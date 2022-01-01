Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Burrito Del Sol Destin

review star

No reviews yet

517 Harbor Blvd.

Destin, FL 32548

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BURRITO
TACOS x3
**Chips and Queso TOGO**

Apps

**Chips and Queso TOGO**

$5.75

**Chips & Guacamole TOGO**

$5.95

**Chips & Pineapple Salsa TOGO**

$3.50

**Chips & Roasted Red Salsa TOGO**

$3.50

Side of Queso 2oz

$2.25

Side of Queso 4oz

$4.25

Side of Guacamole 2oz

$2.50

Side of Guacamole 4oz

$5.50

Roasted Red 2oz

$0.50

Roasted Red 4oz

$0.95

Pico de Gallo 2oz

$0.50

Pico de Gallo 4oz

$0.95

Pineapple Salsa 2oz

$0.50

Pineapple Salsa 4oz

$0.95

Churro Fries

$6.95

Entrees

BURRITO

$11.95+

TACOS x3

$11.95+

QUESADILLA

$11.95+

NACHOS

$11.95+

TACO SALAD

$11.95+

BURRITO BOWL

$11.95+

Sides

Side Beans 4oz

$1.25

Side Rice 4oz

$1.25

Side Baja Sauce

$0.50

Side Chipotle Sauce

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Queso 2oz

$2.25

Side Queso 4oz

$4.25

Side Guacamole 2oz

$2.50

Side Guacamole 4oz

$4.00

Side Pico de Gallo 2oz

$0.75

Side Pico de Gallo 4oz

$1.50

Side Pineapple Salsa 2oz

$0.75

Side Pineapple Salsa 4oz

$1.50

Side roasted Red Salsa 2oz

$0.50

Side Roasted Red Salsa 4oz

$0.95

Side Monterey Cheese 2oz

$0.75

Side Cheddar Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Chip Bag/extra Chips

$0.50

Sliced Avocado 1/2

$2.00

Sliced Avocado Whole

$4.00

Jalapenos

$0.75

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Roll Up

$6.50

Kids Tacos x2

$5.50

Portions

Chicken Side Full Portion

$3.25

Shrimp Side Full Portion

$3.95

Ground Beef Side Full Portion

$3.25

Fish Side Full Portion

$5.25Out of stock

Bacon side Full Portion

$1.95

Tempeh Side Full Portion

$3.75

Fish (Premium) Side Full Portion

$12.95

Barbacoa Side Full Portion

$3.50

Steak Side Full Portion

$5.25

Drinks

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.50

Large Fountain Drink

$2.95

Bottled Water

$1.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

517 Harbor Blvd., Destin, FL 32548

Directions

Gallery
Burrito Del Sol image
Burrito Del Sol image
Burrito Del Sol image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rick's on the Island
orange starNo Reviews
1318 Miracle Strip Parkway Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
View restaurantnext
LJ Schooners Dockside Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
290 Yacht Club Dr Niceville, FL 32578
View restaurantnext
Acme Oyster House - Seascape
orange starNo Reviews
90 Seascape Drive MIRAMAR BEACH, FL 32550
View restaurantnext
Mezcal Mexican Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,183
80 Seascape Drive Suite 101, Miramar Beach, FL 32550
View restaurantnext
Whale's Tail Beach, Bar & Grill - 1373 Scenic Gulf Dr
orange starNo Reviews
1373 Scenic Gulf Dr DESTIN, FL 32550
View restaurantnext
Macho Taco Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
2525 US Hwy 98 W Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Destin

The Cowhead - The Cowhead
orange star4.7 • 853
184 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
View restaurantnext
Helen Back Pizza
orange star4.8 • 203
1826 Lewis Turner Blvd Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
View restaurantnext
High Five Sports Bar and Grill
orange star4.0 • 76
19 Eglin Pkwy NE Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Destin
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Niceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Miramar Beach
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Crestview
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Santa Rosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Gulf Breeze
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Milton
review star
No reviews yet
Defuniak Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Pensacola
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston