Burritos Jalisco Mexican Restaurant
No reviews yet
508 North Halleck St
Demotte, IN 46310
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast
Chilaquiles Desayuno
2 eggs scrambled with tortillas and sauce
Chilaquiles Mi Amigo Style
2 eggs any style with steak
Eggs Ala Mexicana
Eggs marinated with peppers, onions and tomatoes
Eggs Ranch Style
Eggs done to your liking with red sauce on top
Eggs with Chorizo
2 eggs scrambled with Mexican Chorizo sausage
Steak and Eggs
Skirt Steak with eggs served to your liking.
A la Carte
Tacos
Corn, flour or hard shell tortillas with either lettuce, tomato and cheese or cilantro and onion with choice of meat.
Burritos
13 inch flour tortilla that includes beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato and a choice of meat.
Burrito Sw
Gordo Burrito
16 inch tortilla stuffed with choice of meat and covered with red or green sauce and cheese dip. Includes lettuce, tomato, beans, sour cream and cheese.
Chimichanga
Burrito Stuffed Peppers
Chile relleno burrito
Cali Burrito
Egg and Chorizo Burrito
Combo Burrito
Shrimp Chimichanga Dinner
Sopes
Topped with your choice of meat along with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, slices of avocado, and beans
Torta
A mexican sandwich that includes avocado, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, cheese or onion and cilantro with choice of meat.
Appetizers
Bean Dip
Refried Beans topped with melted cheese
Cheese Dip
Chile Relleno
Chimichanga
Enchilada
Flauta
Guacamole
Avocado dip served with tortilla chips
Nachos
Nachos Supreme
Quesadillas
One tortilla folded in half stuffed with cheese
Quesadillas w/meat
Taco Salad
Served in a taco bowl
Tamales
Pork Only
Tostada
Tostada Suiza
6 shrimp
12 shrimp
Appetizers TO-GO
Dinners
#43 Arroz con Pollo
Grilled strips of chicken breast over a bed of rice topped with cheese dip served with corn otr flour tortillas. No beans
Bistec con Rajas y Queso
Chile poblano sliced with steak & cheese on top
Bistec Norteno
Grilled skirt steak,topped with (1) Chile relleno with chile de arbol sauce, garnished with knob green onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado
Burrito Dinner
Burrito with choice of meat
Burrito Swiss Dinner
Camarones Ala Diabla
Carne Asada Dinner
Skirt steak
Cheese Steak Taco Dinner
Skirt steak tacos with grilled onions and cheese dip
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
Chicken Ala Mexicana
Chicken, onions, peppers & tomatoes, marinated to your liking
Chile Relleno de Queso (2)
Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese
Chimichanga Dinner
Chicken Fajita
Combination Plate
Rice, beans & choice of any three: tamale, quesadilla, taco, tostada or enchilada
Combo Burrito Dinner
Burrito filled with your choice of two meats
Enchilada Dinner
Three soft rolled tortillas stuffed with choice of meat, dipped in red sauce & served with melted cheese on top
Fajita Jalisco
Marinated grilled chicken, steak,and shrimp sauted with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served on a bed of rice, topped with cheese dip. No beans
Fajita Quesadilla
Flautas Dinner
Three rolled corn crispy tortillas filled with choiced of meat
Gordo Burrito Dinner
16" tortilla stuffed with choice of meat and covered with green or red sauce and cheese dip. Includes lettuce, tomato, beans, sour cream & cheese
Jamie's Special
Skirt steak with 10 shrimp, and 1 chile relleno topped with chile de arbol sauce, garnished with knob green onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado. No rice or beans.
Land & Sea Dinner
Ten shrimp & skirt steak
Mi Amigo Steak
Skirt steak, chicken breast & shrimp
Mixed Fajitas
Pollo a la Diabla
Grilled strips of chicken breast, simmered with chile de arbol sauce
Pollo Cancun
Marinated chicken breast with chorizo and 6 shrimp, topped with cheese dip, garnished with lettuce, tomato, and avocado
Pollo Tampiqueno
Chicken breast topped with (1) cheese enchilada, garnished, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado served with rice and beans, choice of corn or flour tortillas
Pollo Toluqueno
Chicken breast with chorizo & cheese dip on top
Quesadilla Dinner
Served on flour tortillas
Quesadilla Dinner with Meat
Shrimp Ala Mexicana
Shrimp, onions, peppers & tomatoes, marinated to your liking
Shrimp Burrito Dinner
Burrito with shrimp
Shrimp Chimichanga Dinner
Shrimp Fajitas
Sope Dinner
An open face crispy corn dough with beans, tomato, sour cream, avocado, lettuce, cheese, and your choice of meat.
Steak & Chicken Fajitas
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
Steak Ala Mexicana
Skirt steak, onions, peppers & tomatoes, marinated to your liking
Steak Fajitas
Steak Ranchero
Skirt streak sauted in our ranchero sauce
Taco Dinner
Three tacos on corn, flour or hard shell, with choice of meat
Tamale Dinner
Three pork tamales
Tampiquena
Skirt steak served with an enchilada on top
Tapatio Steak
Grilled skirt steak topped with grilled onions and cheese dip, garnished with lettuce, tomato, and avocado
Torta Dinner
A mexican sandwich that includes avocado, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, cheese & choice of meat
Tostada Dinner
Tostada Swiss Dinner
Veggie Burrito Dinner
Kids Meal
#20 Enchilada
Served with french fries or rice
#21 Taco
Served with french fries or rice
#22 Tostada
Served with french fries or rice
#23 Quesadilla
Served with french fries or rice
#24 Flauta
Served with french fries or rice
#25 Sope
Served with french fries or rice
#26 Tamale
Served with french fries or rice
#27 Chicken Nuggets
Served with french fries or rice
#28 Chicken Tenders
Served with french fries or rice
#29 Corn Dog
Served with french fries or rice
Side Orders
2oz Habanero
Beans
Chiles Toreados
Order of 5
Dozen Tamales
French Fries
Green Onion
Green Sauce
Jalapeños
Order of 5
Red Sauce
Salsa Or Pico
Sour Cream
Spanish Rice
Tortilla Chips
Limes
Free Chips & Salsa $25 Limit
4oz Salsa
4oz Pico
Tortillas
Avo Slices
Shredded Cheese
Specials
#1 Taco & Enchilada
Served with beans and rice
#2 Tostada & Enchilda
Served with beans and rice
#3 Sope & Enchilada
Served with beans and rice
#4 Flauta & Tamale
Served with beans and rice
#5 Quesadilla & Tamale
Served with beans and rice
#6 Sope & Flauta
Served with beans and rice
#7 2 Tamales
Served with beans and rice
#8 2 Tostadas
Served with beans and rice
#9 Taco & Quesadilla
Served with beans and rice
#10 Tostada & Taco
Served with beans and rice
#11 Sope & Quesadilla
Served with beans and rice
#12 Enchilada & Quesadilla
Served with beans and rice
#13 Flauta & Enchilada
Served with beans and rice
#14 Tostada & Flauta
Served with beans and rice
#15 Tostada & Quesadilla
Served with beans and rice
#16 2 Quesadillas
Served with beans and rice
#17 2 Tacos
Served with beans and rice
#18 2 Sopes
NA Beverages
Kids Drink (With Meal Only)
Call for Open Hours
We are an authentic Mexican style restaurant with great service! All of our food is made from scratch.
508 North Halleck St, Demotte, IN 46310