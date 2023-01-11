Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burritos Jalisco Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

508 North Halleck St

Demotte, IN 46310

Breakfast

Chilaquiles Desayuno

$6.75

2 eggs scrambled with tortillas and sauce

Chilaquiles Mi Amigo Style

$10.99

2 eggs any style with steak

Eggs Ala Mexicana

$7.25

Eggs marinated with peppers, onions and tomatoes

Eggs Ranch Style

$6.75

Eggs done to your liking with red sauce on top

Eggs with Chorizo

$7.00

2 eggs scrambled with Mexican Chorizo sausage

Steak and Eggs

$8.45

Skirt Steak with eggs served to your liking.

A la Carte

Tacos

$2.25

Corn, flour or hard shell tortillas with either lettuce, tomato and cheese or cilantro and onion with choice of meat.

Burritos

$6.00

13 inch flour tortilla that includes beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato and a choice of meat.

Burrito Sw

$7.00

Gordo Burrito

$9.75

16 inch tortilla stuffed with choice of meat and covered with red or green sauce and cheese dip. Includes lettuce, tomato, beans, sour cream and cheese.

Chimichanga

$7.45

Burrito Stuffed Peppers

$6.45

Chile relleno burrito

Cali Burrito

$6.95

Egg and Chorizo Burrito

$7.00

Combo Burrito

$6.75

Shrimp Chimichanga Dinner

$9.45

Sopes

$3.00

Topped with your choice of meat along with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, slices of avocado, and beans

Torta

$6.95

A mexican sandwich that includes avocado, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, cheese or onion and cilantro with choice of meat.

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$3.50

Refried Beans topped with melted cheese

Cheese Dip

$2.25+

Chile Relleno

$3.25

Chimichanga

$7.45

Enchilada

$2.00

Flauta

$2.00

Guacamole

$2.00+

Avocado dip served with tortilla chips

Nachos

$5.25

Nachos Supreme

$12.99

Quesadillas

$1.75

One tortilla folded in half stuffed with cheese

Quesadillas w/meat

$2.25

Taco Salad

$6.25

Served in a taco bowl

Tamales

$1.75

Pork Only

Tostada

$2.75

Tostada Suiza

$2.99

6 shrimp

$3.50

12 shrimp

$7.00

Appetizers TO-GO

Cheese Dip TO-GO

$2.25+

Guacamole TO-GO

$4.00+

Dinners

#43 Arroz con Pollo

$9.25

Grilled strips of chicken breast over a bed of rice topped with cheese dip served with corn otr flour tortillas. No beans

Bistec con Rajas y Queso

$12.50

Chile poblano sliced with steak & cheese on top

Bistec Norteno

$16.00

Grilled skirt steak,topped with (1) Chile relleno with chile de arbol sauce, garnished with knob green onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado

Burrito Dinner

$9.00

Burrito with choice of meat

Burrito Swiss Dinner

$10.50

Camarones Ala Diabla

$13.00

Carne Asada Dinner

$16.00

Skirt steak

Cheese Steak Taco Dinner

$10.50

Skirt steak tacos with grilled onions and cheese dip

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$15.00

Chicken Ala Mexicana

$10.45

Chicken, onions, peppers & tomatoes, marinated to your liking

Chile Relleno de Queso (2)

$10.45

Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese

Chimichanga Dinner

$9.75

Chicken Fajita

$12.99

Combination Plate

$10.50

Rice, beans & choice of any three: tamale, quesadilla, taco, tostada or enchilada

Combo Burrito Dinner

$9.75

Burrito filled with your choice of two meats

Enchilada Dinner

$10.50

Three soft rolled tortillas stuffed with choice of meat, dipped in red sauce & served with melted cheese on top

Fajita Jalisco

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken, steak,and shrimp sauted with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served on a bed of rice, topped with cheese dip. No beans

Fajita Quesadilla

$11.25

Flautas Dinner

$9.45

Three rolled corn crispy tortillas filled with choiced of meat

Gordo Burrito Dinner

$11.00

16" tortilla stuffed with choice of meat and covered with green or red sauce and cheese dip. Includes lettuce, tomato, beans, sour cream & cheese

Jamie's Special

$14.00

Skirt steak with 10 shrimp, and 1 chile relleno topped with chile de arbol sauce, garnished with knob green onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado. No rice or beans.

Land & Sea Dinner

$16.00

Ten shrimp & skirt steak

Mi Amigo Steak

$16.00

Skirt steak, chicken breast & shrimp

Mixed Fajitas

$16.00

Pollo a la Diabla

$11.00

Grilled strips of chicken breast, simmered with chile de arbol sauce

Pollo Cancun

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast with chorizo and 6 shrimp, topped with cheese dip, garnished with lettuce, tomato, and avocado

Pollo Tampiqueno

$10.99

Chicken breast topped with (1) cheese enchilada, garnished, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado served with rice and beans, choice of corn or flour tortillas

Pollo Toluqueno

$10.99

Chicken breast with chorizo & cheese dip on top

Quesadilla Dinner

$7.99

Served on flour tortillas

Quesadilla Dinner with Meat

$10.00

Shrimp Ala Mexicana

$12.50

Shrimp, onions, peppers & tomatoes, marinated to your liking

Shrimp Burrito Dinner

$11.00

Burrito with shrimp

Shrimp Chimichanga Dinner

$11.75

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.00

Sope Dinner

$10.25

An open face crispy corn dough with beans, tomato, sour cream, avocado, lettuce, cheese, and your choice of meat.

Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$14.00

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$15.00

Steak Ala Mexicana

$11.45

Skirt steak, onions, peppers & tomatoes, marinated to your liking

Steak Fajitas

$13.50

Steak Ranchero

$11.45

Skirt streak sauted in our ranchero sauce

Taco Dinner

$9.45

Three tacos on corn, flour or hard shell, with choice of meat

Tamale Dinner

$9.00

Three pork tamales

Tampiquena

$16.00

Skirt steak served with an enchilada on top

Tapatio Steak

$16.00

Grilled skirt steak topped with grilled onions and cheese dip, garnished with lettuce, tomato, and avocado

Torta Dinner

$10.45

A mexican sandwich that includes avocado, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, cheese & choice of meat

Tostada Dinner

$9.50

Tostada Swiss Dinner

$10.50

Veggie Burrito Dinner

$8.00

Kids Meal

#20 Enchilada

$4.75

Served with french fries or rice

#21 Taco

$4.75

Served with french fries or rice

#22 Tostada

$4.75

Served with french fries or rice

#23 Quesadilla

$4.75

Served with french fries or rice

#24 Flauta

$4.75

Served with french fries or rice

#25 Sope

$4.75

Served with french fries or rice

#26 Tamale

$4.75

Served with french fries or rice

#27 Chicken Nuggets

$4.75

Served with french fries or rice

#28 Chicken Tenders

$4.75

Served with french fries or rice

#29 Corn Dog

$4.75

Served with french fries or rice

Side Orders

2oz Habanero

$1.00

Beans

$2.50+

Chiles Toreados

$0.35+

Order of 5

Dozen Tamales

$12.00+

French Fries

$2.50

Green Onion

$2.00

Green Sauce

$0.75+

Jalapeños

$1.00+

Order of 5

Red Sauce

$0.75+

Salsa Or Pico

$0.00+

Sour Cream

$0.80

Spanish Rice

$2.50+

Tortilla Chips

$1.25

Limes

$0.75

Free Chips & Salsa $25 Limit

4oz Salsa

$0.75

4oz Pico

$0.75

Tortillas

$1.00

Avo Slices

$2.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Specials

#1 Taco & Enchilada

$7.45

Served with beans and rice

#2 Tostada & Enchilda

$7.45

Served with beans and rice

#3 Sope & Enchilada

$7.45

Served with beans and rice

#4 Flauta & Tamale

$7.45

Served with beans and rice

#5 Quesadilla & Tamale

$7.45

Served with beans and rice

#6 Sope & Flauta

$7.45

Served with beans and rice

#7 2 Tamales

$7.45

Served with beans and rice

#8 2 Tostadas

$7.45

Served with beans and rice

#9 Taco & Quesadilla

$7.45

Served with beans and rice

#10 Tostada & Taco

$7.45

Served with beans and rice

#11 Sope & Quesadilla

$7.45

Served with beans and rice

#12 Enchilada & Quesadilla

$7.45

Served with beans and rice

#13 Flauta & Enchilada

$7.45

Served with beans and rice

#14 Tostada & Flauta

$7.45

Served with beans and rice

#15 Tostada & Quesadilla

$7.45

Served with beans and rice

#16 2 Quesadillas

$7.45

Served with beans and rice

#17 2 Tacos

$7.45

Served with beans and rice

#18 2 Sopes

$8.45

NA Beverages

Carbonated Water

Cherry Pepsi

$2.35

Pepsi

$2.35

Diet pepsi

$2.35

Horchata

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.35

Mt. Dew

$2.35

Dr. Pepper

$2.35

Root Beer

$2.35

Sierra mist

$2.35

Water

Coffee

$1.50

Rasp T

Cherry slushy 16oz

$2.35

B. Rasp slushy 16oz

$2.35

Unsweet T

$2.35

Sweet T

$2.35

TO GO

Large Bottle

$2.65

Large Fountain

$3.00

Small Bottle

$2.00

Small Fountain

$2.35

Kids Drink (With Meal Only)

Open Drink (Deep Copy)

Kids pepsi

Kids diet pepsi

Kids root beer

Kids lemonade

Kids cherry pepsi

Kids sierra mist

Kids Dr.pepper

Kids mountain dew

Kids Blue Slushy

Kids Cherry Slushee

Kids Water

Tacos

Steak Tacos

$70.00+

Beef Tacos

$55.00+

Pork Tacos

$55.00+

Chicken Tacos

$55.00+

Toppings/Sides

Topping Tray

$20.00+

Rice

$35.00+

Beans

$35.00+

Salsa/Pico

Bucket

$60.00+

32oz W/ Chips

$7.00+

Tray of Chips

$30.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are an authentic Mexican style restaurant with great service! All of our food is made from scratch.

Location

508 North Halleck St, Demotte, IN 46310

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
