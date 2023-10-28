Burrito Factory Camden 2055 Camden Avenue
2055 Camden Avenue
San Jose, CA 95124
Food Menu
Breakfast
Refried Beans, Cheese,and Breakfast Choice Scrambled with Egg
Refried Beans, Cheese, Choice of Breakfast Scrambled with Eggs in small Flour Tortilla
Choice of Breakfast with Scrambled egg, Country Potato, Refried Beans, and Choice of Toast or Tortillas
Choice option of Green or Red Chili Sauce with 2 Eggs cooked at your choice, Breakfast Potaoes, Refried Beans and Topped with Mexican Cheese
Egg Omelette mixed with choice of Toppings, With Side of Breakfast Potatoes and choice of Tortillas or Toast
Thick Waffle with 2 eggs cooked to Choice, and Choice of Bacon or Sausage
2 Fluffy Pancakes, with 2 Eggs cooked to choice, and Choice of Bacon or Sausage
2 Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Choice of Breakfast, Scrambled Egg, and Cheese
Burritos
Refried Beans, Rice, Choice of Meat, Onion, and Cilantro wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Add Sour Cream, Cheese, and Guacamole to the Regular Burrito
Regular Burrito Topped with Enchilada Sauce and Cheese
Super Burrito Topped with Enchilada Sauce and Cheese
Refried Beans and Cheese wrapped in Flour Tortilla
Refried Beans and Rice wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Black Beans, Rice, Seasoned Shrimp, Sour Cream, Cheese, And Guacamole in a Spinach Tortilla
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Cheese, and Avocado, in a Whole Wheat Tortilla
Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Sauteed Veggies, and Guacamole wrapped in A Flour Tortilla
Flour Tortilla Crispy Shell Bowl with Whole Beans, Rice, Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese
Flour Tortilla Crispy Shell Bowl with Whole Beans, Rice, Choice of Meat, Lettuce, and Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
Flour Tortilla Crispy Shell Bowl with Whole Beans, Rice, Seasoned Shrimp, Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo
Choice of Meat, Beans, French Fries, Guacamole, Chipotle Sauce, and Cheese Chard wrapped in Flour Tortilla
Lunch
2 Flour Tortillas with Choice of Meat, Red Enchilada Sauce, Cheese, and Side of Rice and Beans
Choice of Chicken or Pork Tamal topped with Red Enchilada Sauce, Cheese with Side of Rice and Beans
2 Soft Corn Tortillas with choice of Meat, Onion, and Cilantro with Side of Rice and Beans
2 Crispy Corn Tortillas with Choice of meat, Lettuce, Tomato, and side of Arice and Beans
Choice of Meat wrapped in Corn Tortilla and Deep Fried. Served with Side of Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Cheese
Pork or Chicken Tamal, and Choice of Meat Enchilada topped with Red Sauce, Cheese, with Side of Rice and Beans
Chicken or Pork Tamal and Soft Taco of Meat of choice, with Onions, Cilantro, and Side of Rice and Beans
Crispy Taco and Enchilada of Choice of Meat, with Red Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Side of Rce and Beans
2 Crispy Flour Tortillas with Choice of Meat (Chicken, Carnitas, and Potato) and side of Lettuce, tomato, Rice and Beans
Dinner
Choice of Dinner Entree, with Side of Rice, beans, Cheese, choice of Tortillas
Marinated Shrimp, Bell Pepper, Onion, and Mushroom, with a Side of Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream and a Choice of Tortillas
Strips of Chicken, Onion, Bell Peppers, Mushroom with side of Rice, Beans, Guacamole, sour Cream and Choice of Tortillas
Lite Menu
Whole Beans, Rice, Onion, Cilantro Wrapped in a A Flour Tortilla
Whole Beans, Rice, Onion, Cilantro, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Sauteed Veggies, Whole Beans, Rice, Onion, and Cilantro wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Flour Tortilla Crispy Shell Bowl with Whole Beans, Rice, Roasted Veggies, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese
Sauteed Veggies filled Corn Tortilla topped with Cheese, Enchilada Sauce
Sauteed Veggies filled Corn Tortilla topped with Cheese and enchilada Sauce with a Side of Rice and Beans
Corn Flat Crispy Corn Tortilla topped with Beans, Assorted Veggie, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese
Flour Tortilla with Assorted Sauteed Veggies, Cheese, and topped with Lettuce and Tomato
A la Carte
Small Corn Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Onions, Cilantro
Crispy Corn Shell, Refried Beans, Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese
Crispy Fried CornTortilla filled with Potato and Cheese, Topped with Lettuce and Cheese
Choice of Meat Wrapped in a Corn Tortilla and Deep Fried Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Cheese
Pork or ChickenTamal Covered in Enchilada Sauce, and Cheese
Crispy and fried Flour Tortilla filled with Chicken, Carnitas, or Chile Verde with a side of Lettuce and Tomato
Corn Flat Crispy Shell Topped with Refried Beans, Choice of Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
Seasoned Shrimp with Bell Pepper, Cheese, and Herb Infused Butter wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Tempura battered Fish Filet with Cabbage, Pico de Gallo wrapped in a Corn Tortilla
Pasilla Pepper stuffed with Cheese and Fried in an Egg Batter Topped with House Sauce and Cheese
Flour Tortilla filled with Melted Cheese
Flour Tortilla filled with Melted Cheese and Seasoned Shrimp
Flour Tortilla filled with Melted Cheese and Choice of Meat
Thick Handmade Tortilla Deep Fried and Stuffed with Refried Beans, Lettuce, and Cheese
Thick Handmade Tortilla Deep Fried and Stuffed with Refried Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, and Choice of Meat
Thick Handmade Tortilla Deep Fried and Topped with Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, and Choice of Meat
Thick Handmade Tortilla Deep Fried and Topped with Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese
Seasoned Slow cooked Shredded Beef, Cheese, Grilled in a Corn Tortilla dipped with Barbacoa Broth
Choice of Meat wrapped in a Corn Tortilla and Topped with Enchilada Sauce and Cheese
Corn Tortilla with Choice of Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
Shredded Chicken, Assorted Veggies, and Mayo with saltines
Sides
Kids Platters
Small Cheese Quesadilla with Side of Rice and Beans
1 Cheese or Meat Enchilada with Red Sauce , and a Side of Rice and Beans
1 Crispy Corn Tortilla with Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, and a Side of Rice and Beans
1 Soft Corn Tortilla with Choice of Meat, Onion, Cilantro, and a Side of Rice and Beans
Beans and Cheese wrapped in Small Flour Tortilla
Beans and Rice in a Small Flour Tortilla
Choice of Meat, Cheese, Beans, in small Flour Tortilla
Appetizers
Our Delicious Homemade Chile Verde Topped over French Fries and Cheese
Steak over French Fries with Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
Beef Barbacoa Topped with French Fries, and Cheese
Fresh avocado, Lime Juice, Onion, and Cilantro Served with Chips
Small Steak over French Fries with Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
Chips topped with Refried Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
Chips topped with Refried Beans, Cheese, Choice of Meat, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
Small Option of Our Delicious Homemade Chile Verde Topped over French Fries and Cheese
Small Beef Barbacoa Topped with French Fries, and Cheese
Deserts
Specials
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Whole Beans, Cheese, Veggies, scrambled eggs in Flour Tortilla
Saturday and Sunday
Daily
Shredded Chicken Marinated in a Special Sauce in a Handmade Corn Tortilla, Deep Fried and Topped with Lettuce, Sour Cream, and Mexican Cheese
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2055 Camden Avenue, San Jose, CA 95124