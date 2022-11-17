Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burrito Brothers Yorba Linda

590 Reviews

$$

19715 Yorba Linda Blvd

Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada Burrito
CALI Burrito
Taco Carne Asada

Burrito Brothers Favorites

The Gill Brothers have made special burritos with ingredients that go great together to assure a wonderful eating experience. Give them a try, you won't be disappointed.
Granny's Bean and Cheese Burrito

Granny's Bean and Cheese Burrito

$7.50

Refried Beans n' Cheese, rolled up and grilled to melty perfection!

SUPREMIUM Carne Asada Burrito

$17.00

Marinated Ranchera Steak, Refried Beans, Grilled Onions, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole.

THREE AMIGO Breakfast Burrito

THREE AMIGO Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Bacon, Chorizo, and Sausage, eggs, tater tots, refried beans, and cheese. Smothered in red enchilada sauce, more cheese and sour cream.

Poseidons Trident Burrito

$15.00

Mahi-Mahi Fish & Shrimp pan seared, Spanish rice, black beans, cheese, onion, cilantro, house sauce, pico de gallo, and cabbage.

CALI Burrito

CALI Burrito

$12.50

Carne Asada, FRENCH FRIES, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and our cantina salsa.

Surf My Turf Burrito

Surf My Turf Burrito

$13.00

Carne Asada & Shrimp, Spanish rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, green sauce, house sauce, and lettuce.

The Bawkin Burrito

$11.00

Marinated grilled chicken, black beans, cheese, guacamole, green sauce, house sauce, and lettuce.

Al Pastor Mi Amor Burrito

$11.00

Al Pastor (marinated pork), spanish rice, black beans, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, lime, guacamole, and house sauce.

BROdilla Burrito

$14.00

We take a cheese quesadilla and build it into a BOMB burrito.

Pork Mi Verde Burrito

Pork Mi Verde Burrito

$11.00

Slow cooked pork in our green chile verde sauce, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and lettuce.

YeeHaaaw Cowboy Burrito

$11.00

Carne Asada, BACON, tater tots, pinto beans, cheese, onions, sour cream, and jalapenos.

Saltado Style Burrito

Saltado Style Burrito

$14.00

Steak and Chicken, French fries, white rice, grilled onions, (2) eggs over easy, cilantro, pico de gallo , and aji sauce wrapped up in a delicious burrito.

Porky Pig Torta

Porky Pig Torta

$14.00

Applewood smoked bacon, Ham, and sausage topped with (3) farm fresh fried eggs, and American cheese served sandwich style on our fresh toasted torta bread.

Chilirito Burrito

$10.50

Delicious chili, refried beans, jack and cheddar cheese, onions, smashed up chips, sour cream, rolled up and grilled.

Combo Burrito

$11.00

Ground beef seasoned with Mexican spices, refried beans, and cheese.

Small Granny's Bean n' Cheese Burrito

$5.50

refried beans n' cheese, rolled up and grilled to melty perfection!

Small CALI Burrito

$9.50

Carne Asada, FRENCH FRIES, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and our cantina salsa.

Small Surf My Turf Burrito

$10.00

Carne Asada & Shrimp, Spanish rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, salsa verde, house sauce, and lettuce

Small Al Pastor Mi Amor Burriot

$8.00

Al Pastor (pork), Spanish rice, black beans, cotija cheese, onions, cilantro, lime, guacamole, and house sauce.

Small BAWKIN Burrito

$8.00

Marinated grilled chicken, black beans, cheese, guacamole, green sauce, house sauce, and lettuce.

Small Pork Mi Verde Burrito

$8.00

Al Pastor (pork), Spanish rice, black beans, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, lime, guacamole, and house sauce.

Small Chilirito Burrito

$7.50

Delicious chili, refried beans, jack and cheddar cheese, onions, smashed chips, sour cream, rolled up and grilled.

Small Combo Burrito

$8.00

Ground beef seasoned with Mexican spices, refried beans, and cheese.

The Standard

$11.00

Little Brother The Standard

$8.00

BroZaa (Mexican Pizza)

$14.00

We take a fried flour tortilla, top it with refried beans, ground beef, and cheese, then put another fried flour tortilla and top it with more cheese, and pico de gallo. The BroZaa comes with a side of enchilada sauce for drizzling on top to perfect the experience.

BroVacado Bowl

$15.00

One entire Avocado topped with your choice of protein, toppings, and two over easy farm fresh eggs. *fish and shrimp add $2

Build Your Own Burrito

Build your own burrito with whatever protein and veggies your stomach desires.

Carne Asada Burrito

$11.50

Mahi Mahi Fish Burrito

$12.50

Shrimp Burrito

$12.50

Al Pastor Burrito

$10.50
Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$10.50

Slow cooked pork that falls off the bone. A Burrito Brothers favorite!

Chicken Breast Burrito

$11.50

Chicken Burrito

$10.50

Ground Beef Burrito

$11.50

Pork in Green Chili Burrito

$10.50

Veggie Burrito

$10.00

Small Burrito Carne Asada

$8.00

Small Burrito Al Pastor

$7.50

Small Burrito Carnitas

$7.50

Small Burrito Chicken

$7.50

Small Burrito Chicken Breast

$8.00

Small Burrito Veggie

$7.00

Small Mahi Mahi fish burrito

$9.00

Small shrimp burrito

$9.00

Shredded Beef Burrito

$11.50

Little Brother Shredded Beef Burrito

$8.00

Bowls

Our bowls are made with just the protein and toppings your stomach desires.

Al Pastor Bowl

$10.50

Carne Asada Bowl

$11.50

Carnitas Bowl

$10.50

Chicken Bowl

$10.50

Chicken Breast Bowl

$11.50

Ground Beef Bowl

$11.50

Mahi Mahi Fish Bowl

$12.50

Pork in Green Chili Bowl

$10.50

Shrimp Bowl

$12.50

Veggie Bowl

$10.00

Shredded Beef Bowl

$11.50

Small Bowls

Small Al Pastor Bowl

$7.50

Small Carne Asada Bowl

$8.00

Small Carnitas Bowl

$7.50

Small Chicken Bowl

$7.50

Small Chicken Breast Bowl

$8.00

Small Chili Verde Bowl

$7.50

Small Ground Beef Bowl

$8.00

Small Mahi Mahi Fish Bowl

$8.50

Small Shrimp Bowl

$8.50

Small Veggie Bowl

$7.00

Tacos

Tacos your way! Choice of tortilla, protein, and toppings, you can't go wrong!
Taco Al Pastor

Taco Al Pastor

$4.00

Sweet meets spicy in this marinated pork taco. SO GOOD!

Taco Carne Asada

Taco Carne Asada

$4.50

Taco Carnitas

$4.00
Taco Chicken

Taco Chicken

$4.00

Taco Chicken Breast

$4.50
Taco Fish

Taco Fish

$5.00

Mahi Mahi fish tacos pan seared to order. A fan favorite at Burrito Brothers.

Taco Ground Beef

$4.50
Taco Shrimp

Taco Shrimp

$5.00

Can't decide what to get?! Shrimp tacos never let you down.

Taco Veggie

$3.75

Breakfast

The best way to start your day is with Burrito Brothers Breakfast!

Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito/Bowl

$11.50
Bacon Burrito/Bowl

Bacon Burrito/Bowl

$10.50

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito/Bowl

$10.50

Ham Breakfast Burrito/Bowl

$10.50

Machaca Breakfast Burrito/Bowl

$11.50

Sausage Breakfast Burrito/Bowl

$10.50

Spam Burrito/Bowl

$11.50

SUPREMIUM Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito/Bowl

$18.00

Veggie Breakfast Burrito/Bowl

$10.00

Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Bacon

$7.50

Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Carne Asada

$8.00

Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Chorizo

$7.50

Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Ham

$7.50

Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Machaca

$8.00

Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Sausage

$7.50

Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Spam

$8.00

Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Veggie

$7.00

Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

Nachos - Chips Tatchos - Tater Tots Cali Fries - French Fries
Asada Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

Asada Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$13.00

Al Pastor Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$12.00

Carnitas Natchos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$12.00

Cheese Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$10.00
Chicken Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

Chicken Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$12.00

Shrimp/Fish Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$14.00

Veggie Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$11.00

Small Al Pastor Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$9.00

Small Carne Asada Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$9.50

Small Carnitas Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$9.00

Small Cheese Only Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$8.00

Small Chicken Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$9.00

Small Fish/shrimp Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$10.00

Small Nachos Chicken Breast

$9.50

Small Veggie Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries

$8.50

Enchiladas

(2) Enchiladas per order. Served with rice and beans.

Al Pastor Enchilada Plate

$10.00

Carne Asada Enchiladas Plate

$11.00

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$9.00
Chicken Enchilada Plate

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$10.00

Pork in Green Chili Enchilada Plate

$10.00

Shredded Beef Enchilada Plate

$11.00

Grilled Shrimp Enchilada Plate

$12.00

Quesadilla

Tortilla filled with your choice of meat and Cheese then grilled to melty perfection.
Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$11.00

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$10.00

Carnitas Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Shrimp/Fish Quesadilla

$12.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.00

Small Quesadilla Carne Asada

$8.50

Small Quesadilla Al Pastor

$8.00

Small Quesadilla Carnitas

$8.00

Small Quesadilla Cheese

$7.00

Small Quesadilla Chicken

$8.00

Small Quesadilla Fish/Shrimp

$9.00

Small Quesadilla Veggie

$7.50

Taquitos & Flautas

(3) Taquitos or Flautas per order. Served on a bed of lettuce, topped with cheese and served with a side of sour cream, house sauce, and guacamole.
Flautas

Flautas

$10.00
Taquitos

Taquitos

$10.00

Torta

Mexican sandwich on toasted bread topped with your choice of protein and veggies.

Torta Al Pastor

$11.00
Torta Carne Asada

Torta Carne Asada

$12.00

Torta Carnitas

$11.00

Torta Chicken

$11.00

Torta Chicken Breast

$12.00

Torta Fish/shrimp

$13.00

Torta Veggie

$10.50

CALI TORTA

$13.00

Salads

Carne Asada Salad

$11.00

Chicken Breast Salad

$11.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Al Pastor Salad

$10.00

Carnitas Salad

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi Fish Salad

$12.00

Veggie Salad

$9.50

Hot Dog

100% all beef hot dog

Brothers Dog

$4.00

Chili Dog (chili and cheese)

$6.00
OC Bacon Dog (bacon, jalapenos, grilled onions, mayo)

OC Bacon Dog (bacon, jalapenos, grilled onions, mayo)

$6.00

Burger

All of our burgers are made with 100% Angus beef.

Brothers Burger

$6.00

Angus Beef, grilled onion, lettuce, and house sauce on a brioche bun.

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.00

Angus Beef, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, grilled onion, and lettuce on a brioche bun.

BLP Sandwich(Bacon, Lettuce, Pico)

$7.00

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, and mayo on a brioche bun.

Double Down Buger

$10.00

TWO angus patties, two slices American cheese on a brioche bun.

Surf My Turf Burger

$11.00

Angus beef, pan seared shrimp, American cheese, cabbage, and house sauce on a brioche bun.

West Coast Burger

$11.00

Angus beef, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, grilled onions, mayo, and lettuce on a brioche bun.

Chicken Fingers

(3) Chicken Fingers Served with French fries.
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Meals

Served with Chips and drink

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Kids Taco

$6.00

Combos & Plates

Combo (chips and drink)

$5.00

Combo Large Drink

$6.00

COMBO mexican coke, rockstar, Jarritos

$7.00

Plate (rice, beans, chips, and drink)

$7.00

Plate LARGE DRINK, Jarrito, Rock Star, Mexican Coke

$8.00

Sides

Chips & Salsa

$2.75

Chips and Guacamole

$4.50

Fried Avocado

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Rice And Beans (1 scoop each)

$3.75

Rice 8oz

$3.00

Beans 8oz

$3.00

Rice 16oz

$5.00

Beans 16oz

$5.00

Side Tater Tots

$5.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Guacamole (3.25oz)

$2.50

Salsa (3.25)

$0.75

Sour Cream (3.25oz)

$1.25

3.25oz Queso Bandido (white nacho cheese sauce)

$2.50

Queso Bandido and Chips

$4.75

Queso Bandido and French Fries

$6.00

Queso Bandido and Tater Tots

$6.00

8oz Salsa

$4.00

16oz Salsa

$8.00

8oz Guacamole

$6.00

16oz Guacamole

$12.00

Sour Cream 8oz

$4.00

Sour Cream 16oz

$7.00

Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Soda Large

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Jarrito

$3.50

Kid Soda

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Rock Star

$3.75
Come in and enjoy our California Mexican food!

Location

19715 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

