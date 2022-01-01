Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Burro Bar Brookline
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Sister restaurant of the Painted Burro, serving up inspired tacos, loaded nachos, tasty margaritas and more in Brookline's Washington Square!
Location
1667 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Gallery