Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burrito BLVD - Middle Village 7264 Metropolitan Ave

review star

No reviews yet

7264 Metropolitan Ave

Middle Village, NY 11379

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Carne Asada Burrito
Pollo Asado Burrito
Pollo Asado Bowl


Burrito

Every order is unique, please choose the following toppings. Enjoy the freshness
Pollo Asado Burrito

Pollo Asado Burrito

$11.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$11.75

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$13.00
Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$11.25

includes guacamole

Bowl

Every order is unique, please choose the following toppings. Enjoy the freshness
Pollo Asado Bowl

Pollo Asado Bowl

$11.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carne Asada Bowl

Carne Asada Bowl

$12.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carnitas Bowl

Carnitas Bowl

$11.75

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$13.00
Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$11.25

Salad

Every order is unique, please choose the following toppings. Enjoy the freshness
Pollo Asado Salad

Pollo Asado Salad

$11.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carne Asada Salad

Carne Asada Salad

$12.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carnitas Salad

Carnitas Salad

$11.75

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$13.00
Veggie Salad

Veggie Salad

$11.25

includes guacamole

Nachos

Every order is unique, please choose the following toppings. Enjoy the freshness
Pollo Asado Nachos

Pollo Asado Nachos

$11.25
Carne Asada Nachos

Carne Asada Nachos

$12.25
Carnitas Nachos

Carnitas Nachos

$11.75
Shrimp Nachos

Shrimp Nachos

$13.00
Veggie Nachos

Veggie Nachos

$11.25

Tacos

Every order is unique, please choose the following toppings. Enjoy the freshness
Pollo Asado Tacos

Pollo Asado Tacos

$11.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$11.75

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00
Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$11.25

includes guacamole

Quesadillas

Every order is unique, please choose the following toppings. Enjoy the freshness

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$10.75

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$11.75

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carnitas Quesadilla

$11.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.50

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Single Tacos

Every order is unique, please choose the following toppings. Enjoy the freshness

Single Pollo Asado Taco

$4.00

Single Carne Asada Taco

$4.50

Single Carnitas Taco

$4.25

Single Veggie Taco

$4.00

Single Shrimp Taco

$4.75

Extras

Chips

$2.75

Chips & Salsa

$3.75

Chips & Queso

$5.50

Chips & Guac (4oz)

$4.75

Chips, Salsa, & Guac

$6.00

Empanadas

$3.50

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Serrano Mayo

$1.00

Mexican Street Corn

$5.50

Side Queso 2 Oz

$2.50

Side Queso 4 Oz

$4.50

Side Queso 8 Oz

$8.50

Extra Queso

$2.50

Extra Guacamole

$2.25

Extra Chicken

$3.25

Extra Carnitas

$3.50

Extra Steak

$3.75

Extra Shrimp

$4.50

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$5.50

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Steak

$4.50

Side Carnitas

$4.25

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Drinks

Water

$2.50

Jarritos

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7264 Metropolitan Ave, Middle Village, NY 11379

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Finback Brewery - Delivery
orange starNo Reviews
78-01 77th Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Ridgewood, NY 11385
View restaurantnext
Lotus Lounge and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
6648 Myrtle Avenue Glendale, NY 11385
View restaurantnext
Parceros Bakery
orange star4.4 • 412
6354 Woodhaven Blvd Rego Park, NY 11374
View restaurantnext
Pio Pio 01 - Rego Park - 62-30 Woodhaven Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
62-30 Woodhaven Blvd Rego Park, NY 11374
View restaurantnext
Burger City - Ridgewood
orange star4.1 • 251
6220 Forest Avenue Ridgewood, NY 11385
View restaurantnext
i Sushi - Queens NY
orange starNo Reviews
59-40 Myrtle Ave Queens, NY 11385
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Middle Village
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston