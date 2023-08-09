Breakfast

Bagel with Spread

$3.75

Choice of spread.

Egg & Cheese Bagel "Simple Simon"

$5.50

Local Egg & Vermont Cheddar

Eggwich

$6.75

Local Egg, Vermont Cheddar, Choice of Sausage, Ham, Bacon

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$8.99

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Capers

Cold Sandwiches

Small Veggie Sandwich

$6.25

Any or All of the Vegetables we offer plus Cheese of your choice, with Hummus

Small Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.75

Solid White Albacore

Small Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.75

Small Ham Sandwich

$7.25

Small Turkey Sandwich

$7.25

Small Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.25

Small BLT Sandwich

$8.25

Small Club Classic Sandwich

$7.75

Small Italian Sandwich

$7.95

Large Veggie Sandwich

$10.50

Large Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.75

Large Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.75

Large Ham Sandwich

$12.75

Large Turkey Sandwich

$12.75

Large Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.75

Large BLT Sandwich

$13.75

Large Club Classic Sandwich

$13.75

Large Italian Sandwich

$14.25

Soups and Salads

Garden Salad

Fresh greens, tomatoes, peppers and cucumber

Cesar Salad

Crisp Romaine, croutons, Asiago and house Cesar dressing

Chef Salad

Pizza

Buid Your Own Pizza 14"

$15.00

House Blend Cheese, Red Sauce

Ice Cream

Cup / Cone

$3.00

Waffle Cone LG

$5.00

2 scoops

Sundae

$6.00

2 scoops, 1 Topping, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Brownie, 2 scoops, 1 Topping, Whipped Cream, Cherry

C.C. Cookie Sundae

$8.00

Cookie, 2 scoops, 1 Topping, Whipped Cream

Banana Split

$8.00

1 Whole Ripe Bananda, 3 Scoops, 3 Toppings, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Kids Sundae

$3.50

1 scoop, 1 Topping, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Blizzard LARGE

$6.00

Choose Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry

Blizzard SMALL

$5.00

Choose Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry

Milk Shake LG

$6.00

Choose Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Coffee

Milk Shake SM

$5.00

Choose Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Coffee

Root Beer Float LG

$6.00

2 scoop

Root Beer Float SM

$5.00

1 scoop

Hand Packed Pint