Burrito Brothers Yorba Linda
590 Reviews
$$
19715 Yorba Linda Blvd
Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Popular Items
Burrito Brothers Favorites
Granny's Bean and Cheese Burrito
Refried Beans n' Cheese, rolled up and grilled to melty perfection!
SUPREMIUM Carne Asada Burrito
Marinated Ranchera Steak, Refried Beans, Grilled Onions, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole.
THREE AMIGO Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, Chorizo, and Sausage, eggs, tater tots, refried beans, and cheese. Smothered in red enchilada sauce, more cheese and sour cream.
Poseidons Trident Burrito
Mahi-Mahi Fish & Shrimp pan seared, Spanish rice, black beans, cheese, onion, cilantro, house sauce, pico de gallo, and cabbage.
CALI Burrito
Carne Asada, FRENCH FRIES, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and our cantina salsa.
Surf My Turf Burrito
Carne Asada & Shrimp, Spanish rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, green sauce, house sauce, and lettuce.
The Bawkin Burrito
Marinated grilled chicken, black beans, cheese, guacamole, green sauce, house sauce, and lettuce.
Al Pastor Mi Amor Burrito
Al Pastor (marinated pork), spanish rice, black beans, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, lime, guacamole, and house sauce.
BROdilla Burrito
We take a cheese quesadilla and build it into a BOMB burrito.
Pork Mi Verde Burrito
Slow cooked pork in our green chile verde sauce, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and lettuce.
YeeHaaaw Cowboy Burrito
Carne Asada, BACON, tater tots, pinto beans, cheese, onions, sour cream, and jalapenos.
Saltado Style Burrito
Steak and Chicken, French fries, white rice, grilled onions, (2) eggs over easy, cilantro, pico de gallo , and aji sauce wrapped up in a delicious burrito.
Porky Pig Torta
Applewood smoked bacon, Ham, and sausage topped with (3) farm fresh fried eggs, and American cheese served sandwich style on our fresh toasted torta bread.
Chilirito Burrito
Delicious chili, refried beans, jack and cheddar cheese, onions, smashed up chips, sour cream, rolled up and grilled.
Combo Burrito
Ground beef seasoned with Mexican spices, refried beans, and cheese.
Small Granny's Bean n' Cheese Burrito
refried beans n' cheese, rolled up and grilled to melty perfection!
Small CALI Burrito
Carne Asada, FRENCH FRIES, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and our cantina salsa.
Small Surf My Turf Burrito
Carne Asada & Shrimp, Spanish rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, salsa verde, house sauce, and lettuce
Small Al Pastor Mi Amor Burriot
Al Pastor (pork), Spanish rice, black beans, cotija cheese, onions, cilantro, lime, guacamole, and house sauce.
Small BAWKIN Burrito
Marinated grilled chicken, black beans, cheese, guacamole, green sauce, house sauce, and lettuce.
Small Pork Mi Verde Burrito
Al Pastor (pork), Spanish rice, black beans, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, lime, guacamole, and house sauce.
Small Chilirito Burrito
Delicious chili, refried beans, jack and cheddar cheese, onions, smashed chips, sour cream, rolled up and grilled.
Small Combo Burrito
Ground beef seasoned with Mexican spices, refried beans, and cheese.
The Standard
Little Brother The Standard
BroZaa (Mexican Pizza)
We take a fried flour tortilla, top it with refried beans, ground beef, and cheese, then put another fried flour tortilla and top it with more cheese, and pico de gallo. The BroZaa comes with a side of enchilada sauce for drizzling on top to perfect the experience.
BroVacado Bowl
One entire Avocado topped with your choice of protein, toppings, and two over easy farm fresh eggs. *fish and shrimp add $2
Build Your Own Burrito
Carne Asada Burrito
Mahi Mahi Fish Burrito
Shrimp Burrito
Al Pastor Burrito
Carnitas Burrito
Slow cooked pork that falls off the bone. A Burrito Brothers favorite!
Chicken Breast Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Ground Beef Burrito
Pork in Green Chili Burrito
Veggie Burrito
Small Burrito Carne Asada
Small Burrito Al Pastor
Small Burrito Carnitas
Small Burrito Chicken
Small Burrito Chicken Breast
Small Burrito Veggie
Small Mahi Mahi fish burrito
Small shrimp burrito
Shredded Beef Burrito
Little Brother Shredded Beef Burrito
Bowls
Small Bowls
Tacos
Taco Al Pastor
Sweet meets spicy in this marinated pork taco. SO GOOD!
Taco Carne Asada
Taco Carnitas
Taco Chicken
Taco Chicken Breast
Taco Fish
Mahi Mahi fish tacos pan seared to order. A fan favorite at Burrito Brothers.
Taco Ground Beef
Taco Shrimp
Can't decide what to get?! Shrimp tacos never let you down.
Taco Veggie
Breakfast
Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito/Bowl
Bacon Burrito/Bowl
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito/Bowl
Ham Breakfast Burrito/Bowl
Machaca Breakfast Burrito/Bowl
Sausage Breakfast Burrito/Bowl
Spam Burrito/Bowl
SUPREMIUM Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito/Bowl
Veggie Breakfast Burrito/Bowl
Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Bacon
Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Carne Asada
Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Chorizo
Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Ham
Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Machaca
Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Sausage
Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Spam
Small Breakfast Burrito/Bowl Veggie
Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries
Asada Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries
Al Pastor Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries
Carnitas Natchos/Tatchos/Cali Fries
Cheese Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries
Chicken Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries
Shrimp/Fish Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries
Veggie Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries
Small Al Pastor Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries
Small Carne Asada Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries
Small Carnitas Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries
Small Cheese Only Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries
Small Chicken Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries
Small Fish/shrimp Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries
Small Nachos Chicken Breast
Small Veggie Nachos/Tatchos/Cali Fries
Enchiladas
Quesadilla
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Carnitas Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Shrimp/Fish Quesadilla
Veggie Quesadilla
Small Quesadilla Carne Asada
Small Quesadilla Al Pastor
Small Quesadilla Carnitas
Small Quesadilla Cheese
Small Quesadilla Chicken
Small Quesadilla Fish/Shrimp
Small Quesadilla Veggie
Taquitos & Flautas
Torta
Salads
Hot Dog
Burger
Brothers Burger
Angus Beef, grilled onion, lettuce, and house sauce on a brioche bun.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Angus Beef, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, grilled onion, and lettuce on a brioche bun.
BLP Sandwich(Bacon, Lettuce, Pico)
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, and mayo on a brioche bun.
Double Down Buger
TWO angus patties, two slices American cheese on a brioche bun.
Surf My Turf Burger
Angus beef, pan seared shrimp, American cheese, cabbage, and house sauce on a brioche bun.
West Coast Burger
Angus beef, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, grilled onions, mayo, and lettuce on a brioche bun.
Chicken Fingers
Kids Meals
Combos & Plates
Sides
Chips & Salsa
Chips and Guacamole
Fried Avocado
Onion Rings
Rice And Beans (1 scoop each)
Rice 8oz
Beans 8oz
Rice 16oz
Beans 16oz
Side Tater Tots
Side French Fries
Guacamole (3.25oz)
Salsa (3.25)
Sour Cream (3.25oz)
3.25oz Queso Bandido (white nacho cheese sauce)
Queso Bandido and Chips
Queso Bandido and French Fries
Queso Bandido and Tater Tots
8oz Salsa
16oz Salsa
8oz Guacamole
16oz Guacamole
Sour Cream 8oz
Sour Cream 16oz
Come in and enjoy our California Mexican food!
19715 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda, CA 92886