The Busted Nut Bar & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Located in Historic Downtown Hastings, Minnesota, the Busted Nut is your destination for great food, cold drinks, and a cozy, neighborhood atmosphere.
Location
118 2nd Street East, Hastings, MN 55033
