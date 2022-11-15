BG picView gallery

Bushfire Kitchen EASTVALE

No reviews yet

14135 Limonite St., Suite 240

Eastvale, CA 92880

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Grass-Fed Tri-Tip Bowl (gf)
Free-Range Chicken Bowl (gf)
BBQ Chicken Plate (gf)

Utensils

No Utensils or Napkins

Save the planet! Add to cart to let us know you don't need utensils or napkins.

Bowls

Served with organic brown rice, himalayan basmati rice or fresh mashed potatoes, topped with grilled or roasted fresh veggies and a protein of your choice. Our meats are humanely raised without antibiotics or hormones. All of our bowls are gluten-free.
Grass-Fed Braised Brisket Bowl (gf)

Grass-Fed Braised Brisket Bowl (gf)

$13.95

Braised overnight 100% grass-fed angus beef brisket, served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.

Free-Range Chicken Bowl (gf)

Free-Range Chicken Bowl (gf)

$12.95

Free-range grilled chicken breast served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.

Sustainable Salmon Bowl (gf)

Sustainable Salmon Bowl (gf)

$15.50

Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.

Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)

Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)

$13.95

Authentic thai curry made with free-range chicken, with a slight spiciness from slowly cooked chilies, coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.

Grass-Fed Tri-Tip Bowl (gf)

Grass-Fed Tri-Tip Bowl (gf)

$14.95

100% grass-fed tri-tip marinated in our house spice blend and grilled to tender perfection. Served over your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.

Grilled Veggies Bowl (gf) (ve)

Grilled Veggies Bowl (gf) (ve)

$10.95

Freshly grilled seasonal vegetables on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice or our famous mashed potatoes and topped with your choice of roasted squash, baked sweet potatoes, or more grilled veggies. Gluten-Free.

Grass-Fed Burgers

Our burgers are made with 100% grass-fed beef humanely raised in the midwest. All sauces are house-made and Gluten-Free. Both our focaccia and gluten-free buns are freshly made in house daily.
American Burger

American Burger

$13.50

~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, local organic avocado, organic ketchup, and housemade mayo.

Bushfire Burger

Bushfire Burger

$12.50

~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, red onion, and housemade peri mayo.

California Burger

California Burger

$13.50

~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with cheddar cheese, organic local avocado, wild baby arugula, tomato, house-pickled red onions, and housemade basil pesto aioli.

En Fuego Burger

En Fuego Burger

$13.50

~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with pepper jack cheese, spicy millionaire's bacon, lettuce, house-pickled red onions, local organic avocado, and spicy housemade jalapeño aioli.

Peri Peri Chicken Burger

Peri Peri Chicken Burger

$11.50

Free-range chicken breast dipped in our peri peri sauce, lettuce, tomato, organic local avocado, red onions, pickles, and housemade peri mayo.

Vegetarian Burger (v)

Vegetarian Burger (v)

$10.95

Gluten-free quinoa veggie patty with cheddar cheese, organic local avocado, wild baby arugula, tomato, house-pickled red onions, grilled zucchini, and housemade basil pesto aioli.

Sandwiches

Both our vegan focaccia bread and gluten-free buns are freshly made in house. All of our sauces are house-made and Gluten-Free. Our meats are humanely raised without antibiotics or hormones.
BBQ Tri-Tip Sandwich

BBQ Tri-Tip Sandwich

$13.50

100% grass-fed natural tri-tip, cheddar cheese, grilled onions and housemade barbeque sauce.

Gaucho Steak Sandwich

Gaucho Steak Sandwich

$13.50

100% grass-fed natural tri-tip, tomato, caramelized onions, and housemade chimichurri.

Millionaire's BLT

Millionaire's BLT

$11.50

Our housemade double smoked sweet ad spicy millionaire's bacon, tomato, and crisp lettuce bound together with our made from scratch mayo.

Nashville Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

free-range chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, double smoked sweet and spicy Millionaire's bacon, tomato, house-pickled red onions, arugula and housemade jalapeno aioli.

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Free-range chicken breast, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, red onion, local organic avocado, and made from scratch mayo.

Vegan Avocado Hummus Sandwich (ve)

Vegan Avocado Hummus Sandwich (ve)

$10.95

Organic local avocado, housemade lemon hummus, tomato, arugula and house-pickled red onions. Vegan.

Salads

All salads and dressings are housemade with the freshest ingredients and gluten-free (with the exception of croutons). Dressing will be served on the side for to-go or delivery orders.
Caesar Salad (rgf)

Caesar Salad (rgf)

$12.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, applewood bacon, local organic avocado, and housemade croutons topped with shaved parmesan cheese and served with our housemade caesar dressing.

Greek Salad (gf) (v)

Greek Salad (gf) (v)

$12.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, diced bell peppers, and kalamata olives topped with feta cheese and our housemade red wine vinaigrette. Gluten-Free.

Quinoa & Power Greens Salad (gf) (ve)

Quinoa & Power Greens Salad (gf) (ve)

$12.50

Organic quinoa, black rice, wild baby arugula, baby kale, baby spinach, roasted beets, local organic avocado, chickpeas, and orange segments served with soy & orange vinaigrette. Gluten-Free.

Spinach & Strawberry Salad (gf) (v)

Spinach & Strawberry Salad (gf) (v)

$12.50

Baby spinach, creamy goat cheese, fresh strawberries, and housemade candied almonds served with our housemade poppy seed dressing. Gluten-Free.

Side Salads

Plates

Chimichurri Tri-Tip Plate (gf)

Chimichurri Tri-Tip Plate (gf)

$19.95

100% USDA grass-fed tri-tip topped with housemade chimichurri. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).

BBQ Chicken Plate (gf)

BBQ Chicken Plate (gf)

$14.95

Free-range chicken breast dipped in housemade BBQ sauce and freshly grilled. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).

Peri Peri Chicken Plate (gf)

Peri Peri Chicken Plate (gf)

$14.95

Free-range chicken breast dipped in peri peri sauce and freshly grilled. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).

Sustainable Salmon Plate (gf)

Sustainable Salmon Plate (gf)

$20.95

Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sun dried tomatoes, capers and Italian parsley. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).

Surf & Turf Plate (gf)

Surf & Turf Plate (gf)

$21.95

100% USDA grass-fed chimichurri tri-tip and sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers and Italian parsley. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).

Mixed Veggies Plate (gf) (ve)

Mixed Veggies Plate (gf) (ve)

$13.95

Freshly grilled seasonal vegetables. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).

Sides

Housemade sides prepared with the freshest ingredients.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes (gf) (v)

Garlic Mashed Potatoes (gf) (v)

$3.75+

Yukon Gold potatoes mashed with butter, cream, and roasted garlic. Gluten-Free & Vegetarian.

Grilled Veggies (gf) (ve)

Grilled Veggies (gf) (ve)

$3.95+

Summer squash, zucchini, red peppers, carrots and onions freshly grilled and simply seasoned. Gluten-Free & Vegan.

Roasted Squash (gf) (ve)

Roasted Squash (gf) (ve)

$4.50+

Butternut Squash tossed with shallots and thyme and roasted. Gluten-Free & Vegan.

Roasted Curry Cauliflower (gf) (ve)

Roasted Curry Cauliflower (gf) (ve)

$4.50+

Organic cauliflower roasted with a light dusting of our house curry spice and turmeric. Gluten-Free and vegan.

Baked Sweet Potatoes (gf) (ve)

Baked Sweet Potatoes (gf) (ve)

$3.95+

Sweet Potatoes tossed with soy sauce and sesame seeds then slowly roasted. Gluten-Free & Vegan.

French Fries (gf) (ve)

French Fries (gf) (ve)

$3.75+

Extra crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Gluten-Free & Vegan. Served with housemade peri mayo (contains egg)

Grandma's Mac & Cheese (v)

Grandma's Mac & Cheese (v)

$4.25+

Penne pasta tossed with our famous cheese sauce that has the perfect kick. Topped with panko crumbs and freshly baked. Vegetarian.

Sweet Potato Fries (gf) (ve)

Sweet Potato Fries (gf) (ve)

$4.75+

Extra crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Gluten-Free & Vegan. Served with housemade peri mayo (contains egg)

Roasted Brussels Sprouts (gf) (ve)

Roasted Brussels Sprouts (gf) (ve)

$4.75+

Halved brussels sprouts roasted and drizzled with reduced balsamic. Gluten-Free & Vegan.

Basmati Rice (gf) (ve)

Basmati Rice (gf) (ve)

$3.50+

Fluffy Basmati Rice. Gluten-Free & Vegan.

Organic Brown Rice (gf) (ve)

Organic Brown Rice (gf) (ve)

$3.50+

California Brown Rice. Gluten-Free & Vegan.

Focaccia Bread & Scallion Sauce (ve)

Focaccia Bread & Scallion Sauce (ve)

$1.25

Housemade focaccia bread baked daily and served with our fresh scallion sauce.

GF Bun & Scallion Sauce (gf) (ve)

$2.00

Extra Sauce (1.5oz)

Empanadas

Free-Range Chicken Empanada

Free-Range Chicken Empanada

$4.50

Free-range, citrus marinated chicken breast, basil pesto, sundried tomato, red onion, peas and feta cheese. We recommend our fresh house made chimichurri as a dip.

Grass-Fed Beef Empanada

Grass-Fed Beef Empanada

$4.50

Fresh, grass-fed ground beef, potatoes, onions, garlic and spices. We recommend our fresh house made chimichurri as a dip.

Veggie Empanada (v)

Veggie Empanada (v)

$4.50

Yummy blend of spinach, roasted corn, bell peppers, potato, cilantro, onions and pepper-jack cheese. We recommend our fresh house made chimichurri as a dip.

Empanada of the Month - Thanksgiving

Empanada of the Month - Thanksgiving

$4.50

IT’S BACK! A handheld holiday feast stuffed with all of the best parts of Thanksgiving – fresh roasted turkey, gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce wrapped in a flaky empanada crust. Grab yours today!

Cookies

Our empanadas baked in house daily.
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

A classic favorite with large gooey semisweet chocolate chunks.

Triple Chocolate Cookie

Triple Chocolate Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

A special blend created for chocolate lovers - Dutch cocoa, white chocolate and thick semisweet chocolate chips.

Macadamia Royal Cookie

Macadamia Royal Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Hawaiin macadamias, shredded coconut, and semisweet chocolate chips.

Lemon Cooler Cookie

Lemon Cooler Cookie

$3.00

Fresh lemon zest, white chocolate chunks, and a dash of coconut combined in our not-so-sweet dough.

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate chips and natural butter in our gluten-free dough made with rice tapioca flours.

Kids

For guests 10 & under.

Cheese Quesadilla (v)

$7.50

Freshly grilled quesadilla filled with cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with one side.

Free-Range Chicken (gf)

$8.50

Free-range chicken breast. Served with one side. Gluten-Free.

Chicken Strips (gf)

$6.50

Gluten-Free chicken strips served with one side.

Kids Noodles & Butter (v)

$6.50

Spaghetti noodles tossed with butter.

Soft Drinks

Housemade Iced Tea

Housemade Iced Tea

$4.00

Fresh Brewed Tropical Iced Tea (unsweetened).

Housemade Lemonade

Housemade Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade made with fresh lemon juice.

Housemade Lavender Hibiscus Lemonade

Housemade Lavender Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.00

Lavender Hibiscus Lemonade made with fresh lemon juice and fresh brewed lavender and hibiscus herbs.

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Half fresh brewed tropical iced tea (unsweetened) & half housemade lemonade made with fresh lemon juice.

Craft Soda

Craft Soda

$3.25

STUBBORN SODA - made with high quality ingredients, natural flavors, and without artificial sweetener or high fructose corn syrup.

Bottle Water

$2.25

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Kids Drinks

Kids Lemonade

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Kids Soda

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.50Out of stock

Kids Milk

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Healthy comfort food that is made slow & served fast!

Location

14135 Limonite St., Suite 240, Eastvale, CA 92880

Directions

