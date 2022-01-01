Bushmill Tavern - Abingdon imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Bushmill Tavern - Abingdon

1,148 Reviews

$$

4017 Philadelphia Rd

Abingdon, MD 21009

Popular Items

Wings
Duck Fat Fries
Cap'n Crunch Chicken

Soups

Cheddar Crab-C

Cheddar Crab-C

$5.99

Cup of lump crab meat in a velvety smooth smoked cheddar cheese cream garnished with tots and old bay.

Cheddar Crab-B

$6.99

Bowl of lump crab meat in a velvety smooth smoked cheddar cheese cream garnished with tots and old bay.

Bushmill Chili

$7.99

House made Chili, served in a toasted bread bowl topped with melted cheddar jack cheese and chopped raw o

French Onion

$6.99

House made traditional with croutons topped with melted provolone and swiss cheese.

SOUP OF DAY BOWL

$5.50

SOUP OF DAY CUP

$4.50

CREAM CRAB - C

$5.99Out of stock

CREAM CRAB - B

$6.99Out of stock

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$7.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and house made croutons.

Grilled BMT Filet Salad

Grilled BMT Filet Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, grilled 8 oz filet, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, house made croutons, served with our Dijon horseradish dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and house made croutons.

Santa Fe Chicken

Santa Fe Chicken

$10.99

Mixed greens, seasoned chopped chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and crisp tortilla strips, served with chipolte ranch dressing.

Starters

1 Pound Natty Boh Steamed Shrimp

1 Pound Natty Boh Steamed Shrimp

$20.99

1 LB of jumbo Shrimp in Natty Boh with chopped yellow onions and potatoes. Served with house made cocktail sauce.

1/2 Pound Natty Boh Steamed Shrimp

1/2 Pound Natty Boh Steamed Shrimp

$11.99

1/2 LB Shrimp steamed in Natty Boh with chopped yellow onions and potatoes, served with house made cocktail sauce.

Baked Crab Dip

Baked Crab Dip

$12.99

Served in a toasted bread bowl, topped with melted cheddar cheese and old bay.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.99

Large beer battered onion rings served with a chipotle mayo

Boardwalk fries

$6.99

Our hand cut fries. fired twice, and salted to perfection as if you were on the Ocean City boardwalk

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.99

Beer battered shrimp tossed in our boom boom sauce over lemon pepper flavored tortillas.

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$9.99

Two 1/4 hand rolled egg rolls stuffed with Buffalo Chicken and blended cheese, served with blue cheese dressing.

Cap'n Crunch Chicken

Cap'n Crunch Chicken

$10.99

All white meat chicken, fresh cut and battered in Cap'n crunch dust and cajun spice. served with a sweet mustard sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Breaded chicken breast, fried and served with our fresh cut fries, served with our honey mustard

Chili Cheese Tots

Chili Cheese Tots

$11.99

Tator tots topped with out tavern cheese sauce and house made chili.

Crab Balls

$13.99

Lump crab meat crabcake balls, seasoned with old bay, fried golden, and served with a remoulade sauce.

Duck Fat Fries

Duck Fat Fries

$8.99

Thick cut fries tossed with herb dust and rosemary duck fat, served with garlic aioli.

Duck fat Tot

$8.99

our tots, fried to perfection, tossed with herb dust and rosemary duck fat, served with garlic aioli.

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.99

Lightly dusted in our pancake mix, fried and tossed in our roasted garlic oil and Parmesan cheese.

Mac & Cheese Balls

Mac & Cheese Balls

$9.99

Jumbo balls of pasta hand rolled in a 4-cheese sauce, fried in a buttery cracker crust, served with a side of ranch sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$8.99

Tortilla chips with layered cheese sauce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, shredded lettuce, and sour cream.

Sesame Seared Tuna Steak

Sesame Seared Tuna Steak

$13.99

Sesame crusted Ahi Tuna, seared, served with our sriracha slaw and cucumber wasabi sauce.

Soft Baked Pub Pretzels

Soft Baked Pub Pretzels

$9.99

Soft baked pretzel bites served with our tavern cheese sauce.

Tots

$7.99

Our house fried tots served to perfection

Wings

$15.99

10 Wings with your choice of up to 2 sauces.

Tacos

Blackened Shrimp Caesar Tacos

$13.99

3 Soft shell grilled flour tacos, Sauteed blackened shrimp, Caesar romaine, and Parmesan cheese

Grilled Chicken taco

$10.99

3 Soft shell grilled flour tacos, grilled chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese, and mixed greens.

Korean BBQ Tacos

Korean BBQ Tacos

$10.99

3 Soft shell grilled flour tacos, Korean Pork BBQ, sriracha slaw, house made cucumber salsa, and mixed greens.

Shanghai Tacos

$12.99

3 Soft shell grilled flour tacos, beer battered shrimp tossed in a sweet Thai chili glaze, mango salsa, and mixed greens

Tuna Tacos

$14.99

3 Soft shell grilled flour tacos, seared ahi tuna, cucumber salsa, cucumber wasabi sauce, and mixed greens.

Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Mild buffalo seasoned chicken breast, blended cheese, pico de gallo, and blue cheese crumbles.

Cheddar Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$11.99

Chopped ribeye steak, blended cheese, pico de gallo, and our house made cheese sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Our house quesadilla served with pico de galo and grilled chicken breast.

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Jerk seasoned chicken breast, blended cheese, Mango salsa, and mango habanero sauce.

Maryland Crab Quesadilla

$12.99

Lump crab meat, blended cheese, pico de gallo, and old bay.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Burgers

A-Bomb Burger

A-Bomb Burger

$14.99

Our house burger between two grilled cheese sandwiches, cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, and an onion ring.

Aztec Burger

Aztec Burger

$12.99

Pepper Jack cheese, pico de galo, and spicy guacamole.

Black and Blue Burger

Black and Blue Burger

$12.99

Blackened and topped with blue cheese crumbles and Applewood bacon.

Build a Burger

$10.99

1/2 lb house burger topped with whatever you desire.

Burger of Month

$12.99

Our 1/2 lb burger patty with cheddar cheese, fried onion, bacon, and white truffle aioli on toasted rye bread.

Bushmill Burger

Bushmill Burger

$10.99

Topped with our signature Bushmill whisky sauce.

Chesapeake Burger

Chesapeake Burger

$14.99

Cheddar cheese and a 3oz lump crab cake.

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, and a fried egg.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.99

Melted swiss cheese, fried onions, and butter broiled mushrooms.

Pepper Jalapeno Burger

Pepper Jalapeno Burger

$11.99

Pepper Jack cheese, sauteed bell peppers and jalapenos.

Philadelphia Burger

Philadelphia Burger

$12.99

American cheese, chopped ribeye steak, fried onions, and our tavern cheese sauce.

Pig Pen Burger

Pig Pen Burger

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, Bushmill pulled pork, and Applewood bacon.

Sammies

Bayman's Breast

Bayman's Breast

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with lump crab dip and baked with cheddar jack cheese on a brioche bun.

BMT Filet Sammie

$13.99

8oz Filet topped with sautéed onions and peppers with shredded romaine, tomato, and a balsamic glaze.

Classic BLT

$9.99

Traditionally made with our Applewood bacon, shredded romaine, tomato, and mayo on grilled Texas toast.

Crab Cake Sammie

$16.99

6oz lump crab cake, fried, served on a brioche bun with a remoulade sauce.

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

A grilled Chicken breast on brioche bun served with fresh cut fries.

Italian Cold Cut

$10.99

Capicola, Salami, Peppered Ham, provolone cheese, house made hoagie spread, shredded romaine, tomato, and raw onion.

Pulled Pork

$12.99

House braised pork, pulled in a tangy Bushmill BBQ sauce topped with cole slaw, served on a brioche bun

Rachel

$13.99

House roasted Turkey breast, cole slaw, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye.

Reuben

$13.99

House braised fresh corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye.

CLUB SW

$12.99

House roasted Turkey breast, or sliced Ham with Applewood bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast.

Cubano

$12.99

Our house made pulled pork, sliced ham, pickles, and mustard on a toasted sub roll

3 Pig Melt

$12.99

Our house made pulled pork, BBQ'ed, sliced ham, bacon, melted cheddar and provolone cheese on Texas toast

Chz Steak

PIZZA CHZSTK

$13.99Out of stock

Shredded romaine, tomato, marinara, chopped pepperoni, and a mozzarella and provolone cheese

BUFFALO CHZSTK

$13.99

Shredded romaine, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and our mild buffalo sauce

STEAK EGG CHZSTK

$13.99

Shredded romaine, tomato, fried onion, mayo, and American cheese, topped with fried eggs

SURF TURF CHZSTK

$14.99

Shredded romaine, tomato, and provolone cheese topped with lump crab meat and old bay

SOUTHWEST CHZSTK

$13.99

Shredded romaine, tomato, chipotle mayo, jalapenos, fried onions, and pepper jack cheese

KITCHEN CHZSTK

$14.99

Shredded romaine, tomato, grilled onions and peppers, and mushrooms, bacon, mayo, provolone cheese and hots

BUILDA CHZ STK

$12.99

shredded romaine, tomato, and provolone cheese

Daily Specials

5 Jumbo blackened scallops topped with crab dip & served over sauteed spinach

BBQ SHRIMP SKEWERS

$11.99

12 BBQ glazed grilled shrimp

HAM & CHZ SW

$11.99

Ham & swiss cheese with honey-mustard dressing on a toasted pretzel bun, served with fresh cut fries

CHORIZO PEPPERS

$13.99

Poblano peppers stuffed with chorizo sausage, seasoned rice, corn, and black beans topped with cheddar-jack cheese

HOT TURKEY

$12.99

Sliced Turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy served open-faced on Texas toast with a side of fresh cut fries

Sides

SIDE BW FRIES

$2.00

SIDE DUCK FAT FRIES

$4.00

SIDE ONION RINGS

$3.00

SIDE DUCK TOTS

$3.50

SIDE TOTS

$3.00

SIDE HOUSE

$3.00

SIDE CAESAR

$3.00

SIDE VEG

$3.00

BAKED POTATO

$3.00

SIDE PRETZEL BITES

$3.00

SIDE COLE SLAW

$2.00

SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS

$1.50

SIDE CHEESE SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

SIDE GARLIC AIOLI

$0.50

SIDE CHIP MAYO

$0.50

SIDE COCKTAIL

$0.50

SIDE BBQ

$0.50

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SIDE TARTAR

$0.50

SIDE PICO

$0.50

CHEESE

$0.50

SUB COLE SLAW

Desserts

ICE CREAM SW

$5.99

Kids

Kids-Grilled Chz

$6.99

Two pieces of toasted Texas toast grilled with American cheese and fresh cut fries

Kids-Mac N Chz

$6.99

House made mac-&-Cheese to order with a side of fresh cut fries

Kids-Mozz moons (5)

$6.99

Mozzarella moons served with marinara sauce.

Kids-Tenders

$6.99

Fried chicken breast served with fresh cut fries and a side of honey mustard

BOX-N-BEER

WING BOX

WING BOX

$20.99

An order of 10 Bushmill wings over fresh cut boardwalk fries and your choice of a domestic 6 pack of beer

CHZ STEAK BOX

CHZ STEAK BOX

$18.99

Our cheesesteak with fresh cut boardwalk fries and your choice of a domestic 6 pack of beer

BURGER BOX

$18.99

Our tri blend 1/2 lb Burger with fresh cut boardwalk fries and your choice of a domestic 6 pack of beer

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bushmill Tavern offers unique daily specials that emphasizes the chefs creativity with food along with our famous burgers & cheesesteaks and much more. You can discover a new favorite dish everyday You will arrive as customers, leave as friends and return as family

Website

Location

4017 Philadelphia Rd, Abingdon, MD 21009

Directions

Gallery
Bushmill Tavern - Abingdon image

Map
More near Abingdon
Edgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Bel Air
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Aberdeen
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fallston
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Havre De Grace
review star
No reviews yet
Middle River
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Port Deposit
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
