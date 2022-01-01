Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burrillos - Isabela ❤️

No reviews yet

carretera #2 km112.1 Bo Guerrero de Isabela

Isabela, PR 00662

Popular Items

QUESADILLA ORIGINAL
BurriBowl Regular
RANCHERO BURRITO

Combea

Añade a tu plato principal unos crujientes nachos o unas papas fritas preparadas al momento para ti + refresco/agua por sólo $2.99. (puede escoger entre: Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Salsa Queso o Ensalada de Maíz gratis!!!)
$2.99

Burritos

CLASICO BURRITO

$10.95+

Arroz Burrillos, Habichuelas Rosadas, Pico de Gallo, Queso Mozzarella, y Carne a Gusto. 512cal - 1,211cal

BURRIQUEÑO

$10.95+

Arroz Burrillos, Habichuelas Rosadas, Pico de Gallo, Queso Mozzarella, Queso Crema, Plátano Maduro y Carne a Gusto. 750cal - 1,441cal

CARBONARA BURRITO

$10.95+

Papa Majada, Habichuelas Rosadas, Queso Mozzarella, Queso Crema, Salsa Carbonara y Carne a Gusto. 597cal - 1,116cal

RANCHERO BURRITO

$10.95+

Arroz Burrillos, Habichuelas Negras, Ensalada de Maíz, Queso Mozzarella, Salsa Chipotle, y Carne a Gusto. 894cal - 1,662cal

CALIFORNA BURRITO

$10.95+

Papa Majada, Pico de Gallo, Queso Mozzarella, Salsa Chipotle y Carne a Gusto. 576cal - 1,027cal

BURRIFRIES BURRITO

$10.95+

Papas Fritas, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Salsa Queso y Carne a Gusto. 400cal - 977cal

BURRIBURRITO

$10.95+

Lechuga Romana, Habichuelas Rosadas, Pico de Gallo, Plátano Maduro, Salsa Queso y Tófu. 426cal - 601cal

BERRYBURRITO

$10.95+

Lechuga Romana, Habichuelas Negras, Pico de Gallo, Salsa Raspberry y Tófu. 355cal - 461cal

MEXBURRITO

$10.95+

Nachos/Fries/Batatas

MINI NACHOS SUPREMO

$8.95

Nachos de la Casa, Queso Mozzarella, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole(Fresco, Hecho a Mano con mucho Amor!!!) y Carne a Gusto. 710cal - 800cal

NACHOS SUPREMO

$10.95

Nachos de la Casa, Queso Mozzarella, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole(Fresco, Hecho a Mano con mucho Amor!!!) y Carne a Gusto. 1,122cal - 1,242cal

MINI NACHOS

$2.15

Nachos de la Casa para combinar con Pico de Gallo, Salsa Queso, Sour Cream o Ensalada de Maíz. 240cal - 331cal

MINI FRIES

$3.59

Papas Fritas, preparadas al momento para combinar con Pico de Gallo, Salsa Queso, Sour Cream o Ensalada de Maíz. 365cal - 456cal

Supreme Krispy Fries

$9.95+

Krispy Fries, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Salsa Queso y Carne a Gusto. 931cal - 1,051cal

NACHO FRIES

$9.95+

Nachos de la Casa, Papas Fritas preparadas al momento, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Salsa Queso y Carne a Gusto. 978cal - 1,098

SUPREME BATATAS & FRIES

$10.95+

Un plato con mitad batatas fritas y mitad papas fritas, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa de queso, guacamole y su selección de proteína favorita.

SUPREME BATATAS

$10.95+

Un plato con batatas fritas, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa de queso, guacamole y su selección de proteína favorita.

MINI BATATAS

$3.95

Quesadillas

QUESADILLA ORIGINAL

$10.95+

Pico de Gallo, Queso Mozzarella y Carne a Gusto. 624cal - 991cal

QUESADILLA RANCHERA

$10.95+

Ensalada de Maíz, Queso Mozzarella y Carne a Gusto. 658cal - 1,042cal

BurriBowls

BurriBowl Regular

$12.95
BurriBowl Pequeño

$10.95

Make Your Own Burrito (Crea tu propio Burrito)

MYOB Regular

$10.95
MYOB Pequeño

$8.95

Kids

KID BURRITO

$3.95

Plantilla 10", Queso Mozzarella y Carne a Gusto. 395cal - 455cal

KID QUESADILLA

$5.59

Plantilla 10", Queso Mozzarella, Carne a Gusto. 395cal - 455cal

KID NACHOS

$3.95

Nachos de la Casa, Queso Mozzarella y Carne a Gusto. 440cal - 500cal

KID BOWL

$5.95

Habichuelas rosadas, arroz burrillos, proteína.

Tacos

1 Taco Suave

$4.00

Lechuga Romana, Queso Mozzarella, Pico de Gallo, Carne a Gusto. 269cal - 329cal

1 Taco Duro

$3.59

Lechuga Romana, Queso Mozzarella, Pico de Gallo, Carne a Gusto. 249cal - 309cal

2 Tacos Suave

$8.00

Lechuga Romana, Queso Mozzarella, Pico de Gallo, Carne a Gusto. 538cal - 658cal

2 Tacos Duro

$7.95

Lechuga Romana, Queso Mozzarella, Pico de Gallo, Carne a Gusto. 498cal - 618cal

2 Tacos (1 Suave & 1 Duro)

$8.00
3 Tacos Suave

$12.00
3 Tacos Duro

$9.95
3 Tacos (2 Suave & 1 Duro)

$12.00
3 Tacos (2 Duro & 1 Suave)

$12.00

Agua

Botella de agua

$1.59

Jarritos

Jarrito (Elige tu sabor en la tienda)

$2.50

Fuente de Soda

Coca-Cola

$1.89+

Coca-Cola Zero

$1.89+

Sprite

$1.89+

Fuze Iced Tea

$1.89+

Minute Maid Limonade

$1.89+

Fanta china

$1.89+

HI-C

$1.89+

Corazón Burrillos

EXTRA Guacamole

$1.75
EXTRA Pico de Gallo

$1.25
EXTRA Sour Cream

$1.25
EXTRA Salsa Queso

$1.25
EXTRA Ensalada De Maíz

$1.25
EXTRA Queso Crema

$1.25
EXTRA Mozzarella

$1.25
EXTRA maduros

$1.50

EXTRA papas fritas 6oz

$1.50

EXTRA batatas fritas 6oz

$2.00

EXTRA Salsa Carbonara

$1.25

Bases

Papa Majada

$1.25
Arroz Burrillos

$1.25
Lechuga

$1.25
Hab Negras

$1.25
Hab Rosadas

$1.25

Arroz y Hab Negras

$1.75

Arroz y Hab Rosadas

$1.75

Selección de proteína

Pollo

$1.25
Molida

$1.25
Carnitas

$1.25
Tofu

$1.25

Pollo y Carnitas

$1.25

Pollo y Molidas

$1.25

Molida y Carnitas

$1.25

Combinación

$1.25

Steak

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
¡Hecho a mano, con mucha frescura!

carretera #2 km112.1 Bo Guerrero de Isabela, Isabela, PR 00662

