Bushfire Kitchen TEMECULA

Bowls
Braised Grass-fed Brisket Bowl (gf)
Braised overnight 100% grass-fed angus beef brisket, served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Free-Range Chicken Bowl (gf)
Free-range grilled chicken breast served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Sustainable Salmon Bowl (gf)
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)
Authentic thai curry made with free-range chicken, with a slight spiciness from slowly cooked chilies, coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Grass-fed Tri-Tip Bowl (gf)
100% grass-fed tri-tip marinated in our house spice blend and grilled to tender perfection. Served over your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Grilled Veggie Bowl (gf) (v)
Freshly grilled seasonal vegetables on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice or our famous mashed potatoes and topped with your choice of roasted squash, baked sweet potatoes, or more grilled veggies. Gluten-Free.
Grass-Fed Burgers
American Burger
~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with applewood smoked bacon, aged real cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, local organic avocado, organic ketchup, and housemade mayo.
Bushfire Burger
~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with aged real cheddar, lettuce, pickles, red onion, and housemade peri mayo.
California Burger
~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with aged real cheddar, organic local avocado, wild baby arugula, tomato, house-pickled red onions, and housemade basil pesto aioli.
En Fuego Burger
~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with pepper jack cheese, spicy millionaire's bacon, lettuce, house-pickled red onions, local organic avocado, and spicy housemade jalapeño aioli.
Peri Peri Chicken Burger
Free-range chicken breast dipped in our peri peri sauce, lettuce, tomato, organic local avocado, red onions, pickles, and housemade peri mayo.
Vegetarian Burger (v)
Gluten-free quinoa veggie patty with sharp cheddar, organic local avocado, wild baby arugula, tomato, house-pickled red onions, grilled zucchini, and housemade basil pesto aioli.
Sandwiches
BBQ Tri-Tip Sandwich
100% grass-fed natural tri-tip, sharp cheddar, grilled onions, and our housemade gluten-free barbeque sauce.
Gaucho Steak Sandwich
100% grass-fed natural tri-tip, sliced tomato, grilled onions, and housemade chimichurri.
Millionaire's BLT
Our housemade spicy millionaire's bacon, fresh tomato, and crisp lettuce bound together with our made from scratch mayo.
Nashville Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich
free-range chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, double smoked sweet and spicy Millionaire's bacon, tomato, house-pickled red onions, arugula and housemade jalapeno aioli.
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
Free-range chicken breast, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, red onion, local organic avocado, and made from scratch mayo.
Vegan Avocado Hummus Sandwich (ve)
Organic local avocado, housemade lemon hummus, tomato, arugula and house-pickled red onions. Vegan.
Salads
Caesar Salad (rgf)
Crisp romaine lettuce, applewood bacon, local organic avocado, and housemade croutons topped with shaved parmesan cheese and served with our housemade caesar dressing.
Greek Salad (gf) (v)
Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, diced bell peppers, and kalamata olives topped with feta cheese and our housemade red wine vinaigrette. Gluten-Free.
Quinoa & Power Greens Salad (gf) (ve)
Organic quinoa, black rice, wild baby arugula, baby kale, baby spinach, roasted beets, local organic avocado, chickpeas, and orange segments served with soy & orange vinaigrette. Gluten-Free.
Spinach & Strawberry Salad (gf) (v)
Baby spinach, creamy goat cheese, fresh strawberries, and housemade candied almonds served with our housemade poppy seed dressing. Gluten-Free.
Side Salads
Sides
Garlic Mashed Potatoes (gf) (v)
Yukon Gold potatoes mashed with butter, cream, and roasted garlic. Gluten-Free & Vegetarian.
Grilled Veggies (gf) (ve)
Summer squash, zucchini, red peppers, carrots and onions freshly grilled and simply seasoned. Gluten-Free & Vegan.
Roasted Squash (gf) (ve)
Butternut Squash tossed with shallots and thyme and roasted. Gluten-Free & Vegan.
Roasted Curry Cauliflower (gf) (ve)
Organic cauliflower roasted with a light dusting of our house curry spice and turmeric. Gluten-Free and vegan.
Baked Sweet Potatoes (gf) (ve)
Sweet Potatoes tossed with soy sauce and sesame seeds then slowly roasted. Gluten-Free & Vegan.
French Fries (gf) (ve)
Extra crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Gluten-Free & Vegan. Served with housemade peri mayo (contains egg)
Grandma's Mac & Cheese (v)
Penne pasta tossed with our famous cheese sauce that has the perfect kick. Topped with panko crumbs and freshly baked. Vegetarian.
Sweet Potato Fries (gf) (ve)
Extra crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Gluten-Free & Vegan. Served with housemade peri mayo (contains egg)
Brussels Sprouts (gf) (ve)
Halved brussels sprouts roasted and drizzled with reduced balsamic. Gluten-Free & Vegan.
Basmati Rice (gf) (ve)
Fluffy Basmati Rice. Gluten-Free & Vegan.
Organic Brown Rice (gf) (ve)
California Brown Rice. Gluten-Free & Vegan.
Focaccia Bread & Scallion Sauce (ve)
Housemade focaccia bread baked daily and served with our fresh scallion sauce.
GF Bun & Scallion Sauce (gf) (ve)
Extra Sauce (1.5oz)
Plates
Chimichurri Tri-Tip Plate (gf)
100% USDA grass-fed tri-tip topped with housemade chimichurri. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).
BBQ Chicken Plate (gf)
Free-range chicken breast dipped in housemade BBQ sauce and freshly grilled. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).
Peri Peri Chicken Plate (gf)
Free-range chicken breast dipped in peri peri sauce and freshly grilled. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).
Sustainable Salmon Plate (gf)
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sun dried tomatoes, capers and Italian parsley. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).
Surf & Turf Plate (gf)
100% USDA grass-fed chimichurri tri-tip and sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers and Italian parsley. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).
Mixed Veggies Plate (gf) (ve)
Freshly grilled seasonal vegetables. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).
Empanadas
Free-Range Chicken Empanada
Free-range, citrus marinated chicken breast, basil pesto, sundried tomato, red onion, peas and feta cheese. We recommend our fresh house made chimichurri as a dip.
Grass-Fed Beef Empanada
Fresh, grass-fed ground beef, potatoes, onions, garlic and spices. We recommend our fresh house made chimichurri as a dip.
Veggie Empanada (v)
Yummy blend of spinach, roasted corn, bell peppers, potato, cilantro, onions and pepper-jack cheese. We recommend our fresh house made chimichurri as a dip.
Empanada of the Month - Thanksgiving
IT’S BACK! A handheld holiday feast stuffed with all of the best parts of Thanksgiving – fresh roasted turkey, gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce wrapped in a flaky empanada crust. Grab yours today!
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
A classic favorite with large gooey semisweet chocolate chunks.
Triple Chocolate Cookie
A special blend created for chocolate lovers - Dutch cocoa, white chocolate and thick semisweet chocolate chips.
Macadamia Royal Cookie
Hawaiin macadamias, shredded coconut, and semisweet chocolate chips.
Lemon Cooler Cookie
Fresh lemon zest, white chocolate chunks, and a dash of coconut combined in our not-so-sweet dough.
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate chips and natural butter in our gluten-free dough made with rice tapioca flours.
Kids
Cheese Quesadilla (v)
Freshly grilled quesadilla filled with cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with one side.
Free-Range Chicken (gf)
Free-range chicken breast. Served with one side. Gluten-Free.
Chicken Strips (gf)
Gluten-Free chicken strips served with one side.
Kids Noodles & Butter (v)
Spaghetti noodles tossed with butter.
Soft Drinks
Housemade Iced Tea
Fresh Brewed Tropical Iced Tea (unsweetened).
Housemade Lemonade
Lemonade made with fresh lemon juice.
Housemade Lavender Hibiscus Lemonade
Lavender Hibiscus Lemonade made with fresh lemon juice and fresh brewed lavender and hibiscus herbs.
Arnold Palmer
Half fresh brewed tropical iced tea (unsweetened) & half housemade lemonade made with fresh lemon juice.
Coke
Diet Coke
Bottle Water
Sparkling Water
