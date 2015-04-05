Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers

Burrito Brothers La Habra

review star

No reviews yet

1403 E Lambert Rd

La Habra Heights, CA 90631

Popular Items

Bacon Burrito/Bowl
Surf My Turf Burrito
Carne Asada Burrito

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Jarrito

$3.50

Kid Soda

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Rock Star

$3.75

Soda

$3.00

Soda Large

$4.00

Burrito Brothers Favorites

The Gill Brothers have made special burritos with ingredients that go great together to assure a wonderful eating experience. Give them a try, you won't be disappointed.
Granny's Bean and Cheese Burrito

Granny's Bean and Cheese Burrito

$7.50

Refried Beans n' Cheese, rolled up and grilled to melty perfection!

SUPREMIUM Carne Asada Burrito

$17.00

Marinated Ranchera Steak, Refried Beans, Grilled Onions, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole.

THREE AMIGO Breakfast Burrito

THREE AMIGO Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Bacon, Chorizo, and Sausage, eggs, tater tots, refried beans, and cheese. Smothered in red enchilada sauce, more cheese and sour cream.

Poseidons Trident Burrito

$15.00

Mahi-Mahi Fish & Shrimp pan seared, Spanish rice, black beans, cheese, onion, cilantro, house sauce, pico de gallo, and cabbage.

CALI Burrito

CALI Burrito

$12.50

Carne Asada, FRENCH FRIES, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and our cantina salsa.

Surf My Turf Burrito

Surf My Turf Burrito

$13.00

Carne Asada & Shrimp, Spanish rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, green sauce, house sauce, and lettuce.

The Bawkin Burrito

$11.00

Marinated grilled chicken, black beans, cheese, guacamole, green sauce, house sauce, and lettuce.

Al Pastor Mi Amor Burrito

$11.00

Al Pastor (marinated pork), spanish rice, black beans, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, lime, guacamole, and house sauce.

BROdilla Burrito

$14.00

We take a cheese quesadilla and build it into a BOMB burrito.

Pork Mi Verde Burrito

Pork Mi Verde Burrito

$11.00

Slow cooked pork in our green chile verde sauce, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and lettuce.

Porky Pig Torta

Porky Pig Torta

$14.00

Applewood smoked bacon, Ham, and sausage topped with (3) farm fresh fried eggs, and American cheese served sandwich style on our fresh toasted torta bread.

YeeHaaaw Cowboy Burrito

$11.00

Carne Asada, BACON, tater tots, pinto beans, cheese, onions, sour cream, and jalapenos.

Saltado Style Burrito

Saltado Style Burrito

$14.00

Steak and Chicken, French fries, white rice, grilled onions, (2) eggs over easy, cilantro, pico de gallo , and aji sauce wrapped up in a delicious burrito.

Small Granny's Bean n' Cheese Burrito

$5.50

refried beans n' cheese, rolled up and grilled to melty perfection!

Small CALI Burrito

$9.50

Carne Asada, FRENCH FRIES, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and our cantina salsa.

Small Surf My Turf Burrito

$10.00

Carne Asada & Shrimp, Spanish rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, salsa verde, house sauce, and lettuce

Small Al Pastor Mi Amor Burriot

$8.00

Al Pastor (pork), Spanish rice, black beans, cotija cheese, onions, cilantro, lime, guacamole, and house sauce.

Small BAWKIN Burrito

$8.00

Marinated grilled chicken, black beans, cheese, guacamole, green sauce, house sauce, and lettuce.

Small Pork Mi Verde Burrito

$8.00

Al Pastor (pork), Spanish rice, black beans, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, lime, guacamole, and house sauce.

Small Combo

$8.00

Build Your Own Burrito

Customize your burrito any way you like. Choice of rice, beans, protein, and fillings.

Carne Asada Burrito

$11.50

Mahi Mahi Fish Burrito

$12.50

Shrimp Burrito

$12.50

Al Pastor Burrito

$10.50
Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$10.50

Chicken Breast Burrito

$11.50

Chicken Burrito

$10.50

Ground Beef Burrito

$11.50

Pork in Green Chili Burrito

$10.50

Veggie Burrito

$10.00

Small Burrito Carne Asada

$8.00

Small Burrito Al Pastor

$7.50

Small Burrito Carnitas

$7.50

Small Burrito Chicken

$7.50

Small Burrito Chicken Breast

$8.00

Small Burrito Veggie

$7.00

Small Shrimp Burrito

$8.50

Small Fish Burrito

$8.50

Build your own Bowl

If you don't want a tortilla no problem. Our bowls have all the delicious ingredients we offer in our burritos but served in a bowl.

Al Pastor Bowl

$10.50
Carne Asada Bowl

Carne Asada Bowl

$11.50

If you don't want a tortilla no problem. We can place all the ingredients you find in our delicious burritos in a BOWL with just the toppings you want.

Carnitas Bowl

$10.50

Chicken Bowl

$10.50

Chicken Breast Bowl

$11.50

Ground Beef Bowl

$11.50

Mahi Mahi Fish Bowl

$12.50

Pork in Green Chili Bowl

$10.50

Shredded Beef Bowl

$11.50

Shrimp Bowl

$12.50

Veggie Bowl

$10.00

Small Bowls

Small Al Pastor Bowl

$7.50

Small Carne Asada Bowl

$8.00

Small Carnitas Bowl

$7.50

Small Chicken Bowl

$7.50

Small Chicken Breast Bowl

$8.00

Small Chili Verde Bowl

$7.50

Small Ground Beef Bowl

$8.00

Small Mahi Mahi Fish Bowl

$8.50

Small Shrimp Bowl

$8.50

Small Veggie Bowl

$7.00

Tacos

Build your taco your way with choice of tortilla, meat, and toppings.
Taco Al Pastor

Taco Al Pastor

$4.00

Spicy and sweet. Marinated pork in Mexican spices, so good!

Taco Carne Asada

Taco Carne Asada

$4.50
Taco Carnitas

Taco Carnitas

$4.00

Slow cooked fall off the bone pork.

Taco Chicken

Taco Chicken

$4.00

Taco Chicken Breast

$4.50
Taco Fish

Taco Fish

$5.00

Mahi Mahi pan seared. A Burrito Brothers fan favorite!

Taco Ground Beef

$4.50
Taco Shrimp

Taco Shrimp

$5.00

When you can't decide what to get, always go with the shrimp tacos!

Taco Veggie

$3.75

Breakfast

Build the breakfast of your dreams. All breakfast items come with choice of rice, beans, tater tots, eggs, protein, and toppings.

Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito/Bowl

$11.50
Bacon Burrito/Bowl

Bacon Burrito/Bowl

$10.50

Apple wood smoked bacon, tater tots, eggs, and your choice of fillings. Perfect way to start your day.

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito/Bowl

$10.50

Ham Breakfast Burrito/Bowl

$10.50

Machaca Breakfast Burrito/Bowl

$11.50

Sausage Breakfast Burrito/Bowl

$10.50

Spam Burrito/Bowl

$11.50

SUPREMIUM Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito/Bowl

$17.00

Veggie Breakfast Burrito/Bowl

$10.00

Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Bacon

$7.50

Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Carne Asada

$8.00

Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Chorizo

$7.50

Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Ham

$7.50

Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Machaca

$8.00

Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Sausage

$7.50

Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Spam

$8.00

Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Veggie

$7.00

Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

Nachos - bed of chips Tatchos - bed of tater tots Cali Fries - bed of french fries After choosing what your base is, you have a choice of proteins and toppings to make it just the way you want!
Asada Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

Asada Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$13.00

Nachos - Chips Tatchos - Tater tots Cali Fries - French fries

Al Pastor Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$12.00

Carnitas Natchos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$12.00

Chile Verde (Pork in green Chile sauce) Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$12.00

Cheese Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$10.00
Chicken Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

Chicken Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$12.00

Nachos - Chips Tachos - Tater tots Cali fries - French fries

Shrimp/Fish Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$14.00

Veggie Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$11.50

Small Al Pastor Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$9.00

Small Carne Asada Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$9.50

Small Carnitas Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$9.00

Small Cheese Only Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$8.00

Small Chicken Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$9.00

Small Fish/shrimp Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$10.00

Small Nachos/tatchos/cali fries Chicken Breast

$9.50

Small Veggie Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$8.50

Enchiladas

(2) Enchiladas per order. Served with rice and beans.

Al Pastor Enchilada Plate

$10.00

Carne Asada Enchiladas Plate

$11.00

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$10.00
Chicken Enchilada Plate

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$10.00

(2) enchiladas served with rice and beans. A Burrito Brother customer favorite.

Pork in Green Chili Enchilada Plate

$10.00

Shredded Beef Enchilada Plate

$11.00

Grilled Shrimp Enchilada Plate

$12.00

Shredded Chicken Breast Enchilada Plate

$11.00

Carnitas Enchilada plate

$10.00

Quesadilla

Tortilla filled with your choice of meat and Cheese then grilled to melty perfection.
Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$11.00

Carne asada (steak) and cheese stuffed inside a flour tortilla melted to perfection.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$10.00

Carnitas Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Shrimp/Fish Quesadilla

$12.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.50

Small Quesadilla Carne Asada

$8.50

Small Quesadilla Al Pastor

$8.00

Small Quesadilla Carnitas

$8.00

Small Quesadilla Cheese

$7.00

Small Quesadilla Chicken

$8.00

Small Quesadilla Fish/Shrimp

$10.00

Small Quesadilla Veggie

$7.50

Taquitos & Flautas

(3) Taquitos or Flautas per order. Served on a bed of lettuce, topped with cheese and served with a side of sour cream, house sauce, and guacamole.
Flautas

Flautas

$10.00

Flour tortilla filled with choice of steak/chicken, cheese, and corn fried to perfection.

Taquitos

Taquitos

$10.00

Choice of beef/chicken stuffed in a corn tortilla and fried. One of the most popular items at Burrito Brothers.

Torta

Torta Al Pastor

$11.00
Torta Carne Asada

Torta Carne Asada

$12.00

Mexican sandwich on toasted bread with choice of protein and fillings.

Torta Carnitas

$11.00

Torta Chicken

$11.00

Torta Chicken Breast

$12.00

Torta Fish/shrimp

$13.00

Torta Veggie

$10.00

CALI TORTA

$13.00

Salads

Delicious Salad with your choice of protein and toppings.

Carne Asada Salad

$11.00

Chicken Breast Salad

$11.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Al Pastor Salad

$10.00

Carnitas Salad

$10.00

Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Fish Salad

$12.00

Veggie Salad

$9.50

Hot Dogs

Brothers Dog

$4.00

Chili Dog (chili and cheese)

$6.00
Bacon Dog (bacon, jalapenos, grilled onions, mayo)

Bacon Dog (bacon, jalapenos, grilled onions, mayo)

$6.00

100% all beef hot dog topped with bacon, jalapenos, grilled onions, and mayo!

Burger

All of our burgers are made with 100% Angus beef.

Brothers Burger (Grilled onions, lettuce, and house sauce)

$6.00

Angus Beef, grilled onion, lettuce, and house sauce on a brioche bun.

BLP Sandwich (bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo and mayo)

$7.00

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, and mayo on a brioche bun.

Double Down Burger (Double meat, double cheese)

$10.00

TWO angus patties, two slices American cheese on a brioche bun.

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.00

100% Angus Beef, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, and grilled onions.

Surf My Turf Burger (Cheese, Shrimp, house sauce)

$12.00

West Coast Burger (cheese, bacon, avocado, house sauce)

$11.00

Chicken Fingers

(3) Chicken Fingers Served with French fries.
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Meals

Served with Chips and drink

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.50

Kids Taco

$6.00

Combos & Plates

Combo (chips and drink)

$4.00

Combo Large Drink

$5.00

COMBO mexican coke, rockstar, Jarritos

$6.00

Plate (rice, beans, chips, and drink)

$5.00

Plate LARGE DRINK, Jarrito, Rock Star, Mexican Coke

$6.50

Sides

Queso Bandido (whit nacho cheese sauce)

Queso Bandido (whit nacho cheese sauce)

$2.25

White nacho cheese sauce. Creamy and delicious. Great for dipping any of our wonderful items in. Try dipping your chips, french fries, tater tots, tacos, burritos, and taquitos.

Salsa (3.25oz)

$1.00

8oz Salsa

$4.00

16oz Salsa

$8.00

Guacamole (3.25oz)

$2.50

8oz Guacamole

$6.00

16oz Guacamole

$12.00

Sour Cream (3.25oz)

$1.25

Sour Cream 8oz

$4.00

Sour Cream 16oz

$7.00

Rice 8oz

$3.00

Rice 16oz

$5.00

Beans 8oz

$3.00

Beans 16oz

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$2.75

Chips and Guacamole

$4.50

Fried Avocado

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Rice And Beans (1 scoop each)

$3.50

Side Tater Tots

$5.00

Side French Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We Specialize in Burritos, Burgers, Hot Dogs, Tacos, and we CATER all events. We are a family owned and operated Small Business. We believe in serving our community, and we source local with Farmers and Ranchers for the freshest cuts of meat and produce. We offer Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner 7 days a week. Please stop in, so we can share our California Mexican style food with you and your loved ones.

Website

Location

1403 E Lambert Rd, La Habra Heights, CA 90631

Directions

Gallery
Burrito Brothers image
Burrito Brothers image
Burrito Brothers image
Burrito Brothers image

