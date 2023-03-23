Restaurant header imageView gallery

BURRITO BLVD - Mineola 98 mineola blvd

review star

No reviews yet

98 mineola blvd

mineola, NY 11501

Popular Items

Empanadas
Pollo Asado Burrito
Carnitas Burrito


Burrito

Every order is unique, please choose the following toppings. Enjoy the freshness
Pollo Asado Burrito

$11.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carnitas Burrito

$11.75

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Shrimp Burrito

$13.00
Veggie Burrito

$11.25

includes guacamole

Bowl

Every order is unique, please choose the following toppings. Enjoy the freshness
Pollo Asado Bowl

$11.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carne Asada Bowl

$12.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carnitas Bowl

$11.75

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Shrimp Bowl

$13.00
Veggie Bowl

$11.25

Salad

Every order is unique, please choose the following toppings. Enjoy the freshness
Pollo Asado Salad

$11.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carne Asada Salad

$12.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carnitas Salad

$11.75

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Shrimp Salad

$13.00
Veggie Salad

$11.25

includes guacamole

Nachos

Every order is unique, please choose the following toppings. Enjoy the freshness
Pollo Asado Nachos

$11.25
Carne Asada Nachos

$12.25
Carnitas Nachos

$11.75
Shrimp Nachos

$13.00
Veggie Nachos

$11.25

Tacos

Every order is unique, please choose the following toppings. Enjoy the freshness
Pollo Asado Tacos

$11.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carnitas Tacos

$11.75

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00
Veggie Tacos

$11.25

includes guacamole

Quesadillas

Every order is unique, please choose the following toppings. Enjoy the freshness

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$10.75

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$11.75

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carnitas Quesadilla

$11.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.50

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Single Tacos

Every order is unique, please choose the following toppings. Enjoy the freshness

Single Pollo Asado Taco

$5.00

Single Carne Asada Taco

$5.50

Single Carnitas Taco

$5.25

Single Veggie Taco

$5.00

Single Shrimp Taco

$5.75

Extras

Chips

$2.75

Chips & Salsa

$3.75

Chips & Queso

$5.50

Chips & Guac (4oz)

$4.75

Chips, Salsa, & Guac

$6.00

Empanadas

$3.50

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Serrano Mayo

$1.00

Mexican Fries

$6.50Out of stock

Mexican Street Corn

$5.50

Side Queso 2 Oz

$2.50

Side Queso 4 Oz

$4.50

Side Queso 8 Oz

$8.50

Extra Queso

$2.50

Extra Guacamole

$2.25

Extra Chicken

$3.25

Extra Carnitas

$3.50

Extra Steak

$3.75

Extra Shrimp

$4.50

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$5.50

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Steak

$4.50

Side Carnitas

$4.25

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Drinks

Water

$2.50

Jarritos

$4.00

Pure Leaf

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Burrito BLVD is a crave-able new restaurant offering homemade street-style Mexican food. We spend hours perfecting and creating the perfect balance of flavor and atmosphere. We never take any shortcuts on our food or service.

98 mineola blvd, mineola, NY 11501

