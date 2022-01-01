Bush's Diner imageView gallery

Bush's Diner

42 Reviews

$

7495 US Highway 231 N.

Wetumpka, AL 36092

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

DRINKS

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Mt. Dew

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

H20

No Drink

Decaf

$2.49

2 GO Cup of ice

$0.49

Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Refill

$1.89

Breakfast Plates

Bacon Breakfast

$8.49

Sausage Breakfast

$8.49

Smoked Sausage

$8.49

Bologna Breakfast

$8.49

Country Fried Steak Breakfast

$11.49

Grilled Chicken

$10.49

Hamburger Steak Breakfast

$13.99

10oz Ribeye Breakfast

$17.99

Country Ham Breakfast

$10.99

2 Egg Breakfast

$5.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sausage, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$6.49

Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$6.49

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.49

Egg Sandwich

$3.49

Sausage Sandwich

$5.49

Bacon Sandwich

$5.49

Waffles

Waffle

$5.49

Waffle & Eggs

$6.99

Waffle & Bacon

$8.49

Waffle & Sausage

$8.49

Waffle & Country Ham

$10.99

Waffle Plate

$11.99

Biscuits

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit

$4.49

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit

$4.49

Bacon Biscuit

$2.75

Sausage Biscuit

$2.75

Cheese Biscuit

$2.99

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$3.49

Egg Biscuit

$2.99

Butter Biscuit

$1.75

2 Biscuit & Gravy

$4.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.99

Chs burger

$6.99

Dbl Chs-burger

$9.99

Bac Chs Burger

$8.49

Dbl Hamburger

$8.49

Bac Burger

$7.49

Dbl Bac Chs burger

$11.49

Lunch Plates

HBSteak Dinner

$13.99

CFSteak Dinner

$11.99

Gr Chicken Dinner

$10.49

10oz Rib Dinner

$17.99

Veggie Plate

$9.49

Kids' Meal

Kids C-finger

$6.49

Kids Gr Chs

$5.49

Kids Bush Burger

$5.99

1 Egg Bacon Breakfast

$5.99

1 Egg Sausage Breakfast

$5.99

Pancake & 1pc Sausage

$6.49

Pancake & 2pc Bacon

$6.49

Waffle & Bacon

$6.49

Waffle & Sausage

$6.49

Waffle

$5.49

Pancake

$5.49

Meat only

Buger Patty

$3.99

1pc Bac

$1.39

HBStk Only

$7.00

CFStk only

$5.89

bbq meat

$3.99

Gr Chicken Only

$4.99

1pc C-fing

$2.50

pcstk meat

$5.50

Bolog meat

$3.49

2pc-turk

$1.00

1pc Ham

$1.00

10oz Only

$13.99

Order of Bacon

$3.99

Order of Sausage

$3.99

Order of Smoke Sausage

$3.99

Country Ham

$5.89

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Philly Cheese Omelet

$10.49

Veggie Omelet

$8.99

Western Omelet

$8.99

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Mrs. Piggy Omelet

$9.99

Mr. Piggy Omelet

$11.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.49

Large Salad

$8.49

BBQ Salad

$11.49

Grilled Salad

$11.49

Crispy Salad

$11.49

Chef Salad

$11.49

Sandwiches

Patty Melt

$7.49

Chicken Melt

$7.99

CFSteak Sand

$7.99

PCSteak Sand

$8.49

C-Finger Sand

$6.99

GrChicken Sand

$8.79

BBQ Sand

$6.99

BLT

$6.49

Turkey & Ham Club

$9.99

Bologna Sand

$6.49

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Sides

Fries

$2.75

Hashbrowns

$2.75

Grits

$2.49

Okra

$2.75

Potato Salad

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49

Fried Pickles

$2.75

Slaw

$2.49

Egg Roll

$2.49

Mash Potatoes

$2.75

Bake Potato

$2.75

Mixed Veggies

$2.49

O-Rings

$3.49

Corn Nuggets

$3.49

Side Salad

$4.49

Chili

$4.99

2 Eggs

$2.99

1 Egg

$1.50

Toast

$1.75

Raisin Toast

$2.50

Specials

Jr. Burgers w/Fries

$6.99

Lunch 11am-3pm

$11.00

KaiKay's Special

$8.99

Xtr Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$9.17

Marinara

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Fat Free Ranch

$0.50

Vinaigrette

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bufflo Sauce

$0.50

Vidalia Sauce

$0.50

Pancakes

Pancake

$5.49

Pancake & Eggs

$6.99

Pancake & Bacon

$8.49

Pancake & Sausage

$8.49

Pancake & Country Ham

$10.99

Pancake Plate

$11.99

Basket

3pc Chicken Finger

$7.49

4pc Chicken Finger

$8.99

6pc Wings

$8.99

12pc Wings

$12.99

Cake

7 Layer Chocolate Cake

$3.99

7 Layer Caramel Cake

$3.99

Cheese Cake

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

7495 US Highway 231 N., Wetumpka, AL 36092

Directions

Gallery
Bush's Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hog Rock Bar-B-Q - Wetumpka
orange starNo Reviews
7585 us highway 231 Wetumpka, AL 38269
View restaurantnext
Copper House Deli
orange star4.7 • 289
100 E. Bridge St Wetumpka, AL 36092
View restaurantnext
Wharf Casual Seafood Wetumpka - Wetumpka
orange starNo Reviews
4700 Us Highway 231 Wetumpka, AL 36092
View restaurantnext
Smokehouse Pit BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2461 Main St Millbrook, AL 36054
View restaurantnext
Moore's Tasty Food - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
4000 Eastdale Circle Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurantnext
P.S. Taco Company - Montgomery - AL-006 Montgomery, Alabama
orange starNo Reviews
7056 Atlanta Hwy Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wetumpka

Copper House Deli
orange star4.7 • 289
100 E. Bridge St Wetumpka, AL 36092
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wetumpka
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Prattville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Opelika
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Fortson
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Lagrange
review star
No reviews yet
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston