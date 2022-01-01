Bush's Diner
42 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
7495 US Highway 231 N., Wetumpka, AL 36092
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wharf Casual Seafood Wetumpka - Wetumpka
No Reviews
4700 Us Highway 231 Wetumpka, AL 36092
View restaurant