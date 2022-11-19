Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burrito-Ville 913 Broadway St

No reviews yet

913 Broadway St

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips & Queso
Chicken Dirty Fry - JR
Chicken Dirty Fry - REG

Burritos

BBQ Chicken Burrito - JR

$6.80

Crispy chicken strips, BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce & cheddar cheese.

Beef Burrito - JR

$6.50

Beef, vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Bubble Bath Burrito - JR

$6.30

Black beans, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Buffalo Burrito - JR

$6.80

Buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing & lettuce.

Cheeseburger Burrito - JR

$6.80

Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup & mustard.

Cheesesteak Burrito - JR

$7.70

Steak, sautéed peppers & onions with mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.

Chicken Burrito - JR

$6.50

Chicken, vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Chicken&Waffle Burrito - JR

$7.10

Crispy chicken strips with bacon, waffle, spicy pepper cheese & syrup.

Gentleman's Burrito - JR

$6.80

Chicken, bacon, Spanish rice, ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato.

Non-Meat Burrito - JR

$7.10

Meatless crumbles, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Rice and Black Bean Burrito - JR

$6.30

Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Steak Burrito - JR

$7.10

Steak, vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Steak Teriyaki Burrito - JR

$7.80

Steak, teriyaki sauce, Spanish rice, grilled green peppers, & pineapple.

Strip Club Burrito - JR

$6.80

Crispy chicken strips, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

West Coast Burrito - JR

$7.60

Spanish rice, black beans, chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, avocado & ranch dressing.

BBQ Chicken Burrito - REG

$10.80

Crispy chicken strips, BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce & cheddar cheese.

Beef Burrito - REG

$9.70

Beef, vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Beef Preggo Burrito

$12.10

Beef, refried beans, rice & mozzarella cheese wrapped in a junior tortilla...wrapped inside a regular tortilla with mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.

BLT Burrito - REG

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Bubble Bath Burrito - REG

$9.50

Black beans, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Buffalo Burrito - REG

$10.10

Buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing & lettuce.

Cheeseburger Burrito - REG

$10.10

Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup & mustard.

Cheesesteak Burrito - REG

$12.10

Steak, sautéed peppers & onions with mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.

Chicken Burrito - REG

$9.70

Chicken, vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Chicken Preggo Burrito

$12.10

Chicken, refried beans, rice & mozzarella cheese wrapped in a junior tortilla...wrapped inside a regular tortilla with mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.

Chicken&Waffle Burrito - REG

$10.90

Crispy chicken strips with bacon, waffle, spicy pepper cheese & syrup.

Gentleman's Burrito - REG

$10.10

Chicken, bacon, Spanish rice, ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato.

Matt James Burrito - REG

$13.30

Steak, chicken, beef, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.

Non-Meat Burrito - REG

$10.00

Meatless crumbles, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Rice and Black Bean Burrito - REG

$9.50

Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Steak Burrito - REG

$10.40

Steak, vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Steak Preggo Burrito

$12.50

Steak, refried beans, rice & mozzarella cheese wrapped in a junior tortilla...wrapped inside a regular tortilla with mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.

Steak Teriyaki Burrito - REG

$13.10

Steak, teriyaki sauce, Spanish rice, grilled green peppers, & pineapple.

Strip Club Burrito - REG

$10.80

Crispy chicken strips, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

West Coast Burrito- REG

$12.90

Spanish rice, black beans, chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, avocado & ranch dressing.

BBQ Chicken Burrito - DBL

$16.10

Crispy chicken strips, BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce & cheddar cheese.

Beef Burrito - DBL

$14.90

Beef, vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

BLT Burrito - DBL

$16.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Bubble Bath Burrito - DBL

$14.50

Black beans, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Buffalo Burrito - DBL

$15.20

Buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing & lettuce.

Cheeseburger Burrito - DBL

$15.20

Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup & mustard.

Cheesesteak Burrito - DBL

$17.30

Steak, sautéed peppers & onions with mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.

Chicken Burrito - DBL

$14.90

Chicken, vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Chicken&Waffle Burrito - DBL

$17.00

Crispy chicken strips with bacon, waffle, spicy pepper cheese & syrup.

Gentleman's Burrito - DBL

$15.20

Chicken, bacon, Spanish rice, ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato.

Matt James Burrito - DBL

$20.50

Steak, chicken, beef, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.

Non-Meat Burrito - DBL

$16.00

Meatless crumbles, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Rice and Black Bean Burrito - DBL

$14.50

Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Steak Burrito - DBL

$17.40

Steak, vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Steak Teriyaki Burrito - DBL

$17.00

Steak, teriyaki sauce, Spanish rice, grilled green peppers, & pineapple.

Strip Club Burrito - DBL

$16.10

Crispy chicken strips, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

West Coast Burrito - DBL

$17.00

Spanish rice, black beans, chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, avocado & ranch dressing.

Dirty Fry

Bacon Dirty Fry - Mini

$7.80

Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon & house-made queso.

Beef Dirty Fry - Mini

$6.80

Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, beef & house-made queso.

Buffalo Dirty Fry - Mini

$6.50

Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken & house-made queso.

Chicken Dirty Fry - Mini

$6.40

Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, chicken & house-made queso.

Fried Chicken Dirty Fry - Mini

$7.50

Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, fried chicken & house-made queso.

Meat Mountain Dirty Fry - Mini

$8.80

Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, steak, chicken, beef & house-made queso.

Mushroom Dirty Fry - Mini

$7.50

Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms & house-made queso.

Non-Meat Dirty Fry - Mini

$7.80

Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, meatless crumbles & house-made queso.

Pulled Pork Dirty Fry - Mini

$7.50

Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, pulled pork & house-made queso.

Rice & Black Bean Dirty Fry - Mini

$6.10

Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, Spanish rice, black beans & house-made queso.

Steak Dirty Fry - Mini

$7.50

Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, steak & house-made queso.

Steak Teriyaki Dirty Fry - Mini

$8.50

Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, steak, teriyaki sauce, grilled green peppers, pineapple, & house-made queso.

Bacon Dirty Fry - JR

$10.00

Beef Dirty Fry - JR

$8.90

Buffalo Dirty Fry - JR

$8.50

Chicken Dirty Fry - JR

$8.30

Fried Chicken Dirty Fry - JR

$9.40

Meat Mountain Dirty Fry - JR

$10.70

Mushroom Dirty Fry - JR

$9.40

Non-Meat Dirty Fry - JR

$10.00

Pulled Pork Dirty Fry - JR

$9.40

Rice & Black Bean Dirty Fry - JR

$8.00

Steak Dirty Fry - JR

$9.40

Steak Teriyaki Dirty Fry - JR

$10.50

Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, steak, teriyaki sauce, grilled green peppers, pineapple, & house-made queso.

Bacon Dirty Fry - REG

$13.30

Beef Dirty Fry - REG

$12.00

Buffalo Dirty Fry - REG

$12.00

Chicken Dirty Fry - REG

$11.90

Fried Chicken Dirty Fry - REG

$13.00

Meat Mountain Dirty Fry - REG

$16.00

Mushroom Dirty Fry - REG

$12.80

Non-Meat Dirty Fry - REG

$13.30

Pulled Pork Dirty Fry - REG

$12.80

Rice & Black Bean Dirty Fry - REG

$10.80

Steak Dirty Fry - REG

$12.80

Steak Teriyaki Dirty Fry - REG

$13.80

Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, steak, teriyaki sauce, grilled green peppers, pineapple, & house-made queso.

Dirty Fry Burritos

Bacon DFB - REG

$12.80

Beef DFB - REG

$12.00

Beef, crinkle-cut French fries, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Buffalo DFB - REG

$12.00

Buffalo chicken, crinkle-cut French fries, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken DFB - REG

$12.00

Chicken, crinkle-cut French fries, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Fried Chicken DFB - REG

$12.80

Fried chicken, crinkle-cut French fries, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Hot Chicken DFB - REG

$12.80

Cape Girardeau style Hot Chicken, crinkle-cut French fries, spicy pepper cheese & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Mushroom DFB - REG

$12.80

Mushrooms, crinkle-cut French fries, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Non-Meat DFB - REG

$13.30

Meatless crumbles, crinkle-cut French fries, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Pulled Pork DFB - REG

$12.80

Pulled pork, crinkle-cut French fries, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Rice & Black Bean DFB - REG

$12.00

Spanish rice, black beans, crinkle-cut French fries, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Steak DFB - REG

$12.80

Steak, crinkle-cut French fries, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Steak Teriyaki DFB - REG

$13.80

Tater Skin Burrito - REG

$13.90

Bacon, crinkle-cut French fries, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream & house-made queso. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Bacon DFB - DBL

$17.60

Beef DFB - DBL

$17.10

Buffalo DFB - DBL

$17.10

Chicken DFB - DBL

$17.10

Fried Chicken DFB - DBL

$17.60

Hot Chicken DFB - DBL

$17.60

Mushroom DFB - DBL

$17.60

Non-Meat DFB - DBL

$18.00

Pulled Pork DFB - DBL

$17.60

Rice & Black Bean DFB - DBL

$17.10

Steak DFB - DBL

$17.60

Steak Teryaki DFB - DBL

$19.00

Tater Skin Burrito - DBL

$18.70

Burger & Chicken Strips

Cheeseburger - Single

$5.50

Lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Cheeseburger - Single w/ Fry

$8.50

Lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with fries.

Cheeseburger - Double

$8.50

Lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Cheeseburger - Double w/ Fry

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with fries.

Hamburger - Single

$5.50

Lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Hamburger - Single w/ Fry

$8.50

Lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with fries.

Hamburger - Double

$8.50

Lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Hamburger - Double w/ Fry

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with fries.

Chicken Strip Basket - 3 Piece

$10.80

with fry and your choice of ranch, BBQ sauce or honey mustard.

Chicken Strip Basket - 4 Piece

$13.20

with fry and your choice of ranch, BBQ sauce or honey mustard.

Nachos

Beef Nacho - JR

$6.60

Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with beef, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.

Buffalo Nacho - JR

$6.60

Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with buffalo chicken, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.

Chicken Nacho - JR

$6.60

Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with chicken, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.

Non-Meat Nacho - JR

$7.20

Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with meatless crumbles, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.

Pulled Pork Nacho - JR

$7.20

Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with pulled pork, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.

Rice & Bean Nacho - JR

$6.40

Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with Spanish rice, black beans, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.

Steak Nacho - JR

$7.20

Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with steak, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.

Steak Teriyaki Nacho - JR

$8.20

Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with steak, teriyaki sauce, grilled green peppers, pineapple, & house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.

Beef Nacho - REG

$9.20

Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with beef, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.

Buffalo Nacho - REG

$9.20

Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with buffalo chicken, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.

Chicken Nacho - REG

$9.20

Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with chicken, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.

Non-Meat Nacho - REG

$9.90

Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with meatless crumbles, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.

Pulled Pork Nacho - REG

$9.90

Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with pulled pork, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.

Rice & Bean Nacho - REG

$9.00

Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with Spanish rice, black beans, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.

Steak Nacho - REG

$9.90

Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with steak, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.

Steak Teriyaki Nacho - REG

$11.20

Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with steak, teriyaki sauce, grilled green peppers, pineapple, & house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.

Quesadillas

Bacon Qdilla - JR

$8.50

Bacon, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Beef Qdilla - JR

$7.30

Beef, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Buffalo Qdilla - JR

$7.30

Buffalo chicken, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Cheese Qdilla - JR

$6.70

Melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Chicken Qdilla - JR

$7.30

Chicken, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Hot Cheese Qdilla - JR

$8.80

Pulled pork, pineapple, melted spicy pepper cheese & sides of teriyaki sauce or BBQ sauce.

Minotaur Qdilla - JR

$8.50

Steak, melted spicy pepper cheese & sides of ranch.

Mushroom Qdilla - JR

$8.50

Mushrooms, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Non-Meat Qdilla - JR

$8.50

Meatless crumbles, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Pulled Pork Qdilla - JR

$8.50

Pulled pork, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Rice & Bean Qdilla - JR

$7.30

Spanish rice, black beans, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Steak Qdilla - JR

$8.50

Steak, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Bacon Qdilla - REG

$11.80

Bacon, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Beef Qdilla - REG

$11.00

Beef, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Buffalo Qdilla - REG

$10.60

Buffalo chicken, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Cheese Qdilla - REG

$10.00

Melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Chicken Qdilla - REG

$10.60

Chicken, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Hot Cheese Qdilla - REG

$12.00

Pulled pork, pineapple, melted spicy pepper cheese & sides of teriyaki sauce or BBQ sauce.

Minotaur Qdilla - REG

$11.80

Steak, melted spicy pepper cheese & sides of ranch.

Mushroom Qdilla - REG

$11.80

Mushrooms, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Non-Meat Qdilla - REG

$11.80

Meatless crumbles, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Pulled Pork Qdilla - REG

$11.80

Pulled pork, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Rice & Bean Qdilla - REG

$10.60

Spanish rice, black beans, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Steak Qdilla - REG

$11.80

Steak, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Bacon Qdilla - DBL

$16.50

Bacon, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Beef Qdilla - DBL

$16.00

Beef, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Buffalo Qdilla - DBL

$15.00

Buffalo chicken, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Cheese Qdilla - DBL

$13.60

Melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Chicken Qdilla - DBL

$15.00

Chicken, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Hot Cheese Qdilla - DBL

$16.10

Pulled pork, pineapple, melted spicy pepper cheese & sides of teriyaki sauce or BBQ sauce.

Minotaur Qdilla - DBL

$15.90

Steak, melted spicy pepper cheese & sides of ranch.

Mushroom Qdilla - DBL

$15.50

Mushrooms, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Non-Meat Qdilla - DBL

$15.90

Meatless crumbles, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Pulled Pork Qdilla - DBL

$15.50

Pulled pork, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Rice & Bean Qdilla - DBL

$14.30

Spanish rice, black beans, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Steak Qdilla - DBL

$15.50

Steak, melted mozzarella cheese & sides of sour cream & salsa.

Tacos

Beef Taco (1)

$3.40

Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with beef, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Beef Taco (2)

$6.90

Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with beef, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Beef Taco (3)

$10.10

Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with beef, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Chicken Taco (1)

$3.40

Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with chicken, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Chicken Taco (2)

$6.90

Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with chicken, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Chicken Taco (3)

$10.10

Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with chicken, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Pulled Pork Taco (1)

$3.60

Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Pulled Pork Taco (2)

$7.20

Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Pulled Pork Taco (3)

$10.90

Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Rice and Black Bean Taco (1)

$3.10

Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Rice and Black Bean Taco (2)

$6.10

Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Rice and Black Bean Taco (3)

$9.10

Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Steak Taco (1)

$3.60

Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with steak, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Steak Taco (2)

$7.30

Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with steak, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Steak Taco (3)

$10.90

Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with steak, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Non-Meat Taco (1)

$3.50

Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with meatless crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Non-Meat Taco (2)

$7.30

Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with meatless crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Non-Meat Taco (3)

$10.90

Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with meatless crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.

Taco Salads

Beef Taco Salad

$11.00

Deep fried flour tortilla topped with beef, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & avocado. Sides of salsa & sour cream.

Chicken Taco Salad

$11.00

Deep fried flour tortilla topped with chicken, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & avocado. Sides of salsa & sour cream.

Non-Meat Taco Salad

$12.10

Deep fried flour tortilla topped with meatless crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & avocado. Sides of salsa & sour cream.

Steak Taco Salad

$12.10

Deep fried flour tortilla topped with steak, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & avocado. Sides of salsa & sour cream.

Rice & Black Bean Taco Salad

$10.50

Deep fried flour tortilla topped with Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & avocado. Sides of salsa & sour cream.

Desserts

Dessert Burrito - One

$3.50

Brownies and cookie dough wrapped in a tortilla. Deep-fried and covered with powdered sugar.

Dessert Burrito - Two

$6.00

Brownies and cookie dough wrapped in a tortilla. Deep-fried and covered with powdered sugar.

Dessert Tacos

$4.50

Two deep-fried flour tortillas stuffed with cheesecake topped with strawberry. Sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Side Orders

Chips

$1.80

Chips & Guacamole

$4.80

Chips & Queso

$3.60

Chips & Salsa

$2.40

Guacamole

$4.20

Jr Queso

$3.00

Jr Salsa

$1.90

Pickle Fries

$6.50Out of stock

Black Beans

$2.40Out of stock

Reg Pico De Gallo

$1.80

Refried Beans

$2.40

Cheese Fries

$5.80

Fries

$3.60

Reg Queso

$4.10

Reg Salsa

$2.40

Spanish Rice

$2.40

Extras

Avocado (1/2)

$1.50

Avocado (Whole)

$2.50

Bacon

$3.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.80

Beef

$3.00

Black Olives

$1.20

Cheddar Cheese

$1.20

Chicken

$3.00

Chicken Strip (1)

$3.30

Honey Mustard

$0.80

Jalapeno

$0.80

Lettuce

$0.80

Mozzarella Cheese

$1.20

Mushrooms

$2.75

Small Pico De Gallo

$1.20

Pulled Pork

$3.00

Ranch

$0.80

Small Salsa

$0.80

Sauteed Peppers and Onions

$1.20

Side Mayo

$0.80

Sour Cream

$0.80

Spicy Cheese

$1.20

Steak

$3.00

Tomato

$0.80

Bottle Of Tapatio

$1.50

Beverages

Large Drink

$3.00

Refill

$0.99

Big Bottled Water

$2.75

Upgrade

$1.50

$1 Drink

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burrito-Ville is a fast-casual burrito joint with loads of personality and lots of flavor.

Location

913 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Directions

Gallery
Burrito-Ville image
Burrito-Ville image
Burrito-Ville image

