Appetizers
- Busaba Chicken Puff (1)$9.50
Roti wrapped with curry chicken, onion, potato, pea, and corn served with sweet chili cucumber relish
- Chicken Potsticker (4)$8.00
Pan-fried vegetable and chicken dumplings served with soy chili dipping sauce
- Chicken Satay (2)$10.00
Succulent strips of marinated chicken tender served with side of aromatic peanut sauce and cucumber relish
- Crab Rangoon (4)$8.00
Deep-fried wontons filled with imitation crab, carrot, green onion, onion, and cream cheese
- Edamame$6.00
Boiled soy bean pod sprinkled with sea salt
- Organic Fried Tofu (12)$8.00
Non-breaded organic fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce topped with crushed peanut
- Summer Roll (2)$9.00
Organic spring mix, cucumber, carrot, and mint, wrapped in soft rice paper, served with savory peanut sauce.
- Vegetable Egg Roll (2)$7.00Out of stock
Deep-fried sweet potato, glass noodles, carrot, and cabbage rolls, served with sweet plum sauce
- Vegetable Potsticker (4)$8.00
Pan-fried vegetable dumplings served with soy chili dipping sauce
Curries
- Green Curry$19.00
Thai eggplant, green pea, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, sweet basil leaf, and carrot in coconut green curry
- Mussamun Curry$18.00
Tangy peanut coconut yellow curry with potato, onion, and carrot
- Panang Curry$18.00
Peanut coconut red curry, with bell pepper, green bean or zucchini, and sweet basil leaf
- Pineapple Curry$18.00
Pineapple, Green bean or zucchini, tomato, bell pepper, and sweet basil leaf in coconut red curry
- Pumpkin Curry$19.00
Peanut coconut red curry, with bell pepper, green bean or zucchini, and sweet basil leaf
- Yellow Curry$18.00
Savory coconut yellow curry with potato, onion, and carrot
Entrees
- Basil Chicken$18.00
Ground chicken sautéed with thai basil leaf, chopped onion, bell pepper in chili garlic sauce
- Cashew Nut$18.50
Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu stir-fired with cashew nuts, onion, carrot, green onion, and bell pepper in house soy blend.
- Garlic Pepper$19.00
Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu stir-fried with chopped garlic, cilantro, and ground black pepper on the a bed of shredded cabbage with side of steamed broccoli
- Ginger Stir-fried$18.50
Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu stir-fried with fresh ginger, onion, green onion and black fungus in oyster sauce.
- Pad Prik Khing$18.00Out of stock
Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu stir-fried in shrimp based chili paste with green bean, bell pepper, carrot, and kaffir lime leaf.
- Rama$18.00
Bed of Steamed broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, carrot, and snow pea topped with grilled chicken, Thai peanut curry dressing, ground peanut and sesame seeds.
- Shrimp Asparagus Delight$21.00
Stir-fried shrimp with asparagus, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom with house soy gravy.
- Sweet & Sour$18.00
Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu with pineapple, tomato, carrot, onion, green onion, bell pepper, and cucumber in a tangy sauce.
- Sweet Soy$18.00
Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu, stir-fried with Thai-style teriyaki sauce, served with side of steamed broccoli, carrot, and cauliflower.
Fried Rice
- Bangkok Street Fried Rice$18.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, broccoli, green onion, onion and tomato, in house soy blend.
- Basil Fried Rice$18.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, bell pepper, onion, snow pea and sweet basil leaf, in chili garlic basil paste.
- Crab Fried Rice$21.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, lump crab meat, green onion and onion, in house soy blend.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$18.50
Stir-fried jasmine rice with pineapple, bell pepper, cashew, green onion, onion and raisin, with yellow curry powder in house soy blend.
Noodles
- Drunken$18.00
Stir-fired wide rice noodles with bean sprouts, cabbage, bell pepper, onion and sweet basil leaf in chili garlic basil paste.
- Hooky$18.00
Stir-fried wide noodles with curry powder, bell pepper, snow pea, carrot, green onion and onion.
- Khua$18.00Out of stock
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, fried minced garlic, bean sprouts, and chopped preserved cabbage in light soy sauce on a bed of lettuce topped with chopped cilantro and green onion.
- Pad See Ewe$18.00
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, and carrot in Thai sweet soy sauce.
- Pad Thai$18.50
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, green onion, bean sprouts and ground peanut in tangy sauce.
Vegetable Entrees
- Sweet Basil Eggplant$16.00
Stir-fried Chinese eggplant, mushroom, and carrot in soy bean sauce with sweet basil leaf.
- Three Flavor Tofu$18.00
Panko crusted deep-fried tofu topped with Thai basil leaf, carrot, and bell peppers in three flavor sauce.
- Vegetable Bliss$17.00
Combination of asparagus, snow pea, cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, and bell pepper stir-fried.
Salads & Yum
- Larb$15.00
Minced Chicken or Pork, tossed with red onion, mint leaf, ground roasted rice, kaffir lime leaf, chopped green onion and cilantro in chili lime dressing.
- Som Tum$13.00
Julienne papaya, carrot, tomato, green bean, crushed peanut tossed in lime juice, tamarind, fish sauce and Palm sugar.
- Som Tum Shrimp$15.00
Shrimp with julienne papaya, carrot, tomato, green bean, crushed peanut tossed in lime juice, tamarind, fish sauce and palm sugar.
Soups
Desserts
Sides
- Steamed Jasmine Rice$3.00
- Steamed Jasmine Brown Rice$3.50
- Egg Fried Rice$5.00
- Side Protein$4.00
- Side Noodle$4.00
- Steamed Broccoli and Carrot$4.00
- Roti$3.00
- Sticky Rice$4.00
- Cucumber Relish$2.00
- Peanut Sauce$2.00
- Prik Nam Pla$2.00
- Summer Roll Sauce$2.00
- Sweet Chili Sauce$2.00
- Sweet Plum Sauce$2.00
- Potsticker Sauce$1.50
- Side Curry Sauce$4.00+
- Rama Sauce$3.00
- Chili Flakes$2.00
- Chili Oil$2.00
- Chili Oil Bottle$8.00
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1035 Pearl St #102, Boulder, CO 80302