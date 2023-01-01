- Home
Burra Burra on the River 100 Blue Ridge Dr Suite 100
No reviews yet
100 Blue Ridge Dr Suite 100
Mc Caysville, GA 30555
Food
Shareable Appetizers
House Made Tortilla Chips
With fresh salsa
Hand Battered Crinkle Cut Fried Pickles
Nachos
Warm tortilla chips, queso cheese, black beans, pico, jalapenos and salsa
Katies River Monster
Baked potato stuffed with pork carnitas, mac and cheese, coleslaw and drizzled with whiskey glaze
Sweet Thai Chicken Bites
Juicy tender chicken marinated in our famous thai sauce
Hand Cut Hand Battered Mozzarella Sticks
Smoked Quesadilla
Smoked chicken, or seasoned beef, pepper jack cheese, chipotle sauce
6 Wings
Choice of lemon pepper, buffalo, moonshine BBQ, GA hot
10 Wings
Extra Sauce
Salmon Bites
Fried MUSHROOMS
Poppers
Salads and Soups
Cup Broccoli Cheddar
Bowl Broccoli Cheddar
Cup Lobster Bisque
Bowl Lobster Bisque
Loaded Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, smoked cherrywood bacon, corn, hard boiled egg, tomato, avocado, carrots, onions, croutons, crumbled blue cheese
Caesar Pasta Salad
Bowtie pasta, chopped romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese
Gourmet Chicken Pecan and Grape Salad
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, onions, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons
Small House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, onions, cheddar jack cheese and croutons
Large House Salad
Small Ceasar
LG Ceasar
Half Pound Burger Platters
Burra Burger Platter
8 oz black angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheddar cheese and garlic mayo on brioche bun, river winders and coleslaw
The Hulk Smash Burger Platter
Seared double patty, double American cheese, smoked cherrywood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, signature beer hops mustard on brioche bun served with river winders and coleslaw
"The Widow Maker" Platter
(2) 8 oz black angus beef patties drizzled with our signature house sauce, loaded with 4 slices American cheese, 4 slices thick cut smoked cherrywood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, on brioche bun, served with river winders and coleslaw
Old Line Railroad Platter
8 oz black angus beef, smoked cherrywood bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, brioche bun, drizzled in a whiskey glaze
Extra Sauce
Burra Burra Sandwich Platters
Philly Steak and Cheese
Thinly sliced ribeye, peppers, onions, white American cheese, river winders and coleslaw
The 1929
Slow roasted beef brisket, provolone cheese, grilled onions, red wine and thyme infused au jus dip, served with river winders and coleslaw
The Ultimate Club Platter
Triple decker ham, turkey, smoked cherrywood bacon, on artisan bread with swiss, tomato, lettuce, river winders, and pickle spear
Extra Sauce
Port mush
Comfort Foods
1/2 Rack River Ribs Platter
Limited availability. With signature honey BBQ sauce, river winders and coleslaw
Full Rack River Ribs Platter
Country Fried Steak Platter
Hand breaded cubed steak served with white gravy, your choice of two sides and garlic bread
Signature Shepard's Pie
Slow roasted brisket smothered in a creamy onion and veggie medley, topped with red mashed potato and shredded cheddar, served with garlic bread
Extra Sauce
Chicken
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta alfredo served with side salad and garlic bread
Gourmet Pecan Grape Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on buttery croissants lettuce, tomato, river winders and coleslaw
Chicken Tender Platter
Plain, buffalo or GA hot, hand battered juicy tenders served with river winders and coleslaw
Baked Parmesan Crusted Chicken
Served with your choice of two sides
Extra Sauce
Seafood & Freshwater Entrees
Crispy Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
3 tacos filled with fried shrimp, red cabbage, cilantro and chipotle cream served with warm tortilla chips and fresh salsa
Famous Fish and Chips Platter
Hand battered cod loin served with hush puppies, coleslaw and river winders
Shrimp Platter
7 jumbo fried or grilled shrimp served with hush puppies, coleslaw and river winders
Lemon and Herb Trout Platter
Cooked to perfection, served with hushpuppies and choice of two sides
The Ultimate Fish Sandwich Platter
6 oz hand battered cod loin, American cheese, signature tartar, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, river winders and coleslaw
Grilled Shrimp Alfredo
Fettucine pasta served with side salad and garlic bread
Grilled Bourbon Glazed Salmon
8 oz. Served over bed of rice with your choice of two sides
Extra Sauce
Steaks
The Boiler House Platter
12 oz grilled ribeye seasoned with house steak butter, side salad, baked potato and garlic bread
Filet Mignon
8 oz. Filet mignon your choice of two sides
Surf-N-Turf OTR Platter
12 oz New York strip jumbo shrimp skewer and your choice of two sides
Extra Sauce
Sirloin Platter
Kids Menu
Sides
Desserts
Beer
Draft
Truly Draft
Stella Draft
Sweetwater 420 Draft
Bud Light Draft
Michelob Ultra Draft
Broken Coast Lager Draft
Tropicalia Draft
Elvis Juice Draft
Pog Basement IPA Draft
Dr. Robot Sour Draft
Jai Lai IPA Draft
Gate City Amber Draft
Fog Delay Hazy Draft
Cooter Brown Draft
Narragansette Lager Draft
Allagash Draft
Bold Rock Cider Draft
Moo Hoo Stout Draft
Hop Dang IPA Draft
Bucket Beer
Pitcher Domestic
Bottles
Bud Light
Shocktop
Michelob Ultra
Yuengling
Heineken
Blue Moon
Budweiser
Dos Equis
Miller
Bud Light Clamato
Raspberry White Claw
Raspberry, black cherry
Black Cherry White Claw
PBR
Stella Artois
Corona
Grumpy Aska Pale Ale
Grumpy Acoustic Blonde Ale
Grasshopper
Coors Lite
Guinness
Heineken NA
Cocktails
Hand Crafted Cocktails
Agava Margarita
Perfection needs so explanation! Lime, strawberry, peach, mango or watermelon. Sugar or salt rim, on the rocks/frozen
Sweet River Wild
Light crisp refreshing prosecco with sweet cherry and tart lime
Mama's County Time Sangria
Sweet cocktail with fresh fruit. Yum!!
Corona Rita Lime Margarita
Summertime at its finest
Burra Shirley
Berry seltzer with a splash of cherry grenadine
Livin' Large Fishbowl
Splash into a tropical fishbowl sweet fun and full of flavors
Georgia Peach Pie
Refreshing peach wine with a splash of peach margarita served with fresh peaches
Mango Madness
Mango margarita & pineapple with fresh squeezed lime juice
Lucky Leprachaun
Wine
House Whites
G/ Pinot Grigio
G/ Moscato
G/ Riesling
G/ Savignon Blanc
G/ Chardonnay
G/ Prosecco
G/ GA on my Mind
Pinot Grigio Glass
Delle venezle Italy
Moscato Glass
Puglia Italy
Riesling Glass
Washington hills
Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Chardonnay Glass
Napa valley California
Prosecco Glass
GA on My Mind Glass
Down home GA
Pinot Grigio Bottle
Moscato Bottle
Riesling Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Chardonnay Bottle
Prosecco Bottle
GA On My Mind Bottle
House Reds
G/ Pinot Noir
G/ Merlot
G/ Sweet Red
G/ Cabernet Savignon
Pinot Noir Glass
Napa valley California
Merlot Glass
Paso pobles California
Sweet Red Glass
Napa valley California
Cabernet Sauvignon Glass
Napa valley California
Pinot Noir Bottle
Merlot Bottle
Sweet Red Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Red Bottles
EOS Cabernet
EOS Pinot Noir
GA Sweet Red Tailgate
Mountain Merlot
Charles Krug Cabernet
Chateau Montelena Cab
Dry Creek Cabernet
Groth Cabernet
J. Lohr Cabernet
Juggernaut Cabernet
Mercury Head Cab Sauv.
Quilt Cabernet
Rodney Strong Knights Cab
Swanson Cabernet
Caymus Cabernet
Jordan Cabernet Sauv.
Opus One Cabernet Sauv.
ZD Cabernet
Cakebread Merlot
Duckhorn Merlot
Bell Glos Pinot Noir
Four Graces Pinot Noir
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir
Rose Rock Pinot Noir
Ancient Vines Zinfandel
Bogle Phantom Red Blend
Dry Creek Zinfandel
Chalk Hill Est. Red Blend
Vino Del Amic. Pinot Noir
White Bottles
Dazante PG
Lamarca Prosecco
La Perlina Moscato
Overstone SB
Syc. Lane Chard
W. Hills Reisling
Butter Chard
Cakebread Chard
Chalk Hill Chard
Chat. Mont Chard
Duckhorn Chard
Far Niente Chard
Hess Chard
Macon-Villages
Quilt Chard
Cantina Zacc. PG
Mezzacorona PG
Santa Marg. PG
Cakebread SB
Groth SB
Kim Crawford SB
Stags Leap Aveta SB
Stags Leap SB
St. Supery SB
White Haven SB
Lamarca Splits 187ml
Anniversary Prosecco
Vino Del Amic. PG
Rosé Bottles
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
100 Blue Ridge Dr Suite 100, Mc Caysville, GA 30555