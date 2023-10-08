Food Menu

Burritos

Regular Burrito

$11.50

Super Burrito

$13.50

Regular Burrito Mojado

$12.50

Super Burrito Mojado

$14.50

Beans and Cheese Burrito

$5.50

Beans and Rice Burrito

$5.00

Shrimp Burrito

$16.00

California Burrito

$12.50

All Veggie

Chilaquiles

$18.00

Chile Relleno Burrito

$13.50

Super Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Healthy Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Veggie Enchilada

$5.00

Veggie Enchilada Platter

$16.00

Veggie Tostada

$8.00

Veggie Taco Salad

$12.00

Veggie Delight Burrito

$11.00

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$18.00

Huevos a la Mexicana

$18.00

Breakfast Platter

$18.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Denver Omelette

$18.00

Meat Lover Omelette

$18.00

Chile Verde Omelette

$18.00

Kids

Small Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Small Beans and Cheese Burrito

$3.50

Small Beans and Rice Burrito

$3.50

Small Bean and Meat Burrito

$5.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Soft Taco

$8.00

Kids Crispy Taco

$8.00

Kids Enchilada

$8.00

A La Carte

Soft Taco

$3.00

Crispy Tacos

$3.00

Tamal

$6.50

Enchilada

$6.00

Chile Relleno

$10.50

Gordita No Meat

$5.50

Gordita with Meat

$7.00

Quesadilla

$4.50

Qusadilla with Meat

$6.50

Flautas (1)

$3.00

Flautas (3)

$9.00

Flautas (6)

$13.00

Nachos No Meat

$13.00

Nachos with Meat

$15.00

Tostada

$10.00

Taco Salad w/ Meat

$14.00

Super Flour Quesadilla

$11.00

Fish Taco

$3.50

Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Torta

$13.00

Taco de Papa

$4.00

Chimichanga

$10.00

Super Taco

$7.00

Sope (1)

$6.00

Sopes (2)

$12.00

House Specialties

Menudo

$17.00

Pozole

$14.00

Molcajete Mixto

$30.00

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Quesitacos

$13.00

Enchiladas Mexicanas (4)

$18.00

Enchiladas Mexicanas (6)

$19.00

Appetizers

Steak Fries

$9.00

Small Nachos No Meat

$9.00

Small Nachos with Meat

$8.00

Homemade Guacamole

$8.00

Wings

$8.00

Chicharron Botana

$4.50

Cecina

$6.00

Del Mar Shrimp

$13.00+

Fries

$5.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.00

Chile Verde Fries

$8.00

Birria Fries

$10.00

Fiesta Sampler

$39.00

Stuffed Jalapeños

$9.00

Catering

Half Dozen Tamales

$27.00

Dozen Tamales

$48.00

Dozen Enchiladas

$35.00

Large Meat Tray

$140.00

Small Meat Tray

$70.00

Large Breakfast Tray

$80.00

Small Breakfast Tray

$40.00

Small Tray Beans

$35.00

Large Tray Beans

$63.00

Small Tray Rice

$35.00

Large Tray Rice

$50.00

Sides

32oz Beans

$16.00

32oz Cheese

$16.00

32oz Ench Sauce

$15.00

32oz Green Sauce

$12.00

32oz Guaca

$23.00

32oz Meat

$22.00

32oz Pico D Gallo

$15.00

32oz Red Sauce

$12.00

32oz Rice

$13.00

32oz Salsa Fresca

$14.00

32oz Sour Crm

$17.00

4oz Cheese

$2.50

4oz Guaca

$3.50

4oz Sour Crm

$2.50

8oz Beans

$5.00

8oz Cheese

$5.00

8oz Cheesesauce

$2.25

8oz Cilantro

$3.50

8oz Ench Sauce

$5.00

8oz Green Sauce

$5.00

8oz Guaca

$6.50

8oz Meat

$7.00

8oz Mex Papas

$4.00

8oz Onions

$3.50

8oz Papas Especiales

$4.00

8oz Pico D Gallo

$5.00

8oz Red Sauce

$5.00

8oz Rice

$4.00

8oz Salsa Fresca

$5.00

8oz Sour Crm

$4.50

Small Bag Chips

$3.00

Chips and Salsa Small

$4.00

Chips and Salsa Med

$5.25

Chips for Here

$3.00

Small Salad

$5.00

Corn Tortillas Dozen

$4.00

Homemade Tortillas

$8.00

Flour Dozen Tortillas

$6.00

Flour Tortilla (3)

$2.00

Homemade (3)

$3.00

Platters

Dinner Platters

$18.00

Beef Fajitas Platter

$22.00

Shrimp Fajitas Platter

$22.00

Trio Fajitas Platter

$24.00

Chicken Fajitas Platter

$19.00

Tamal Platter

$14.50

Enchiladas Platter

$18.00

Tamal and Enchilada Platter

$18.50

Enchilada and Crispy Taco

$17.50

Crispy Taco Platter

$17.50

Soft and Crispy Taco Platter

$17.50

Soft Taco Platter

$18.00

Enchilada and Soft Taco

$17.50

Chimichanga Platter

$17.00

Flautas (3) Platter

$17.00

Chile Relleno Platter

$18.00

Monday Special

Papas Burrito

$9.00

Healthy Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Denver Omelette

$18.00

Tacos de Papa (3)

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Enchiladas California

$15.00

Chicken Fajitas Platter

$19.00

Caldo de Camarón

$17.00

Tuesday Special

Bacon Burrito

$9.00

California Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Meat Lover Omelette

$18.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.00

Enchiladas Suizas Platter

$19.00

Taco Tuesday

$2.50

Beef Fajitas Platter

$24.00

Wednesday Special

Salchicha Burrito

$9.00

Popeye Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Chicken Fajitas Omelette

$18.00

Quesitacos

$13.00

Crispy Tacos (Ground Beef) Platter

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Soft Tacos

$13.00

Flautas Platter

$17.00

Empanada de Tinga

$9.00

Thursday Special

Mexican Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Steak and Onions Omelette

$18.00

Popeye Burrito

$14.00

Crispy Quesadilla

$10.00

Camarones ala Diabla

$19.00

Tinga Tostada

$5.00

Trio Fajitas

$24.00

Friday Special

Shrimp Burrito

$16.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

Cocktail de Cameron

$16.00

Shrimp Taco Salad

$17.00

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$15.00

Fish Tacos (3)

$13.00

Saturday and Sunday

Menudo

$17.00

Chilaquiles

$18.00

Pozole

$14.00

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$19.50

Molcajete de Mariscos

$30.00

Caldo de Camarón

$17.00

Deserts

Flan

$4.00

Churro

$1.25

Churro Fresa

$1.50

Churro Crema

$1.50

Churro Cajeta

$1.50

Bar

Specialty Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$15.00

La Tequila Sour

$15.00

la Fresita

$14.00

Ultimate Bloody Mary

$20.00

Hennichata

$16.00

Super Mimosa

$16.00

Factory Old Fashion

$15.00

Sangria Pitcher

$35.00

Don Julio Flight

$48.00

Frita-Rita

$15.00

Mangoneada Shot

$11.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$11.00

Mangoneada

$17.00

1800 Silver Tequila, triple sec, lime juice, mango puree, chamoy, tajin

Shooter Flight

$40.00

Strawberry, Watermelon, Cucumber, Mangoeada each one made with tequila, lime, triple sec, chamoy, tajin rim

Paloma

$15.00

Dulce vida grapefruit tequila, lime squirt, tajin rim

Cantarito

$15.00

Cazadores Reposado Tequila, cointreau, orange-pineapple juice squirt, tajin rim

Sangria

$8.00

Our house cabernet, vodka, squirt fresh fruit

Sangarita

$18.00

Reposado tequila, triple sec, lime, agave, topped with real sangria

Classic Cocktails

AMF

$14.00

Bay Breeze

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Bourbon Sour

$11.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Jagerbomb

$12.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Long Island

$14.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sex on the Beach

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tito's Strawberry Lemonade

$15.00

Tokyo Tea

$15.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Vodka Redbull

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

WP Shot

$10.00

Wines By The Glass

House Wine

$6.50

Brown Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Coppola

$10.00

Wine by the Bottle

House Wine

$22.00

Coppola

$25.00

Eden Rift

Corkage Fee

$12.00

Beer

Domestic Beer

$4.00

Imported Beer

$5.00

Draft PINT

$5.75

Draft YARD

$8.00

Draft 32oz

$11.00

Draft PITCHER

$22.00

Draft TOWER

$38.00

Bucket

$30.00+

Corona Familiar 32oz

$15.00

Chavelas/Micheladas

Chavela

$11.50

Chavela Del Mar

$19.00

Choice of Modelo Especial or Negra Modelo. Served with a tajin salted rim and prawn spicy shrimp. Megaa Chavela Also Available! +$4.25

Mega Chavela

$17.00

Draft Michelada

$8.00

Michelada

$10.00

Michelada Del Mar

$17.00

Choice of Modelo Especial or Negra Modelo, lime & house special mix. Served with a tajin salted rim and prawn spicy shrimp Mega Michalada also available! +$3.00

Mega Michelada

$18.00

Margarita

The Grand Cadillac

$19.00

House Margarita Pitcher

$35.00

Spicy Margarita

$11.00

Skinny Margarita

$11.00

Top Shelf Margartia

$14.00

Margarita

$11.00

House Margarita

$8.00

Fresh Margaritas

$13.00

Made with Reposado Tequila, triple sec, lime juice and our freshly homemade purees. Flavors: Cucumber, Watermelon, Raspberry, Strawberry, Tamarindo

Margarita Flight

$30.00

Watermelon, Original Lime and Tamarindo

Happy Hour

Imported Beer

$5.00

Domestic Beer

$4.00

Draft PINT

$5.75

Draft YARD

$8.00

Draft 32oz

$11.00

Draft PITCHER

$22.00

Draft TOWER

$38.00

Draft Michelada

$8.00

Sangria

$8.00

Our house cabernet, vodka, squirt fresh fruit

House Margarita

$8.00

House Wine

$6.50

HH Well Drink

$7.00

HH Fireball

$6.00

HH Hornitos

$6.00

HH Jack Daniels

$6.00

HH Jameson

$6.00

Wings

$8.00

Small Nachos No Meat

$9.00

Small Nachos with Meat

$8.00

Steak Fries

$9.00

Chile Verde Fries

$8.00

Chicharron Botana

$4.50

HH Chips and Guac

$5.50

Spirits

Tequila

Vodka

Whiskey/Burbon/Congnac

Gin

Liquers

Rum

Non Alcohlic

Santa Sangria

$7.00

N/A Daquiri

$7.00

N/A Mangoneada

$10.00

N/A Margarita

$7.00

N/A Michelada

$6.00

Agua Mineral Preparada

$6.00

Redbull Can

$4.50

Beverages

Drinks

Med Fountain

$3.25

Lg Fountain

$3.75

Med Horchata

$3.25

Lg Horchata

$4.75

Med Agua Fresca

$3.25

Lg Agua Fresca

$4.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Mineral Water

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Martnellis Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottle Mex Soda

$4.75

Gatorade

$3.25

Snapple

$3.00

Milk

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Can Soda

$2.00

Café

$2.50