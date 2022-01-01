Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burrito Station Sauk Trail Road

52 Reviews

$

33 W Sauk Trail Road

South Chicago Heights, IL 60411

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Ala Carte

Enchiladas

$3.50

Chile Relleno

$3.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$1.75

Tamale

$2.75

Flauta

$2.75

Appetizers

Nachos With Cheese

$6.95

Nachos With Beef

$7.95

Nachos With Steak

$9.75

Chips & Guacamole 8oz

$8.25

Chips & Guacamole 16oz.

$9.95

Chips & salsa Small

$5.95

Chips & Salsa Large

$8.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.50

Meat Quesadilla

$3.00

Chips & Beans

$5.95

Choriqueso

$7.95

Burritos

Steak Burrito

$8.45

Chicken Burrito

$7.95

Beef Burrito

$7.95

Pork Burrito

$7.95

Al Pastor Burrito

$7.95

Tongue Burrito

$9.75

Chorizo & Egg Burrito

$8.95

Mixed Burrito

$9.75

Shrimp Burrito

$10.95

Chicharron Burrito

$8.25

Ranchero Burrito

$8.25

Steak Ranchero Burrito

$9.90

American Burrito

$8.45

Steak American Burrito

$9.90

Wet Burrito

$8.95

Steak Wet Burrito

$9.90

Dinners

Tostadas Dinner

$10.95

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.95

Taco Dinner

$10.95

Taco Salad Dinner

$9.95

Chimichanga Dinner

$12.25

Burritos Dinner

$10.95

Burrito Suizo Dinner

$12.50

Burrito Poblano Dinner

$12.25

Milaneza Dinner

$10.95

Tamales Dinner

$10.95

Flautas Dinner

$9.95

Quesadillas With Cheese Dinner

$7.95

Quesadillas With Meat

$11.95

Steak Fajitas

$15.95

Combo Fajitas

$15.95

Chile Rellenos

$11.25

Shrimp A La Veracruzana

$15.95

Shrimp A La Diablo

$15.95

Shrimp A La Mexicana

$15.95

Shrimp A La Mojo de Ajo

$15.95

Tilapia

$15.95

Sides

French Fries

$2.75

Refried Beans Small

$3.75

Refried Beans Large

$4.95

Spanish Rice Small

$3.25

Spanish Rice Large

$4.24

Sour Cream

$1.00

Jalepeno

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Mild Sauce

$0.50

Tacos

Steak Taco

$2.75

Pork Taco

$2.50

Chicken Taco

$2.50

Beef Taco

$2.50

Al Pastor Taco

$3.00

Cecina Taco

$3.00

Ranchero Taco

$3.00

Chicharron Taco

$3.00

Fish Taco

$3.00

Tongue Taco

$3.75

Chile Relleno Taco

$3.75

Cabeza Taco

$3.75

Tripas Taco

$3.75

Tortas

Steak Torta

$6.45

Al Pastor Torta

$6.45

Chicken Torta

$6.45

Beef Torta

$6.45

Pork Torta

$6.45

Ham Torta

$6.45

Millaneza Torta

$6.45

Chorizo Torta

$6.45

Tostadas

Tostada

$3.75

Shrimp Tostada

$4.25

Ceviche Tostada

$4.25

Pulpo Tostada

$4.25

Tilapia Tostada

$4.25

Soda

Medium

$1.75

Large

$2.75

Horchata

Medium Horchata

$1.95

Large Horchata

$2.25

Soda Importados

Coca Cola

$2.25

Tamarind

$2.25

Pineapple

$2.25

Fruit Punch

$2.25

Lime

$2.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Best Mexican food in Town!

Location

33 W Sauk Trail Road, South Chicago Heights, IL 60411

Directions

Gallery
Burrito Station image
Burrito Station image

Map
