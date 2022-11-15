Busaba Thai BOULDER

A map showing the location of Busaba Thai BOULDERView gallery

Popular Items

Pad Thai [VOA]
Drunken [VOA]
Pad See Ewe [VOA]

Appetizers

Busaba Chicken Puff (1)

$7.75Out of stock

Roti wrapped with curry chicken, onion, potato, pea, and corn served with sweet chili cucumber relish

Chicken Potsticker (4)

$6.00

Pan-fried vegetable and chicken dumplings served with soy chili dipping sauce

Chicken Satay (2)

$8.00Out of stock

Succulent strips of marinated chicken tender served with side of aromatic peanut sauce and cucumber relish

Crab Rangoon (4)

$6.75

Deep-fried wontons filled with imitation crab, carrot, green onion, onion, and cream cheese

Edamame [V, GF]

$5.00

Boiled soy bean pod sprinkled with sea salt

Organic Fried Tofu (12) [V]

$6.75

Non-breaded organic fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce topped with crushed peanut

Vegetable Potsticker (4) [V]

$6.00

Pan-fried vegetable dumplings served with soy chili dipping sauce

Vegetable Egg Roll

$5.00

Deep-fried sweet potato, glass noodles, carrot, and cabbage rolls, served with sweet plum sauce

Organic Fried Tofu (12)

$6.75

Non-breaded organic fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce topped with crushed peanut

Summer Roll

$7.00

Fresh organic spring mix, organic cucumber, carrot wrapped in soft rice paper, served with savory peanut sauce

Soups [Vegetarian Options Available, Gluten Free Option Available]

Tom Yum

Traditional Thai herbal hot and sour soup with mushroom, tomato, and red onion, topped with chopped green onion and cilantro.

Tom Kha

Creamy Thai herbal hot and sour coconut soup with cabbage, mushroom, red onion, topped with chopped green onion and cilantro.

Noodles [Vegetarian Options Available/Gluten Free Option Available]

Pad Thai [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, green onion, bean sprouts and ground peanut in tangy sauce.

Drunken [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fired wide rice noodles with bean sprouts, cabbage, bell pepper, onion and sweet basil leaf in chili garlic basil paste.

Pad See Ewe [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, and carrot in Thai sweet soy sauce.

Curries [Vegetarian Options Available/Gluten Free Option Available]

$15.00

Thai eggplant, green pea, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, sweet basil leaf, and carrot in coconut green curry

Mussamun Curry [VOA]

$15.00

Tangy peanut coconut yellow curry with potato, onion, and carrot

Panang Curry

$15.00

Peanut coconut red curry, with bell pepper, green bean or zucchini, and sweet basil leaf

Yellow Curry [VOA]

$15.00

Savory coconut yellow curry with potato, onion, and carrot

Pineapple Curry

$15.00

Pineapple, Green bean or zucchini, tomato, bell pepper, and sweet basil leaf on your choice of curry sauce

Fried Rice [Vegetarian Options Available/Gluten Free Option Available]

Bangkok Street Fried Rice [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, broccoli, green onion and onion and tomato, in house soy blend.

Basil Fried Rice [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, sweet basil leaf, bell pepper, onion, and snow pea in chili garlic paste

Pineapple Fried Rice [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice with pineapple, bell pepper, cashew, green onion, onion and raisin, with yellow curry powder in house soy blend.

Entrees [Vegetarian Options Available/Gluten Free Option Available]

Basil Chicken [VOA]

$15.00

Ground chicken sautéed with thai basil leaf, chopped onion, bell pepper in chili garlic sauce

Cashew Nut [VOA]

$15.00

Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu stir-fired with cashew nuts, onion, carrot, green onion, and bell pepper in house soy blend.

Garlic Pepper [VOA]

$15.75

Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu stir-fried with chopped garlic, cilantro, and ground black pepper on the a bed of shredded cabbage with side of steamed broccoli

Shrimp Asparagus Delight

$16.00

Stir-fried shrimp with asparagus, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom with house soy gravy.

Sweet & Sour [VOA]

$15.00

Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu with pineapple, tomato, carrot, onion, green onion, bell pepper, and cucumber in a tangy sauce.

Sweet Soy [GFOA/VOA]

$15.00

Stir Fried Thai style Teriyaki sauce served with side of steamed broccoli, carrot and cauliflower

Ginger Stir Fried

$15.00

Choice of Chicken, Pork or Beef ($2), or Tofu, stir fried with fresh ginger, onion, green onion, and mushroom in oyster sauce.

Vegetable Entrees [Vegetarian Options Available/Gluten Free Option Available]

Broccoli Paradise [GFOA]

$13.00

Combination of broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, and mushroom stir-fried in house soy blend.

Sweet Basil Eggplant [GFOA]

$13.00

Stir-fried Chinese eggplant, mushroom, and carrot in soy bean sauce with sweet basil leaf.

Vegetable Bliss [GFOA]

$13.00

Combination of asparagus, snow pea, cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, and bell pepper stir-fried.

Desserts [VOA, GFOA, DFOA]

Sticky Rice with Mango [V, GF, DF]

$6.00

Sweet coconut-flavored sticky rice with fresh mango. (Seasonal.)

Mango Mousse Cake

$6.00

Light whipped mango mousse cake.

Sweet Rice [V, GF, DF]

$3.00

Sweet coconut-flavored sticky rice.

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$6.00

Light whipped strawberry cheesecake

Sides

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$1.75

Steamed Jasmine Brown Rice

$3.00

Egg Fried Rice

$4.00

Roti

$3.00Out of stock

Steamed Rice Noodles

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli and Carrot

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Cucumber Relish

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Prik Nam Pla

$2.00Out of stock

Sweet Chili Sauce

$2.00

Sweet Plum Sauce

$2.00

Chili Flakes

$1.00

Chili Oil

$2.00
$8.00Out of stock

Beverage

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea w/ Coconut Milk

$5.00

Ginger Tea Hot/Cold

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4800 Baseline Rd A-110, Boulder, CO 80303

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

