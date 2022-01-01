Burrito Wings LLC imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Burrito Wings LLC 503 S Front St

473 Reviews

$

503 S Front St

Manketo, MN 56001

Order Again

Burrito

CHICKEN

$9.75

STEAK

$10.50

VEGGIE

$8.50

GROUND BEEF

$10.50

Rice Bowl

CHICKEN

$9.75

STEAK

$10.50

VEGGIE

$8.50

GROUND BEEF

$10.50

TACO IN A BAG

$6.00

Wings

1/2lb Boneless

$8.99

1lb Boneless

$13.99

6pc Traditional

$8.99Out of stock

12pc Traditional

$13.99Out of stock

Baskets

Small Boneless w/ Fries

$9.99

Large Boneless w/ Fries

$14.99

Small Traditional w/ Fries

$9.99

Large Traditional w Fries

$14.99

Small Chicken Strip w/ Fries

$9.99

Large Chicken Strip w/ Fries

$14.99

Starters

Sm Regular Cheese Curd

$5.99

Lg Regular Cheese Curd

$8.99

Sm Jalapeno Cheese Curd

$5.99

Lg Jalapeno Cheese Curd

$8.99

Sm French Fries

$4.99

Lg French Fries

$7.99

Sm Pickle Fries

$5.99

Lg Pickle Fries

$8.99

Desserts

Small Raspberry Cheesecake

$3.00

Large Raspberry Cheesecakes

$6.50

Small Churro

$2.00

Large Churros

$4.50

Sides

Chips & Guac

$4.50

Chips & Queso

$4.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Extra Tortilla(s)

$0.99

Guac

$2.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Fountain Soda

$2.20

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Monster

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

"Fresh and Fast" Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

503 S Front St, Manketo, MN 56001

Directions

Gallery
Burrito Wings LLC image

Map
