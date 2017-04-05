Burs Restaurant & Lounge
No reviews yet
6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Soups and Snacks
Burgers
Bacon Cheese Burger*
1/3lb beef patty*, Tillamook cheddar cheese with two pieces of crispy bacon, 1000 island dressing, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickle, and mayo. Served on a Brioche bun with your choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.
Burs Best Cheese Burger*
1/3lb beef patty*, Tillamook cheddar cheese, 1000 island dressing, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickle, and mayo. Served on a Brioche bun with your choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.
Jalapeno Burger*
Mushroom & Swiss Burger*
1/3lb beef patty*, topped with Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms. Served on a Brioche bun with your choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.
Chili Burger
Salads
Chef Salad
Ham, roasted turkey, hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese and fresh tomato over a bed of mixed greens. With your choice of dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken, shredded parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing tossed in romaine lettuce.
Cobb Salad
Chicken, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, and avacdo on a bed of romaine lettuce. With your choice of dressing.
Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad
Crispy chicken, shredded parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing tossed in romaine lettuce.
Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, black olives, and tomato, with mixed greens, served with salsa, sour cream, and tortilla chips.
Sandwiches
BLT Wrap
Boozer Sandwich
Burger dip
Served with au jus and your choice of French fries, potato salad or coleslaw.
Burs BLT
Four strips of crispy bacon with lettuce, tomato, and mayo all on your choice of bread. Served with your choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.
Club House
Triple decker of turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato, on your choice of bread. Served with your choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.
French Dip
House roast beef grilled on an Alpine roll, served with au jus and your choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Served with French fries, potato salad or coleslaw.
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Served with French fries, potato salad or coleslaw.
Grilled Reuben
Traditional corned beef, grilled with our house Sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on marbled rye with 1000 island dressing. With your choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Served with French fries, potato salad or coleslaw.
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Monte Cristo
Served with hash browns or homefries.
Patty Melt
1/3lb beef patty* with sauteed onions and Swiss cheese on marble rye. With your choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.
Philly Steak Sandwich
Served with French fries, potato salad or coleslaw.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Thinly sliced, stacked high with lettuce, tomato and mayo, on your chocie of bread. Served with your choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.
Roasted Turkey Sandwich
Freshly baked turkey, piled high onto your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo. With your choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.
Tuna Fish Sandwich
Served with French fries, potato salad or coleslaw.
Turkey Supreme
Entrees
Burs CFS Plate
A 5oz country fried steak, served with mashed potatoes, house vegetables, country gravy, and a dinner roll.
Chicken Strip Basket
Three tender filets deep fried, served with French fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Grilled Porkchops
Two 5oz chops served with applesauce, choice of potato, house vegetables and a dinner roll.
Ground Sirloin
1/2lb ground beef* served with mashed potatoes, brown gravy, house vegetables and a dinner roll.
Liver & Onions
Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, house vegetables, and a dinner roll.
Meatloaf Dinner
Prime Rib Dinner
Spaghetti
Housemade Bolognese and shredded parmesan, served with garlic toast.
Seafood
Sides
1/2 Order Garlic Toast
Bacon Bits
Baked Potato
Beef Gravy
Burger Patty
Clam Chowder Bowl
Served on Fridays!
Clam Chowder Cup
Served on Fridays!
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Country Gravy
Dinner Roll
French Fries
Garlic Toast
Loaded Baked Potato
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Potato Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side Fries
Side Green Salad
Side JoJos
Side Spaghetti Sauce
Side Veggies
SideTator Tots
Soup Bowl
Soup Cup
Turkey Gravy
Kids
Jr Bacon, Egg & Cake
Bacon, egg* and a fun kid's pancake!
Jr Sliders & Fries
A small virsion of our Burs burgers and fries.
Jr French Toast
Served with syrup and butter.
Jr Grilled Cheese
Served with French fries.
Jr Spaghetti
Served with garlic toast.
Jr Chicken Stips
Served with French fries.
Jr Fish'N Chips
Served with French fries and tartar sauce.
Jr. Strawberry Pancakes
Breakfast Classics
Burs Benny
English muffin toped with ham, two poached eggs* & Hollandaise, served with hash browns or home fries.
Lobster Benedict
Served with hash browns or home fries.
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
A Southern favorite, served with hash browns or home fries.
Biscuits & Hamburger Gravy
A Southern favorite, served with hash browns or home fries.
Biscuits & Gravy All Over
A Southern favorite, with gravy covering not only the biscuits but your hashbrowns too!
Smothered Browns
Golden brown hash browns smothered in gravy.
Oatmeal Combo
A healthy choice! With two eggs* and choice of toast.
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Sandwich
Toast & Hamburger Gravy
Toast & Sausage Gravy
Griddle
1/2 French Toast
Blueberry French Toast
Three slices of French toast topped with Blueberries and whipped cream.
Blueberry Short Stack
Two blueberry pancakes served with whipped cream.
Blueberry Stack
Three blueberry pancakes piled high with whipped cream.
Burs Famous Waffle
One of our signature favorites! Served with syrup and butter.
Country Pancakes
Two pancakes, topped with an egg* and choice of bacon or sausage.
French Toast
Three slices of French toast, served with syrup and butter.
One Blueberry Pancake
Served with whipped cream.
One Pancake
Served with syrup and butter.
One Slice French Toast
One Strawberry French Toast
Served with whipped cream.
Pancake Stack
Three pancakes piled high with syrup and butter.
Short Stack
Two pancakes served with syrup and butter.
Stawberry Waffle
Our signature waffle, topped with strawberries and whipped cream.
Strawberry French Toast
Three slices of French toast topped with strawberries and whipped cream.
Strawberry Short Stack
Two pancakes topped with strawberries and whipped cream.
Eggs, Eggs, Eggs
Bacon & Eggs
Served with your choice of toast, plus hash browns or home fries OR two pancakes, two pieces of French toast OR a cup of fresh fruit.
Sausage Links & Eggs
Served with your choice of toast, plus hash browns or home fries OR two pancakes, two pieces of French toast OR a cup of fresh fruit.
Sausage Patty & Eggs
Served with your choice of toast, plus hash browns or home fries OR two pancakes, two pieces of French toast OR a cup of fresh fruit.
Two Egg Breakfast
Served with your choice of toast, plus hash browns or home fries, OR two pancakes, OR two pieces of French toast.
Ham & Eggs
Served with your choice of toast, plus hash browns or home fries OR two pancakes, two pieces of French toast OR a cup of fresh fruit.
CFS & Eggs
Chicken fried steak covered in country gravy. Served with two eggs* your choice of toast plus hash browns or home fries OR pancakes.
Big Foot & Eggs
A whopping 11oz chicken fried steak covered in country gravy. Served with two eggs* your choice of toast plus hash browns or home fries OR pancakes.
1/2 Bacon & Eggs
1/2 Sausage Links & Eggs
Hash & Eggs
Kielbasa & Eggs
German Sausage & Eggs
Minced Ham & Eggs
Pit Ham & Eggs
Ground Sirloin & Eggs
Chicken Apple Sausage & Eggs
Omelets
meat & cheese omlette
Choice of bacon, ham or sausage with cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of toast plus hash browns or home fries OR pancakes.
California Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with fresh spinach, onion, bacon and topped with cheddar cheese, tomato and avocado.Served with your choice of toast plus hash browns or home fries OR pancakes.
The Monster
Three eggs scrambled with sausage, bacon, ham, onion, and green peopers ontop of home fries, covered with sausage gravy and cheddar cheese, served with toast.
International Omelet
Three eggs wrapping together ham, onion, mushrooms, green peppers, cheddar cheese, and parmesan. Served with your choice of toast plus hash browns or home fries OR pancakes.
Farmers Omelet
Three eggs wrapping together sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions, cheddar cheese and diced tomatoes. Served with your choice of toast plus hash browns or home fries OR pancakes.
Natural Omelet
Three eggs wrapping together fresh spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and zucchini, topped with parmesan. Served with your choice of toast plus hash browns or home fries OR pancakes.
Wrecked Eggs
Three scrambled eggs with bacon, green onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese. Served with a side of sour cream, salsa, and guacumole. With your choice of toast plus hash browns or home fries OR pancakes.
Lobster Omelet
Pete's Omelet
Denver Omelet
Cheese Omelet
Breakfast Sides
1 Egg
1 Slice Toast
1/2 Side Bacon
1/2 Side Sausage Links
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
Bowl Oatmeal
Cold Cereal
Served with cold milk.
Cup Beef Gravy
Cup Country Gravy
Cup Hamburger Gravy
Cup Oatmeal
A healthy choice!
Cup of Fruit
Fresh seasonal fruit.
Cup of Sausage Gravy
Cup Turkey Gravy
Fruit Bowl
Fresh seasonal fruit.
Loaded Hashbrowns
Loaded Home Fries
Monkey Hollandaise
Side Apple Sausage
Side Avocado
Side Blueberries
Side Burger Patty
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Cream Cheese
Side French Fries
Side Guacamole
Side Hash
Side Kielbasa
Side Link Sausage
Side of Bacon
Three pieces of thick cut bacon.
Side of Ham
Side of Hash Browns
A side of golden brown goodness!
Side of Home Fries
A favorite of Burs!
Side of Home Fries
A favorite of Burs!
Side of Toast
Your choice of bread. Served with jam.
Side Patty Sausage
Side Peanut Butter
Side Pit Ham
Side Strawberries
Side Tatar Tots
Side Tomato Slices
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Landmark diner, serving traditional comfort dishes & cocktails in an old-school interior. Come in and enjoy!
6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499