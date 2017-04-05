Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burs Restaurant & Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheese Burger Slidders

$12.99

Deep Fried Chicken Wings

$14.99

Choice of spicy, hot or naked.

Hard Shell Taco

$1.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Nachos

$11.49

Seasoned ground beef or sub seasoned chicken for a $1.

Onion Rings

$7.99

A side of golden brown onion rings!

Soft Shell Taco

$1.75

Soups and Snacks

Cheese Burger Sliders

$12.99

Served with French fries.

Clam Chowder Cup

$6.49

Served on Fridays!

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Soup of The Day-Bowl

$5.99

Soup Of The Day-Cup

$4.99

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger*

$15.99

1/3lb beef patty*, Tillamook cheddar cheese with two pieces of crispy bacon, 1000 island dressing, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickle, and mayo. Served on a Brioche bun with your choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.

Burs Best Cheese Burger*

$14.49

1/3lb beef patty*, Tillamook cheddar cheese, 1000 island dressing, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickle, and mayo. Served on a Brioche bun with your choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.

Jalapeno Burger*

$15.99

Mushroom & Swiss Burger*

$15.49

1/3lb beef patty*, topped with Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms. Served on a Brioche bun with your choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.

Chili Burger

$15.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$15.99

Ham, roasted turkey, hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese and fresh tomato over a bed of mixed greens. With your choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.99

Chicken, shredded parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing tossed in romaine lettuce.

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Chicken, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, and avacdo on a bed of romaine lettuce. With your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.99

Crispy chicken, shredded parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing tossed in romaine lettuce.

Taco Salad

$15.99

Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, black olives, and tomato, with mixed greens, served with salsa, sour cream, and tortilla chips.

Sandwiches

BLT Wrap

$13.99

Boozer Sandwich

$14.99

Burger dip

$14.99

Served with au jus and your choice of French fries, potato salad or coleslaw.

Burs BLT

$12.99

Four strips of crispy bacon with lettuce, tomato, and mayo all on your choice of bread. Served with your choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.

Club House

$14.49

Triple decker of turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato, on your choice of bread. Served with your choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.

French Dip

$14.49

House roast beef grilled on an Alpine roll, served with au jus and your choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Served with French fries, potato salad or coleslaw.

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$12.99

Served with French fries, potato salad or coleslaw.

Grilled Reuben

$14.49

Traditional corned beef, grilled with our house Sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on marbled rye with 1000 island dressing. With your choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$12.99

Served with French fries, potato salad or coleslaw.

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.99

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$15.99

Monte Cristo

$14.99

Served with hash browns or homefries.

Patty Melt

$13.99

1/3lb beef patty* with sauteed onions and Swiss cheese on marble rye. With your choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.

Philly Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Served with French fries, potato salad or coleslaw.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.99

Thinly sliced, stacked high with lettuce, tomato and mayo, on your chocie of bread. Served with your choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Freshly baked turkey, piled high onto your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo. With your choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.

Tuna Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Served with French fries, potato salad or coleslaw.

Turkey Supreme

$15.99

Entrees

Burs CFS Plate

$16.99

A 5oz country fried steak, served with mashed potatoes, house vegetables, country gravy, and a dinner roll.

Chicken Strip Basket

$14.99

Three tender filets deep fried, served with French fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Grilled Porkchops

$16.99

Two 5oz chops served with applesauce, choice of potato, house vegetables and a dinner roll.

Ground Sirloin

$15.99

1/2lb ground beef* served with mashed potatoes, brown gravy, house vegetables and a dinner roll.

Liver & Onions

$16.99

Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, house vegetables, and a dinner roll.

Meatloaf Dinner

$16.99

Prime Rib Dinner

$22.99

Spaghetti

$14.49

Housemade Bolognese and shredded parmesan, served with garlic toast.

Seafood

Fish'N Chips

$16.99

Three battered and fried Cod filets served with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Salmon Dinner

$18.99

Sides

1/2 Order Garlic Toast

$1.50

Bacon Bits

$1.25

Baked Potato

$3.50

Beef Gravy

$1.99

Burger Patty

$3.00

Clam Chowder Bowl

$6.49

Served on Fridays!

Clam Chowder Cup

$5.29

Served on Fridays!

Coleslaw

$3.39

Cottage Cheese

$4.29

Country Gravy

$1.99

Dinner Roll

$0.35

French Fries

$4.39

Garlic Toast

$2.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.75

Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Potato Salad

$4.29

Side Caesar Salad

$4.89

Side Fries

$4.39

Side Green Salad

$4.29

Side JoJos

$5.99

Side Spaghetti Sauce

$3.75

Side Veggies

$2.50

SideTator Tots

$4.39

Soup Bowl

$5.99

Soup Cup

$4.99

Turkey Gravy

$1.99

Kids

Jr Bacon, Egg & Cake

$9.49

Bacon, egg* and a fun kid's pancake!

Jr Sliders & Fries

$9.49

A small virsion of our Burs burgers and fries.

Jr French Toast

$9.49

Served with syrup and butter.

Jr Grilled Cheese

$9.49

Served with French fries.

Jr Spaghetti

$9.49

Served with garlic toast.

Jr Chicken Stips

$9.49

Served with French fries.

Jr Fish'N Chips

$9.49

Served with French fries and tartar sauce.

Jr. Strawberry Pancakes

$9.49

Sweet Treats

ALA MODE

$2.25

Cinnamon Roll

$5.99

Fresh Baked Cobbler

$5.99

Blackberry or Peach

Breakfast Classics

Burs Benny

$15.99

English muffin toped with ham, two poached eggs* & Hollandaise, served with hash browns or home fries.

Lobster Benedict

$16.99

Served with hash browns or home fries.

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$9.99

A Southern favorite, served with hash browns or home fries.

Biscuits & Hamburger Gravy

$9.99

A Southern favorite, served with hash browns or home fries.

Biscuits & Gravy All Over

$10.99

A Southern favorite, with gravy covering not only the biscuits but your hashbrowns too!

Smothered Browns

$8.99

Golden brown hash browns smothered in gravy.

Oatmeal Combo

$9.99

A healthy choice! With two eggs* and choice of toast.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.99

Toast & Hamburger Gravy

$7.29

Toast & Sausage Gravy

$7.29

Griddle

1/2 French Toast

$5.49

Blueberry French Toast

$13.99

Three slices of French toast topped with Blueberries and whipped cream.

Blueberry Short Stack

$9.69

Two blueberry pancakes served with whipped cream.

Blueberry Stack

$10.99

Three blueberry pancakes piled high with whipped cream.

Burs Famous Waffle

$10.49

One of our signature favorites! Served with syrup and butter.

Country Pancakes

$10.99

Two pancakes, topped with an egg* and choice of bacon or sausage.

French Toast

$10.49

Three slices of French toast, served with syrup and butter.

One Blueberry Pancake

$4.99

Served with whipped cream.

One Pancake

$3.29

Served with syrup and butter.

One Slice French Toast

$4.39

One Strawberry French Toast

$6.95

Served with whipped cream.

Pancake Stack

$9.99

Three pancakes piled high with syrup and butter.

Short Stack

$8.99

Two pancakes served with syrup and butter.

Stawberry Waffle

$11.99

Our signature waffle, topped with strawberries and whipped cream.

Strawberry French Toast

$9.99

Three slices of French toast topped with strawberries and whipped cream.

Strawberry Short Stack

$10.99

Two pancakes topped with strawberries and whipped cream.

Eggs, Eggs, Eggs

Bacon & Eggs

$14.99

Served with your choice of toast, plus hash browns or home fries OR two pancakes, two pieces of French toast OR a cup of fresh fruit.

Sausage Links & Eggs

$14.99

Served with your choice of toast, plus hash browns or home fries OR two pancakes, two pieces of French toast OR a cup of fresh fruit.

Sausage Patty & Eggs

$14.99

Served with your choice of toast, plus hash browns or home fries OR two pancakes, two pieces of French toast OR a cup of fresh fruit.

Two Egg Breakfast

$9.99

Served with your choice of toast, plus hash browns or home fries, OR two pancakes, OR two pieces of French toast.

Ham & Eggs

$14.99

Served with your choice of toast, plus hash browns or home fries OR two pancakes, two pieces of French toast OR a cup of fresh fruit.

CFS & Eggs

$16.99

Chicken fried steak covered in country gravy. Served with two eggs* your choice of toast plus hash browns or home fries OR pancakes.

Big Foot & Eggs

$19.49

A whopping 11oz chicken fried steak covered in country gravy. Served with two eggs* your choice of toast plus hash browns or home fries OR pancakes.

1/2 Bacon & Eggs

$10.99

1/2 Sausage Links & Eggs

$10.99

Hash & Eggs

$15.99

Kielbasa & Eggs

$15.99

German Sausage & Eggs

$15.99

Minced Ham & Eggs

$13.99

Pit Ham & Eggs

$15.99

Ground Sirloin & Eggs

$15.99

Chicken Apple Sausage & Eggs

$16.99

Omelets

meat & cheese omlette

$12.99

Choice of bacon, ham or sausage with cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of toast plus hash browns or home fries OR pancakes.

California Scramble

$15.99

Three eggs scrambled with fresh spinach, onion, bacon and topped with cheddar cheese, tomato and avocado.Served with your choice of toast plus hash browns or home fries OR pancakes.

The Monster

$16.99

Three eggs scrambled with sausage, bacon, ham, onion, and green peopers ontop of home fries, covered with sausage gravy and cheddar cheese, served with toast.

International Omelet

$14.49

Three eggs wrapping together ham, onion, mushrooms, green peppers, cheddar cheese, and parmesan. Served with your choice of toast plus hash browns or home fries OR pancakes.

Farmers Omelet

$15.99

Three eggs wrapping together sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions, cheddar cheese and diced tomatoes. Served with your choice of toast plus hash browns or home fries OR pancakes.

Natural Omelet

$13.99

Three eggs wrapping together fresh spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and zucchini, topped with parmesan. Served with your choice of toast plus hash browns or home fries OR pancakes.

Wrecked Eggs

$13.99

Three scrambled eggs with bacon, green onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese. Served with a side of sour cream, salsa, and guacumole. With your choice of toast plus hash browns or home fries OR pancakes.

Lobster Omelet

$16.99

Pete's Omelet

$13.99

Denver Omelet

$13.99

Cheese Omelet

$11.99

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg

$2.99

1 Slice Toast

$1.75

1/2 Side Bacon

$3.79

1/2 Side Sausage Links

$3.79

2 Eggs

$3.99

3 Eggs

$4.50

Bowl Oatmeal

$8.99

Cold Cereal

$3.99

Served with cold milk.

Cup Beef Gravy

$1.99

Cup Country Gravy

$1.99

Cup Hamburger Gravy

$2.99

Cup Oatmeal

$4.39

A healthy choice!

Cup of Fruit

$3.49

Fresh seasonal fruit.

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Cup Turkey Gravy

$1.99

Fruit Bowl

$5.29

Fresh seasonal fruit.

Loaded Hashbrowns

$5.29

Loaded Home Fries

$5.29

Monkey Hollandaise

$3.99

Side Apple Sausage

$5.79

Side Avocado

$2.99

Side Blueberries

$2.99

Side Burger Patty

$5.25

Side Cottage Cheese

$4.29Out of stock

Side Cream Cheese

$1.99

Side French Fries

$4.39

Side Guacamole

$1.75

Side Hash

$7.99

Side Kielbasa

$5.49

Side Link Sausage

$4.79

Side of Bacon

$4.79

Three pieces of thick cut bacon.

Side of Ham

$4.79

Side of Hash Browns

$4.19

A side of golden brown goodness!

Side of Home Fries

$4.19

A favorite of Burs!

Side of Home Fries

$4.19

A favorite of Burs!

Side of Toast

$3.99

Your choice of bread. Served with jam.

Side Patty Sausage

$4.79

Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

Side Pit Ham

$5.79

Side Strawberries

$2.99

Side Tatar Tots

$4.39

Side Tomato Slices

$2.50

N/A Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$3.19

Coffee

$3.49

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Iced Tea

$3.29

Large Milk

$3.29

Milkshake

$5.99

Red Bull

$3.50

Root Beer Shake

$4.99

Small Juice

$2.50

Small Milk

$2.79

Small Chocolate milk

$2.89

Soft Drink

$3.29

Spiced Cider

$3.19

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.29

Large Juice

$3.59

Retail

Bag Charge

$0.08

Burs Hats

$20.00

Seahawks Glass

$2.00

Burs Anniversary Shirt

$24.00

Employee Anniversary Shirt

$15.00

Open

Room Rental

Gift Card Activate

Gift Card Reload

Open Food

Open Liquor

Open Bottled Beer

Open Wine

Open Draft Beer

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Landmark diner, serving traditional comfort dishes & cocktails in an old-school interior. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ram - Lakewood
orange starNo Reviews
10019 59th Ave SW Lakewood, WA 98499
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Lakewood
orange star4.6 • 2,812
5821 SW Main Street Lakewood, WA 98499
View restaurantnext
DaeWon BBQ - 9312 S Tacoma Way #130
orange star4.3 • 241
9312 S Tacoma Way #130 Lakewood, WA 98499
View restaurantnext
Break Room Pizza and Billiards - 2510 S 84th St #16
orange starNo Reviews
2510 S 84th St #16 Lakewood, WA 98499
View restaurantnext
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Tacoma
orange star4.2 • 5,998
4102 South 56th St Tacoma, WA 98409
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange starNo Reviews
4502 S Steele St, Mall Suite 501A Tacoma, WA 98409
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lakewood

Hops n Drops - Lakewood
orange star4.6 • 2,812
5821 SW Main Street Lakewood, WA 98499
View restaurantnext
DaeWon BBQ - 9312 S Tacoma Way #130
orange star4.3 • 241
9312 S Tacoma Way #130 Lakewood, WA 98499
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001619 - Lakewood Towne Center
orange star4.4 • 79
10321 Gravelly Lake Dr Southwest Lakewood, WA 98499
View restaurantnext
Espresso Stop - Lakewood
orange star4.5 • 17
8404 Steilacoom Blvd SW Lakewood, WA 98498
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lakewood
Tacoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Puyallup
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Lacey
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Olympia
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston