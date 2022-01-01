Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Burro Bar Brookline

review star

No reviews yet

1667 Beacon Street

Brookline, MA 02446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Sister restaurant of the Painted Burro, serving up inspired tacos, loaded nachos, tasty margaritas and more in Brookline's Washington Square!

Website

Location

1667 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446

Directions

Gallery
Burro Bar image
Burro Bar image
Burro Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Achilito’s Taqueria Brighton
orange star4.5 • 192
160 Chestnut Hill ave Brighton, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
Amelia's Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
1936 Beacon Street Brighton, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar
orange starNo Reviews
479 Cambridge st Allston, MA 02134
View restaurantnext
Harry's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1430 Commonwealth Ave Brighton, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
Brighton Bodega
orange star4.5 • 282
328 Washington St Brighton, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
Porter Belly's
orange starNo Reviews
338 Washington Street Brighton, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brookline

Paris Creperie
orange star4.3 • 2,324
278 Harvard St Brookline, MA 02446
View restaurantnext
La Morra - Brookline
orange star4.4 • 2,076
48 Boylston St Brookline, MA 02445
View restaurantnext
JP Licks - Coolidge
orange star4.6 • 1,312
311 Harvard St Brookline, MA 02445
View restaurantnext
La Voile - Brookline
orange star4.4 • 1,305
1627 Beacon Street Brookline, MA 02445
View restaurantnext
Ganko Ittetsu Ramen
orange star4.5 • 940
318 Harvard Street Brookline, MA 02446
View restaurantnext
Pure Cold Press
orange star4.3 • 910
326 Harvard st Brookline, MA 02446
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brookline
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Newton Center
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Roslindale
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
West Roxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston