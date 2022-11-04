Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burrito Loco

625 Lafayette Rd.

Hampton, NH 03801

Popular Items

Burrito Bowl
Burrito
Street Tacos (GF)

Napkins / Utensils

Napkins / Utensils

Dip Specials

Touchdown Sampler

$15.99

1 Large Chips 8oz CheeseDip 8oz Guacamole 8oz Salsa

Quarterback Sampler

$17.99

1 Large Chips 8oz Queso Fundido 8oz Guacamole 8oz Salsa

NEW Menu Items!

Birria-style cooked beef folded into (3) corn tortillas with shredded cheese, onions, cilantro and served with a side of consommé for dipping.

Quesabirra Tacos

$11.99

Birria-style cooked beef folded into (3) corn tortillas with shredded cheese, onions, cilantro and served with a side of consommé for dipping.

Burrito Loco

$12.25

Flour tortilla filled with Chicken OR Steak, Chorizo, yellow rice and pinto beans. Topped with cheese dip, pico & sour cream.

Californa Burrito

$9.95

Choice of meat, french fries, pico, sour cream and shredded cheese

Tierra y Mar

$14.99

Steak , Chicken, & Shrimp plate served with rice and beans. Choice of 3 toppings and side of warm tortillas

Breakfest Burritos

Flour wrapped burrito filled with choice of eggs, rice, beans, and other fillings.

Hevos con Chorizo

$8.95

3 scrambled eggs with chorizo in a burrito with choice of fillings

Hevos ala Mexicana

$7.95

3 scrambled eggs with pico, and choice of fillings

Hevos con Papa

$7.95

3 Scrambled eggs with french fries and choice of fillings

Huevos Classicos

$7.50

3 Scrambled eggs with choice of fillings

Burrito

Burrito

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

Quesadilla

Flour or Corn Tortilla, with shredded cheese, choice of meat and fillings! **IF ordering plain cheese quesdailla please order under "sides"

Quesadilla

Street Tacos

3 Tacos with choice of meat and toppings **Must be same protein ***Please limit from over topping tacos as they may break or get soggy due to overload.

Street Tacos (GF)

Specials

All the Specials are meals and come as they are! Please limit any subsitutions. If you perfer a specific rice or beans please request under Special Requests.

Carne Asasda

$11.99

Steak with sauteed onions, servered with yellow rice, pinto beans, mixed lettuce, sour cream and pico. **Tortillas included

Chori Pollo

$11.99

Chicken breast topped with chorizo & Cheese Sause. Served with Rice and Beans ** One order of tortillas are included!

Carnitas

$11.99

Grilled Pork served with rice and beans. Comes with lettuce, onions and jalapenos. ** One order of tortillas are included!

Pollo Sinaola

$11.99

Chicken breast with sauteeded veggies. Served with rice and beans. ** One order of tortillas included!

Camaron Yucatan

$11.99

Shrimp with sauteeded veggies served over our cilantro white rice. accompanied with lettuce, tomatoe and sour cream

Camaron a la Diabla

$11.99

Shrimp sauteed in out homemade spicy slasa served over our cilantro white rice. Served with lettuce, tomatoe, sour cream, and fresh cheese.

Camaron al Ajo

$11.99

Garlic Shrimp served over our cilantro white rice. Served with lettuce, tomatoe, sour cream and fresh cheese.

Seafood

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$11.99

3 Shrimp soft tacos with cilantro lime cabbage & chipotle mayo. Served with rice.

Fish Tacos (3)

$11.99

3 Fish tacos with cilantro lime cabbage & chipotle mayo. Served with Rice

Ceviche

$11.99

Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice with fresh onions, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapenos and topped with avocado slices. Comes with chips

Loco Fries

Loco Fries

Fries topped with Cheese, Pico, Sour Cream and choice of meat.

Kids Menu

**Please note chips and salsa are not included with meal.

Kids Quesadilla

$5.50

**Does NOT include chips and salsa

Kids Taco

$5.50

**Does NOT include Chips and Salsa

Nachos

Nachos

Salads

Lettuce, cabbage, tomatoe, onion, choice of meat and extra toppings!

Salads

MIXED LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, & CUCUMBERS

Soups

Chicken broth, rice, chicken, pico & crispy tortilla strips. ***NO SUBSITUTIONS / NO ADDITIONS

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken broth, rice, chicken, pico, avocado slices & crispy tortilla chips

Sopes

3 thick corn based tortillas served with meat and choice of toppings.

Sopes (GF)

Side Orders

Chips

Salsa (8oz)

$2.75

Side Guacamole (8oz)

$5.95

Side Chesse Dip (8oz)

$5.25

Queso Fundido (8oz)

$5.99

Side Pico (8oz)

$2.50

Side Pineapple Pico (8oz)

$2.75

Side Mango Pico (8oz)

$2.75

Cheese Fries

$5.75

Side French Fries

$3.99

Plain Cheese Corn Quesadilla

$6.25

Plain Cheese Quesadilla (10in)

$6.25

Side Cilantro Rice

$2.99

Side Yellow Rice

$2.99

Side Pinto Beans

$2.99

Side Black Beans

$2.99

Side Spicy Salsa 4oz

$1.75

Side Spicy Mayo 4oz

$1.75

Side of Mild Salsa 4oz

$1.75

Side of Med Salsa 4oz

$1.75

Side Grilled Veggies (8oz)

$3.25

Side Sour Cream 4oz

$1.75

Side Spicy Salsa (8oz)

$2.50

Side Med Salsa (8oz)

$2.50

Side Mild Salsa (8oz)

$2.50

Side kids Mac n Cheese

$3.25

Desserts

Churros

$3.50

3 deep fried churros coated with our homemade cinnamon sugar, & your choice of syrup.

Flan

$3.50

Beverages

Bottled Soda

$2.29

Water/Teas

Juice

Jarritos

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
625 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, NH 03801

