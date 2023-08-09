Bushel Market 14312 Route 116
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A locally focused market offering fresh food and goods to grow and inspire a healthy community by providing a marketplace that supports our local farmers, producers, and artisans.
Location
14312 Route 116, Hinesburg, VT 05461
