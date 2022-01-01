Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burrito Bros.

29 Logan Street

Suite N

Marion, NC 28752

Atomic Burrito
The Enchilada
Pineapple Xpress

Munchies

8 oz Guacamole

8 oz Guacamole

$8.00

Avocados, diced jalapenos, pico de gallo, topped with fresh lime juice.

Dos Sopes

Dos Sopes

$10.00Out of stock

Two Sopes, One pulled chicken, One grilled al pastor with cilantro, tomato, lettuce, crema, chipotle sauce and refried beans.

Street Corn

Street Corn

$4.00

Sweet corn slathered in a spicy mixture of mayonnaise & quest fresco then sprinkled with chili powder.

8 oz Queso

$7.00

Cheese dip

Royal Nacho

Royal Nacho

$13.00

A monster plate of nachos with al pastor, chicken, and carne asada all stacked with queso blanco, guacamole, jack cheese and pico.

Taquitos

Taquitos

$10.00

Four pulled chicken taquitos rolled up & topped with lettuce, pico, crema & guacamole. Rice and refried beans included.

Angus Beef Bro. Burger w/Fries

Angus Beef Bro. Burger w/Fries

$12.00
Angus Beef Bro. Burger w/Fries (Copy)

Angus Beef Bro. Burger w/Fries (Copy)

$13.00

Tamales

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla
$7.00

$7.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries
$7.00

$7.00

Entree

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

Choice of protein grilled with peppers, onions, tomatoes and melted Grande mozzarella cheese.

Nachos

$9.00
The Frankendilla

The Frankendilla

$13.00

A monster of a quesadilla with grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp along with grilled peppers & onions.

Pineapple Xpress

Pineapple Xpress

$10.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of spring mix lettuce topped with fresh pineapple, black beans, corn, tomato, peppers, lime, guacamole, ranch and tortilla chips.

Street Fries

$9.00

The way cheesy fries should be. Fries stacked with your choice of protein smothered in cheese and topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and crema.

Torta

$9.00

Sandwich on homemade telera bread with your choice of protein, refried beans guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, cilantro, onions, crema and chipotle sauce. Side of tortilla chips included.

The Enchilada

The Enchilada

$13.00

A crispy burrito with chicken or beef covered in homemade red sauce, jack cheese, crema verde, and sour cream. Served with rice, beans and a side salad.

Burrito

Burrito Asada

$13.00

Carne asada burrito with lettuce, pico, queso fresco, crema, rice and your choice of black or refried beans.

Burrito 101

$11.00

Pick from Chicken, Ground beef, Carnitas . Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Cilantro, Crema, Baja Sauce rice and your choice of black or refried beans. *Vegetarian Option Includes Grilled peppers and Onions.

The Chimi

$13.00

Burrito Torpedo
$12.00

$12.00

Baja Shrimp Burrito
$12.00

$12.00

Atomic Burrito
$13.00

$13.00

Bean &. Rice Burrito
$7.00

$7.00

Taco Stand

Taco 101

$10.00

Tacos al Pastor Tacos
$11.00

$11.00

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Carne Asada Tacos
$12.00

$12.00

Street Tacos

$11.00

Baja Shrimp Tacos
$11.00

$11.00

A La Carte

Side of Beans
$1.50

$1.50

Side of Fries
$2.00

$2.00

Side Of Rice
$1.50

$1.50

2 oz Queso

$0.99

2 oz Pico

$0.75

2 oz Guac

$0.99

Single Corn Carnitas Taco
$3.33

$3.33

Single Corn Chicken Taco
$3.33

$3.33

Single Corn Ground Beef Taco
$3.33

$3.33

Single Corn Pastor Taco
$3.66

$3.66

Single Corn Steak Taco
$3.66

$3.66

Single Corn Shrimp Taco
$3.66

$3.66

Big Flour Tortilla
$1.50

$1.50

Small Bag Of Chips
$1.00

$1.00

Side Sour Cream
$0.50

$0.50

Side Chipotle

Basket Chips
$2.00

$2.00

Single Flour Taco
$5.00

$5.00

SIde Grilled Pineapple
$1.00

$1.00

Side Of Ranch
$0.75

$0.75

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Water

Sunkist

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Tea

$2.00

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Jarrito

$2.50

Pur Water

$1.25

Agua Fresca

$2.75

Blue Big Foot

S

$25.00Out of stock

M

$25.00Out of stock

L

$25.00Out of stock

Xl

$25.00Out of stock

XXl

$25.00Out of stock

Blk Big Foot

S

$25.00Out of stock

M

$25.00

L

$25.00Out of stock

Xl

$25.00Out of stock

XXl

$25.00

Logo Blue

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00

Logo Blk

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00

Logo Hat

Logo Hat

$25.00

Burrito

Burrito Protein

Nachos

Nacho Protein

Quesadilla

Quesadilla Protein

Tacos

Protein

Big Foot Burrito

Big Foot Burrito

$15.00

Big Foot Cheese Dip

Big Foot Cheese Dip

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

29 Logan Street, Suite N, Marion, NC 28752

