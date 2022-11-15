- Home
- /
- Washington
- /
- Anacostia
- /
- American
- /
- Busboys and Poets - Anacostia
Busboys and Poets - Anacostia
No reviews yet
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE
Washington, DC 20020
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
COFFEE ☕️
NITRO BREW
LATTE ☕️
Blue Matcha Latte
Butterfly pea powder, lavender syrup and choice of milk. Choice of hot or cold. What is Butterfly Pea Powder? Butterfly pea flower tea, is a caffeine-free herbal tea, or tisane, beverage made from a decoction or infusion of the flower petals or even whole flower of the Clitoria ternatea plant.
Chai Latte
Dirty Chai Latte
Hot Cider
Latte
Matcha Latte (Tea)
Mocha Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Sweet Spice Latte
Thin Mint Latte
HOT TEA 🍵
SODA+ 🥛
Stubborn Cola
Stubborn Zero Calorie Cola
Sierra Mist
Stubborn Black Cherry Tarragon Cola
Stubborn Orange Hibiscus Soda
Stubborn Root Beer
Schweppes Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Lemonade
Lem/Pom
Iced Tea
Ginger Beer
Tonic Water
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Draft Kombucha (non-alcholic)
Mountain Valley Still Water
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water
Milk
JUICE 🍋
Orange Juice (SM)
No refills
Orange Juice (LG)
No refills
Apple Juice (SM)
Apple Juice (LG)
Carrot Juice (SM)
Carrot Juice (LG)
Cranberry Juice (SM)
Cranberry Juice (LG)
Pineapple Juice (SM)
Pineapple Juice (LG)
Pomegranate Juice (SM)
Pomegranate Juice (LG)
Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice (SM)
Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice (LG)
COCKTAILS TO-GO
A Fresh Start (16oz. Jar)
Golden road mango cart, dessert pear, fresh squeezed orange juice Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
A Poet's Mojito (16oz. Jar)
White Rum, Mint Leaves, Lime Wedges, Orange Slice, Agave, and Soda Water. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
Bloody Mary (16oz. Jar)
Vodka, tomatoes, lime juice, horseradish, black pepper, celery seed. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
Busboys Sangria (16oz. Jar)
Red wine, white wine, peach schnapps, passion fruit rum, brandy, bourbon, splash of soda water. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
DC Tap Water (16oz. Jar)
Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Black Razz, Blue Curacao, Pineapple juice, Margarita mix. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
Kentucky Mule (16oz. Jar)
Bourbon, fresh lime juice, ginger beer. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
Margarita (16oz. Jar)
Tequila, triple sec, orange juice, margarita mix. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
Michelada (16oz. Jar)
Stella Artois lager, lime juice, bloody Mary mix, tajin Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
Mimosa (16oz. Jar)
Freshly squeezed orange juice, sparkling wine. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
BOTTLE BEER TO-GO
Heineken 0.0 - Non Alcoholic Beer
Served in a glass bottle. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
Bold Rock Cider
Served in a glass bottle. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
Troëgs Seasonal
Served in a glass bottle or can. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
DRAFT BEER TO-GO
DC Brau - Joint Resolution Hazy IPA
Guinness - NITRO Stout
Stella Artois
Golden Road - Mango Cart Wheat Ale
Unity Vibration - Bourbon Peach Kombucha Beer
3 Floyds - Zombie Dust Pale Ale
Rar - Nanticoke IPA
Oliver's - BMore Oatmeal Stout (NITRO)
Evolution - Lot #3 IPA
Kona - Big Wave Golden Ale
Sierra Nevada - HLT IPA
Captain Lawrence - Citra Dream IPA
Guinness - Blonde Lager
RED WINE TO-GO
Pinot Noir BTL (750mL)
Winery: Sean Minor Region: California Sustainable Tasting notes: Dark cherry, strawberry, violets, sweet oak. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
Malbec BTL (750mL)
Winery: High Note Region: Argentina Vegan, Sustainable. Tasting notes: Notes of cinnamon, rose petal, cherry, cranberry. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
Cabernet Sauvignon BTL (750mL)
Winery: Ancient Peak Region: Paso Roble, California Sustainable. Tasting notes: Ripe blackberry, plum, and hints of cinnamon and tarragon. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase
Red Blend BTL (750mL)
Winery: A.A Badenhorst Region: South Africa Sustainable Blend: Shiraz, Cinsault and Grenache. Tasting notes: Ripe red fruit, peppery, black cherry. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
Zinfandel BLT (750ml)
Winery: Tortoise Creek Region: Lodi, California Sustainable. Tasting notes: Cherry bouquet, black currant, hints of vanilla, plum. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase
WHITE WINE TO-GO
Pinot Grigio BTL (750mL)
Winery: Zenato Region: Veneto, Italy Sustainable Tasting notes: White peach, green apple. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
Sauvignon Blanc BTL (750mL)
Winery: Fault Line Region: New Zealand Vegan and Sustainable Tasting notes: Sweet honeysuckle, tropical fruit, pear. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
Riesling BTL (750mL)
Winery: Heinz Eifel Region: Germany Vegan and Sustainable Tasting notes: Apricot, spices, hints of citrus, and a touch of sweetness. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
Rosé BTL (750mL)
Winery: Finca Wölffer Region: Mendoza, Argentina Vegan and Sustainable Blend: Malbec, Pinot Noir, Syrah, Torrontes and Pinot Gris Tasting notes: Ripe berry, crisp rose, peach, sun-dried grass. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
Chardonnay BTL (750mL)
Winery: Hahn Family Region: California Sustainable, Vegan Tasting notes: Tropical fruit, creamy toasty oak, pineapple. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
SPARKLING WINE TO-GO
Cava BTL (750mL)
Winery: Mas Fi Region: Spain Vintage: N/A Sustainable Tasting notes: Apple, citrus, papaya, and thyme. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
Prosecco BTL (750ml)
Winery: Zardetto Region: Italy Vintage: N/A Vegan and Organic. Tasting notes: Apricot, green apple, white flowers, citrus notes. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase.
Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc (750ml)
Winery: Steenberg Region: Western Cape, South Africa Sustainable Tasting notes: Honeysuckle, apricot, tangerine, red berries. Must be ordered with prepared food and 21 or older to purchase
HOLD THE BOOZE TO-GO
Feeling Adventurous
Passion fruit, guava, pineapple juice, and coconut milk.
Self-care is the Best Care
Hibiscus, lime, pineapple juice, mint leaves, soda water.
Wild Bay Kombucha (non-alcholic)
Wild Bay Kombucha - Organic and kosher.
Revitalizer
Carrot juice, apple juice, ginger puree, lemon juice
DESSERT
Mini Apple Pie w/ Vanilla Ice Cream
Warm, housemade mini apple pie, vanilla ice cream. Possible Allergies: Dairy, Gluten.
Mini Key Lime Pie
(Homemade)
Mini Pecan Pie w/ Vanilla Ice Cream
(Vegetarian).
Chocolate Layer Cake
Carrot Cake
(Vegetarian).
Flourless Chocolate Cake
White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding
Served warm with coconut ice cream (Homemade)
Coconut Ice Cream Bowl
2 scoops
Vanilla Ice Cream Bowl
2 scoops
Vegan Raspberry Cheesecake
Ask your server for today's selection
Raspberry Sorbet Bowl
2 scoops
BOOKS 📔
A Library by Nikki Giovanni
In this lyrical picture book, world-renowned poet, New York Times bestselling author, and Coretta Scott King Honor winner Nikki Giovanni and fine artist Erin Robinson craft an ode to the magic of libraries as places for imagination, exploration, and escape.
Alive at the End of the World by Saeed Jones
In haunted poems glinting with laughter, Saeed Jones explores the public and private betrayals of life as we know it. With verve, wit, and elegant craft, Jones strips away American artifice in order to reveal the intimate grief of a mourning son and the collective grief bearing down on all of us.
Asian American Histories of the United States by Catherine Ceniza Choy
Original and expansive, Asian American Histories of the United States is a nearly 200-year history of Asian migration, labor, and community formation in the US. The book features the lived experiences and diverse voices of immigrants, refugees, US-born Asian Americans, multiracial Americans, and workers from industries spanning agriculture to healthcare.
Choice Words: Writers on Abortion by Annie Finch
Choice Words collects essential voices that renew our courage in the struggle to defend reproductive rights. Twenty years in the making, the book spans continents and centuries. This collection magnifies the voices of people reclaiming the sole authorship of their abortion experiences. These essays, poems, and prose are a testament to the profound political power of defying shame.
Dream with the Latinitas (Bilingual) by Juliet Menendez
Discover how twenty-two influential Latinas became the women we celebrate today! In this collection of short biographies from all over Latin America and across the United States, Juliet Menéndez explores the first small steps that set the Latinitas off on their journeys. With gorgeous, hand-painted illustrations, Menéndez shines a spotlight on the power of childhood dreams.
Drunk on Love by Jasmine Guillory
An intoxicating and sparkling new romance by New York Times bestselling author Jasmine Guillory. Set against a lush backdrop of Napa Valley wine country, nothing goes to your head as fast as a taste of love—even if it means changing all your plans.
Freedom Dreams: 20th Anniversary Edition by Robin D. G. Kelley
First published in 2002, Freedom Dreams is a staple in the study of the Black radical tradition. Unearthing the thrilling history of grassroots movements and renegade intellectuals and artists, Kelley recovers the dreams of the future worlds Black radicals struggled to achieve.
Goodnight, Little Bookstore by Amy Cherrix
Part lullaby, part love song, this perfectly pitched bedtime book gives a nod to its classic predecessors as it champions the vibrant independent spirit of local bookstores.
Journal of Radical Permission by adrienne maree brown & Sonya Renee Taylor
Written by the authors of The Body is Not an Apology and Emergent Strategy, this twelve-week journal combines 10 tools from their books to help readers embrace self-love. Each week includes four prompts, blank space for writing, and words of wisdom from the authors.
Kind Like Marsha by Sarah Prager
Kind Like Marsha celebrates inspirational LGBTQ+ people throughout history. With a focus on a positive personality attribute of each of the historical figures, young readers will be encouraged to be brave like the Ugandan activist fighting for LGBTQ+ rights and to be kind like Marsha P. Johnson who took care of her trans community.
Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid
From the New York Times-bestselling author of Exit West, a story of love, loss, and rediscovery in a time of unsettling change. The Last White Man powerfully uplifts our capacity for empathy and the transcendence over bigotry, fear, and anger it can achieve.
Light From Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki
Faustian bargain meets space opera in this delightful, queer, genre-bending novel of three vastly different women. Bombarded by catastrophe, misunderstanding, and fate, each has come to San Gabriel Valley, just outside of Los Angeles, to escape their fates, find their voices, and save the universe.
Magnolia Flower by Zora Neale Hurston
From beloved African American folklorist Zora Neale Hurston comes a moving adaptation by the bestselling author of How to Be an Antiracist and Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi. Magnolia Flower follows a young Afro Indigenous girl who longs for freedom and is gorgeously illustrated by Loveis Wise.
Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope
ELLIE'S PICK: A woman able to communicate with spirits must assemble a ragtag crew to pull off a daring heist to save her community in this timely and dazzling historical fantasy that weaves together African American folk magic, history, and romance. Set in 1925 Washington, D.C. and populated by the real-life legends of Black Broadway, The Monsters We Defy is a Busboys and Poets favorite.
My Government Means to Kill Me by Rasheed Newson
A fierce and riveting queer coming-of-age story following the personal and political awakening of a young gay Black man in 1980s New York City, from the television drama writer and producer of The Chi, Narcos, and Bel-Air.
Not a "Nation of Immigrants" by Roxane Dunbar-Ortiz
Whether in political debates or discussions about immigration around the kitchen table, many Americans, regardless of party affiliation, will say proudly that we are a nation of immigrants. In this bold new book, historian Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz asserts this ideology is harmful and dishonest because it serves to mask and diminish the US’s history of settler colonialism, genocide, white supremacy, slavery, and structural inequality, all of which we still grapple with today.
Ours by Ruth Forman
From the bestselling author of Curls, Glow, and Bloom comes a board book that joyfully celebrates skin tone self-love with a mirror for little ones.
Patriarchy Blues by Frederick Joseph
In this personal and poignant collection, the author of the New York Times bestseller The Black Friend examines the culture of masculinity through the lens of a Black man. Written in Joseph’s unique voice, with an intelligence and raw honesty that demonstrates both his vulnerability and compassion, Patriarchy Blues forces us to consider the joys, pains, and destructive nature of manhood and the stereotypes it engenders.
People Person by Candice Carty-Williams
The author of Queenie returns with another witty and insightful novel about the power of family—even when they seem like strangers. An aspiring lifestyle influencer struggling with loneliness and a terrible boyfriend is reunited with her half siblings and absent father after a dramatic event.
Refusing Compulsory Sexuality by Sherronda J. Brown
NATHAN'S PICK: A Black queer feminist exploration of asexuality--and an incisive interrogation of the sex-obsessed culture that invisibilizes and ignores asexual and A-spec identity, Refusing Compulsory Sexuality is smart, timely, and an essential read for asexuals, aromantics, queer readers, and anyone looking to better understand sexual politics in America.
Skin Again by bell hooks
From legendary author and critic bell hooks and multi-Caldecott Medalist Chris Raschka comes a way to talk about race and identity that will appeal to parents of the youngest readers—in board book edition.
Solito by Javier Zamora
A young poet tells the unforgettable story of his harrowing migration from El Salvador to the United States at the age of nine. A memoir as gripping as it is moving, Solito not only provides an immediate and intimate account of a treacherous and near-impossible journey, but also the miraculous kindness and love delivered at the most unexpected moments.
Soul Culture: Black Poets, Books, and Questions that Grew Me Up by Remica Bingham-Risher
Acclaimed poet and essayist Remica Bingham-Risher interweaves personal essays and interviews she conducted over a decade with 10 distinguished Black poets, such as Lucille Clifton, Sonia Sanchez, and Patricia Smith, to explore the impact of identity, joy, love, and history on the artistic process. Each essay is thematically inspired, centered on one of her interviews, and uses quotes drawn from her talks to showcase their philosophies.
The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
A small independent bookstore in Minneapolis is haunted from November 2019 to November 2020 by the store's most annoying customer. Flora dies on All Souls' Day, but she simply won't leave the store. Tookie, who has landed a job selling books after years of incarceration that she survived by reading with murderous attention, must solve the mystery of this haunting while at the same time trying to understand all that occurs in Minneapolis during a year of grief, astonishment, isolation, and furious reckoning.
The Transgender Issue: Trans Justice is Justice for All by Shon Faye
In this brilliant introduction to trans politics, journalist and activist Shon Faye gives an incisive overview of systemic transphobia and argues that the struggle for trans rights is necessary to any struggle for social justice.
They Called Me a Lioness: A Palestinian Girl's Fight for Freedom by Laura Warrell
A Palestinian activist jailed at sixteen after a confrontation with Israeli soldiers shines a light on the daily struggles of life under occupation in this moving, deeply personal memoir. An essential addition to a complicated conversation, They Called Me a Lioness lets each of us see what is at stake for the people who live in the West Bank.
Unbound by Tarana Burke
From the founder and activist behind the largest movement of the 20th and 21st century, Tarana Burke shares her never before revealed life story of how she first came to say 'me too' and launch one of the largest cultural events in American history.
Virology by Joseph Osmundson
A leading microbiologist tackles the scientific and sociopolitical impact of viruses in eleven striking essays. This dazzling multidisciplinary collection offers novel insights on illness, sex, and collective responsibility. Virology is a critical warning, a necessary reflection, and a call for a better future.
We Are Not Like Them by Christine Pride & Jo Piazza
Told from alternating perspectives, an evocative and riveting novel about the lifelong bond between two women, one Black and one white, whose friendship is indelibly altered by a tragic event--a powerful and poignant exploration of race in America today and its devastating impact on ordinary lives.
Year of the Tiger: An Activist's Memoir by Alice Wong
In Chinese culture, the tiger is deeply revered for its confidence, passion, ambition, and ferocity. That same fighting spirit resides in Alice Wong. This groundbreaking memoir offers a glimpse into an activist's journey to finding and cultivating community and the continued fight for disability justice, from the founder and director of the Disability Visibility Project.
SWAG 🔖
Busboys and Poets Mug
Busboys Books Enamel Pin
Pride T-Shirt
Busboys Hat
Embroidered grey baseball cap with white Busboys and Poets logo - 100% bio-washed twill - Low-profile, 6 panel hat with pre-curved visor - Adjustable self-fabric back with buckle closure
Resist Hat
Resist Beanie
Ready made for fall and winter, this resist beanie will keep your conscious head warm
Resist T-Shirt
Stainless Steel Water Bottle
17 ounce Busboys and Poets water bottle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Busboys and Poets is a community where racial and cultural connections are consciously uplifted. A place to take a deliberate pause and feed your mind, body and soul. A space for art, culture and politics to intentionally collide. We believe that by creating such a space we can inspire social change and begin to transform our community and the world.
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20020