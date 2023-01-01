Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burra Burra on the River 100 Blue Ridge Dr Suite 100

review star

No reviews yet

100 Blue Ridge Dr Suite 100

Mc Caysville, GA 30555

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Shareable Appetizers

House Made Tortilla Chips

$6.99

With fresh salsa

Hand Battered Crinkle Cut Fried Pickles

$11.99

Nachos

$17.99

Warm tortilla chips, queso cheese, black beans, pico, jalapenos and salsa

Katies River Monster

$11.99

Baked potato stuffed with pork carnitas, mac and cheese, coleslaw and drizzled with whiskey glaze

Sweet Thai Chicken Bites

$13.99

Juicy tender chicken marinated in our famous thai sauce

Hand Cut Hand Battered Mozzarella Sticks

$13.99

Smoked Quesadilla

$13.99

Smoked chicken, or seasoned beef, pepper jack cheese, chipotle sauce

6 Wings

$10.99

Choice of lemon pepper, buffalo, moonshine BBQ, GA hot

10 Wings

$15.99

Extra Sauce

Salmon Bites

$10.99

Fried MUSHROOMS

$9.99

Poppers

$12.99

Salads and Soups

Cup Broccoli Cheddar

$6.99

Bowl Broccoli Cheddar

$7.99

Cup Lobster Bisque

$6.99

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$7.99

Loaded Cobb Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, smoked cherrywood bacon, corn, hard boiled egg, tomato, avocado, carrots, onions, croutons, crumbled blue cheese

Caesar Pasta Salad

$18.99

Bowtie pasta, chopped romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese

Gourmet Chicken Pecan and Grape Salad

$17.99

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, onions, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons

Small House Salad

$7.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, onions, cheddar jack cheese and croutons

Large House Salad

$9.99

Small Ceasar

$7.99

LG Ceasar

$9.99

Half Pound Burger Platters

Burra Burger Platter

$16.99

8 oz black angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheddar cheese and garlic mayo on brioche bun, river winders and coleslaw

The Hulk Smash Burger Platter

$19.99

Seared double patty, double American cheese, smoked cherrywood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, signature beer hops mustard on brioche bun served with river winders and coleslaw

"The Widow Maker" Platter

$26.99

(2) 8 oz black angus beef patties drizzled with our signature house sauce, loaded with 4 slices American cheese, 4 slices thick cut smoked cherrywood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, on brioche bun, served with river winders and coleslaw

Old Line Railroad Platter

$18.99

8 oz black angus beef, smoked cherrywood bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, brioche bun, drizzled in a whiskey glaze

Extra Sauce

Burra Burra Sandwich Platters

Philly Steak and Cheese

$19.99

Thinly sliced ribeye, peppers, onions, white American cheese, river winders and coleslaw

The 1929

$20.99

Slow roasted beef brisket, provolone cheese, grilled onions, red wine and thyme infused au jus dip, served with river winders and coleslaw

The Ultimate Club Platter

$18.99

Triple decker ham, turkey, smoked cherrywood bacon, on artisan bread with swiss, tomato, lettuce, river winders, and pickle spear

Extra Sauce

Port mush

$13.99

Comfort Foods

1/2 Rack River Ribs Platter

$19.99

Limited availability. With signature honey BBQ sauce, river winders and coleslaw

Full Rack River Ribs Platter

$24.99

Country Fried Steak Platter

$21.99

Hand breaded cubed steak served with white gravy, your choice of two sides and garlic bread

Signature Shepard's Pie

$24.99

Slow roasted brisket smothered in a creamy onion and veggie medley, topped with red mashed potato and shredded cheddar, served with garlic bread

Extra Sauce

Chicken

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.99

Fettuccine pasta alfredo served with side salad and garlic bread

Gourmet Pecan Grape Chicken Salad Sandwich

$18.99

Served on buttery croissants lettuce, tomato, river winders and coleslaw

Chicken Tender Platter

$16.99

Plain, buffalo or GA hot, hand battered juicy tenders served with river winders and coleslaw

Baked Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$24.99

Served with your choice of two sides

Extra Sauce

Seafood & Freshwater Entrees

Crispy Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

$17.99

3 tacos filled with fried shrimp, red cabbage, cilantro and chipotle cream served with warm tortilla chips and fresh salsa

Famous Fish and Chips Platter

$21.99

Hand battered cod loin served with hush puppies, coleslaw and river winders

Shrimp Platter

$18.99

7 jumbo fried or grilled shrimp served with hush puppies, coleslaw and river winders

Lemon and Herb Trout Platter

$26.99

Cooked to perfection, served with hushpuppies and choice of two sides

The Ultimate Fish Sandwich Platter

$18.99

6 oz hand battered cod loin, American cheese, signature tartar, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, river winders and coleslaw

Grilled Shrimp Alfredo

$24.99

Fettucine pasta served with side salad and garlic bread

Grilled Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$24.99

8 oz. Served over bed of rice with your choice of two sides

Extra Sauce

Steaks

The Boiler House Platter

$36.99

12 oz grilled ribeye seasoned with house steak butter, side salad, baked potato and garlic bread

Filet Mignon

$48.99

8 oz. Filet mignon your choice of two sides

Surf-N-Turf OTR Platter

$52.99

12 oz New York strip jumbo shrimp skewer and your choice of two sides

Extra Sauce

Sirloin Platter

$32.99

Kids Menu

Slider Burger

$8.99

Served with 1 side

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Served with 1 side

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Served with 1 side

Nachos & Queso Jalapeno Cheese

$7.99

Served with no additional side options

Extra Sauce

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

River Winders

$5.99

Loaded cheese and bacon add 3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$4.99

Baked Potato

$5.99

Loaded bacon and cheese add 3.99

Red Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Mac-Cheese

$4.99

Apple Sauce

$4.99

Seasonal Fruit

$4.99

Availability

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Towering Chocolate

$12.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$8.00

Coconut Dream

$8.00

Banana Fosters

$8.00

Peanut Butter Explosion

$12.00

Birthday

Cake Pops

$3.99

Beer

Draft

Truly Draft

$7.00

Stella Draft

$7.00

Sweetwater 420 Draft

$6.00

Bud Light Draft

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$6.00

Broken Coast Lager Draft

$7.00

Tropicalia Draft

$7.00

Elvis Juice Draft

$7.00

Pog Basement IPA Draft

$6.00

Dr. Robot Sour Draft

$6.00

Jai Lai IPA Draft

$6.00

Gate City Amber Draft

$6.00

Fog Delay Hazy Draft

$6.00

Cooter Brown Draft

$6.00

Narragansette Lager Draft

$6.00

Allagash Draft

$6.00

Bold Rock Cider Draft

$6.00

Moo Hoo Stout Draft

$7.00

Hop Dang IPA Draft

$7.00

Bucket Beer

$24.00

Pitcher Domestic

$18.00

Bottles

Bud Light

$6.00

Shocktop

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Miller

$6.00

Bud Light Clamato

$5.00

Raspberry White Claw

$5.00

Raspberry, black cherry

Black Cherry White Claw

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Grumpy Aska Pale Ale

$6.00

Grumpy Acoustic Blonde Ale

$6.00

Grasshopper

$8.00

Coors Lite

$6.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken NA

$5.00

Cocktails

Hand Crafted Cocktails

Agava Margarita

$11.00

Perfection needs so explanation! Lime, strawberry, peach, mango or watermelon. Sugar or salt rim, on the rocks/frozen

Sweet River Wild

$11.00

Light crisp refreshing prosecco with sweet cherry and tart lime

Mama's County Time Sangria

$11.00

Sweet cocktail with fresh fruit. Yum!!

Corona Rita Lime Margarita

$12.00

Summertime at its finest

Burra Shirley

$12.00

Berry seltzer with a splash of cherry grenadine

Livin' Large Fishbowl

$12.00

Splash into a tropical fishbowl sweet fun and full of flavors

Georgia Peach Pie

$12.00

Refreshing peach wine with a splash of peach margarita served with fresh peaches

Mango Madness

$11.00

Mango margarita & pineapple with fresh squeezed lime juice

Lucky Leprachaun

$10.00

Wine

House Whites

G/ Pinot Grigio

$9.00

G/ Moscato

$8.00

G/ Riesling

$8.00

G/ Savignon Blanc

$9.00

G/ Chardonnay

$9.00

G/ Prosecco

$9.00

G/ GA on my Mind

$11.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$9.00

Delle venezle Italy

Moscato Glass

$8.00

Puglia Italy

Riesling Glass

$8.00

Washington hills

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$9.00

Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Napa valley California

Prosecco Glass

$9.00

GA on My Mind Glass

$11.00

Down home GA

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$29.00

Moscato Bottle

$28.00

Riesling Bottle

$26.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$28.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$26.00

Prosecco Bottle

$29.00

GA On My Mind Bottle

$30.00

House Reds

G/ Pinot Noir

$9.00

G/ Merlot

$10.00

G/ Sweet Red

$10.00

G/ Cabernet Savignon

$9.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$9.00

Napa valley California

Merlot Glass

$10.00

Paso pobles California

Sweet Red Glass

$10.00

Napa valley California

Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$9.00

Napa valley California

Pinot Noir Bottle

$24.00

Merlot Bottle

$28.00

Sweet Red Bottle

$30.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$30.00

Red Bottles

EOS Cabernet

$27.00

EOS Pinot Noir

$27.00

GA Sweet Red Tailgate

$30.00

Mountain Merlot

$26.00

Charles Krug Cabernet

$46.00

Chateau Montelena Cab

$135.00

Dry Creek Cabernet

$32.00

Groth Cabernet

$120.00

J. Lohr Cabernet

$28.00

Juggernaut Cabernet

$34.00

Mercury Head Cab Sauv.

$170.00

Quilt Cabernet

$48.00

Rodney Strong Knights Cab

$34.00

Swanson Cabernet

$43.00

Caymus Cabernet

$99.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauv.

$88.00

Opus One Cabernet Sauv.

$400.00

ZD Cabernet

$80.00

Cakebread Merlot

$80.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$65.00

Bell Glos Pinot Noir

$62.00

Four Graces Pinot Noir

$36.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$40.00

Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir

$32.00

Rose Rock Pinot Noir

$42.00

Ancient Vines Zinfandel

$24.00

Bogle Phantom Red Blend

$30.00

Dry Creek Zinfandel

$30.00

Chalk Hill Est. Red Blend

$90.00

Vino Del Amic. Pinot Noir

$36.00

White Bottles

Dazante PG

$29.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$28.00

La Perlina Moscato

$28.00

Overstone SB

$28.00

Syc. Lane Chard

$26.00

W. Hills Reisling

$26.00

Butter Chard

$26.00

Cakebread Chard

$49.00

Chalk Hill Chard

$34.00

Chat. Mont Chard

$150.00

Duckhorn Chard

$48.00

Far Niente Chard

$140.00

Hess Chard

$28.00

Macon-Villages

$28.00

Quilt Chard

$42.00

Cantina Zacc. PG

$38.00

Mezzacorona PG

$28.00

Santa Marg. PG

$46.00

Cakebread SB

$51.00

Groth SB

$60.00

Kim Crawford SB

$30.00

Stags Leap Aveta SB

$24.00

Stags Leap SB

$36.00

St. Supery SB

$38.00

White Haven SB

$30.00

Lamarca Splits 187ml

$9.00

Anniversary Prosecco

Vino Del Amic. PG

$36.00

Rosé Bottles

Moet Chandon Brut Rosé

$140.00

Champagne Bottles

Dom Perignon

$300.00

JP Chenet Brut

$28.00

Moet Chandon Brut

$80.00

Mumm Napa

$36.00

Piper Brut

$75.00

Taittinger Brut

$110.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Blue Ridge Dr Suite 100, Mc Caysville, GA 30555

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tooneys Music Venue - 100 Blue Ridge Dr
orange starNo Reviews
100 Blue Ridge Dr McCaysville, GA 30555
View restaurantnext
TDK Restaurant Group LLC - 67 Roberts Way
orange starNo Reviews
67 Roberts Way Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
Cantaberry - Blue Ridge
orange starNo Reviews
53 Roberts Way Suite C Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
Tavern at Old Toccoa Farm
orange starNo Reviews
200 Golf Drive Mineral Bluff, GA 30559
View restaurantnext
Carrolls BBQ - Blue Ridge (DO NOT USE)
orange star4.6 • 941
39 Lance ST Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
Mystic Mountain Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
4118 East First Street Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mc Caysville
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Chattanooga
review star
Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston