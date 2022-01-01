Main picView gallery

Burritos El Tin Tan - #3 3838 North Lincoln Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

3838 North Lincoln Boulevard

Oklahoma City, OK 73105

Platters

Chile Relleno Platter

$9.79

Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole with a Chile relleno with queso on top.

Tamale Platter

$8.99

Rice, Beans, Sour cream, Guac. 2 tamales with queso and chili on top.

Beef Enchilada Platter

$8.99

Rice, Beans, sour cream, Guac. 2 beef enchiladas with queso and chili on top.

Chicken Enchilada Platter

$9.29

Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guac 2 Chicken Enchiladas with queso and chili on top.

Cheese Enchilada Platter

$7.99

Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guac 3 cheese enchiladas with queso and chili on top.

Beef Chamaco Platter

$7.79

Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guac Crispy taco, and a chamaco

Chicken Chamaco Platter

$8.99

Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guac Crispy Chicken taco and chicken Chamaco

Taco Beef Platter

$6.99

Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guac Crispy and soft beef taco

Chicken Taco Platter

$7.79

Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guac Crispy and soft chicken taco

Mix Beef Platter

$8.99

Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guac Crispy beef taco and an enchilada with queso and chili on top

Mix Chicken Platter

$9.29

Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guac Crispy chicken Taco and and chicken enchilada with queso and chili.

Chicken Quesadilla Platter

$8.99

Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guac Chicken Quesadilla

Beef Quesadilla Platter

$8.99

Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guac Beef quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla Platter

$8.99

Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guac Cheese Quesadilla

Taquito Platter

$9.59

Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guac 3 taquitos and a crispy beef taco

Mexican Tacos Platter

$10.00+

Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guac 2 street tacos, corn tortillas with any Mexican meat.

Flauta Platter

$9.59

Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guac 3 chicken flautas

Beef and Chicken Enchilada Platter

$9.29

Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guac 1 beef enchilada and 1 chicken enchilada with queso and chili on top

Desserts

Sopapilla

$2.59

2 fried sopapilla

Churros

$2.99

2 fried churros

Cinnamon Chips

$2.55

A bag of cinnamon Chips

Combos

Combo 1

$8.49

Rico Big Burrito Crispy Beef Taco with a Reg. size drink

Combo 2

$8.49

Rico Chips & Dips 3 bowls of queso, beans, guac and a side of chips Chamaco with Reg, size drink

Combo 3

$8.49

3 Fiesta Taco Crispy/Soft beef/ chicken taco with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and Tomatoes Reg. Drink

Combo 4

$9.49

Rico Nacho Salad Ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, queso. Crispy Taco. Reg. Drink

Combo 5

$9.49

Chicken Quesadilla w/ crispy taco Reg. Drink

Combo 6

$8.49

Beef Chamaco Crispy taco Bean Burrito Reg, Drink

Combo 7

$9.49

Macho Nachos Chips, Beef/Chicken, Beans, Queso, Tomatoes, cheese, sour cream Soft taco Reg. size drink

Combo 8

$9.49

Grilled chicken burrito Chicken, lettuce, ranch, tomato, bacon bits. Reg. size drink

Drinks

Small

$1.99

Medium

$2.09

Large

$2.29

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

$2.50+

ITEMS

Fiesta Taco

$2.49

Crispy beef/Chicken taco with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, cheese.

Beef Taco

$2.29+

Beef taco crispy/soft with lettuce, cheese, ground beef.

Chicken Taco

$2.49

Chicken soft/crispy taco with lettuce, cheese,

Rico Beef Burrito

$4.99

Rico beef burrito with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream

Rico Chicken Burrito

$5.79

Rico Chicken Burrito with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream

Mexican Tacos

$2.99

Street tacos. Corn tortillas, carne asada, cilantro, onions, side of spicy red sauce, fried Serrano and limes.

Flautas

$6.99

3 chicken flautas on the bottom of a bed of lettuce and queso fresco on top.

Taquitos

$4.99

3 chicken taquitos

Single Enchiladas

$4.29+

One beef or chicken enchilada.

Taco salad

$8.79+

A bowl made out of tortilla inside comes lettuce, cheese, tomato, ground beef.

Rico Nacho Salad

$6.79+

Chips, queso, lettuce, tomato, ground beef, chili.

Rico Chip & Dip

$5.79

3 small corn bowls with queso, beans, guac and side of chips

Macho Nachos

$6.79+

Chips, chicken/beef, queso, cheese, chili, sour cream

Tostada

$2.35

Corn torilla with lettuce, cheese, beans.

Bean Nachos

$4.49

Chips with beans.

Macho Tostada

$3.49

Corn tortilla with lettuce, cheese, beans, ground beef, tomato.

Guacamole Salad

$5.29

2-3 scoops of guac and a side of chips.

Bean Burrito

$2.35

Flour tortilla with beans, cheese, chili.

Beef Burrito

$3.79

Flour tortilla with ground beef, cheese, chili.

Combination Burrito

$3.99

Flour tortilla with beans, ground beef, chili, cheese.

Torta

$7.00

Telera with desire meat with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, mayo.

Wet Burrito

$6.99

Flour tortilla with beans, steak, lettuce, tomato, and its grilled

Mexican Burritos

$6.99

Flour tortillas wit desire meat with beans, cilantro, onions.

Grilled Burrito

$5.79+

Flour tortilla chicken/beef, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, ranch

Chamaco

$3.29+

Beef/ chicken chamaco with lettuce, tomato, cheese.

Quesadilla

$5.99+

cheese, desired meat

Single Chile Relleno

$4.29

1 Chile relleno

Daily Specials

3 Mexican Tacos *MONDAYS ONLY*

$7.99

3 street tacos with desired meat, onions, cilantro, limes, spicy red sauce

3 Crispy Beef Tacos *TUESDAYS ONLY*

$5.29

3 crispy beef taco with lettuce and cheese

Cheese Enchilada Platter *WEDS ONLY*

$6.99

3 Cheese enchiladas with queso, chili, rice, beans, guac, sour cream

Flautas *THURSDAYS ONLY*

$6.29

3 Flautas with lettuce, queso fresco

Wet Burrito * FRIDAY ONLY*

$6.29

Flour Tortilla with meat, beans, lettuce, tomato with queso and chili on top.

Kids Menu

Kids Burrito Meal

$5.99

Kis burrito, cinamon chips, small drink

Kids Quesadilla Meal

$5.99

Kids quesadilla, cinnamon chips, small drink

Kids Taco Meal

$5.99

Kids taco with cinnamon chips, small drink

***Specials***

6 Tacos / 6 Burritos

$16.99

6 crispy tacos 6 bean burritos

12 tacos

$16.99

12 Crispy / soft beef tacos

Sides

Sour Cream

$0.99

Guac

$1.99

Queso

$1.99

Beans

$2.45

Rice

$2.45

Cheese

$0.99

Chili

$0.69

Chips

$1.79

Extra Chicken

$2.15

Extra Beef

$1.99

Spicy Hot Sauce

$0.50

Jalapeños

$0.50

Pico de gallo🐔

$0.50

Tamales

Tamales

$2.59+
Sunday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3838 North Lincoln Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK 73105

Directions

Main pic

