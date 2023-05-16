Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bust Outs Chicago, Il. 60630

review star

No reviews yet

5200 North Elston Avenue

Chicago, IL 60630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Starting Out

Waffle Fries

$4.28

Waffle Fries

Merkts Cheddar Fries

$6.28

Crinkle Cut Fries topped With Merkts Cheddar

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.28

Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries

Pickle Fries

$7.88

Pickle Battered Masa Stick Fries served with Ranch Sauce

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.88

Whole Breaded Mushrooms served with Marinara Sauce

Breaded Artichoke Hearts

$7.88

Panko Breaded Artichoke Hearts served with Pub Sauce

Spicy Cauliflower

$7.88

Spicy Battered Cauliflower with Aleppo Pepper served with Ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.88

Fried Green Tomatoes with Pub sauce

Garlic Cheese Curds

$7.88

Panko Breaded Garlic Cheese Curds served with Ranch

Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.88

Creamy Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese Bites Served W/ Marinara Sauce

Chicken Fingers

$7.88

(3) Naturally Breaded Chicken Fingers served with BBQ sauce

"L"avated Burgers

Chicago "L" Burger

$8.28

100% Fresh Angus Beef 5.33oz patty topped with Hydroponic Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Bustin' Sauce served on a Brioche Bun

Chicago "L" Cheeseburger

$9.28

100% Fresh Angus Beef 5.33oz Patty topped with Merkts Cheddar, Hydroponic Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Bustin' Sauce served on a Brioche Bun

Green Line Burger

$11.88

100% Fresh Angus Beef 5.33oz patty topped with Avocado, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Hydroponic Lettuce & Tomato served on a Brioche Bun.

Red Line Burger

$11.88

100% Fresh Angus Beef 5.33oz patty topped with Spicy Feta, Pickled Onions & Arugula served on a Brioche Bun.

Blue Line Burger

$11.88

100% Fresh Angus Beef 5.33oz patty topped with Blue Cheese, Balsamic Onion Jam & Hydroponic Lettuce served on a Brioche Bun.

Brown Line Burger

$12.88

100% Fresh Angus Beef 5.33oz patty topped with BBQ sauce, Grilled Onions, Merkts Cheddar & Cherrywood Smoked Bacon.

Purple Line Burger (Vegan)

$12.88

Blackbean Patty topped with Arugula, Pickled Onions, Tomato & Vegenaise served on a non-GMO, Gluten-Free Bun.

"L"avated Chicken Sandwich

Perdue Harvestland Chicken

Chicago "L" Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.28

Chicken Breast topped with Hydroponic Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayonnaise served on a Brioche Bun

Chicago "L" Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.28

Crispy Chicken Breast topped with Hydroponic Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayonnaise served on a Brioche Bun

"L" avated Chicken Sandwich

Perdue Harvestland Chicken

Green Line Chicken Sandwich

$11.88

Chicken Breast topped with Avocado, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Hydroponic Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayonnaise served on a Brioche Bun.

Red Line Chicken Sandwich

$11.88

Chicken Breast topped with Spicy Feta Cheese, Pickled Onions & Arugula served on a Brioche Bun.

Blue Line Chicken Sandwich

$11.88

Chicken Breast topped with Blue Cheese, Balsamic Onion Jam & Hydroponic Lettuce served on a Brioche Bun

Brown Line Chicken Sandwich

$12.88

BBQ Chicken Breast topped with Cherrywood Smoked Bacon, Grilled Onions, Merkt's Cheddar served on a Brioche Bun

Bust Out Beefs

Bust Out Beef

$9.28

All Natural Sliced Beef, Sweet or Hot Peppers served on French Bread

Bust Outs Cheesy Beef

$10.88

All Natural Sliced Beef, Sweet or Hot Peppers served on French Bread topped with Mozzarella cheese

Bust Outs Beef Combo

$11.88

Fontanini Sweet Italian Sausage with All Natural Sliced Beef, Sweet or Hot Peppers served on French Bread

Bust Outs Cheesy Beef Combo

$12.88

Fontanini Sweet Italian Sausage W/ All Natural Sliced Beef, Sweet or Hot Peppers served on French Bread topped with Mozzarella cheese

Bust Out Polish Sausage (Maxwell Style)

$6.88

Fontanini Mildly Spicy Polish Sausage, (Maxwell Style) Grilled Onions & Mustard

Bust Out Italian Sausage

$7.88

Fontanini Sweet Italian Sausage served with Sweet or Hot Peppers, Tomatoes, Fresh Onions

Chicago Style Bust Out Dogs

Vienna Beef Hot Dog W/ Fries Chicago Style

$7.88

Jumbo Vienna All Beef Hot Dog served on a New England Roll

Cheesy Vienna Beef Hot Dog W/ Fries

$8.88

Jumbo Vienna All Beef Hot Dog topped with Merkts Cheddar served on a New England Roll

Chilly Cheese Vienna Beef Hot Dog W/ Fries

$9.88

Jumbo Vienna All Beef Hot Dog topped with Chili & Merkts Cheddar served on a New England Roll

Busted Gone Fishing

Crab Cake Po'Boy W/ Arugula, Capers & Bustin Tarter Sauce Served On French Bread.

French Crab Cake Sandwich

$11.88

Crab Cake with Arugula, Capers & Bustin' Sauce served on French Bread

Busting Greens

Arugula Salad

$9.28

Fresh Arugula, Fresh Onions, Parmesan, Tomatoes, Avocados, Capers served with Greek Dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.28

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons

Little Busters

Kids Chicken Fingers W/ Fries

$7.88

(2) Naturally Breaded Chicken Fingers served with BBQ sauce & Fries

Kids Mini Vienna Hot Dogs W/ Fries

$6.88

(2) Mini Vienna Hot Dogs with served Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese W/ Fries

$6.88

Double Cheese Mozzarella / Merkts Cheddar on a Buttered Brioche Bun served with Fries

Busting Soups & Chili

Bust Out Chili

$5.28

A Cup of Chili

Off The Rail

Butter Toffee Cake

$6.28

Mini Butter Toffee Bundt Cake

Milk Shake Vanilla

$5.28

Milk Shake Chocolate

$5.28

Beverages

Coke 20 oz. Bottle

$3.00

Coke 20 oz. Bottle

Diet Coke 20 oz. Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke 20 oz. Bottle

Sprite 20 oz. Bottle

$3.00

Sprite 20 oz. Bottle

Coke Zero 20 oz. Bottle

$3.00

Coke Zero 20 oz. Bottle

Fanta Orange 20 oz. Bottle

$3.00

Fanta Orange 20 oz. Bottle

Smartwater Alkaline 20 oz.

$3.00

Smartwater Alkaline 20 oz. Bottle

Fairlife Milk 2% Reduced Fat Bottle 14 oz.

$3.00

Fairlife Milk 2% Reduced Fat 14 oz. Bottle

Fairlife Milk 2% Chocolate 14 oz.

$3.00

Fairlife Milk 2% Chocolate 14 oz. Bottle

Caddy Shack Peace Tea 23 oz.

$3.00

Caddy Shack Peace Tea 23 oz. Can

Milk Shake Vanilla

$5.28

Milk Shake Chocolate

$5.28

Sauces and Sides

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Greek Dressing

$1.00

Merkts Cheddar 2.5 oz

$2.00

Nashville Hot Sauce

$1.00

Pub Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Tarter Sauce

$1.00

Special Sauce

$1.00

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side of Bacon

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bust Outs, is a fast casual spot for burgers, beefs, & dogs. Our "L" avated menu, specializing in burgers and chicken sandwiches is chef driven with unique toppings. Comfort food with modern twists is our starting point and usually leads to uncommon favorites. Amazing appetizers & Jumbo Vienna Chicago style dogs are truly filling and "Bustin" with flavor. Dine In / Out or enjoy the patio.

Location

5200 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park - 4945 N. Milwaukee Ave
orange star4.1 • 252
4945 N Milwaukee Chicago, IL 60630
View restaurantnext
Gale Street Inn
orange starNo Reviews
4914 N. Milwaukee Chicago, IL 60630
View restaurantnext
Ruk Sushi & Thai - (Milwaukee Ave)
orange starNo Reviews
4431 N. Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60630
View restaurantnext
Colletti's Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 934
5707 N Central Ave Chicago, IL 60646
View restaurantnext
Bacci's Pizza - Jefferson/Portage Park
orange starNo Reviews
4367 North Milwaukee Avenue Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Moonflower - 4359 N Milwaukee Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
4359 N Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston