

$8.00

Pulled Pork

$10.00

Loin Back Ribs

$10.00

2 Loin back rib bones, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.

Chorizo Sausage

$8.00

Half a Chorizo Sausage, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Mac n' Cheese, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.

Hot Dog

$8.00

Beef hot dog, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.

Sides

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Pickled Beets

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

3 Bean Salad

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Chili

$4.00

Cornbread

$4.00

Rice and Beans

$4.00

Desserts

Triple Choc Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Brownie Choc Choc Chip

$3.00

Apple Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Beverages

Energy Tea

$8.00

Energy Tea

$8.00

Classic Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke - Zero Sugar

$3.00

Coke - Vanilla

$3.00

Coke - Cherry

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite - Zero Sugar

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Ale - Zero Sugar

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Moxie

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Orange Fanta - Zero Sugar

$3.00

Grape Fanta

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Minute Maid Watermelon Punch

$3.00

Fair life Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Dasani

$3.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$3.00

Peace Tea - Razzleberry

$3.00

Peace Tea - Snoberry

$3.00

Peace Tea - Peach

$3.00

Peace Tea - Half and Half

$3.00

Peace Tea - Mango Green Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak - Sweet Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak - Peach

$3.00

Gold Peak - Rasberry

$3.00

BBQ Packs

Family Pack FEEDs 3-4

$50.00

Choose up to 2 Meats: 2 lbs, 2 Sides (Quarts), 4- CornBread & Honeybutter and Sauce

Party Pack FEEDs 5-6

$75.00

Choose up to 3 Meats: 3lbs, 3 Sides (Quarts), 6 - CornBread & Honeybutter and Sauce

Maine BBQ Feast FEEDs 10-12

$150.00

Choose up to 3 Meats: 6 pounds, 3 sides, 2 each (Quarts), 12 Cornbread and honey butter, and sauce

Bulk Sides

Cole Slaw

$6.00+

Beans

$6.00+

Pickled Beets

$6.00+

Collard Greens

$6.00+

Potato Salad

$6.00+

Mac N Cheese

$8.00+

3 Bean Salad

$6.00+

Chili

$8.00+

Cornbread

$10.00+

1/2 Pan of Mac N Cheese

$35.00

Merch

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$40.00
Baseball Hat

Baseball Hat

$25.00

Kids T Shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

736 Sabattus Street, Lewiston, ME 04240

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston
orange star4.3 • 991
1185 Lisbon Street Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurantnext
Eagle's Nest Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9 Saratoga Street Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurantnext
Boba
orange starNo Reviews
97 Lisbon Street Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurantnext
Fish Bones Grill - Lewiston, ME
orange star4.7 • 1,276
70 Lincoln St Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurantnext
Cowbell Grill & Tap
orange star4.4 • 1,733
49 Lisbon Street Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurantnext
Sonder & Dram
orange starNo Reviews
12 Ash Street Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lewiston

Cowbell Grill & Tap
orange star4.4 • 1,733
49 Lisbon Street Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurantnext
Fish Bones Grill - Lewiston, ME
orange star4.7 • 1,276
70 Lincoln St Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurantnext
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston
orange star4.3 • 991
1185 Lisbon Street Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lewiston
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
South Portland
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston