Burrito-Ville 913 Broadway St
913 Broadway St
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Burritos
BBQ Chicken Burrito - JR
Crispy chicken strips, BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce & cheddar cheese.
Beef Burrito - JR
Beef, vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Bubble Bath Burrito - JR
Black beans, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Buffalo Burrito - JR
Buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing & lettuce.
Cheeseburger Burrito - JR
Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup & mustard.
Cheesesteak Burrito - JR
Steak, sautéed peppers & onions with mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.
Chicken Burrito - JR
Chicken, vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Chicken&Waffle Burrito - JR
Crispy chicken strips with bacon, waffle, spicy pepper cheese & syrup.
Gentleman's Burrito - JR
Chicken, bacon, Spanish rice, ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato.
Non-Meat Burrito - JR
Meatless crumbles, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Rice and Black Bean Burrito - JR
Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Steak Burrito - JR
Steak, vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Steak Teriyaki Burrito - JR
Steak, teriyaki sauce, Spanish rice, grilled green peppers, & pineapple.
Strip Club Burrito - JR
Crispy chicken strips, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
West Coast Burrito - JR
Spanish rice, black beans, chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, avocado & ranch dressing.
BBQ Chicken Burrito - REG
Crispy chicken strips, BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce & cheddar cheese.
Beef Burrito - REG
Beef, vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Beef Preggo Burrito
Beef, refried beans, rice & mozzarella cheese wrapped in a junior tortilla...wrapped inside a regular tortilla with mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.
BLT Burrito - REG
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Bubble Bath Burrito - REG
Black beans, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Buffalo Burrito - REG
Buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing & lettuce.
Cheeseburger Burrito - REG
Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup & mustard.
Cheesesteak Burrito - REG
Steak, sautéed peppers & onions with mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.
Chicken Burrito - REG
Chicken, vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Chicken Preggo Burrito
Chicken, refried beans, rice & mozzarella cheese wrapped in a junior tortilla...wrapped inside a regular tortilla with mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.
Chicken&Waffle Burrito - REG
Crispy chicken strips with bacon, waffle, spicy pepper cheese & syrup.
Gentleman's Burrito - REG
Chicken, bacon, Spanish rice, ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato.
Matt James Burrito - REG
Steak, chicken, beef, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.
Non-Meat Burrito - REG
Meatless crumbles, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Rice and Black Bean Burrito - REG
Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Steak Burrito - REG
Steak, vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Steak Preggo Burrito
Steak, refried beans, rice & mozzarella cheese wrapped in a junior tortilla...wrapped inside a regular tortilla with mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.
Steak Teriyaki Burrito - REG
Steak, teriyaki sauce, Spanish rice, grilled green peppers, & pineapple.
Strip Club Burrito - REG
Crispy chicken strips, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
West Coast Burrito- REG
Spanish rice, black beans, chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, avocado & ranch dressing.
BBQ Chicken Burrito - DBL
Crispy chicken strips, BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce & cheddar cheese.
Beef Burrito - DBL
Beef, vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
BLT Burrito - DBL
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Bubble Bath Burrito - DBL
Black beans, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Buffalo Burrito - DBL
Buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing & lettuce.
Cheeseburger Burrito - DBL
Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup & mustard.
Cheesesteak Burrito - DBL
Steak, sautéed peppers & onions with mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.
Chicken Burrito - DBL
Chicken, vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Chicken&Waffle Burrito - DBL
Crispy chicken strips with bacon, waffle, spicy pepper cheese & syrup.
Gentleman's Burrito - DBL
Chicken, bacon, Spanish rice, ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato.
Matt James Burrito - DBL
Steak, chicken, beef, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.
Non-Meat Burrito - DBL
Meatless crumbles, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Rice and Black Bean Burrito - DBL
Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Steak Burrito - DBL
Steak, vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Steak Teriyaki Burrito - DBL
Steak, teriyaki sauce, Spanish rice, grilled green peppers, & pineapple.
Strip Club Burrito - DBL
Crispy chicken strips, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
West Coast Burrito - DBL
Spanish rice, black beans, chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, avocado & ranch dressing.
Dirty Fry
Bacon Dirty Fry - Mini
Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon & house-made queso.
Beef Dirty Fry - Mini
Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, beef & house-made queso.
Buffalo Dirty Fry - Mini
Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken & house-made queso.
Chicken Dirty Fry - Mini
Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, chicken & house-made queso.
Fried Chicken Dirty Fry - Mini
Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, fried chicken & house-made queso.
Meat Mountain Dirty Fry - Mini
Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, steak, chicken, beef & house-made queso.
Mushroom Dirty Fry - Mini
Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms & house-made queso.
Non-Meat Dirty Fry - Mini
Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, meatless crumbles & house-made queso.
Pulled Pork Dirty Fry - Mini
Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, pulled pork & house-made queso.
Rice & Black Bean Dirty Fry - Mini
Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, Spanish rice, black beans & house-made queso.
Steak Dirty Fry - Mini
Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, steak & house-made queso.
Steak Teriyaki Dirty Fry - Mini
Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, steak, teriyaki sauce, grilled green peppers, pineapple, & house-made queso.
Bacon Dirty Fry - JR
Beef Dirty Fry - JR
Buffalo Dirty Fry - JR
Chicken Dirty Fry - JR
Fried Chicken Dirty Fry - JR
Meat Mountain Dirty Fry - JR
Mushroom Dirty Fry - JR
Non-Meat Dirty Fry - JR
Pulled Pork Dirty Fry - JR
Rice & Black Bean Dirty Fry - JR
Steak Dirty Fry - JR
Steak Teriyaki Dirty Fry - JR
Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, steak, teriyaki sauce, grilled green peppers, pineapple, & house-made queso.
Bacon Dirty Fry - REG
Beef Dirty Fry - REG
Buffalo Dirty Fry - REG
Chicken Dirty Fry - REG
Fried Chicken Dirty Fry - REG
Meat Mountain Dirty Fry - REG
Mushroom Dirty Fry - REG
Non-Meat Dirty Fry - REG
Pulled Pork Dirty Fry - REG
Rice & Black Bean Dirty Fry - REG
Steak Dirty Fry - REG
Steak Teriyaki Dirty Fry - REG
Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, steak, teriyaki sauce, grilled green peppers, pineapple, & house-made queso.
Dirty Fry Burritos
Bacon DFB - REG
Beef DFB - REG
Beef, crinkle-cut French fries, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Buffalo DFB - REG
Buffalo chicken, crinkle-cut French fries, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken DFB - REG
Chicken, crinkle-cut French fries, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Fried Chicken DFB - REG
Fried chicken, crinkle-cut French fries, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Hot Chicken DFB - REG
Cape Girardeau style Hot Chicken, crinkle-cut French fries, spicy pepper cheese & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Mushroom DFB - REG
Mushrooms, crinkle-cut French fries, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Non-Meat DFB - REG
Meatless crumbles, crinkle-cut French fries, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Pulled Pork DFB - REG
Pulled pork, crinkle-cut French fries, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Rice & Black Bean DFB - REG
Spanish rice, black beans, crinkle-cut French fries, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Steak DFB - REG
Steak, crinkle-cut French fries, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Steak Teriyaki DFB - REG
Tater Skin Burrito - REG
Bacon, crinkle-cut French fries, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Bacon DFB - DBL
Beef DFB - DBL
Buffalo DFB - DBL
Chicken DFB - DBL
Fried Chicken DFB - DBL
Hot Chicken DFB - DBL
Mushroom DFB - DBL
Non-Meat DFB - DBL
Pulled Pork DFB - DBL
Rice & Black Bean DFB - DBL
Steak DFB - DBL
Steak Teryaki DFB - DBL
Tater Skin Burrito - DBL
Burger & Chicken Strips
Cheeseburger - Single
Lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Cheeseburger - Single w/ Fry
Lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with fries.
Cheeseburger - Double
Lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Cheeseburger - Double w/ Fry
Lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with fries.
Hamburger - Single
Lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Hamburger - Single w/ Fry
Lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with fries.
Hamburger - Double
Lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Hamburger - Double w/ Fry
Lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with fries.
Chicken Strip Basket - 3 Piece
with fry and your choice of ranch, BBQ sauce or honey mustard.
Chicken Strip Basket - 4 Piece
with fry and your choice of ranch, BBQ sauce or honey mustard.
Nachos
Beef Nacho - JR
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with beef, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
Buffalo Nacho - JR
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with buffalo chicken, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
Chicken Nacho - JR
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with chicken, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
Non-Meat Nacho - JR
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with meatless crumbles, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
Pulled Pork Nacho - JR
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with pulled pork, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
Rice & Bean Nacho - JR
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with Spanish rice, black beans, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
Steak Nacho - JR
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with steak, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
Steak Teriyaki Nacho - JR
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with steak, teriyaki sauce, grilled green peppers, pineapple, & house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
Beef Nacho - REG
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with beef, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
Buffalo Nacho - REG
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with buffalo chicken, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
Chicken Nacho - REG
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with chicken, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
Non-Meat Nacho - REG
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with meatless crumbles, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
Pulled Pork Nacho - REG
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with pulled pork, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
Rice & Bean Nacho - REG
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with Spanish rice, black beans, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
Steak Nacho - REG
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with steak, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
Steak Teriyaki Nacho - REG
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with steak, teriyaki sauce, grilled green peppers, pineapple, & house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
Quesadillas
Bacon Qdilla - JR
Bacon, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Beef Qdilla - JR
Beef, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Buffalo Qdilla - JR
Buffalo chicken, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Cheese Qdilla - JR
Melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Chicken Qdilla - JR
Chicken, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Hot Cheese Qdilla - JR
Pulled pork, pineapple, melted spicy pepper cheese & sides of teriyaki sauce or BBQ sauce.
Minotaur Qdilla - JR
Steak, melted spicy pepper cheese & sides of ranch.
Mushroom Qdilla - JR
Mushrooms, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Non-Meat Qdilla - JR
Meatless crumbles, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Pulled Pork Qdilla - JR
Pulled pork, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Rice & Bean Qdilla - JR
Spanish rice, black beans, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Steak Qdilla - JR
Steak, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Bacon Qdilla - REG
Bacon, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Beef Qdilla - REG
Beef, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Buffalo Qdilla - REG
Buffalo chicken, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Cheese Qdilla - REG
Melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Chicken Qdilla - REG
Chicken, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Hot Cheese Qdilla - REG
Pulled pork, pineapple, melted spicy pepper cheese & sides of teriyaki sauce or BBQ sauce.
Minotaur Qdilla - REG
Steak, melted spicy pepper cheese & sides of ranch.
Mushroom Qdilla - REG
Mushrooms, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Non-Meat Qdilla - REG
Meatless crumbles, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Pulled Pork Qdilla - REG
Pulled pork, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Rice & Bean Qdilla - REG
Spanish rice, black beans, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Steak Qdilla - REG
Steak, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Bacon Qdilla - DBL
Bacon, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Beef Qdilla - DBL
Beef, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Buffalo Qdilla - DBL
Buffalo chicken, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Cheese Qdilla - DBL
Melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Chicken Qdilla - DBL
Chicken, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Hot Cheese Qdilla - DBL
Pulled pork, pineapple, melted spicy pepper cheese & sides of teriyaki sauce or BBQ sauce.
Minotaur Qdilla - DBL
Steak, melted spicy pepper cheese & sides of ranch.
Mushroom Qdilla - DBL
Mushrooms, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Non-Meat Qdilla - DBL
Meatless crumbles, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Pulled Pork Qdilla - DBL
Pulled pork, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Rice & Bean Qdilla - DBL
Spanish rice, black beans, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Steak Qdilla - DBL
Steak, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.
Tacos
Beef Taco (1)
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with beef, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Beef Taco (2)
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with beef, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Beef Taco (3)
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with beef, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Chicken Taco (1)
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with chicken, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Chicken Taco (2)
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with chicken, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Chicken Taco (3)
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with chicken, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Pulled Pork Taco (1)
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Pulled Pork Taco (2)
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Pulled Pork Taco (3)
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Rice and Black Bean Taco (1)
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Rice and Black Bean Taco (2)
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Rice and Black Bean Taco (3)
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Steak Taco (1)
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with steak, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Steak Taco (2)
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with steak, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Steak Taco (3)
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with steak, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Non-Meat Taco (1)
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with meatless crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Non-Meat Taco (2)
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with meatless crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Non-Meat Taco (3)
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with meatless crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Taco Salads
Beef Taco Salad
Deep fried flour tortilla topped with beef, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & avocado. Sides of salsa & sour cream.
Chicken Taco Salad
Deep fried flour tortilla topped with chicken, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & avocado. Sides of salsa & sour cream.
Non-Meat Taco Salad
Deep fried flour tortilla topped with meatless crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & avocado. Sides of salsa & sour cream.
Steak Taco Salad
Deep fried flour tortilla topped with steak, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & avocado. Sides of salsa & sour cream.
Rice & Black Bean Taco Salad
Deep fried flour tortilla topped with Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & avocado. Sides of salsa & sour cream.
Desserts
Dessert Burrito - One
Brownies and cookie dough wrapped in a tortilla. Deep-fried and covered with powdered sugar.
Dessert Burrito - Two
Brownies and cookie dough wrapped in a tortilla. Deep-fried and covered with powdered sugar.
Dessert Tacos
Two deep-fried flour tortillas stuffed with cheesecake topped with strawberry. Sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Side Orders
Extras
Avocado (1/2)
Avocado (Whole)
Bacon
BBQ Sauce
Beef
Black Olives
Cheddar Cheese
Chicken
Chicken Strip (1)
Honey Mustard
Jalapeno
Lettuce
Mozzarella Cheese
Mushrooms
Small Pico De Gallo
Pulled Pork
Ranch
Small Salsa
Sauteed Peppers and Onions
Side Mayo
Sour Cream
Spicy Cheese
Steak
Tomato
Bottle Of Tapatio
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Burrito-Ville is a fast-casual burrito joint with loads of personality and lots of flavor.
913 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701