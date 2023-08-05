Popular Items

Build Your Own Burrito

$14.99

Your choice of one meat and any additions (guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, etc.)

Side of rice and beans

$4.99

Al Pastor Tacos (Copy)

$11.99

Food

Entrées

Camarones a La Mojo De Ajo

$15.99

Shrimp sautéed in garlic sauce

Chipotle Steak and Shrimp

$27.99

Choice of T-bone or ribeye

El Burrito Loco

$21.99

Choice of T-bone or ribeye steak, pasta, shrimp, and veggie

Mole Poblano

$13.99

A traditional Puebla, Mexico cuisine made with 11 different ingredients and served with 2 chicken legs

Platillo Loco

$31.99

For two. T-bone steak with grilled shrimp, onions, and jalapeños accompanied by choice of two red or green chicken enchiladas

Steak a La Mexicana

$22.99

Choice of T-bone or ribeye, sautéed with grilled jalapeños, onions, and tomatoes

Steak Ranchero

$25.99

Choice of T-bone or ribeye

Camarones a La Diabla

$15.99

Shrimp bathed in our spicy red sauce

Burritos

Burrito Loco

$15.50

Steak, shrimp, jalapeños, fried onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, cheese, and melted cheese on top

Burrito Chicago

$13.99

Steak, beans, guacamole, french fries, and quesillo (string cheese)

Burrito Al Pastor

$13.50

Al pastor meat, guacamole, quesillo, cilantro, onion, rice, beans, and cheese

Burrito Bandera

$14.99

Your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, cilantro, topped with red salsa, green salsa, and melted cheese

Burrito Arabe

$13.99

Rice, beans, quesillo, arabe meat, and Arabic salsa inside

Cheeseburger Burrito

$12.99

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and french fries

Burrito Me Canso Ganso

$27.99

Two foot long burrito with your choice of meat, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, cheese, and melted cheese and green salsa on top

Burrito Fajita

$13.99

Your choice of chicken or steak sautéed in onions and peppers with rice, beans, and cheese

Burrito Paisano

$13.99

Carnitas or al pastor with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and quesillo

Burrito San Jose

$14.25

Chicken, Mexican sausage, rice, beans, cheese, with melted cheese and top and pico de gallo

Burrito Bowl

$12.99

Chicken or steak

Build Your Own Burrito

$14.99

Your choice of one meat and any additions (guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, etc.)

Tortas

Breaded Chicken Torta

$11.99

Beef Torta

$13.99

Steak Torta

$13.99

Pork Torta

$12.99

Al Pastor Torta

$12.99

Cubana Torta

$14.99

Breaded chicken, pulled pork, spicy pork, and ham

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Broccoli Pizza

$10.99

Chicken Wing Pizza

$11.99

Mexican Pizza

$11.99

Al pastor meat, cheese, cilantro, and onions

Chicken Chipotle Pizza

$11.99

Taco Pizza

$11.99

Ground beef, crushed chips, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato

Desserts

Pastel De Tres Leches

$4.99

Churros with Ice Cream

$5.99

Chocoflan

$6.95

Flan

$5.95

Appetizers

Border Fries

$11.25

Choice of ground beef or chorizo

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.99

Chicken Wings

$14.99

BBQ, butter garlic, mild, hot, chipotle sauce, burrito sauce, or green sauce (12)

Peque Tacos

$6.99

Served with salsa and sour cream

Shrimp Tostada Bites

$8.99

Tostada chips with guacamole, shrimp, and sour cream on the side

Nachos Supreme

$15.99

Tortilla chips, cheese, green peppers, onions, sour cream, jalapeños, steak, shrimp, and grilled chicken

Coctel De Cameron

$14.99

Cheese Fries

$6.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Chili Nachos

$10.99

Fresh Salads

Mexican Salad

$13.99

Tortilla bowl, carne asada, lettuce, grilled veggies, cactus, grilled onions, jalapeños, tomato, zucchini, corn, queso fresco, and sour cream

Avocado Salad

$11.99

Tortilla bowl, romaine lettuce, avocado, cherry tomato, red onion, olive oil, salt, and pepper

Taco Salad

$11.99

Choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, beans, crushed chips, shredded cheese, with sour cream and salsa on the side

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons

Tostadas

Steak Tostada

$11.99

Chicken Tostada

$10.99

Spicy Chicken Tostada

$11.99

Shrimp Tostada

$13.50

Pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and avocado

Veggie Tostada

$10.99

Chimichangas

Steak Chimichanga

$12.50

Chicken Chimichanga

$11.50

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$11.50

Cheese Chimichanga

$10.99

Shrimp Chimichanga

$13.99

Seafood Chimichanga

$14.99

Lobster and shrimp

Dips

Queso Dip

$7.99

Choriqueso

$9.99

Chipotle Dip

$6.50

Guacamole Dip

$7.99

Taco Dip

$9.99

Chicken Enchilada Dip

$9.99

Guacamole Molcajete

$13.99

salsa & chips

$5.50

Side of chips

$2.99

Pico de gallo

$4.99

Kids Menu

Mini burrito

$6.99

Mini Chimichanga

$6.99

Chicken, Rice and Beans

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Mini Pizza

$7.99

Tacos

Steak Tacos

$11.99

Birria Tacos

$12.99

Enchilada

$11.99

Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Ground Beef Tacos Hard Shell

$11.99

lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream

Cow Tongue Tacos

$12.99

Chorizo Tacos

$10.99

Arabes Tacos

$10.99

Tacos Dorados

$12.99

Taquitos

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

With guacamole and pico de gallo

La Gringa

$12.99

Flour tortilla, al pastor meat, quesillo, and guacamole

El Gringo

$11.99

Flour tortilla, ground beef, cheese, fried onions, avocado

Tacos Shrimp Tropical

$12.99

Flour tortillas with shrimp, cheese, cabbage, avocado, and chipotle salsa on the side

Ground Beef Tacos Soft Shell

$9.99

cilantro and onion

Tacos de carnitas

$11.99

Steak Tacos

$11.99

$11.99

Fish tacos

$12.99

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$17.50

Chicken Fajitas

$17.50

Mixed Fajitas

$23.50

Veggie Fajitas

$14.99

Veggie Section

Veggie Fajitas

$14.99

Veggie Tacos

$11.99

Veggie Chimichanga

$12.50

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.99

Veggie Enchiladas

$11.99

Veggie Pizza

$8.99

Veggie Tostadas

$11.99

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Tostada Broiled

$9.99

Spicy Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

Veggie Quesadilla*

$10.99

Quesadilla Loca

$15.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Wing Quesadilla

$11.50

Enchiladas

Red Enchilada

$13.99

Green Enchilada

$13.99

Cheese Sauce Enchiladas

$13.99

Mole Enchiladas

$13.99

Bandera Enchiladas

$13.99

Cancun Enchiladas

$15.99

Molcajetes

Molcajete Azteca

$35.99

Steak, chicken, Mexican sausage, shrimp, cactus, fresh Mexican cheese

Molcajete Seafood

$36.99

Shrimp, fish, lobster, octopus, seafood sauce, and melted cheese, with calamari

Molcajete Texmex

$35.99

Cheese dip, chorizo sausage, chicken, shrimp, and chips

Cemitas Poblanas

Breaded Chicken Poblano

$13.99

Beef Poblana

$12.99

Steak Poblana

$14.99

Pork Poblana

$12.99

Al Pastor Poblana

$14.99

Cubana Poblana

$15.99

Breaded chicken, pulled pork, spicy pork, and ham

Sopa de marisco

Sola de mariscos

$19.99

Sides

Side of rice and beans

$4.99

Side of rice

$4.99

Small side of pico de gallo

$1.75

Small side of queso dip

$2.00

Small side of guacamole

$2.00

Side of flour tortilla

$2.99

Side of corn tortilla

$2.99

Mother birria

Mother Birria

$20.99

Single taco

Single taco

$4.99

Beverages

Fountain Free Water

Fountain Drink

$3.44+

Refill

$0.65

Fresh Fruit Water

$3.44+

Bottled Water

$1.50

Jarrito

$3.25

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Canned Coke

$1.75

Canned Diet Coke

$1.99

Canned Sprite

$1.75

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Chocolate Nesquick 8oz

$2.99

Strawberry Virgin Margarita

$4.50

Lime Virgin Margarita

$4.50

Manga Virgin Margarita

$4.50

Pure Leaf

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.75

Guava Nectar

$3.00

Mango Nectar

$3.00

Apple Soda

$3.00

Fanta

$2.99

Snapple

$2.99

Passion Fruit

$4.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Jumex

$3.25

BOING

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Nesquick 14oz

$3.75

