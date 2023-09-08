Evening

Soups

Beer Cheese Chowder

House brewed Kolsch in a creamy cheese soup

Drunken Potato

Beer cheese baked potato soup topped with shredded cheese, bacon, and scallions

Salads

Seared Tuna

Sesame seed crusted tuna, leafy green blend, crispy wonton, avocado, pickled onion with habanero mango dressing

Burrata

Leafy green blend, burrata cheese, cucumber, red onion, blistered tomato with Tuscan balsamic dressing

Classic Chop

Leafy green blend, bacon, buffalo mozzarella, pickled onion, cucumber, tomato, chicken, egg and your choice of dressing

Busted Side Salad

Leafy green blend with cucumber, red onion and tomato

Handhelds

Smoked French Dip

In house smoked & sliced prime rib, horseradish aioli on a French roll served with au jus

Reuben

House made pastrami sliced thin with sauerkraut, smoked munster and cheddar cheeses, Busted Cup sauce on toasted rye

3LT

Cajun, jalapeno, and hot honey bacon with lettuce, blistered cherry tomato, and Busted Cup sauce on toast

Thuringer Grinder

Sliced Thüringer sausage with sauerkraut, drunken cheese sauce served on toast

Pulled Pork

House smoked pulled pork served with pickles and barbeque sauce on toast

Pulled Chicken

House smoked pulled chicken served with pickles and barbeque sauce on toast

Entrees

12 oz Smoked Prime Rib

Served with baked potato

18 oz Smoked Prime Rib

Served with baked potato

Catfish

Served with spaetz & cheese

Osso Buco

Served with spaetzle & brussel sprouts

Pork Rouladen

Served with spaetzle & brussel sprouts

Pork Schnitzel

Tenderized pork loin, hand breaded and deep fried with browned butter bacon gravy served with spaetz and cheese.

Pulled Pork Spaetz & Cheese

Salmon

Served with asparagus

Sausage & Pepper Platter

Choose two sausage links served with sauteed sweet peppers & onions and choice of side

Shrimp

Served with sauteed cabbage

Veal Schnitzel

Served with spaetzle & asparagus

Sides

Bacon Sautéed Cabbage

Baked Potato

Busted Cup Side Salad

Leafy green blend with cucumber, red onion and tomato

German Potato Salad - warm

German Spaetzle

Grilled Asparagus

House Made Chips

Potato Salad - cold

Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Bacon

Spaetz & Cheese

Cup of Soup

Busted Fried Potato

Kids Meals

Beef Frank

Spaetz & Cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Served with chips

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Served with chips

Desserts

Featured Dessert

Cast Iron Cobbler

Lunch

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Giant pretzel served with drunken cheese sauce and house made whole grain mustard

Sausage Flight

$16.00

4 specialty sausages, sauerkraut, bacon sautéed cabbage, drunken cheese sauce, and house made whole grain mustard served with pretzel bites

Bacon Flight

$12.00

Pecan, Cajun, Jalapeno, and Hot Honey Bacon

Bacon Wrapped Curds

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked cheese curds wrapped in house made pepper bacon & flash fried

Bavarian Nachos

$14.00

Pretzel bites, grilled bratwurst, bacon sautéed cabbage, drunken cheese sauce, house made whole grain mustard

Beef Rouladen

$10.00Out of stock

Tenderized sirloin rolled around pesto, mozzarella and served with Busted Cup sauce

Doubled Smoked Deviled Eggs

$10.00Out of stock

Hard boiled egg with creamy yolk, bacon & brisket center

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

4 assorted dry cured meats, 4 assorted cheeses, pickled vegetables, assorted fruits & crostini served with house made whole grain mustard

Sides

Spud Cup Potato Salad - warm

Potato Salad - cold

Side Salad

German Spaetzle

Sauerkraut

Sauteed Cabbage

Spaetzle Mac & Cheese

Roasted Brussel Sprouts w/ Bacon

Grilled Asparagus

Baked Potato

Fountain Drinks

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Pibb

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50