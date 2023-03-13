Restaurant header imageView gallery

BURRITO BLVD - OAKDALE, NY

No reviews yet

1274 Montauk Highway

Oakdale, NY 11769

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pollo Asado Burrito
Pollo Asado Bowl
Carne Asada Burrito


Burrito

Enjoy the freshness
Pollo Asado Burrito

$11.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carnitas Burrito

$11.75

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Shrimp Burrito

$13.00
Veggie Burrito

$11.25

includes guacamole

Bowl

Pollo Asado Bowl

$11.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carne Asada Bowl

$12.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carnitas Bowl

$11.75

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Shrimp Bowl

$13.00
Veggie Bowl

$11.25

Salad

Pollo Asado Salad

$11.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carne Asada Salad

$12.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carnitas Salad

$11.50

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Shrimp Salad

$13.00
Veggie Salad

$11.25

includes guacamole

Nachos

Pollo Asado Nachos

$11.25
Carne Asada Nachos

$12.25
Carnitas Nachos

$11.75
Shrimp Nachos

$13.00
Veggie Nachos

$11.25

Tacos

Pollo Asado Tacos

$11.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carnitas Tacos

$11.50

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00
Veggie Tacos

$11.25

includes guacamole

Quesadillas

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$10.75

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$11.75

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Carnitas Quesadilla

$11.25

* 100% natural antibiotic-free hormone-free

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.50

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Single Tacos

Single Pollo Asado Taco

$5.00

Single Carne Asada Taco

$5.50

Single Carnitas Taco

$5.25

Single Veggie Taco

$5.00

Single Shrimp Taco

$5.75

Extras

Chips

$2.75

Chips & Salsa

$3.75

Chips & Queso

$5.50

Chips & Guac (4oz)

$4.75

Chips, Salsa, & Guac

$6.00

Empanadas

$3.50

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Serrano Mayo

$1.00

Mexican Street Corn

$5.50

Side Queso 2 Oz

$2.50

Side Queso 4 Oz

$4.50

Side Queso 8 Oz

$8.50

Extra Queso

$2.50

Extra Guacamole

$2.25

Extra Chicken

$3.25

Extra Carnitas

$3.50

Extra Steak

$3.75

Extra Shrimp

$4.50

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$5.50

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Steak

$4.50

Side Carnitas

$4.25

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Drinks

Water

$2.50

Jarritos

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Burrito BLVD is a crave-able new restaurant offering homemade street-style Mexican food. We spend hours perfecting and creating the perfect balance of flavor and atmosphere. We never take any shortcuts on our food or service.

1274 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, NY 11769

Directions

