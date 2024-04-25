Burrito Boys 12100 challenger parkway
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Unique and flavorful burritos you can't find anywhere else! Try our Scallion Pancake Burritos.
Location
12100 challenger parkway, Orlando, FL 32826
