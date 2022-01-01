Bars & Lounges
BUS Downtown
352 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Downtown Corpus Christi
702 N Chaparral, CORPUS CHRISTI, TX 78401
