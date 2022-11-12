Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

BUSABA

review star

No reviews yet

133 McCaslin Blvd Unit H

Louisville, CO 80027

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai [VOA]
Drunken [VOA]
Pad See Ewe [VOA]

Appetizers

Busaba Chicken Puff (1)

$7.75

Roti wrapped with curry chicken, onion, potato, pea, and corn served with sweet chili cucumber relish

Chicken Potsticker (4)

$6.00

Pan-fried vegetable and chicken dumplings served with soy chili dipping sauce

Chicken Satay (2)

$8.00

Succulent strips of marinated chicken tender served with side of aromatic peanut sauce and cucumber relish

Corn Fritter (4) [V]

$6.75

Thai style corn fritters served with sweet plum sauce

Crab Rangoon (4)

$6.75

Deep-fried wontons filled with imitation crab, carrot, green onion, onion, and cream cheese

Edamame [V, GF]

$5.50

Boiled soy bean pod sprinkled with sea salt

Organic Fried Tofu (12) [V]

$6.75

Non-breaded organic fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce topped with crushed peanut

Summer Roll (2) [VOA, GFOA]

$7.00

Organic spring mix, cucumber, carrot, and mint, wrapped in soft rice paper, served with savory peanut sauce.

Vegetable Egg Roll (2) [V]

$6.00

Deep-fried sweet potato, glass noodles, carrot, and cabbage rolls, served with sweet plum sauce

Vegetable Potsticker (4) [V]

$6.00

Pan-fried vegetable dumplings served with soy chili dipping sauce

Soups [VOA, GFOA]

Tom Yum

Traditional Thai herbal hot and sour soup with mushroom, tomato, and red onion, topped with chopped green onion and cilantro.

Tom Kha

Creamy Thai herbal hot and sour coconut soup with cabbage, mushroom, red onion, topped with chopped green onion and cilantro.

Noodles [GFOA]

Pad Thai [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, green onion, bean sprouts and ground peanut in tangy sauce.

Drunken [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fired wide rice noodles with bean sprouts, cabbage, bell pepper, onion and sweet basil leaf in chili garlic basil paste.

Pad See Ewe [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, and carrot in Thai sweet soy sauce.

Hooky [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fried wide noodles with curry powder, bell pepper, snow pea, carrot, green onion and onion.

Khua [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, fried minced garlic, bean sprouts, and chopped preserved cabbage in light soy sauce on a bed of lettuce topped with chopped cilantro and green onion.

Prik Pao Noodle

$15.00

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, cauliflower, bell pepper, snow pea, onion, and basil leaf in sweet chili paste

Raad Nah [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with broccoli, cauliflower, carrot, and mushroom, in brown gravy sauce.

Woon Sen Pad Thai [VOA]

$17.00

Stir-fried bean thread noodles with egg, green onion, bean sprouts and ground peanut in tangy sauce.

Curries [GFOA]

Green Curry

Green Curry

$15.00

Thai eggplant, green pea, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, sweet basil leaf, and carrot in coconut green curry

Mussamun Curry [VOA]

$15.00

Tangy peanut coconut yellow curry with potato, onion, and carrot

Panang Curry

$15.00

Peanut coconut red curry, with bell pepper, green bean or zucchini, and sweet basil leaf

Pineapple Curry

$15.00

Pineapple, Green bean or zucchini, tomato, bell pepper, and sweet basil leaf in coconut red curry

Pumpkin Curry

$15.00

Peanut coconut red curry, with bell pepper, green bean or zucchini, and sweet basil leaf

Red Curry

$15.00

Thai eggplant, green bean or zucchini, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, sweet basil leaf, carrot in coconut curry

Yellow Curry [VOA]

$15.00

Savory coconut yellow curry with potato, onion, and carrot

Fried Rice [GFOA]

Bangkok Street Fried Rice [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, broccoli, green onion and onion and tomato, in house soy blend.

Basil Fried Rice [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, sweet basil leaf, bell pepper, onion, and snow pea in chili garlic paste

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, lump crab meat, green onion, and onion in house soy blend

Pineapple Fried Rice [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice with pineapple, bell pepper, cashew, green onion, onion and raisin, with yellow curry powder in house soy blend.

Prik Pao Fried Rice

$15.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, bell pepper, broccoli, onion and sweet basil leaf, in sweet chili shrimp paste.

Entrees [GFOA]

Basil Chicken [VOA]

$15.00

Ground chicken sautéed with thai basil leaf, chopped onion, bell pepper in chili garlic sauce

Cashew Nut [VOA]

$15.00

Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu stir-fired with cashew nuts, onion, carrot, green onion, and bell pepper in house soy blend.

Dry Seafood Tom Yum

$20.00

Creative change on the traditional thai hour and sour soup. This dish provides the intense tom yum flavor with shrimp, squid, and scallop, stair-fried with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, onion, mushroom, tomato, and sweet basil leaf.

Garlic Pepper [VOA]

$15.75

Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu stir-fried with chopped garlic, cilantro, and ground black pepper on the a bed of shredded cabbage with side of steamed broccoli

Ginger Stir-fried [VOA]

$15.00

Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu stir-fried with fresh ginger, onion, green onion and black fungus in oyster sauce.

Goong Ob Woon Sen

$16.00

Steamed bean thread noodles with shrimp, bacon, garlic, ginger, and cilantro in house soy blend

Pad Prik Khing

$15.00

Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu stir-fried in shrimp based chili paste with green bean, bell pepper, carrot, and kaffir lime leaf.

Rama [VOA]

$15.00

Bed of Steamed broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, carrot, and snow pea topped with grilled chicken, Thai peanut curry dressing, ground peanut and sesame seeds.

Shrimp Asparagus Delight

$16.00

Stir-fried shrimp with asparagus, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom with house soy gravy.

Sweet & Sour [VOA]

$15.00

Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu with pineapple, tomato, carrot, onion, green onion, bell pepper, and cucumber in a tangy sauce.

Sweet Basil Seafood

$20.00

Stir-fried shrimp, squid and scallop in chili paste with sweet basil leaf, onion, and bell pepper.

Sweet Soy [VOA]

$15.00

Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu, stir-fried with Thai-style teriyaki sauce, served with side of steamed broccoli, carrot, and cauliflower.

Vegetable Entrees [V]

Broccoli Paradise [GFOA]

$13.00

Combination of broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, and mushroom stir-fried in house soy blend.

Pad Woon Sen [GFOA]

$13.00

Stir-fried bean thread noodles with cabbage, carrot, onion, bell pepper, and green onion in house soy blend.

Sweet Basil Eggplant [GFOA]

$13.00

Stir-fried Chinese eggplant, mushroom, and carrot in soy bean sauce with sweet basil leaf.

Three Flavor Tofu

$13.00

Panko crusted deep-fried tofu topped with Thai basil leaf, carrot, and bell peppers in three flavor sauce.

Vegetable Bliss [GFOA]

$13.00

Combination of asparagus, snow pea, cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, and bell pepper stir-fried.

Salads & Yum [GFOA]

Som Tum [VOA]

$10.00

Julienne papaya, carrot, tomato, green bean, crushed peanut tossed in lime juice, tamarind, fish sauce and Palm sugar.

Som Tum Shrimp

$13.00

Shrimp with julienne papaya, carrot, tomato, green bean, crushed peanut tossed in lime juice, tamarind, fish sauce and palm sugar.

Larb

$11.00

Minced Chicken or Pork, tossed with red onion, mint leaf, ground roasted rice, kaffir lime leaf, chopped green onion and cilantro in chili lime dressing.

Desserts [VOA, GFOA, DFOA]

Sticky Rice with Mango [V, GF, DF]

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet coconut-flavored sticky rice with fresh mango. (Seasonal.)

Homemade Coconut Ice Cream [V, GF]

$5.00

Creamy coconut flavor topped with crushed peanut

Bua Loy [V, DF]

$6.00

Pumpkin, purple yam and taro balls in sweet warm coconut soup with a pinch of sesame seeds.

Mango Mousse Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Light whipped mango mousse cake.

Sweet Rice [V, GF, DF]

$3.00

Sweet coconut-flavored sticky rice.

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$6.00

Non-bake homemade frozen pineapple whipped cheesecake on homemade gluten-free crust.

Sticky Rice Thai Custard [V, GF, DF]

$6.00

Sweet coconut-flavored sticky rice with warm Thai-style taro custard.

Sides

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Steamed Jasmine Brown Rice

$3.00

Egg Fried Rice

$4.00

Roti

$3.00

Steamed Rice Noodles

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli and Carrot

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Cucumber Relish

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Prik Nam Pla

$2.00

Summer Roll Sauce [GFOA]

$2.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$2.00

Sweet Plum Sauce

$2.00

Chili Flakes

$1.00

Chili Oil

$2.00
Chili Oil Bottle

Chili Oil Bottle

$8.00

Beverage

Black Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea w/ Coconut Milk

$5.00

Ginger Tea

$3.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee w/ Coconut Milk

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

133 McCaslin Blvd Unit H, Louisville, CO 80027

Directions

Gallery
Busaba Thai image
Busaba Thai image
Busaba Thai image

Map
