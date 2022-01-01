A map showing the location of Burrito Del Sol Fort WaltonView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Burrito Del Sol Fort Walton

201 Miracle Strip Parkway Southeast

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

Apps

**Chips and Queso TOGO**

$5.75

**Chips & Guacamole TOGO**

$5.95

**Chips & Pineapple Salsa TOGO**

$3.50

**Chips & Roasted Red Salsa TOGO**

$3.50

Entrees

BURRITO

$11.50+

TACOS x3

$11.50+

QUESADILLA

$11.50+

NACHOS

$11.50+

TACO SALAD

$11.50+

BURRITO BOWL

$11.50+

Tacos x1

Chicken Taco x1

$3.75

Ground Beef Taco x1

$3.75

Shrimp Taco x1

$4.25

Tempeh Taco x1

$3.95

Black Bean Taco x1

$2.75

Fish Taco x1 (Mahi-Mahi)

$4.75

Pork Taco x1

$3.95

Sides

Side Beans 4oz

$1.25

Side Rice 4oz

$1.25

Side Baja Sauce

$0.50

Side Chipotle Sauce

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Queso 2oz

$2.25

Side Queso 4oz

$4.25

Side Guacamole 2oz

$2.50

Side Guacamole 4oz

$4.50

Side Pico de Gallo 2oz

$0.50

Side Pico de Gallo 4oz

$0.95

Side Pineapple Salsa 2oz

$0.50

Side Pineapple Salsa 4oz

$0.95

Side roasted Red Salsa 2oz

$0.50

Side Roasted Red Salsa 4oz

$0.95

Side Monterey Cheese 2oz

$0.75

Side Cheddar Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Chip Bag/extra Chips

$1.00

Sliced Avocado 1/2

$2.00

Sliced Avocado Whole

$4.00

Jalapenos

$0.75

X3 Corn Tortillas

$1.00

X3 Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Roll Up

$6.50

Kids Tacos x2

$5.50

Portion Sides

Chicken Side Full Portion

$3.25

Shrimp Side Full Portion

$3.95

Ground Beef Side Full Portion

$3.25

Fish Side Full Portion

$5.25

Bacon side Full Portion

$1.95

Tempeh Side Full Portion

$3.75

Barbacoa Pork

$3.50

Drinks

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.50

Large Fountain Drink

$2.95

Bottled Water

$1.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
