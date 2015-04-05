Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers
Burrito Brothers La Habra
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
We Specialize in Burritos, Burgers, Hot Dogs, Tacos, and we CATER all events. We are a family owned and operated Small Business. We believe in serving our community, and we source local with Farmers and Ranchers for the freshest cuts of meat and produce. We offer Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner 7 days a week. Please stop in, so we can share our California Mexican style food with you and your loved ones.
Location
1403 E Lambert Rd, La Habra Heights, CA 90631
