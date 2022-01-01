Burrito Loco imageView gallery

Burrito Loco Dinky Town Minneapolis MN

981 Reviews

$

418 13th Ave SE

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito (Build Your Own)
Three Tacos
Burrito Bowl (Build Your Own)

Is this TO GO?

Make it TO GO! (Add this item 1st)

Burritos and Bowls

Burrito (Build Your Own)

$10.00

Fully customizable burrito. Comes with a side of chips and mild salsa.

Burrito Bowl (Build Your Own)

$10.00

Fully customizable burrito bowl. Comes with a side of chips and mild salsa.

Chimichanga

$10.00

Fully customizable deep-fried burrito. Covered in your choice of sauce. Comes with a side of chips and mild salsa.

Tacos

Three Tacos

$10.00

Fully customizable soft shell tacos. Comes with a side of chips and mild salsa.

Two Tacos

$7.00

Fully customizable soft shell tacos. Comes with a side of chips and mild salsa.

One Taco

$4.00

Fully customizable soft shell taco.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Grilled tortilla and plenty of cheese, with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with a mild salsa and chips.

Meat Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled tortilla with your choice of meat and plenty of cheese, with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with a mild salsa and chips.

Veggetarian Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled tortilla with peppers and onions, beans, rice, and plenty of cheese, with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with guacamole, mild salsa, and chips on the side

Chips and Sides

Chips and Salsas

$5.00

House made chips and two of our salsas. Perfect for sharing or snacking

Chips and Guacamole

$7.00

House made chips and our fresh guacamole

Queso Dip

$9.00

House made chips and hot queso dip. Perfect for sharing or snacking

Loaded Queso Dip

$10.00

Melted queso with ground beef, pinto beans, corn, enchilada sauce, and loco hot salsa.

Large Guacamole Side 4oz

$5.00

Large Queso Side 4oz

$3.00

Large Salsa Side 4oz

$2.00

Large Tray of Chips

$3.00

Small Guacamole Side 2oz

$3.00

Small Queso Side 2oz

$1.50

Small Salsa Side 2oz

$1.00

Small Tray of Chips

$1.50

Appetizers and Wings

Enchiladas

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Deep fried cheese curds served with your choice of dip.

Six Wings

$9.00

Regular or boneless wings, tossed in one of five great sauces.

Twelve Wings

$14.00

Regular or boneless wings, tossed in one of five great sauces.

Three Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Crispy chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce and dip on the side.

Six Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Crispy chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce and dip on the side.

Small Waffle Fries

$5.00

Serves 1-2 People

Large Waffle Fries

$9.00

Serves 2-4 People

Small French Fries

$5.00

Serves 1-2 People

Large French Fries

$9.00

Serves 2-4 People

Small Tater Tots

$5.00

Serves 1-2 People

Large Tater Tots

$9.00

Serves 2-4 People

Small Onion Rings

$5.00

Large Onion Rings

$9.00

Nachos

Traditional Nachos

$10.00

Perfect for sharing. This large plate of chips is covered with cheese, beans, meat, lettuce and pico de gallo with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side.

Nacho Fries

$12.00

Perfect for sharing. This large plate of fires or tots is covered with melted queso cheese, beans, meat, lettuce and pico de gallo with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side.

NA Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00

Redbull Watermelon

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Campus Bar and Grill featuring cheap drinks and killer food specials.

Website

Location

418 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Directions

Gallery
Burrito Loco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pho Mai Dinkytown
orange starNo Reviews
319 14th Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Frank From Philly & Andrea Pizza - Dinkytown
orange starNo Reviews
1235 4th St. SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Cabin Bar
orange star4.4 • 555
219 SE Main St Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Jefe Urban Cocina
orange star4.5 • 2,075
219 SE Main St Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Tacos Locos Burritos and More - 314 15th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
314 15th Avenue SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Avocadish - Dinkytown
orange star4.0 • 5
330 15th Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Blue Door Pub - University
orange star4.5 • 1,086
1514 Como Ave Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Surly Brewing Company - Pizza
orange star4.7 • 689
520 Malcolm Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Surly Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 689
520 Malcolm Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Surly Brewing Company - Events
orange star4.7 • 689
520 Malcolm Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Surly Brewing Company - Retail
orange star4.7 • 689
520 Malcolm Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
My Burger- Stadium Village - 213 SE Oak St
orange star4.1 • 156
213 SE Oak St Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Nokomis
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
North Loop
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston