Bushwood's

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

950 S Westwood Blvd

Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

DAILY LUNCH SPECIAL
TALK CURDY TO ME
HOOVER GRIP (REUBEN)

WEEKLY LUNCH SPECIALS

DAILY LUNCH SPECIAL

$9.99
CALIFORNIA COBB

CALIFORNIA COBB

$11.50

GRILLED CHICKEN, SPRING MIX LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, BACON, AVOCADO AND EGG WITH BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
$10.50

$10.50
MISS PIGGY

MISS PIGGY

$12.50

SMOKED PULLED PORK, GRILLED POBLANO PEPPERS AND ONIONS, MELTED PEPPERJACK ON GARLIC BUTTERED TEXAS TOAST WITH TEX MEX RANCH AND CHOICE OF SIDE.

Pimento cheese (4oz) & crackers

$4.25
TALK CURDY TO ME

TALK CURDY TO ME

$12.50

A DOUBLE PATTY SMASH BURGER WITH WHITE AMERICAN CHEESE ON EACH LAYER, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION TOPPED WITH OUR CRISPY GARLICE CHEESE CURDS SERVED ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN WITH CHOICE OF SIDE. YOU'RE GONNA NEED EXTRA NAPKINS!!

Crab Cake BLAT

$10.99

FORE THE KIDS

BONELESS BIRDIES

BONELESS BIRDIES

$5.25

CHICKEN TENDERS

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.25

BREAD/AMERICAN

KID CHEESE PIZZA

$5.25

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$5.75

TURKEY SAND TRAP

$5.25

TURKEY/AMERICAN

SALAD

CHEESEBURGER SALAD

CHEESEBURGER SALAD

$11.50

GROUND BEEF, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES & BURGER SAUCE

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$8.45

ROMAINE/CAESARDRESSING/TOMATOES/PARMESAN/CROUTONS

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$13.50

CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN, CHEDDAR, EGG, LETTUCE, ONION & TOMATO & BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

HOUSE SALAD

$4.75+

SIDES

FRIES

$3.25

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

$3.75

SIDE CAESAR

$3.75

SIDEWINDERS

$3.25

POTATO CHIPS

$2.50

BACON (2 SLICES)

$2.50

FRIED GREEN TOMATO ADDED (4 SLICE)

$4.50

CHIPS & QUESO

$4.75

PIMENTO CHEESE & CRACKERS

$4.25

PICKLES FRIES

$5.25

MIKES HOT HONEY DRIZZLE

$1.50

ADD GRILLED CHICKEN

$3.25

KIDS FRUIT

$2.00

ADD PUB CHEESE

$1.50

ADD CRUMBLED BACON

$2.25

ADD QUESO

$1.50

ONION RING SIDE

$3.75

SOUP OF THE DAY

$3.00+

PAR 3

FULL SIZE BACON CHEDDAR LOADED PAR 3

FULL SIZE BACON CHEDDAR LOADED PAR 3

$14.75

CHEDDAR CHEESE, CRISPY BACON, CHIVES & SOUR CREAM

FULL SIZE BBQ LOADED PAR 3

$15.75

SMOKED CHICKEN WITH PUB CHEESE, CHEDDAR, ALABAMA WHITE SAUCE, ONIONS & CHIVES

1/2 SIZE BBQ LOADED

$8.45
FULL SIZE SLOPPY JOE LOADED PAR 3

FULL SIZE SLOPPY JOE LOADED PAR 3

$15.75

SLOPPY JOE SAUCE, GROUND BEEF, CHEESE SAUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES & BURGER SAUCE

1/2 SIZE SLOPPY JOE

$8.45
FULL RUEBEN LOADED PAR 3

FULL RUEBEN LOADED PAR 3

$15.95

THIN SHAVED CORN BEEF , WHITE QUESO, CARAMELIZED ONION, KRAUT & 1000 ISLAND

1/2 SIZE REUBEN LOADED

$8.45

SLICE

BUFFALO CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.75+

CHICKEN, ALFREDO, MOZZARELLA WITH BUFFALO & RANCH DRIZZLE

CHEESE

$5.25+

JUST THE CHEESE PLEASE!

LOW CARB CRUSTLESS PIZZA BOWL

$9.50

NO CRUST! LOW CARB! PIZZA SAUCE TOPPED WITH OUR DELICIOUS PIZZA CHEESE, PEPPERONI, PEPPERS, ONIONS, MILD BANANA PEPPERS AND BLACK OLIVES ( FEEL FREE TO TELL US WHAT TO LEAVE OFF!) BAKED BUBBLY!

PEPPERONI

$6.75+

CLASSIC CHEESE & PEPPERONI

THE BAYOU

THE BAYOU

$17.85+

ANDOUILLE, CHICKEN, ALFREDO, PEPPERS & ONIONS, MOZZARELLA & CAJUN REMOULADE

THE MEATS

THE MEATS

$17.85+

MARINARA, GROUND BEEF, BACON & PEPPERONI WITH MOZZARELLA

GRIPS

ALABAMA BBQ CHICKEN GRIP

$9.45

SMOKED CHICKEN WITH SHREDDED CABBAGE & ALABAMA WHITE SAUCE ON A BRIOCHE BUN

BLT

$9.45

CLASSIC LETTUCE, TOMATO AND BACON ON TOASTED WHITE BREAD

BOOTHEEL BURGER

BOOTHEEL BURGER
$10.95

$10.95
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP GRIP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP GRIP

$10.50

GRILLED OR CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION & RANCH IN A SOFT WRAP

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

$11.50

CRISPY FRIED ALL WHITE MEAT CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH MARINARA AND MELTED PROVOLONE ON A GARLIC BUTTERED BRIOCHE BUN WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

EAGLE

EAGLE

$10.50

CRISPY CHICKEN, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE, MAYO ON A BRIOCHE BUN

FISH & CHIPS SPECIAL

FISH & CHIPS SPECIAL

$10.50

BEER BATTERED WHITE FISH WITH FRENCH FRIES, CREAMY COLE SLAW & TARTAR SAUCE

HOOVER GRIP (REUBEN)

$12.50

CLASSI REUBEN, THIN SHAVED CORN BEEF, SWISS, CARAMELIZED ONION, KRAUT & 1000 ISLAND

MISS PIGGY

MISS PIGGY

$12.50

SMOKED PULLED PORK, GRILLED POBLANO PEPPERS AND ONIONS, MELTED PEPPERJACK ON GARLIC BUTTERED TEXAS TOAST WITH TEX MEX RANCH AND CHOICE OF SIDE.

PIMENTO CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.95

ROYALE WITH CHEESE

$12.50

A DOUBLE PATTY SMASH BURGER WITH AMERICAN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION AND A FRIED EGG WITH MAYO ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN CHOICE OF SIDE

SMASH BURGER

SMASH BURGER

$10.50

DOUBLE PATTY SMASHED WITH CARAMELIZED ONION & TOPPED WITH AMERICAN ON A BRIOCHE BUN

TALK CURDY TO ME

TALK CURDY TO ME

$12.50

A DOUBLE PATTY SMASH BURGER WITH WHITE AMERICAN CHEESE ON EACH LAYER, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION TOPPED WITH OUR CRISPY GARLICE CHEESE CURDS SERVED ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN WITH CHOICE OF SIDE. YOU'RE GONNA NEED EXTRA NAPKINS!!

TURKEY CLUB

TURKEY CLUB

$12.50

DOUBLE STACK, SMOKED TURKEY, BACON, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, MAYO ON TOASTED WHITE BREAD

GRAND SLAMS

573 DOG

$8.25
CAJUN DOG

CAJUN DOG

$8.75

ANDOUILLE, POBLANO PEPPERS & ONIONS, PEPPER JACK & CAJUN REMOULADE SAUCE

CHICAGO DOG

CHICAGO DOG

$8.25

ONIONS/TOMATO/PICKLES/SPORT PEPPERS/MUSTARD/RELISH

RUEBEN DOG

RUEBEN DOG

$8.75

ANDOUILLE, SWISS CHEESE, CARAMELIZED ONION, KRAUT & 1000 ISLAND

THE TURN

THE TURN

$8.75

BRAT, CARAMELIZED ONION, KRAUT, SPICY MUSTARD

SWEETS

SANDTRAP SUNDAE

SANDTRAP SUNDAE

$7.50

VANILLA ICE CREAM LAYERED WITH COOKIE BUTTER SAUCE, TOPPED WITH CHURROS, WHIPPED CREAM & A CHERRY

WARM CHURROS

$4.50
FRIED CHEESECAKE

FRIED CHEESECAKE
$7.50

$7.50

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$7.99

TEA/SODA

KIDS SODA

$1.49

WATER

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.49

LEMONADE

$2.49

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$2.85

COKE

$2.49

DIET COKE

$2.49

DR.PEPPER

$2.49

SPRITE

$2.49

MELLO YELLO

$2.49

GINGER ALE

$2.49

GHOST

$3.50

MONSTER

$3.50

RED BULL

$3.25

Sugar-free Red Bull

$3.25

UNSWEET TEA

$2.49

SWEET TEA

$2.49

TONIC WATER

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.49

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

MERCHANDISE

BUSHWOODS XL HAT-FITTED

$25.00

COOZIE

$2.00

T-SHIRT BUSHWOODS LOGO BLACK

$18.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

950 S Westwood Blvd, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

