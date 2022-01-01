Burrito Republic imageView gallery

Burrito Republic

46 E Main Street

Ashland, OR 97520

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Bowl
Bean, rice, and cheese burrito.

Burritos

Burrito

Burrito

$9.50

Flour tortilla, rice, beans, pepitas, shredded Napa cabbage, cheese and choice of filling.

Bowl

House seasoned rice, beans, protein or veggies, salsa, and delicious add-ones.
Bowl

Bowl

$10.00

Everything in the burrito w/o the tortilla

Salad

Organic Napa Cabbage, choice of protein or veggies, black beans, pepitas, sunflower sprouts, mango salsa, and cheese.
Salad

Salad

$11.00

Organic Napa cabbage, black beans, mango salsa, pepitas, sunflower sprouts, cheese

SPECIALS

House made Queso

House made Queso

$3.00

Brisket Burrito

$13.00

Sides

Chips

Chips

$2.50

House made chips, served warm.

Salsa

Salsa

$1.50
Pickled Planet’s Taqueria Mix

Pickled Planet’s Taqueria Mix

$1.00

Carrot, Onion, Jalapeno

Beans

Beans

$3.00

Side of our house refried pinto beans.

Rice

Rice

$3.00

Long Grain rice cooked with spices and toasted sesame seeds.

Three Organic Corn Tortillas

Three Organic Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Thick white corn tortillas

Adobo Chicken

Adobo Chicken

$5.00
Verde Pork

Verde Pork

$5.00

Chili Relleno Plate

$7.50

Chili Relleno served with verde sauce, rice, beans, and cheese with sour cream on top.

Mexican Sour Cream

$1.00

Chili Relleno Side

$5.00

Rogue TOGO Return

Avocado

$2.00
Hand Smashed Guacamole w/chips

Hand Smashed Guacamole w/chips

$7.00

Avocado, lime, cilantro, tomato - smashed and seasoned with salt.

Kiddos

Quesadilla just Cheese

Quesadilla just Cheese

$5.00

Quesadilla with Chicken

$6.00

Bean, rice, and cheese burrito.

$5.00

Beans and Rice Burrito

$5.00

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico W/ Grapefruit

$3.00

Beer

Rogue

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Grab and go burritos and bowls. Healthful, scratch goods for folks on the go.

46 E Main Street, Ashland, OR 97520

