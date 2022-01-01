Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burrito Wings LLC 503 S Front St
473 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
"Fresh and Fast" Come in and enjoy!
Location
503 S Front St, Manketo, MN 56001
Gallery