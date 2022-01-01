Bushmill Tavern - Abingdon
4017 Philadelphia Rd
Abingdon, MD 21009
Popular Items
Soups
Cheddar Crab-C
Cup of lump crab meat in a velvety smooth smoked cheddar cheese cream garnished with tots and old bay.
Cheddar Crab-B
Bowl of lump crab meat in a velvety smooth smoked cheddar cheese cream garnished with tots and old bay.
Bushmill Chili
House made Chili, served in a toasted bread bowl topped with melted cheddar jack cheese and chopped raw o
French Onion
House made traditional with croutons topped with melted provolone and swiss cheese.
SOUP OF DAY BOWL
SOUP OF DAY CUP
CREAM CRAB - C
CREAM CRAB - B
Salads
Classic Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and house made croutons.
Grilled BMT Filet Salad
Mixed greens, grilled 8 oz filet, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, house made croutons, served with our Dijon horseradish dressing.
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and house made croutons.
Santa Fe Chicken
Mixed greens, seasoned chopped chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and crisp tortilla strips, served with chipolte ranch dressing.
Starters
1 Pound Natty Boh Steamed Shrimp
1 LB of jumbo Shrimp in Natty Boh with chopped yellow onions and potatoes. Served with house made cocktail sauce.
1/2 Pound Natty Boh Steamed Shrimp
1/2 LB Shrimp steamed in Natty Boh with chopped yellow onions and potatoes, served with house made cocktail sauce.
Baked Crab Dip
Served in a toasted bread bowl, topped with melted cheddar cheese and old bay.
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Large beer battered onion rings served with a chipotle mayo
Boardwalk fries
Our hand cut fries. fired twice, and salted to perfection as if you were on the Ocean City boardwalk
Boom Boom Shrimp
Beer battered shrimp tossed in our boom boom sauce over lemon pepper flavored tortillas.
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
Two 1/4 hand rolled egg rolls stuffed with Buffalo Chicken and blended cheese, served with blue cheese dressing.
Cap'n Crunch Chicken
All white meat chicken, fresh cut and battered in Cap'n crunch dust and cajun spice. served with a sweet mustard sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken breast, fried and served with our fresh cut fries, served with our honey mustard
Chili Cheese Tots
Tator tots topped with out tavern cheese sauce and house made chili.
Crab Balls
Lump crab meat crabcake balls, seasoned with old bay, fried golden, and served with a remoulade sauce.
Duck Fat Fries
Thick cut fries tossed with herb dust and rosemary duck fat, served with garlic aioli.
Duck fat Tot
our tots, fried to perfection, tossed with herb dust and rosemary duck fat, served with garlic aioli.
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Lightly dusted in our pancake mix, fried and tossed in our roasted garlic oil and Parmesan cheese.
Mac & Cheese Balls
Jumbo balls of pasta hand rolled in a 4-cheese sauce, fried in a buttery cracker crust, served with a side of ranch sauce
Nachos
Tortilla chips with layered cheese sauce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, shredded lettuce, and sour cream.
Sesame Seared Tuna Steak
Sesame crusted Ahi Tuna, seared, served with our sriracha slaw and cucumber wasabi sauce.
Soft Baked Pub Pretzels
Soft baked pretzel bites served with our tavern cheese sauce.
Tots
Our house fried tots served to perfection
Wings
10 Wings with your choice of up to 2 sauces.
Tacos
Blackened Shrimp Caesar Tacos
3 Soft shell grilled flour tacos, Sauteed blackened shrimp, Caesar romaine, and Parmesan cheese
Grilled Chicken taco
3 Soft shell grilled flour tacos, grilled chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese, and mixed greens.
Korean BBQ Tacos
3 Soft shell grilled flour tacos, Korean Pork BBQ, sriracha slaw, house made cucumber salsa, and mixed greens.
Shanghai Tacos
3 Soft shell grilled flour tacos, beer battered shrimp tossed in a sweet Thai chili glaze, mango salsa, and mixed greens
Tuna Tacos
3 Soft shell grilled flour tacos, seared ahi tuna, cucumber salsa, cucumber wasabi sauce, and mixed greens.
Quesadillas
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Mild buffalo seasoned chicken breast, blended cheese, pico de gallo, and blue cheese crumbles.
Cheddar Cheesesteak Quesadilla
Chopped ribeye steak, blended cheese, pico de gallo, and our house made cheese sauce.
Chicken Quesadilla
Our house quesadilla served with pico de galo and grilled chicken breast.
Jerk Chicken Quesadilla
Jerk seasoned chicken breast, blended cheese, Mango salsa, and mango habanero sauce.
Maryland Crab Quesadilla
Lump crab meat, blended cheese, pico de gallo, and old bay.
Cheese Quesadilla
Burgers
A-Bomb Burger
Our house burger between two grilled cheese sandwiches, cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, and an onion ring.
Aztec Burger
Pepper Jack cheese, pico de galo, and spicy guacamole.
Black and Blue Burger
Blackened and topped with blue cheese crumbles and Applewood bacon.
Build a Burger
1/2 lb house burger topped with whatever you desire.
Burger of Month
Our 1/2 lb burger patty with cheddar cheese, fried onion, bacon, and white truffle aioli on toasted rye bread.
Bushmill Burger
Topped with our signature Bushmill whisky sauce.
Chesapeake Burger
Cheddar cheese and a 3oz lump crab cake.
Hangover Burger
Cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, and a fried egg.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Melted swiss cheese, fried onions, and butter broiled mushrooms.
Pepper Jalapeno Burger
Pepper Jack cheese, sauteed bell peppers and jalapenos.
Philadelphia Burger
American cheese, chopped ribeye steak, fried onions, and our tavern cheese sauce.
Pig Pen Burger
Cheddar cheese, Bushmill pulled pork, and Applewood bacon.
Sammies
Bayman's Breast
Grilled chicken breast topped with lump crab dip and baked with cheddar jack cheese on a brioche bun.
BMT Filet Sammie
8oz Filet topped with sautéed onions and peppers with shredded romaine, tomato, and a balsamic glaze.
Classic BLT
Traditionally made with our Applewood bacon, shredded romaine, tomato, and mayo on grilled Texas toast.
Crab Cake Sammie
6oz lump crab cake, fried, served on a brioche bun with a remoulade sauce.
Grilled Chicken
A grilled Chicken breast on brioche bun served with fresh cut fries.
Italian Cold Cut
Capicola, Salami, Peppered Ham, provolone cheese, house made hoagie spread, shredded romaine, tomato, and raw onion.
Pulled Pork
House braised pork, pulled in a tangy Bushmill BBQ sauce topped with cole slaw, served on a brioche bun
Rachel
House roasted Turkey breast, cole slaw, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye.
Reuben
House braised fresh corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye.
CLUB SW
House roasted Turkey breast, or sliced Ham with Applewood bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast.
Cubano
Our house made pulled pork, sliced ham, pickles, and mustard on a toasted sub roll
3 Pig Melt
Our house made pulled pork, BBQ'ed, sliced ham, bacon, melted cheddar and provolone cheese on Texas toast
Chz Steak
PIZZA CHZSTK
Shredded romaine, tomato, marinara, chopped pepperoni, and a mozzarella and provolone cheese
BUFFALO CHZSTK
Shredded romaine, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and our mild buffalo sauce
STEAK EGG CHZSTK
Shredded romaine, tomato, fried onion, mayo, and American cheese, topped with fried eggs
SURF TURF CHZSTK
Shredded romaine, tomato, and provolone cheese topped with lump crab meat and old bay
SOUTHWEST CHZSTK
Shredded romaine, tomato, chipotle mayo, jalapenos, fried onions, and pepper jack cheese
KITCHEN CHZSTK
Shredded romaine, tomato, grilled onions and peppers, and mushrooms, bacon, mayo, provolone cheese and hots
BUILDA CHZ STK
shredded romaine, tomato, and provolone cheese
Daily Specials
BBQ SHRIMP SKEWERS
12 BBQ glazed grilled shrimp
HAM & CHZ SW
Ham & swiss cheese with honey-mustard dressing on a toasted pretzel bun, served with fresh cut fries
CHORIZO PEPPERS
Poblano peppers stuffed with chorizo sausage, seasoned rice, corn, and black beans topped with cheddar-jack cheese
HOT TURKEY
Sliced Turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy served open-faced on Texas toast with a side of fresh cut fries
Sides
SIDE BW FRIES
SIDE DUCK FAT FRIES
SIDE ONION RINGS
SIDE DUCK TOTS
SIDE TOTS
SIDE HOUSE
SIDE CAESAR
SIDE VEG
BAKED POTATO
SIDE PRETZEL BITES
SIDE COLE SLAW
SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS
SIDE CHEESE SAUCE
SIDE BLUE CHEESE
SIDE RANCH
SIDE GARLIC AIOLI
SIDE CHIP MAYO
SIDE COCKTAIL
SIDE BBQ
SIDE HONEY MUSTARD
SIDE SOUR CREAM
SIDE TARTAR
SIDE PICO
CHEESE
SUB COLE SLAW
Desserts
Kids
Kids-Grilled Chz
Two pieces of toasted Texas toast grilled with American cheese and fresh cut fries
Kids-Mac N Chz
House made mac-&-Cheese to order with a side of fresh cut fries
Kids-Mozz moons (5)
Mozzarella moons served with marinara sauce.
Kids-Tenders
Fried chicken breast served with fresh cut fries and a side of honey mustard
BOX-N-BEER
WING BOX
An order of 10 Bushmill wings over fresh cut boardwalk fries and your choice of a domestic 6 pack of beer
CHZ STEAK BOX
Our cheesesteak with fresh cut boardwalk fries and your choice of a domestic 6 pack of beer
BURGER BOX
Our tri blend 1/2 lb Burger with fresh cut boardwalk fries and your choice of a domestic 6 pack of beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Bushmill Tavern offers unique daily specials that emphasizes the chefs creativity with food along with our famous burgers & cheesesteaks and much more. You can discover a new favorite dish everyday You will arrive as customers, leave as friends and return as family
